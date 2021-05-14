Photo by staticnak1983/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Before Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) reported its earnings earlier this month, I was bullish on this company. However, during that time, I was thinking about the potential risk of slowing demand in the back of my mind as the pandemic was nearing an end. After the recent earnings report, I think that risk disappeared making the company even more attractive than before. Here are reasons why I am still very bullish on this company:

Corsair reported a stellar earnings report, but the share price fell. Investors do not have to worry about the risk of slowing demand as the pandemic ends. Corsair is moving ahead of its competitor Logitech (LOGI). The financials, valuation, and growth make Corsair very attractive.

Stellar Earnings Report

Corsair reported amazing earnings on May 4. The company reported net revenue of $529.4 million, which was a 71.6% increase year over year, and the operating income increased 404.5% to $67.3 million. These were great results, but the net income was the most impressive of all. Corsair reported $46.7 million in net income, which is about a 3890% increase year over year. All in all, the company grew its bottom line exponentially while maintaining strong revenue growth. On top of this, the company's guidance was even better. The management increased its revenue and operating income forecasts for the current fiscal year. Thus, the amazing earnings report combined with the updated guidance shows that investors do not need to worry about decreasing demand as the pandemic is nearing an end. In other words, the pandemic boost was not a temporary phenomenon.

(I think this demand and growth can be persistent because Corsair will be benefiting from the immense gaming trend. I will not be discussing the gaming trend, because I already covered this topic in my previous article, so please go read this article for more information.)

Despite this amazing report, Corsair’s stock price dropped from $33.69 on May 4 to $30.71 on May 13. Two factors could have caused this problem. One, the market or the investors believed that Corsair was way overvalued, so the stock sold off despite a great earnings report. Two, the overall negative sentiment around newly public companies and growth stocks caused the selloff. In my opinion, the first case does not make any sense. As I have already said in my previous article covering Corsair Gaming, I think the company’s valuation is really attractive, so I believe the negative market sentiment is the main reason behind the selloff because there has been selling pressure for most small-cap growth and tech stocks, especially SPACs. Therefore, because the stock is falling even though the company is doing greater than ever, I think this provides investors with an opportunity.

Financial Health and Valuation

Corsair’s financial health is another factor that makes this company very attractive. Corsair currently has $125 million in cash and cash equivalents with a total asset of $1.333 billion, and the company has a total liability of $845 million. So, the company has total equity of $487 million with 63.39% in total liability to total asset ratio ("L/A"). The L/A ratio last quarter was 66.5%, so it is clear that Corsair’s already good balance sheet is still improving fast. Another thing that investors should note is that Corsair paid $28 million in debt this quarter bringing the total debt to $299 million, and management confidently predicted reducing more debt throughout this year. Thus, I think Corsair is in a very healthy and improving financial position.

Corsair's strength goes further than its financial health; Corsair also has a very attractive valuation. The company currently has a market cap of $2.82 billion with 1.47 price to sales, 18.96 prices to earnings, and 16.97 forward price to earnings. Without considering anything else, there is no doubt that Corsair is undervalued. The valuation is too low for a company that grew over 70% year over year. I think Corsair is currently undervalued and has great potential going forward.

My Price Target

To quantify the possibility of Corsair Gaming, I made my bullish price target chart for Corsair’s FY 2021, which ends on March 31, 2022.

*The chart uses Yahoo Finance’s FY 2021 eps estimate of $1.81/share.

p/e ratio 20 22.5 25 27.5 eps $1.81 $1.81 $1.81 $1.81 Price Target $36.2 $40.725 $45.25 $49.775 Upside 17.91% 32.65% 47.39% 62.13%

I think Corsair will most likely trade at 22.5 to 25 price to earnings once the negative sentiment around the stock lifts, which puts my price target for Corsair from $40-$45 with an amount of about 32-47%.

Moving Ahead of The Competition

Corsair has attractive growth, valuation, and balance sheet, but it is also moving ahead of its competition: Logitech. Logitech, a much bigger company, grew at a similar pace as Corsair during 2020; however, this is starting to change. Logitech’s management said that the “outlook for sales growth in constant currency is still expected to be approximately flat, or minus 5 percent” this FY. Logitech is expecting no growth or negative growth during this year. On the other hand, Corsair’s management increased their sales guidance to 1.9-2.1 billion, which is a revenue increase of 11.76-23.53% year over year. Remember, we saw a significant bump in revenues in 2020, so the growth in 2021 seems low because of the base effect. Furthermore, as Corsair moves ahead of Logitech on a strong gaming trend, the company will be able to grow its margins to a level similar to Logitech. Logitech’s gross margin is 46.3% while Corsair’s gross margin is 30.3%. This makes sense because Logitech is an established company that can take advantage of economies of scale. However, this can also mean that Corsair can see its margin grow to similar levels as Logitech as the sales grow and time goes on. Therefore, Corsair is moving ahead of its competition in terms of growth in margins and revenue.

Risk

Although I am extremely bullish on Corsair over the long term, there are risks in the overall market today. The market sentiment around tech and growth stocks are very negative due to the inflationary pressures potentially causing the Fed to change their policies. The CPI data showed that the consumer price rose 4.2% year over year, which was the fastest increase pace in 12 years. I think there might be continued pressure from inflation until the base effect fades away in the next few months. So, Corsair stock might not see enormous growth like my price target until the end of the summer if the current level of negativity persists.

Another risk to my bullish thesis is that I assumed that Corsair will be able to execute well enough to reach its bullish revenue guidance and eps estimates. If there are either internal execution problems or economic turmoil (like inflation or supply chain bottleneck), my estimation could be affected.

Conclusion

I think the risks involved with my extremely bullish thesis are fairly manageable when looking at the upside. I did not mention that Corsair will be enjoying the permanent gaming trend for the next few years in this article, but I believe the gaming trend and the amazing execution by the company’s management shown in the earnings report show that Corsair’s growth and demand are on track. Also, the declining stock price due to the overall market weakness despite an amazing report from Corsair puts the stock at a very attractive valuation, which further increases the risk to reward ratio. Therefore, considering these risks and potential upside, I am extremely bullish on Corsair, and I would highly advise investors to look into Corsair and be cautiously optimistic for the company this 2021 FY.