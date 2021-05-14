Photo by Vito Cangiulli/iStock via Getty Images

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (OTCPK:STMZF) is a U.K. investment trust which currently has a fairly heavy tech weighting. In February I published Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust: Tech Trouble Ahead. Since then the name is down around 9%. My investment thesis is that the company has been shifting its asset allocation in light of tech valuation overheating in the U.S., and I accordingly move to neutral. From a long-term buy and hold perspective, I remain of the view that this is an excellently managed fund which offers exposure to a basket of shares with long-term growth potential.

Should You Sell Your Winners?

Here's an excerpt from an article a fund manager published this month.

We sold out of our holdings in Facebook and Alphabet (the parent company of Google) as well as making reductions to Amazon. These companies generate prodigious cashflows and have grown at a remarkable rate. For us, the questions now are around how they deploy their resources in the future and retain their growth credentials at vast scale. We think Amazon still enjoys the broadest set of opportunities, but we are wary that Jeff Bezos stepping back from the CEO role may reduce the company's appetite for bold experiments.

There is a lot of information in that paragraph. Interestingly the fund has completely ditched both Facebook and Alphabet. These stocks have performed very well in recent years but apparently SMT reckons it can now allocate the sum it had invested in them better elsewhere.

The cut to the Amazon position has more of an explained rationale, but even it is - like the Facebook and Alphabet exits - rather against prevailing market sentiment, in my view, which I would characterize as being that while the FAANG stocks may currently be overvalued, in the long-term they remain winners. Apparently, SMT doesn't take that view.

Note also that it is a significant change of view. The fund's long-term fund manager in an outgoing note this month wrote,

(W)e should apologise for our willingness to trim Amazon back repeatedly when our holding size approached 10% of assets. That was misguided.

Last year's substantial trimming of Tesla (TSLA) was characterized as a rebalancing because its very success meant that it had an outsized position in the portfolio (and indeed it is still 4.6% of it). But based on that comment about Amazon (AMZN), size alone wasn't necessarily a concern for the trust on its own, so much as the future prospects of a firm. In my reading, that is what has changed about Amazon in the trust's analysis (and by extension, perhaps Tesla too): future growth prospects look less attractive than they formerly did.

A New Focus: China

So, having sold down much of its large Tesla stake, reduced the Amazon holding and exited Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL), where is the company now looking for top class growth? In a word: China.

The trust has been invested in China for many years, so there is nothing new in that. But what is notable is that it now sees China as the best game in town. Consider the following except from the recent letter (emphasis mine):

The Trust's exposure to China grew over the course of the year. Our largest holding, Tencent, has navigated a difficult regulatory backdrop and is executing well in its core business. In addition, its management team ought now to be considered some of the world's greatest investors. Over the past decade they've used their cashflows to build a portfolio of both public and private investments worth close to $200bn. The pace of innovation at scale in China now exceeds anything we can find in the rest of the world.

Scottish Mortgage's managers are basically rotating out of American tech and into Chinese tech, which they see as a bigger opportunity.

As well as the trust's largest holding, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which is 6.2% of its value, other top ten holdings from China include Alibaba (BABA) (4.4%) and Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) (4.0%). It also has investments in Chinese companies including Ant, ByteDance and Jiangxiaobai.

I think this shift is interesting not just for the investment case of SMT but for the market more broadly. The trust has done very well investing in U.S. tech names, which account for the lion's share of its 330% return over the past five years. While it retains substantial U.S. exposure - Amazon and Tesla remained in its five biggest holdings as of the end of March - it apparently sees valuations in U.S. tech as becoming comparatively unattractive next to those of China. If a sophisticated, successful investor with an excellent tech record such as SMT thinks this, it is good, free food for thought for the rest of us.

What it Means for SMT

SMT has been well-managed for years. I hope the recent change in management will not mark any difference in that sense.

Lately the shares are down, in line with broader tech falls, in a dynamic I explained in my previous piece. However, it remains an excellent collection of assets (full listing of holdings is here). I also think that the Trust's partial reorientation towards Chinese tech from the frothy U.S. tech market could turn out to be well-timed. I am shifting to a neutral position for now to see how the tech market fallout (if there is one) settles in coming months, along with the impact of Chinese government crackdown on large tech firms.