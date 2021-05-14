Photo by FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating for automotive supplier Adient Plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Adient's 2Q FY 2021 earnings per share was more than double that of analysts' consensus estimates, thanks to the company's better-than-expected performance in Asia and specifically China. Also, Adient's plans to restructure its China operations is positive from both the financial and strategic angles.

However, the company's 2H FY 2021 revenue and earnings are expected to be significantly lower on a HoH basis, considering the semiconductor chip shortage and rising commodity prices. Also, Adient currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 13.1 times and 8.5 times, respectively which are above the stock's historical trading averages prior to the pandemic. Taking into account these various factors, I view a Neutral rating for Adient as appropriate.

Company Description

In its recent 10-Q, Adient calls itself "a global leader in the automotive seating supplier industry" with "a leading market position in the Americas, Europe and China" boasting "proprietary technologies extend into virtually every area of automotive seating solutions. " Adient was spun off from Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) as a separate listed entity in October 2016.

The Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Asia geographic segments accounted for 46%, 40% and 14% of Adient's FY 2020 (YE September 30) revenue, respectively excluding intra-group eliminations. Adient derived 30%, 14% and 56% of its EBITDA from the Americas, EMEA and Asia, respectively in FY 2020.

The revenue and operating earnings breakdown for Adient in the most recent fiscal year does not reflect the contribution of the company's China operations, as the majority its businesses in China are accounted for as investments in joint ventures & associates. This is expected to change going forward as Adient has plans to restructure its operations in China, which I will detail in a subsequent section of this article.

2Q FY 2021 Revenue Beat Market Expectations

Adient disclosed the company's 2Q FY 2021 financial results a week ago on May 6, 2021, and there has been a significant improvement in its financial performance which was better than what Wall Street analysts had initially anticipated.

Its revenue grew by +9% YoY from $3,511 million in 2Q FY 2020 to $3,819 million in 2Q FY 2021. Although Adient's 2Q FY 2021 top line declined marginally by -0.8% QoQ, the company's most recent quarterly sales was +6% higher than market consensus' sales forecast of around $3.6 billion. Adient's better-than-expected 2Q FY 2021 revenue growth was largely attributable to the good performance of its Asia geographic segment.

Adjusted for foreign currency effects, acquisitions & divestments, Adient's organic sales growth for the Asia market (excluding China) was +12.6% YoY in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adient's EMEA and Americas geographic segments also did reasonably well, boasting organic revenue growth rates of +5.5% and +1.0% YoY, respectively in the most recent quarter.

Notably, Adient's impressive +9% headline revenue growth still understates the true operating performance of the company, because its sales in China are not consolidated. It is noteworthy that Adient's China organic seating revenue increased by +87% YoY in 2Q FY 2021, and its Asia geographic segment organic revenue would have increased by +27.0% (versus +12.6%) if its Chinese entities were consolidated. As explained earlier, revenue from Adient's Chinese businesses is recognized as equity income from investments in joint ventures & associates.

Quarterly Earnings Were More Than Double That Of Market Consensus Estimates

With regards to the company's bottom line performance, Adient's adjusted diluted earnings per share jumped by +85% YoY from $0.62 in 2Q FY 2020 to $1.15 in 2Q FY 2021. This was more than twice as high as sell-side analysts' quarterly earnings expectations of $0.55 per share.

How Adient's 2Q FY 2021 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Were Derived

Source: Adient's 2Q FY 2021 Results Presentation Slides

Apart from robust revenue growth and the positive impact of operating leverage, I attribute Adient's significant earnings beat to the excellent performance of the company's China businesses. The company's EBIT margin, excluding equity income contribution from joint ventures & associates, improved from 3.8% in 2Q FY 2020 to 4.4% in 2Q FY 2021. If equity income contribution from joint ventures & associates (the Chinese entitles) were included in the calculation of EBIT margin, Adient's EBIT margin would have increased by a wider degree from 4.0% to 5.8% over the same period.

Specifically, Adient's equity income surged from $8 million in 2Q FY 2020 to $85 million in 2Q FY 2021. Besides benefiting from a low base (pandemic was at its peak in China in 2Q FY 2020 or the January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 period), Adient also highlighted at its recent 2Q FY 2021 earnings call that "higher volume and strong vehicle mix in China" were the key drivers of the company's significant increase in equity income on a YoY basis. As an indicator of how significant the equity income contribution was, Adient would have been loss-making on a GAAP basis in 2Q FY 2021, assuming equity income contribution was zero.

Moving forward, market consensus expects Adient to expand its revenue and EBITDA by +17% YoY and +60% YoY to $14.8 billion and $1,079 million, respectively in full-year FY 2021 based on S&P Capital IQ. This is largely aligned with management guidance, as Adient sees itself delivering revenue in the $14.6 billion to $15.0 billion range and EBITDA in the $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion range for the current fiscal year.

Notably, Adient's 1H FY 2021 revenue and EBITDA were $7,667 million and $681 million, respectively. This translates to significantly lower sales and EBITDA on a HoH (Half-on-Half basis) in 2H FY 2021 based on full-year FY 2021 sell-side estimates and management guidance. A number of factors are responsible for Adient's lower expected earnings in the second half, such as reduced sales due to semiconductor chip shortage, increase in commodity prices and transport costs as a result of inflationary pressures, and lower COVID-19 costs savings as compared to the first half. I think that market consensus estimates for Adient are fair as it stands now, but there are downside risks associated with higher commodity prices and a prolonged period of semiconductor chip shortage.

But investors are looking beyond 2H FY 2021 and focusing their attention on Adient's restructuring plans in China, which is discussed in the next section of this article.

All Eyes On China Corporate Restructuring

Earlier in March 2021, Adient announced that it is proposing "to end its Yanfeng Adient Seating Co., Ltd. (YFAS) joint venture in China" via a sale, and acquiring some of YFAS' operating subsidiaries and running them directly as fully-owned entities at the same time. Adient noted in the announcement that this will enable the company "to drive its strategy in China independently" and enhance "the integration of the company's China operations. Full details of the proposed corporate restructuring transactions be can found in the chart below.

Details Of Adient's Planned China Corporate Restructuring

Source: Adient's China Corporate Restructuring Presentation Slides

The proposed restructuring of Adient's China operations has both financial and strategic implications.

From the financial perspective, Adient is guiding for a positive impact of an incremental contribution of $700-800 million in revenue and $90-100 million in EBITDA as result of its planned corporate restructuring. As highlighted above, Adient has not been able to fully account for its China businesses' revenue and EBITDA (only proportionate equity income) in its headline financial numbers, because the company did not have either majority or full ownership/control of most of its Chinese businesses. Also, Adient is expected to utilize part of its $1.4 billion net divestment proceeds associated with the sale of its interest in YFAS to deleverage. As a reference, Adient's total gross debt-to-equity was as high as 246% as of March 31, 2021.

From the strategic perspective, Adient expects that it will be the among the three largest integrated automotive seating systems company in China with an estimated 12% market share in the Chinese electric vehicle segment post-restructuring. Going forward, without the need to consult former joint venture partner Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Ltd on future decisions, it is reasonable to assume that Adient will speed up its expansion in the Chinese market and expand its presence in growing segments such as electric vehicles, luxury vehicles and Japanese OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers).

The corporate restructuring is anticipated to be completed either in 4Q FY 2021 or 1Q FY 2022.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Adient is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 13.1 times and 8.5 times, respectively. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in FY 2020, Adient's mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiple in the late-2016 to 2020 period was approximately 7.5 times. From a historical trading perspective, Adient's forward P/E valuations are not that attractive.

Adient's key risk factors are the semiconductor chip shortage persisting for a longer-than-expected period of time resulting in lower sales volume, a larger-than-expected increase in commodity prices and transportation costs which depress its future profit margins, and unexpected issues or hiccups with its corporate restructuring plans in China.