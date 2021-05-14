Photo by davit85/iStock via Getty Images

In October of 2020, I wrote an article covering the favorable outlook of one of America's largest steel companies. I became bullish on Nucor (NYSE:NUE) because of its dominant position in the United States, its ability to generate free cash flow, and because the company was about to get a massive tailwind from rising business sentiment and capital expenditures. In this article, I get to brag a little bit about the performance, but more importantly, tell you what I expect going forward in terms of using the company as a trading tool and/or as a long-term investment vehicle for income. So, bear with me!

Traders - It's All About The Business Cycle

In my last article, I mentioned Nucor's need to see an upswing in capital expenditures ("CapEx") as the economy was more or less dead as only a limited number of companies in niche industries were investing. Needless to say, these were mainly companies benefiting from the pandemic.

I believe that the recovery will last as long as the future capital expenditures indicator - along with many other indicators - remains in an uptrend. I believe that we will see more upside momentum after the election as companies are keeping capital expenditures low due to uncertainty. The 'only' companies investing in Capex are the ones with secular tailwinds like the ones Nucor mentioned (data centers and logistics-related infrastructure). - Article

The graph below shows the updated regional Federal Reserve future CapEx chart. There's no denying that CapEx plans have accelerated over the past 12 months as they are currently close to their all-time high.

The ISM manufacturing index fell slightly in April to 60.7 points, which is still one of the highest levels in recent history. This index, too, has rallied at a pace not seen since the end of the Great Financial Crisis.

Basically, what we are seeing is returning confidence as COVID cases are rapidly falling with support from widely distributed vaccines. Unfortunately, supply chain issues remain a huge problem, which is causing firms to invest in their capacities to deal with demand. Hence, the surge in CapEx.

Interestingly enough, the most recent ISM report contained a very specific comment with regard to the steel industry. I added another comment from a machinery manager as they complement each other very well.

Steel prices are crazy high. The normal checks on the domestic steel mills are not functioning - imported steel is distorted by the Section 232 tariffs. (Steel) Demand continues to be very strong. Supply chain delays hamper our availability and ability to sell more. (Machinery)

The best thing about these economic indicators is that they don't lie. Not only did Nucor's fundamentals improve, but the recently announced 1Q21 quarter was a blowout quarter as sales improved by 25% to more than $7 billion. EBITDA margins reached a new high as well, as EBITDA, came in at $1.5 billion.

The first quarter was the most profitable first quarter ever and management expects that Q2 earnings will exceed Q1 results thanks to a favorable demand environment that will continue through the rest of 2021.

The interesting thing is that these results were not caused by higher product demand as total shipments to outside customers rose by 11% quarter-on-quarter but fell by 0.2% on a year-on-year basis. The reason sales were up so much is better pricing as the average sales price per ton improved by 25% year-on-year.

The graph below shows hot-rolled coil steel futures. Prices have gone vertical, rallying more than 50% above their prior peak in 2018. If prices remain elevated, there's no doubt that Nucor will hit it out of the park in 2Q21 as the company will benefit from both higher volumes and prices.

Based on this context, analysts expect 2Q21 sales to improve by a stunning 88.5% to $8.2 billion followed by another strong surge of roughly 61% in 3Q21, and a >30% surge in 4Q21.

As a result, 2021 is expected to be a unique year as sales are not only expected to normalize after a very rough business environment in 2020, we are about to witness record sales and EBITDA. Sales will more than likely make it above $30 billion with EBITDA soaring to at least $6.3 billion. The company is also expected to use strong free cash flow to reduce net debt to less than $1 billion.

Unfortunately, and this is where the bad news kicks in, this means that the company is trading at a somewhat unfavorable multiple for traders. Right now, the company is trading at 4.8x EBITDA based on a $29 billion market cap, $920 million in expected net debt, and $6.3 billion in EBITDA.

4.8x EBITDA does not seem that expensive compared to other industries. However, most steel companies tend to trade close to 5-6x EBITDA. Smaller, less profitable steel stocks often trade close to 4x EBITDA. One should also keep in mind that I'm using $6.3 billion in EBITDA here. If I use 2022 expectations ($3.6 billion), I end up with a multiple of 8.3x.

So, if you're a trader, here's how I would deal with the situation.

Going forward, we will get a lot of good news from Nucor. They will report fantastic numbers for the remainder of this year - unless something truly unique happens to the world economy - and continue to benefit from strong production in various steel-intensive industries.

However, we are at a point where so much has been priced in. Not only did the bull case kick in, but it has also been much stronger than expected. Right now, Nucor is trading at $100. It can easily go a bit longer if inflation is further accelerating. Nonetheless, I believe that traders should sell at least half of their position at these levels. The risk/reward isn't that good anymore as so much has been priced in already. And unless pent-up demand is going to turn into long-term sustainable steel demand growth, I wouldn't keep a large position at these levels.

With that in mind, here's what I would do if I were a long-term investor.

Investors - Don't Sell, But Keep An Eye On Your Position Size

I know that a lot of the people who will be reading this article own Nucor long-term. Right now, the company is yielding 1.6%. That's roughly 20 basis points above the S&P 500 yield. This is after a 170% stock price surge over the past 12 months. So, without a doubt, most investors will be sitting on a yield-on-cost of roughly 2.8-3.0%.

Unfortunately, dividend growth is weak. Since 2008, annual dividends have grown from $1.31 to $1.61 (per share). That's just not enough for me given the risks of this company during an economic downswing.

The good news is that management isn't passive. Since 2018, the company has used free cash flow to reduce shares outstanding. In 2020, shares outstanding were reduced by 0.7%.

Additionally, the company just released a new $3 billion stock buyback program, which replaces the previous $2 billion program that had repurchased $1.55 billion in stock since 2018. Based on the aforementioned market cap, the company can technically buy back close to 10% of shares outstanding.

I am glad Nucor's management uses its financial situations to reward investors. There are plenty of companies who continue to play it (too) safe, which often leads to dissatisfied investors.

Takeaway

Nucor has performed much, much better than I had expected. The situation in the steel market is very supportive of strong earnings as prices are at multi-decade highs with support from rapidly rising demand as the economy reopens.

At this point, however, the stock has reached an unfavorable risk/reward, which leads me to advise traders to start selling.

If you're a long-term investor, I wouldn't sell. You probably bought it because Nucor has a tremendous reputation as a dividend steel stock, and I have little doubt that investors will be better off 10-years from now.

However, if you're a long-term investor looking for steel exposure, do not buy yet. Wait for a 10-20% sell-off. That may take a while, but I believe that buying at current prices at a yield of 1.6% will result in disappointing results over the next few years.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!