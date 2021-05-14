Photo by grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is improving its business strategy quite successfully. The company achieves significant returns even if oil trades at a $40 level. The business enjoys tremendous tailwinds from current market developments. We expect the stock to appreciate significantly in coming years.

The inflation rate is at its highest level since 2008 as April data show 4.2% CPI increase YoY. At the same time TTM core CPI rose by 3%, significantly higher than March number of 1.6%.

Inflation concerns bring considerable amount of fluctuations to the market. Equity investors tend to outperform inflation rates if the latter is lower than 3%. Currently, inflation expectations are at the highest level since 2008, as the five-year breakeven inflation rate index is at 2.68% level. The index represents market's expectations about next 5 years' average inflation. It is calculated by subtracting 5-year TIPS rate from 5-year Treasury bond yield.

Source: FRED

Historical analysis indicates that when the inflation rate was less than 3%, equity market outperformed inflation 90% of the time. However, if the rate was higher than 3%, then 52% of the time equity markets underperformed inflation.

Source: Schroders.com

Thus it is extremely important to allocate our resources in a right way to avoid losses. We need to underweight those sectors which tend to perform worse during inflationary periods, and overweigh those sectors which recorded high historical returns. According to estimates, energy sector is the best-performing sector during inflationary periods as the sector outperformed inflation rate 71% of the time and recorded 9% real return on average.

Source: Schroders.com

The biggest reason of energy outperformance is the sector's high correlation with rising prices. During recent months oil prices increased significantly, and are expected to continue their skyrocketing pace. Goldman Sachs expects Brent prices to average at a $80 level (16% higher than current level) and $77 for WTI. The bank expects 5.2 million bpd demand rise in the upcoming 6-month period. The recovery of international travel is expected to boost oil demand and is expected to bring additional oil demand of 1.5 million barrels per day.

One of the greatest companies operating in oil industry is EOG Resources. The company's proven reserves are crude oil 48%, 26% NGL and 26% natural gas.

In 2016, the company adopted a very defensive strategy which helped to stay profitable even during volatile oil market periods. EOG established a premium investment strategy requiring at least 30% rate of return at $40 oil price and at $2.5 natural gas price. In 2020, EOG increased the hurdle by doubling to 60% level for the same oil and gas prices. Last year, about half of the oil wells brought 60% rate of return, when WTI prices averaged at a $39 level. The strategy is incredibly beneficial in the current market environment as oil market faces political, environmental and other similar issues rather frequently.

Source: Company Presentation

To materialize the double premium strategy, the company is investing only in those exploration projects that promise 60% median return. However it is worth mentioning that the management expects at least 80% after-tax rate of return from current projects.

Premium strategy is considerably improving the company's returns as the management achieved significant improvement of ROCE margin. Till 2016, the business needed $81 oil price to achieve 10% ROCE, while in 2020 the business needed only $58 oil price to be able to achieve 10% ROCE margin. However, the management intends to continue the improvement and has targeted to decrease the number to a $50 level in 2021.

Source: Company Presentation

The management expects to record free cash flow breakeven when oil trades at a $32 level. However the expected oil price is an extremely conservative estimate and it is hard to believe that prices can decline that low. Currently, WTI is trading at a $64 level. The management estimates that in case of $60 WTI prices, the company will be able to achieve $3.4 billion free cash flow, which is equal to more than 7% free cash flow yield and indicates that the management can raise dividends to that level.

Source: Company Presentation

The business has its vulnerabilities also. Oil and natural gas prices are rather volatile, as we have seen significant fluctuations in the recent 5-year period. Political risks can cause oil prices to plunge substantially, like we witnessed last year - supply war between Russia and Saudi Arabia increased oil supply, significantly pushing prices to extreme low levels.

Environmental risks also cause problems for oil producers as the largest economies are planning to cut emissions significantly. Lots of countries are planning to introduce petrol car sales bans in upcoming decades. Norway will not allow its citizens to buy and sell petrol cars after 2025. In 2020, 60% of the cars sold in Norway were electric vehicles. The largest state of the USA - California - will ban gasoline-engine car sales starting in 2035. China expects to reach a 50% EV market share by 2035. Almost all countries are struggling to cut emissions which will significantly hurt oil producers' business in the long term.

Dividends

Currently, EOG pays a 2% dividend yield. The company recorded 17.27% dividend growth CAGR during the last 10-year period and 20% dividend CAGR during the last 22-year period. EOG management intends to achieve 10% CAGR for upcoming years.

Source: Company Presentation

Current dividend yield is considerably safe as EOG pays only $900 million dividends while expects $3.4 billion free cash flows in case of $60 WTI price. During the last 10-year period, payout ratios were less than 32%, while dividend to OCF ratio didn't exceed the 17% level. So it is indicating that the company can easily maintain current dividend yield even during recessionary periods. At the same time, the management can increase dividends substantially.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

EOG is also strengthening its balance sheet. During the last year, the company paid off about $1.3 billion debt, reducing total debt burden by 20%. The management expects to pay off another $2 billion in 2023 and maintain its targeted $2 billion cash balance. This goal seems to be quite realistic given the current bullish oil market environment and EOG's strong cash generating capabilities.

EOG has a stronger balance sheet compared to its peer group. Net Debt to Total Capitalization ratio is at an 8% level while peers' average ratio is at 39%.

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation

Comparing EOG multiples with peers' multiples, we notice that the stock is priced similarly to its peers as average multiples indicate an intrinsic value of $76.5. However, it is worth mentioning that the valuation is considerably affected by 2020 results which was a very volatile year for oil producers. Considering average Forward P/E ratios, we see that the stock is undervalued compared to peers as average multiples indicate stock value of $89.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

We have also regressed last 10-year period's revenues against market caps. Using analysts' 2021 revenue estimate of $14.56 billion, our model yields intrinsic value of $81 per stock which is approximately equal to current price. So considering historic prices, we can say that the company is valued conservatively and doesn't bear any overvaluation risks.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Investment Strategies

First of all, it is worth mentioning that the stock can bring significant diversification effect as it has very low correlation with the total market. Correlation coefficient is equal to 52%.

We have analyzed last 20-year period returns to see which is the most beneficial proportion of EOG and S&P 500 (SPY) allocations in a portfolio to maximize Sharpe ratio. The analysis indicates that the most optimal weight of EOG stock is 17% of the portfolio. The allocation increased Sharpe ratio to 0.53 from SPY's 0.49. The new portfolio brought 8.94% CAGR compared to SPY's 7.89%.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

We have quite bullish outlook for EOG stock in the long term horizon; however, short-term strategies can also be used to squeeze returns from the stock. Current stock price is about 1.2 st. dev. higher from average annual return of EOG stock, which indicates that the stock is trading in an overbought territory. However, current bullish developments justify this fact and it must not cause any concern for stock investors. Analyzing last 20-year period returns, we have 20.1% average annual return and 35.9% annual standard deviation. When we add expected return and subtract 1 standard deviation, we get a stock value of $61.5. There isn't long-term options trading at a strike of $61.5, thus we will use $60 strike options as a proxy. Selling cash covered puts at $60 strike expiring on January 21, 2022, we will receive $3.6 cash premium, which is equal to 6.38% return for the 7-month period (9.3% annualized). If the stock stays above the $60 level, then you will get your 9.3% annualized return. If it falls below that level, you will be forced to buy EOG stock at a price of $56.4, which is extremely low for such a great company.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Though the stock can bring significant returns in upcoming years, conservative investors can trade cash protected puts to receive additional security buffer against possible negative developments.

Conclusion

Inflation expectations are pushing oil prices upwards and triggering equity market sell-offs. Current situation is extremely beneficial for energy players as historically they tend to outperform other sectors during inflationary periods. EOG is improving its business model by adopting a premium investment strategy. The stock can achieve tremendous returns in upcoming years as industry tailwinds and business improvements will push stock price higher. So we assign a BUY rating to the stock.