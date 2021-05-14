Morneau Shepell, Inc. (MSIXF) CEO Stephen Liptrap on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Morneau Shepell, Inc. (OTC:MSIXF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Stephen Liptrap - President and CEO

Grier Colter - CFO

Stephanie Price - CIBC

Etienne Ricard - BMO Capital Markets

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you, Alana. Good morning and thank you for joining us. On the call with me today is Grier Colter, our Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after the markets closed, we released Morneau Shepell's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Like always, you can access the news release, financial statements, and our MD&A on our Web site at morneaushepell.com.

Later this morning at our annual meeting, which is being held virtually as it was last year, I will provide a more substantive review of our strategy and the status of our proposed name change to LifeWorks, which will be voted on at the meeting. On this call, I will focus on our business highlights for the first quarter. Grier will cover off our financials, and then, we will open the call to questions as we normally do.

We delivered a good quarter to start the year that featured strong organic growth of 7.1%, an increase in adjusted EBITDA at 11.5%, and margins improving from 19.5% to 20.5% for the comparable period. These results were driven by several factors that have become regular themes on our calls.

To start, we continue to accelerate growth of our technology-enabled products, where recurring revenues increased 15.6% over the comparable period last year. This includes strong growth in clients adding lives to our core wellbeing platform. At quarter-end, we covered some $14.3 million direct lives through our EFAP program, up from $13.8 million lives in Q4 2020. We also saw the continued adoption of our Lifeworks platform, a key part of our technology and innovation strategy. We increased lives on the platform to $5.4 million, an increase of 60% from Q1 last year.

We're seeing strong adoption of our digital mental health solution and additional services on our platform, such as our clinically-designed and validated iCBT and telemedicine solutions, where we continue to win market share. We continue to invest in expanding the range and depth of our platform. It's clear that we are technology leaders in our sector, and we see this leadership as a strategic differentiator. And it's our intention to continue to invest and stay well ahead of our competitors.

From a line of business perspective, in the quarter, our wellbeing business really pushed through our expectations. At the same time, we're pleased with the performance of all of our lines of the business. We continue to see excellent growth in retirement solutions, disability management, health benefit, and pension administration; all businesses with strong recurring revenues.

While we are very much focused on growth, we continue to balanced and profitable across our solutions and geographies. And finally, we continue to convert strong sales into revenue, while continuing to build our sales pipeline. We entered the quarter with a record-high pipeline, a strong indication that our strategy is working as we continue to build on our position as a global leader in total wellbeing. Our strong first quarter follows several very solid quarters where we delivered results to expectations, while adapting to realities of the pandemic; all in all a strong quarter.

Let's turn to some business highlights for the quarter. We had an exceptional quarter in our wellbeing business, now called Integrated Health Solutions. We're very pleased to win multiple integrated wellbeing and telemedicine solutions in Canada over the past quarter, and continue to increase our market share with exceptional feedback from clients on our market-leading technology.

In the U.S., we landed a major EFAP mandate with one of the largest not-for-profit health organizations in South Carolina. Similarly, with another US-based healthcare company with a global customer base of some 30 million customers, we won an RPF to deliver wellbeing services to their 110,000 employees around the world. We also expanded our relationship with an existing administration client adding EFAP to support employees of an international pharmaceutical company.

As we mentioned in our last call, in the first months of 2021, one of our existing clients, a health insurer, added a telemedicine solution to support its 20,000 members. Overall, year-to-date, we have seen increased interest and sales in our telemedicine product. We have also seen strong interest continue in our iCBT product with more than 35 wins in North America since the beginning of the year.

In Canada, we're very pleased to build on our partnership with the government of Ontario with additional funding awarded for iCBT contract. Our iCBT contract has been a vital component of the province's mental health strategy to help people during the pandemic deal with anxiety and depression. We cross sold an absence and disability managed service to a Texas school district expanding the scope of our current admin in the EFAP mandate. It's a great example of growth coming organically from customers who view us as trusted partners and experts in total wellbeing.

In Canada, for an existing EFAP client in the telecom space, we have enhanced our partnership to include a systems implementation for benefits administration. It's worth mentioning two large contracts we won near the beginning of the year that we are now in implementation mode. One is a state of South Carolina and is public employee benefit authority. In another U.S. state, we won a major contract to provide benefits administration services for a state police and fire fighter pension plan.

Before handing off to Grier, I want to emphasize a few points about our growth as a power brand in the total wellbeing space. In closing, there are three levers for growth in our business model that are really driving our company forward. One is a solid core of recurring revenues across our businesses. The second is our accelerating global expansion. And the third is our proven ability to grow by innovating with new technologies to create market-leading solutions. And that is why we are sharing our growth rate of recurring technology revenues on a regular basis.

On that note, Grier will review the financials.

Grier Colter

Thanks, Stephen. And maybe before I begin, I will make a general comment about the performance of our business throughout the pandemic. The business has been very resilient, and we have continued to grow organically throughout each quarter. And I want to clarify that we have not utilized any government subsidies in the regions that we operate in.

As Stephen touched on, it was a very good quarter for the business. We reported $257.1 million in revenue, an increase of 5.8% driven by strong organic growth of 7.1% partially offset by the divestiture of our benefit consulting business last year. We are pleased with the performance of our lines of business across the board, including organic growth of 10% in well-being solutions, and 22% in health and productivity solutions. And recently, we saw very strong results from the Canadian business which recorded organic revenue growth of 10% in the first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $52.8 million, an increase of $5.5 million versus prior year due to strong organic revenue and lower or lower operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 20.5% versus 19.5% in Q1 2020, and in line with our margin expectations for the year. Adjusted EBITDA per share was $0.75 compared to $0.68 in Q1 2020.

Profit for the period was $10.2 million compared to $38.9 million last year, and basic earnings per share for the period was $0.15 compared to $0.56 in the comparative period. The decrease is predominantly due to the gain recognized on the divestiture of our benefit consulting business in the first quarter of 2020.

During Q1 2021, the company generated normalized free cash flow of $26.3 million compared to $24.2 million in the same period in 2020, which was driven primarily from stronger adjusted EBITDA in the quarter. And the company will continue its policy of paying a monthly dividend of $6.5 per share.

And lastly, I will note that we renewed our $100 million sidecar facility that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic for another year at more favorable rates. In addition to our $600 million revolving facility, which is roughly half drawn, we have the required liquidity in place to execute on our strategic plan.

And with that, I will turn it back to you Stephen.

Stephen Liptrap

Thanks, Grier. Alana, please go ahead and open the line to questions.

Stephanie Price

Stephen Liptrap

Stephanie Price

Thanks for all the detail on organic growth. I'm just curious, you mentioned a number of U.S. wins, and I was wondering if you had a U.S. growth rates, and how we should kind of think about organic growth in that region going forward?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, Stephanie, I'll start and if I don't hit the thing that you're asking at, may be go up me again. But the U.S. revenue, as you know, represents roughly a third of our revenue. It was relatively flat if you looked at it on a reported basis, but obviously currency was in our [face] [Ph] a little bit. I think the decline was about 6%. So, it affected the U.S. by about 6%. So, if you look at the organic, it would have been between 6% and 7%, and then obviously the headwind to the overall portfolio was roughly 2%.

Stephanie Price

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks. And then, you mentioned two large wins in the U.S. in your prepared script. I'm curious about when those are coming online?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, the two large wins-wins were really at the beginning of the year, Stephanie, and then we've been working to get them implemented. So, they would have come on within the quarter. So, revenue has started showing up in the past quarter, and we'll continue going forward from there.

Stephanie Price

Okay, perfect. And then, on the conversion rate to the LifeWorks platform, it sounds like you had another good tick up in the quarter. Just curious about what the drivers are there and what you're seeing going forward?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, really good question. And as you know, it's one of the most important things to me as I look at the business, and it just keeps validating for us our strategy and where we're going around. The more we can create a place, call it, on the front of the phone where employees go every single day for everything they need, the better experience we'll create for the employee, the easier it is for the company to push their employees to the area that makes the most sense. And they're able to communicate and get information out.

I think what's really happened over the last few years, when you think about us creating the platform, talking to our clients, getting them exposed to it, and then being able to go back and add additional modules, I think it really is exposure at the end of the day. As I get the opportunity to come into an EAP us rolling out the core platform at no additional cost, people getting the opportunity to test it with different populations, different pilots, really appreciating what's there, and then adding on additional modules. We do know as we got in the pandemic people have been very interested in the recognition module. How do you recognize people when they're working virtually? It's been fantastic for that. And I know personally just as CEO of our company, the first thing I look at every morning is our LifeWorks app. And it just gives me a great view as to what our employees are doing around the world as I read the recognition stories, and we're hearing that come back from a lot of others as well.

Stephanie Price

Thanks, that's good color. And just one final one for me, the year-ago quarter, I think was impacted by in-person work. Just curious about how that in-person work trended this quarter and how we should kind of think about the impact of renewed lockdowns in Q2?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, let me start, Stephanie, and then I'll turn it over to Grier for some specifics. I think the first thing I would say is the team has done an incredible job pivoting a little bit from things that we would have been done in-person before. Think about some of the training to, "Can you do that training virtually?" And I think we've been able to add some of that back by doing it. We've also seen a lot of things happen in the world that our clients have asked for our help and support with it, a lot around diversity and inclusion, a lot around resilience in an organization, a lot around how do we bring people back to the office, and things like that. So, we've been creating modules and solutions that we've been able to deliver virtually. So, that's been part of it. However, there have been some pieces of business, for example, children support and things that we have not been able to come back.

So, I think Grier can share some of the numbers, but I would say some has come back from virtual, some has come back from some in-person services, and some that have not come back yet.

Grier Colter

Yes, that's exactly right. And to give you some numbers around and stuff, so it's been obviously better than what we are seeing kind of Q1, Q2 of last year. And as I made the remarks in my notes during the call, the organic growth rate for the wellbeing division was 10%. And the recurring revenue, so the tack or the non face-to-face actually grew at 9%. So, it's actually very close. So, if you look at the year-over-year, it was really not a major factor. And so in prior quarters, where we've seen it as quite a headwind to this business, that actually was reasonably in line with the general organic growth of that business for the quarter.

Stephanie Price

Grier Colter

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you. The next question is from Etienne Ricard with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Etienne Ricard

Stephen Liptrap

Etienne Ricard

If we could come back to the LifeWorks platform, it's good to see the continued migration of lives there. Can you share the progress on the upselling rate? I think it was at 15% last quarter, if you could just share progress on that front? That would be great.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, really good question. And I know I -- the way I always think about it for a little bit of context is how many people have come into "The EAP System," how many have we have been able to get on a core platform, and how many have we been able to move over to our enhanced platform, which is where the additional upsell. And we normally think about an EAP somewhere around $2 to $4 per employee per month. And then when we move them on to the broader platform, and adding modules and things, we add another $1 to $2 per employee per month. So from a numbers standpoint just going quarter-over-quarter rather than year-over-year, we moved from about 13.8 million lives in our EAP system up to 14.3 million, which was really nice to see. And then when we take a look at the overall platform, we've moved from 5.1 million lives on the core platform up to 5.4 million. And then to your specific question around upselling, we have been upselling a rate as about 15%. We saw that increased to 17%. So, we're just under a million. We're about 930,000 lives, who are paying additional modules and that additional $1 to $2 per employee per month.

Etienne Ricard

Okay, great. And on the topic of iCBT, I think, you mentioned in your comments, you had about 35 contract wins year-to-date. How should we think about the impact on revenues? Because if I recall correctly, I think, last quarter your run rate for iCBT was about close to $8 million, 10 million, so just an update on that front.

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, probably the easiest way to think about it is iCBT is within our health and productivity business. On an organic basis that business grew about 20% that was primarily driven by iCBT within that. So that's probably the easiest way to look at it.

Etienne Ricard

And on the 20% -- just to make sure that 20% that is for health and productivity as a whole on a year-over-year basis?

Stephen Liptrap

That is correct. And you would have seen the report at a lower number just because of the divestiture of the benefits consulting business that was in there. It will be a clean quarter for next quarter, but the health and productivity business, if you took out the benefits, consulting piece would have seen growth at 20%, primarily driven by iCBT.

Grier Colter

And just to be absolutely clear at the end the iCBT business, obviously which is just not a huge business for us in the relative scheme of things that business is growing at hundreds like triple digit percent.

Etienne Ricard

Okay. Thanks for that. And last one for me, on your joint ventures, can you share progress on what you've achieved to date with your partner on this front-end? What are you seeing in terms of mental health awareness in emerging economies?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, and great question. It's Stephen here. And for context if anyone who's on the phone, we've got joint ventures in some markets that we think could be large wellbeing markets in the future. I always think about them as seedlings because they're very, very small, but we want to be in these markets for when wellbeing does take off. And those joint ventures tend to be in Russia, in China, in Brazil and in Eastern Europe. So that's where we're spending time. Again, all of these are very small from a revenue standpoint. We're seeing very strong growth in all of them. It's not material to anything we report. And they're all in a different place. We're seeing continued EFAP adoption in China. We're seeing very strong growth right now in the Brazil market where we've won some large contracts. Eastern Europe continues to grow. So, we're quite pleased with all of them, but again the numbers are very, very small. It's more about being there and learning and gaining exposure to those markets for when they really do take off at some point in the future.

Etienne Ricard

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question is from Graham Ryding with TD Securities.

Graham Ryding

Stephen Liptrap

Graham Ryding

Can I just start on the iCBT, it sounds like you have some pretty good momentum on that front. Can you give us an idea of like the mix of your business between AA mandates because I know you have Manitoba and Ontario, I believe, and then corporate mandates?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, the way I kind of look at it probably in two different ways, Graham, when I think about that business. So the first thing I think about is Canada and the U.S., where we created this solution within Canada. We've been out there. We have been winning mandates in both the public sector and private sector. Obviously, the larger chunks of revenue are in the public sector and it was really around Ontario and Manitoba making it available to all citizens. So the scope of that is obviously much larger. So that is the majority, but we do have a number of corporate wins and they continue as people really added onto an EAP contract. So they're saying EAP is for shorter term, but I don't want my employees to have just a short-term solution. So let me add on something that is a little bit longer term. So they'll add on iCBT. We think the competitive advantage for us is obviously offering both and having it all-in in an integrated fashion for the employee coming to us.

Then the second piece to me is really about where we've taken this solution down to the U.S. as we moved into this year. We've got strong interests. We've already had some strong wins in the U.S. And I would say, we're really talking to three different groups and we're talking to health plans in the U.S. about integrating in with them. We're talking to corporations down in the U.S. and we're talking to some public sector and we're having wins across the board. So -- but primarily the revenue is Canadian public sector, but we're seeing a lot of growth in all the different pieces.

Graham Ryding

Yes, that's a good color. I appreciate it. Now, I think, you mentioned that you've added to your digital mental health platform. Can you provide some details there? And then is there anything else in your product pipeline or anything you're looking at on the mental health side?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, we've got a really robust product pipeline, believe it or not, for the next five years. Obviously that will -- we tweak that every quarter depending on conversations we have with clients, what's happening in the markup uptake at different programs. We do have new modules coming out every single quarter and we continue to launch them. And we also have upgrades to the platform. So the way I think about it in the past quarter, our LifeWorks platform, which is our broader platform that we offer to clients. We've added on, obviously, telemedicine. People really appreciate the integrated experience. We've added on iCBT. In the past, we've added on physical fitness trainings. So, you can actually get a coach that kind of helps you through that and we continue to upgrade on a regular basis. And then we have a couple of pilots that we're running with smaller groups right now that we'll be announcing probably in the next quarter as those kind of get rolled out. But we're really excited by the pipeline, the interest what we're able to add. And then in the iCBT space, not only where we able to integrate that with our LifeWorks platform, but we continue to add new modules onto there, and we continue to provide more solutions to people coming to us for help every single day.

Graham Ryding

Okay, great. And then you mentioned your lives lived on the wellbeing side increased in the quarter. What drove that? Was that previous wins that you announced sort of a rolling on? Or were those actually new wins in the quarter?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, so lives coming into the EAP system where we went from the 13.8 million direct lives up to the 14.3 million will be a combination of contracts, one in the previous quarter that the implementation was in this quarter or contracts one in the quarter that we were able to implement. So it's a mix of the two, but it always is, Graham, that never really changes. And then upselling from there is again a mix, right. So sometimes a new client will come in and buy total wellbeing which is all the modules, and they will want to start on that. And many other clients will come in that want the core platform, they want to experience it, they want to pilot it in different jurisdictions or with different parts of their population, see how that experience goes in upsells from there. So it really is a mix of all of those things.

Graham Ryding

Okay, great. The one last one, if I could, what qualifies to fall into your pipeline that you talked about? And then what's your typical conversion rate of that pipeline into new business?

Stephen Liptrap

So I like tracking two pipelines actually. So the first is our total pipeline, which we load up anything that becomes an opportunity for a sales person. So they're in -- they have a meeting, someone is interested in something that gets loaded into a total pipeline. We then look at the one that I probably spend even more time on, which is a quality pipeline, which means there is a formal process in place. We put in a bid and we know "that there is a real opportunity out there." Both of those pipelines are running at record levels right now, which is really nice to see as we look at going forward. And then to your other question about sell-through from those pipelines is actually quite different by line of business. So the way we look at it is we look at historic win rates, which tend to, depending on our business, be between 30% and 40%. And then we apply those win rates depending on the opportunity in the country, in the stage that is in. And from that, that gives us a projection as to -- that we're fairly comfortable with around our revenue as we think about going forward.

Graham Ryding

Stephen Liptrap

Thank you. And the next question is from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Stephen Liptrap

Jaeme Gloyn

I got kicked out there for a second, but so just tell me to check the transcript if answered this. I did hear that the upsell rate increased from 15% to 17%, you're now at 930 lives on the higher revenue enhanced platform. So that's about an increase of let's say like 20% quarter-over-quarter. Can you just give us some context as to, is that accelerating, or is that about the same pace? And what's the pipeline look on that upsell rate?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, great question, Jaeme, and your numbers are exactly right. The first thing I would say is it is accelerating. You can see that the number of lives has increased as you said up from the previous quarter up to 930,000. Right now, which is great, and that's where we get the additional $1 to $2 per employee per month. It does continue to accelerate, it is ahead of what I thought it would be, you would have, if you listen to me a year ago, I was probably thinking, we could regularly keep adding lives and upsell another 15%, or something that would be great. And as we're up to 17% now, and that will probably continue to increase. I just don't know if it'll be smooth, or it'll be a little bit chunky. But I know, as we're out there talking to clients, there continues to be a tremendous amount of interest. And I think as we integrate more and more services, and we create an integrated experience for employees of our clients at the end of the day, that will continue to be of more interest.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. And one of those products that you've added recently is the telehealth solution that I think you're white labeling. Can you give us any indication as to the adoption of that product?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, we had a number of wins in the quarter. And we are seeing that accelerate. I think the advantage that we have at least from what our clients and what frankly, new prospects have told us is they really like the fact that it's fully integrated in that. One of their employees can come into quote-unquote our platform. And they can come in from what I call a continuum of care. So I could come in one end, and I'm feeling really lonely. And I want to be recognized, I want to feel part of something. We've got a platform and we have personalized feeds to people to do that. They can come in, and they can get help with issues that might be working with colleagues, working remotely zoom fatigue, you name it.

We can help with that within our EAP. Or they can get help with call at anxiety, or depression, or things relating to pandemic and they might click on iCBT to get that help, or frankly, they've got an issue and they want to talk to a nurse practitioner or doctor, and they can click on a button and immediately get access to a nurse practitioner or doctor. And then they can move between those things. And I think there is a massive advantage to having that as an integrated experience for people to coming in rather than them having to go to this one company for telemedicine solution, another company for an iCBT, another company yet for their EAP, and other further recognition. And I know our clients are really appreciating that integrated experience.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. And speaking of the integrated experience, we spoke two quarters ago about the pension and benefits, data and information being made available to employees. How's that project progressing?

Stephen Liptrap

Yes, and again, that one's a little bit more of a customized because as you can imagine, if the organization is a benefit or pension client, then we essentially take their data that sits on our admin reported over and we make it accessible to them in the LifeWorks platform. So, that one is on a per client basis, rather than just getting rolled out to every single client, as you can imagine. And it's gotten great. I mean the first client that we rolled it out to was, as we mentioned before in North American bank, and that is out up and running for their employees. And we continue to do it for clients that are interested in that service. So we're quite happy with how well it's working.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, so maybe follow-up again in a little bit after that. You get to sort of initial kinks out of the way with the first client. Last one for me, just on the organic revenue growth 7% this quarter. And Grier, I think I heard you say that the FX headwind might have been about 2% overall. So is that -- is that I get that right. So organic growth would have been more like 9% this quarter?

Grier Colter

Yes Jamie, you've got a spot on. So, yes, what I was saying was the U.S. revenue as a percentage of our overall revenues about a third. And we saw about 6% headwind year-over-year just on the core FX rate. So yes, it was about 2% headwind to our overall business. So yes, that's 7% organic would have been closer to 9%.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. And in terms of looking at the Q2 numbers, obviously there were some headwinds last year because of the COVID and face-to-face and other shutdowns. Are we tracking like we should see a something of a similar number x like x the foreign exchange? Or should we see even like, is there a chance that this could pop up over 10% because of the headwinds last year?

Stephen Liptrap

Jaeme, let me maybe start and then I'll pass it over to Grier to talk more specifically around the quarter. I think on a high level, as you can imagine with things opening up and then getting locked down, opening up getting locked down again. It's really hard to forecast a couple months out or a quarter or something like that. So, I go back to where I'm really comfortable, which is in the long run, when we think about it, we would expect mid single-digit organic growth within Canada, due to the size of our market share. We would expect mid to high-single-digit organic growth in the U.S. probably on a constant currency basis. And then our global operations, we would expect north of double-digit organic growth. I think with things up and down with everything happening around the pandemic. We're fairly comfortable with that. But that's a little bit in the longer-term.

I don't know Grier, if you want to talk.

Grier Colter

Not most, I mean, I think even from the face-to-face standpoint, as I said before, where it was hurting us quite a lot, particularly in the first-half of last year. You know, we didn't see that as a factor this quarter. So it really, actually help a tiny bit in the well-being business, but it is -- it's almost week-to-week, right. I mean, it's very, very difficult to predict. But I think like Stephen said, we're really kind of more focused on the longer-term, general targets that we have.

Jaeme Gloyn

Stephen Liptrap

Grier Colter

Thank you. There are no further questions registered at this time. So I will turn the meeting back over to Mr. Liptrap.

Stephen Liptrap

Great, thank you very much, Alana. In summary, we started the year strong, our performance builds and driving total growth, organic growth, and profitability across all of our solutions and all of our geographies. I'd like to end by expressing my thanks to everyone on the call. We continue to appreciate your interest in our company. And we look forward to other opportunities in the future, including these calls, and our AGM this afternoon, to keep you up-to-date on what we're doing to drive our growth and success as a business. Thank you.

