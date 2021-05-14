Photo by graffoto8/iStock via Getty Images

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) takes a 7% royalty on iron ore produced by the Scully mine operated by Tacora Resources in northeastern Canada.

Mine Production

Mine production has ramped from 1M tons in 2019 to 3M tons in 2020. Apparent capacity is 6M tons, which is expected to be hit (according to Tacora Resources) in H1 2022, Tacora writes:

"The Company's short-term strategy is to improve the Scully Mine and achieve name plate production capacity of six Mtpa of high-grade iron ore concentrate in the first half of 2022, on a run rate basis.".

Historically, under the ownership of Cleveland Cliffs, the mine produced 2.3M-6M tons on an annual basis. Tacora restarted shipments from the mine in August 2019.

Royalty Payments

Scully Royalty receives a 7% royalty on shipped iron ore and 4.2% on iron ore derived from tailings and waste products. The iron ore is of a relatively high quality containing 65% iron relative to 62% in the pricing benchmark. In 2020, that translated to a price premium of approximately 12% compared to benchmark.

Below are some sensitivities on the royalty (assuming a flat 7% rate):

1M tons shipped 3M tons shipped 6M tons shipped $200/ ton (current) $14M $42M $84M $150/ ton (Dec 2022 futures) $11M $32M $63M $75/ ton (2017-2019 average) $5M $16M $32M

For 2020, SRL received a royalty of $30.4M on 3M tons, implying a price of $144 at a 7% royalty rate, relative to an annual average 2020 iron ore price of $130, suggesting that the mine did achieve a premium price based on higher iron content. There are other moving parts here. The seasonal split was basically 50/50 between H1 and H2.

The mine has produced 6M in the past and Tacora wants to get back to that production level, or exceed it. A royalty payment of $63M (based on Dec 2022 futures pricing) is not unreasonable, and maybe that payment becomes closer to $70M given the higher grade of the ore.

The downside case is perhaps $16M should the mine hit operational issues limiting production and/or prices fall back to more moderate historical levels.

Now at the time of writing and despite the recent run-up SRL's market cap is $185M, so clearly should the mine return to annual production of 6M, even at lower iron ore pricing, the return for shareholders is likely to be attractive.

Risks

Aside from the risks associated with commodity prices and mine operations. Scully Royalty has its own issues.

The company is currently a conglomerate and its disclosures are arguably sparse and opaque. Last July the company received an unfavorable legal ruling against its merchant banking subsidiary. In October, the company responded with this press release. Stating that the freeze order was only applicable in the Cayman Islands and they did not expect a material impact. Equally, they noted that they did not expect any short-term resolution.

Aside from the legal risk itself, the company's arguably slow response and limited prior disclosure around this issue may be grounds for concern. They also changed their auditor to Smythe LLP in December 2020, possibly presenting a risk.

The value of Scully Royalty may stand on the mine royalty alone.

Disposals

The company now classifies the industrial and merchant banking divisions as assets held for sale. This may clean up the structure of the business creating a pure-play royalty asset. It is hard to determine the value of these businesses. The merchant bank operates primarily in Europe and South America. The industrial assets appear to be relatively broad from food manufacturing to German real estate.

Balance Sheet

The company has $38M of debt, but as of December 2020 the company was in a net cash position of $25M.

Maiden Dividend

In April 2021 the board approved a dividend policy, though no dividend (if any) is expected until the second half of the year and the amount is unknown.

Liquidity

The company is also distributing additional shares to shareholders in an attempt to improve liquidity.

Valuation

There are a range of outcomes for SRL, driven primarily by where iron prices move to and how Tacora performs against their mine production targets. Compared to the current SRL share price of $14.78/share at the time of writing, the upside appears compelling, though the potential downside case should be noted too. The expected value appears attractive, but investors could well lose money in a weak iron ore environment.

Bear Case Base Case Bull Case Mine royalty value $112M $441M $630M Disposal value of industrial segment $0 $50M $100M Disposal value of merchant banking segment $0M $0M $20M Legal costs -$40M $0M $0M Net debt -$38M $0M $25M Equity value $34M $491M $775M Shares out (M) 12.6 12.6 12.6 estimated fair value per share $2.80/share $38.99/share $59.92/share

Notes:

Bear case - 7x multiple on 3M mine production at $75/ton, no value to liquidating segments, legal costs are real and material and cash on balance sheet is lost in working capital swings, leaving only net debt.

Base case - 7x multiple on 6M mine production at $150/ton, some value to liquidating industrial assets, legal costs are immaterial and cash cancels out debt

Bull case -10x multiple on 6M mine production at $150/ton, material value to both segments being sold, legal costs are nil and current net cash position is preserved.

Conclusion

If Tacora can ramp mine production to historical levels into 2022 and iron ore pricing stays in the range that the futures curve suggests, then the SRL is a buy, and could double or triple from current trading levels.

Realizing some value for the industrial and merchant banking assets being sold would be icing on the cake, though the main value here may come in cleaning up the corporate structure. A dividend may further bolster investor confidence.

SRL is not without risk and legal risks, disclosure and governance concerns may remain. Still, SRL may be cleaning up its act and if it can do that against improving mine production volumes, then investors are likely to be rewarded.