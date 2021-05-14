Photo by tupungato/iStock via Getty Images

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL), with a share price near $8 and a market cap of $460 million, is a compelling buy. AVDL has developed a controlled release formulation of sodium oxybate (FT218) for the treatment of narcolepsy that only requires dosing once prior to bedtime. The current therapy, Xyrem, an immediate release oral formulation of sodium oxybate, and Xywav (low sodium formulation), require waking the patient 2.5 to 4 hours after bedtime in order to take the second dose. For a disease such as narcolepsy where quality sleep is critical, once-nightly FT218 will be a superior therapy that will be welcomed by patients and physicians, and should be well received by payers.

Based on the 1Q2021 AVDL earnings call on 10-May-2021, market research suggests that only about 20% of current individuals in the US diagnosed with narcolepsy are treated with Xyrem/Xywav. Furthermore, about half of patients who start on the drug discontinue treatment, many within a month. The low treatment and high discontinuation rates are primarily due to the requirement for a second dose during the night that disrupts sleep. This is a great set up for AVDL. With once nightly dosing, patients will be eager to transition from Xyrem/Xywav to FT218. In addition, AVDL has a genuine opportunity to considerably expand treatment to large numbers of currently untreated patients.

The current revenue of Xyrem/Xywav provides an idea of the potential opportunity for FT218. Xyrem, approved in October 2002, and Xywav (low sodium formulation), are marketed by JAZZ Pharmaceuticals who have built an annual $1.8 billion franchise primarily by steady price increases over the past two decades. According to the 1Q2021 JAZZ earnings conference call, revenue from Xyrem and Xywav in 1Q2021 was $411 million with treatment of 15,700 patients. This computes to revenue of $26,170 per patient per quarter or annual revenue per patient of $104,700. For a back of the envelope estimate of potential sales, let’s assume FT218 is priced at $80,000 per patient per year, that half of Xyrem/Xywav patients transition to FT218 (7500), and that treatment is expanded to another 20% of the 65,000 untreated patients in the US (13,000). That works out to $1.6 billion revenue per year. It is not unreasonable to expect AVDL could generate sales numbers like this within 5 years if all goes well with the launch. My estimates are more conservative than this, as outlined below, but the opportunity is great.

Wall Street has not been impressed. With a current price near $8, the AVDL market cap is a mere $460 million. That presents an excellent opportunity to start a position now, before Wall Street wakes up. But before we get too excited by the prospects, let’s review the risks and see what and why Wall Street is not appreciating the opportunity here.

AVDL Risks

1. No Safety Net

FT218 is the only product in the pipeline at AVDL. They sold off their hospital injectables business to focus solely on FT218. It if fails to obtain approval, or the launch falls short of expectations, the company has little to no future opportunities of significance. While many things can go wrong, we feel the risk of failure of FT218, either due to FDA rejection or failure to execute on the launch, is low.

2. Failure to obtain approval of FT218

AVDL submitted the NDA for FT218 in Dec2020 and in March 2021 received notice from the FDA that their application had been accepted. The Phase 3 study that supports the NDA was carried out under a Special Protocol Assessment in conjunction with the FDA. Under this program, the company worked with the FDA to design the Phase 3 trial and the FDA agreed in advance that if the clinical endpoints were met with appropriate safety, the drug can be approved. The Phase 3 study was completed and the pre-specified endpoints were met with statistical significance, providing a high likelihood of approval. There is no guarantee, as we have just seen with Acadia (ACAD), who conducted an SPA protocol but ultimately received a Complete Response Letter anyway. I could not find any statistics on how often a SPA clinical trial led to approval when endpoints and safety were met, but I am estimating a 90% probability of approval based on clinical efficacy and safety.

3. Delay in Approval of FT218

Another risk is a delay in approval due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of the manufacturing facility due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The FDA has waived this requirement, or conducted virtual inspections, for many new chemical entities (53 approved in 2020) but several NDAs submitted via the 505-((b))-2 pathway have been delayed. CEO Greg Divis addressed this concern during the Q&A session on the 10-May-2021 conference call, noting that Avadel’s European manufacturer underwent a general FDA inspection just prior to the pandemic that did not uncover any significant issues. Divis postulated that a pre-approval inspection may not be required for approval. This is great news, but nonetheless, we are estimating a 20% chance of a delay in approval due to the need for an inspection with the following estimated overall probabilities:

Approval on 15-Oct-2021: 90% clinical/safety x 80% CMC = 72% probability

Approval on 15- Jan-2022: 90% clinical/safety x 90% CMC = 81% probability

Approval on 15-Apr-2022: 90% clinical/safety x 95% CMC = 85% probability

4. Generic sodium oxybate and potential pricing constraints

All patents on sodium oxybate expire in 2026 but some authorized generics will become available starting on 01-Jan-2023 (Hikma) and 01-Jul-2023 (Amneal) based on settlements made with JAZZ. Four ANDAs have already been approved and many more are in the works. With so many companies vying for so few patients we can expect the generic price to plummet far below the branded price. Maintaining a high price for FT218 will present a significant challenge to AVDL. I don’t expect them to be able to price at a level comparable to Xyrem or Xywav, perhaps not even close, although it is a superior product. As outlined below, in my revenue forecast I am modeling pricing from $30,000 to $70,000 per patient.

5. Xywav

Xywav is mixed salt containing calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium that was recently approved. Xywav is an attempt by JAZZ to hold on to some market share in the face of Xyrem generics and the launch of FT218. The 6 and 9 gram daily doses of Xyrem contain 1100-1600 mg sodium, a substantial amount. However, as noted in the AVDL 1Q21 conference call, over the 2 decade use of Xyrem there has been no adverse cardiovascular risk. Xywav does not address the main liability of Xyrem, namely, it still requires twice nightly dosing. I don’t see this as a significant challenge to FT218.

6. 11th hour JAZZ litigation

JAZZ may well attempt some sort of litigation to prevent AVDL from marketing FT218. They have nothing to lose by trying and litigation is part of their corporate DNA. When you can't innovate, you litigate. And yes, as I was writing this article, JAZZ sued AVDL on 13-May-2021 for violating several of their patents, primarily focused on REMS.

In every recent quarterly conference call, AVDL gets a question about potential litigation from JAZZ. AVDL CEO Divis reiterated in the 10-May-2021 call:

“. . . based on the actual review to date, we still have not been asked by the agency to certify Paragraph IV against any Orange Book-listed patents, and we don't believe based on the data and regulatory filing strategy of our FT218 NDA submission, there is any basis to request such a certification.”

We feel the risk is low that JAZZ will be able to prevent FT218 from launching if approved by the FDA. For a good summary of the IP situation, please refer to the linked Seeking Alpha article.

7. Uncertainty on Exclusivity

In January 2018, the FDA granted FT218 Orphan Drug Designation. Generally, a product with orphan drug designation that subsequently receives FDA approval will be entitled to U.S. marketing exclusivity for seven years. However, Xyrem was also designated as an Orphan Drug for the same indication that FT218 is pursuing. According to the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017 (FDARA), a drug that contains the same active ingredient as a previously designed Orphan drug must show clinical superiority to the older drug to obtain the 7-year exclusivity. Thus, the FDA must conclude that FT218 is clinically superior to Xyrem. Such superiority could be better safety or efficacy or a major improvement in patient care. AVDL has stated that they expect the decision to be made by the FDA 1-3 months post approval. I think the chances are high that exclusivity is granted based on the improvement in patient care, but no way to predict which way the FDA will rule.

A 7-year exclusivity would mean no competitor could enter the market with a similar product during this time even if it did not infringe AVDL patents. This would provide significant derisking. AVDL has generated a strong patent portfolio that they believe will provide coverage to 2037 but this will not prevent a competitor from entering the market with their own proprietary extended release formulation if the 7 year exclusivity is not granted.

Setting the Stage for a Successful Launch

1. Open Label Extension/Switch Clinical Study

To further demonstrate the long term benefit of FT218 in narcolepsy, AVDL initiated an open-label extension/switch study of FT218 in 2020. The study is examining the long-term safety and maintenance of efficacy of FT218 in patients who participated in the REST-ON study, as well as dosing and preference data for patients switching from twice-nightly sodium oxybate to once-nightly FT218. This study is intended to demonstrate improved dosing compliance, safety, and patient satisfaction vs twice-nightly sodium oxybate. The study will help guide dosing for those on twice-nightly dosing transitioning to single dosing per night. In addition, the study should also support the value proposition to justify pricing.

2. Communication

AVDL has a straightforward and compelling story to tell for FT218 and are working on several fronts to communicate this message to key opinion leaders, physicians, payers, and patients as a lead up to NDA approval at the end of 2021. AVDL presented recently at the 2021 American Academy of Neurology annual meeting and will have poster and oral presentations at the upcoming SLEEP congress in June. As noted in the 1Q21 conference call, AVDL is sponsoring a symposium at the SLEEP meeting on narcolepsy management, focused on three key areas that support the messaging of FT218: (1) managing both daytime and nighttime symptoms, (2) the importance of involving the patient is treatment options and decision making, and (3) reviewing the 20 year history of Xyrem to show there is no increased cardiovascular risk. Also AVDL will conduct their first commercial narcolepsy campaign at the SLEEP congress as they initiate their customer engagement activities.

Importantly, under the guidance of pre-approval information exchange, AVDL is engaging with U.S. payers about once-nightly FT218. Preapproval information exchange is the communication of clinical and health care economic information on therapies in development between healthcare payers and pharmaceutical companies before regulatory approval.

Revenue Modeling

AVDL is not providing any projections of revenue or pricing assumptions. In Table 1 we present parameter modeling for three scenarios: base case, downside, and upside. Although the revenue per patient for Xyrem/Xywav is $104,700 per year, we are modeling much lower pricing ($30K to 70K) to be conservative. We are also using conservative estimates for patients switching from Xyrem/Xywav to FT218 and for capturing previously untreated patients.

Table 1. Model to Generate Revenue Forecast Parameter Downside Base Upside Revenue per patient per year $30,000 initial, increasing by $1000 per year $50,000 initial, increasing by $1000 per year $70,000 initial, increasing by $1000 per year % switch from Xyrem/Xywav 2022: 5% 2023: 7.5% 2024: 10% 2025: 12.5% 2026: 15% 2027: 17.5% 2028: 20% 2022: 5% 2023: 10% 2024: 15% 2025: 20% 2026: 25% 2027: 30% 2028: 35% 2022: 10% 2023: 20% 2024: 30% 2025: 35% 2026: 40% 2027: 45% 2028: 50% % previously untreated patients 2022: 1% 2023: 1.5% 2024: 2% 2025: 2.5% 2026: 3% 2027: 3.5% 2028: 4% 2022: 1% 2023: 2% 2024: 3% 2025: 4% 2026: 5% 2027: 6% 2028: 7% 2022: 2% 2023: 4% 2024: 6% 2025: 8% 2026: 9% 2027: 10% 2028: 11%

The corresponding revenue estimates are provided in Table 2. Even with these modest assumptions, we estimate about $500 million in annual sales for the base case by year 6 and over $1 billion for the upside. Given the unmet medical need, and if AVDL has exceptional execution on the launch, we believe the upside is achievable.

Table 2. FT218 Revenue Forecast Assumptions: 16,000 current patients on Xyrem/Xywav

65,000 diagnosed but untreated patients

Orphan Drug exclusivity for 7 years post-approval

No significant new treatments by an alternate mechanism Base Case Year # switch patients # untreated patients Annual price Total revenue (millions) 2022 800 650 $50,000 72 2023 1600 1300 $51,000 149 2024 2400 1950 $52,000 226 2025 3200 2600 $53,000 307 2026 4000 3250 $54,000 392 2027 4800 3900 $55,000 479 2028 5600 4550 $56,000 568

Downside Year # switch patients # untreated patients Annual price Total revenue (millions) 2022 800 650 $30,000 43 2023 1200 975 $31,000 67 2024 1600 1300 $32,000 93 2025 2000 1625 $33,000 120 2026 2400 1950 $34,000 148 2027 2800 2275 $35,000 178 2028 3200 2600 $36,000 209

Upside Year # switch patients # untreated patients Annual price Total revenue (millions) 2022 1600 1300 $70,000 203 2023 3200 2600 $71,000 412 2024 4800 3900 $72,000 626 2025 5600 5200 $73,000 788 2026 6400 5850 $74,000 906 2027 7200 6500 $75,000 1028 2028 8000 7150 $76,000 1151

AVDL can likely achieve the forecasted revenues while maintaining a lean organization. They stated on the 1Q21 earnings call that they were expecting to launch with a salesforce only 50-60 individuals. This is possible since the number of prescribers is relatively low. About 500 prescribers account for 50% of the sales of Xyrem and 1600 for 80%. In addition, FT218 should be inexpensive to manufacture (<1% of price). What this means is that SG&A and Cost of Goods will be low, which should generate substantial income early in the launch.

We also expect AVDL to license the drug for ex-US marketing. However, it is really the US with the opportunity for high pricing where most revenue is expected.

Share Price Predictions

What is the expected market cap for a company that generates $200 million (downside) to $1 billion (upside) in sales in the next 6 years? I compared the market cap/sales ratio (price to sales ratio, or P/S) of a number of small pharma companies that are generating revenue. All of them are quite different – some command higher ratios due to an exciting pipeline or growing sales while others are a single product company with uncertain future sales. Nonetheless, it provides a framework to estimate a potential share price of AVDL given our forecasts. The average P/S ratio for these 12 companies is 8.3. If we eliminate the top two that are much higher than the others, the average is 5.6.

Table 3. Market Cap/Revenue Ratios (P/S) for Small Cap Pharma Companies Company Trailing 12 month revenues (millions) Market Cap (billions) P/S KPTI 113 0.68 6 CPRX 119 0.49 4 CLVS 160 0.63 4 HALO 268 6.1 23 PBYI 272 0.40 1.5 ICPT 322 0.62 2 RARE 344 7.2 21 PTCT 430 2.77 6 ACAD 458 3.3 7 SRPT 573 5.7 11 EXEL 1030 7.7 7 NBIX 1040 8.6 8 Average 8.3 (5.6)

To estimate the future share price of AVDL, we used our conservative base case estimate and a P/S of 5, again a conservative number. The results are presented in Table 4. This model suggests the share price can grow to $33 over the next 5 years. We think this is a reasonable but conservative target. The upside could bring the share price to $60-80. The current share price near $8 range is higher than the price the model shows for 2022 since the current share price does anticipate approval and some revenue generation. However, the current share price does not anticipate much revenue generation and is being held back by fears we outlined above in the risks section. AVDL has a superior drug and a large market opportunity and are taking all the right measures to ensure a successful launch.

Table 4. Potential Market Cap and Share Price for AVDL at MC/Revenue = 5 Year Base case revenue forecast Projected Market Cap (millions) Projected Share Price 2022 72 360 6.1 2023 149 745 12.7 2024 226 1130 19.3 2025 307 1535 26.2 2026 392 1960 33.5

Summary

To summarize:

FT218 will provide a significant clinical advancement in the treatment of narcolepsy as the only once-nightly oxybate product.

The likelihood of NDA approval is high.

AVDL management is laying the groundwork for a successful launch.

In our view, AVDL has the potential to increase its share price by several fold over the next two years with substantial sales early in the launch. However, AVDL is a one-product company, so anything that derails approval or a successful launch will be devastating. To minimize downside risk, I recommend buying 17-Dec-2021 puts at a strike price of $5.00. The recent price for these are $0.70 per contract. This allows the buyer of these contracts to sell AVDL shares for $5.00 any time up to 17-Dec-2021, providing some insurance against a catastrophic loss and a plunging of the share price below $5.00. The 17-Dec-2021 puts were chosen since these are the longest dated puts available. The 15-Oct-2021 puts expire on the same day as the PDUFA date, and won't offer any protection if the FDA announces a complete response letter after market close.

An example of how this works follows:

Buy 100 shares of AVDL at $8.00

Buy one $5.00 put contract expiring 17-Dec-2021 for $0.70

Total cost = $870

Upside gain = everything above a share price of 8.70

Maximum Downside loss = $870 – 500 = $370

Appreciate any feedback or further thoughts on FT218 and future prospects for AVDL.