Ever-Glory International Group's (EVK) Management on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wilson Bow – Investor Relations

Jiansong Wang – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jiansong Wang

Thank you, Wilson. Good morning to those in the U.S. and good evening to those participants in Asia. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2021 earnings conference call. We are very pleased to announce the 2021 first quarter results with 21.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in total sales. Notably, we achieved a quarter-on-quarter improvement in gross margin of 39.9%.

On retail side, our brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality, and value. Our inventory management strategy continually improved the balance between inventory turnover and our diligent cost control measures further strengthening the profitability of our business. We’ve re-modeled or relocated two stores during the first quarter 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, we operated a nationwide network of 921 stores compared with 1,038 stores as of March 31, 2020. During 2021, we completed with [indiscernible] of La Go Go, the effect of the feasibility will enhance our broad interest. While we still see strong demand for our products at our retail stores, we continue to see opportunities in the e-commerce areas.

Mobile platforms, such as our La Go Go stores on Tmall and Dangdang are used as a strategic and effective way for us to drive customer engagement. Encourage cross-channel shopping, reduce out-of-season inventory and created a unique and differentiated customer experience to grow our loyal customer base.

The company’s wholesale business is still affected by COVID-19 and the pressure of the economic downturn, where we actively respond to the changes in the internal economic – external economic environment.

As of our wholesale business, the company has enhanced its extensive product development and supply chain management expertise as well as network of high-quality, reliable and the cost efficient sourcing channels and manufacturers.

In addition, our market research center provides our wholesale customers with in-depth research and analysis in the areas, including brand positioning, fashion trends, new material development, and new style designs. Going forward we will continue to focus on enhancing our product development capability and optimizing the customer base with our long-term vision of being a leading by supply chain solution provider for mid-to-high and apparel brand both in woman in China and worldwide. This concludes this call comments.

I will now walk through our financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Please note that all numbers discussed today are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted. Total sales for the first quarter of 2021 were $90.8 million, a increase of 21.4% from $58.4 million in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily driven by a 4.2% increase in our wholesale business and a 32% increase in retail business.

Sales for the company’s branded fashion apparel retail division increased by 32% to $47.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to the increase in same-store sales. The company had 921 retail stores as of March 31, 2021, compared with 1,038 retail stores as of March 31, 2020. Sales for the company’s wholesale division increased by 4.2% to $23.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Total gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 39.9% to $22.4 million, compared with $16 million for the first quarter of 2020. Total gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 31.7% from 27.5% for the first quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the retail business increased by 42.5% to $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $12.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 was 37.6% compared to 34.8% for the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 30.5% to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2021 increased to 19.6% from 15.7% for the first quarter of 2020. Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 15.4% to $15.5 million, or 22% of total sales, compared with $13.5 million, or 23.1% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was attributable to the increased sales.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 increased by 35.7% to $7.9 million, or 11.1% of total sales, compared with $5.8 million, or 9.9% of total sales for the first quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributable to the decreased business trips and the exemption of social benefits by the PRC Government in 2020.

Loss from operations was $1 million for the first quarter of 2021,compared to $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter of 2021 was $1.2 million compared with $2.7 million for first quarter of 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.08 for the first quarter of 2021 compared with $0.18 for the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, Ever-Glory had approximately $78.1 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $81.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $43.7 million as of March 31, 2021, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $71.5 million as of March 31, 2021.

Our rent lease efforts has been paid-off with the 2021 first quarter is out and we look forward to further strengthening the fundamental and increasing operating leverage to support long-term profitability of our business. Thank you for participating in Ever-Glory’s 2021 first quarter earnings call. We look forward to talking with you in next quarter.

If you have additional questions, please feel free to contact our IR department. Good bye. Thank you.

