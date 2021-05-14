Photo by SweetyMommy/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our opinion, Deere & Company (NYSE:NYSE:DE) is a better consumer staples/commodities play than exposure to standard agriculture stocks. We had a look at various agriculture stocks for a safe haven play and liked companies such as Bunge (NYSE:BG), and Fresh Del Monte (NYSE:FDP). We however noted that with the low Betas and low historical price movement, we could've just as well kept our money in a fixed-income instrument. We thus opted to look towards farming operations for agricultural exposure and identified Deere as the best pick out there, and here's why.

The Company

For those of you who don't know by now, Deere is the 68th largest company in the S&P, it manufactures and sells agricultural equipment and products. What's been driving value is the company's focus on precision agriculture and technological innovation. Deere has cemented itself as the world leader in agricultural equipment manufacturing.

Performance

The Stocks

What's interesting is that the stock is still providing high returns to investors, which usually isn't associated with a mature, high dividend-paying stock. The company has a Beta of 1.04 and has almost constantly beaten the S&P over the past 5-years.

Source

A large uptick in stock price has taken place over the past year as commodity prices such as Lumber (LB1:COM), Corn (C_1:COM), and Wheat (W_1:COM) have all soared. In addition, investors have traded the stock as both a staples play during the lockdown and a re-opening play for when farmers get back to work.

Earnings

The company's set to announce earnings on the 21st of May so we decided to provide readers with an analysis of what can be expected.

Source

Analysts expect a massive uptick in an already impressive EPS (2.11). By looking at the EV/EBITDA it's easily understood why the company has a sound EPS.

Source - FinBox

Source

Topline revenue and operating income have remained healthy and justify a strong stock price. A few factors we noted, which might affect earnings during 2021:

Global commodity prices have reignited after losing ground in early 2020, which will increase the earnings of agriculturalists and free up capital to spend on equipment.

As the vaccine rollout has commenced, agricultural activity has rebounded on a global scale.

Successes in construction and forestry will attribute to Deere's sales. As activity in the housing market increases, earth-moving equipment will be in demand as well.

Accounting metrics, which might affect earnings:

R&D expenses were reduced by 11% in 2020 and this could help bottom-line earnings along in 2021.

The company has a 50-day, DSO, which means that much of Q-1's revenue won't be recorded and will be reported as receivables.

Payables exceed Receivables by 33% but with a DPO of 120 days, much of the payables will only be recorded at a later date, which will overstate revenue in the short term.

A deferred tax asset of $1024 million (after subtracting tax liability), could see a spike in earnings during 2021, especially since corporate tax rates will most likely increase.

Capital leases of $351 million were added to the balance sheet in 2020 and net income could be driven down by depreciation as a consequence. Operating earnings will benefit from capitalization.

Source

Deere has been intensifying cost-cutting by implementing new technology in its manufacturing process. In addition to cost-cutting, the company has been looking to bring down its cost of capital with favorable financing terms. The company's sitting on a 4.3% cost of debt, which they'd like to improve on to offset the possibility of additional tax expenses.

All else considered, Deere has a net income to stockholders margin of 9.3%, which is in the 81st sector percentile. A Piotroski Score of 8 places it at the top of its sector with a perfect rating for balance sheet liquidity, profitability, and operating efficiency.

Valuation & Price Target

Our price target is based on a forward P/E valuation and Wall Street's consensus.

#1 Justified Forward P/E:

P/E*Expected EPS=Price Target

34.15*17.35=$592.50

We used a time matrix method to find the expected 12-month EPS. By looking at the projected value we can conclude that the stock has around 36% upside potential for the next 12-months.

#2 Wall Street's Consensus

Source - TipRanks

Wall Street places a more modest price target of $394.50 on the stock, with a high price target of $455.00. TipRanks sampled big bank ratings and the likes of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and Evercore (NYSE:EVR), all placed buy ratings on the stock within the past 2-months.

#3 The Target

We think that our $592.50 price target is realistic for a 35%+ upside in the next 12-months. The reason we think that the stock will rise to that value is due to a strong EBITDA/EV multiple and an outstanding Piotroski score. We think that Wall Street will raise its estimates after the earnings release.

Still Room To Run

Source

Just to perhaps consolidate our price target. By looking at the RSI, we can see that the stock isn't nearly overbought and has plenty of room left to run.

Source

By adding in Seeking Alpha's momentum graph, we observe that an A rating for momentum supports our analogy.

Risks

Farm income will recover but will take its time to retrace to the highs it was at pre-Covid, this could force farmers to cut back on new equipment purchases.

Although rising commodity prices have helped with farmer equipment purchases, the input prices might rise due to heightened inflation and commodity prices and will subsequently raise the cost of production and trim profit margins.

The company is levered up by 329.3%, which is 7.48x that of the sector. Interest coverage stands firm at 17.1x but the further debt grows the more taxing it will be on the equity value per share.

Investors Takeaway

Deere is a stock, which will potentially present investors with returns exceeding the broader index over the next 12-months whilst remaining a safe investment with a low Beta. The company is continuously expanding its horizons with technological improvements, which assist with cost-cutting. Valuations show that the efficiency of the company will cause the stock's price to grow significantly over the next 12-months. It's a buy!