Investment thesis

With the threat of inflation looming and the value rotation in full swing, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is definitely one for the back burner. Unfortunately for the firm, this is the territory which comes with leading such a growing, profitable sector. There's certainly no reason for existing shareholders to sell, however. High quality growth like DocuSign has been at a premium for some time, and this latest selloff is only a correction. DocuSign's business model is still close to bulletproof and there will be material upside to come. For now, investors will just have to ride out the interim price volatility.

Company brief

DocuSign is a cloud software company which streamlines legal agreements. The DocuSign Agreement Cloud comprises a suite of tools to eliminate paper, automate processes and co-operate with other business systems. DocuSign has 890,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users.

The notable products in the Agreement Cloud are:

eSignature, which is the industry-leading solution for automating the sending and signing of agreements.

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) , which automates the agreement generation, negotiation, validation and storage processes for large enterprises.

which automates the agreement generation, negotiation, validation and storage processes for large enterprises. Insight/Analyzer, which uses artificial intelligence to scan and analyse legal concepts and clauses in agreements in order to help customers understand the implications and risk of what they are signing.

Payments, which enables businesses to collect signatures and payments simultaneously through a number of partners including Apple/Google Pay.

eNotary, which offers execution of in-person notarial acts electronically.

DocuSign also offers sales tools which streamline the B2C agreement process by autogenerating interactive agreements for customers.

Many of these products are bundled and integrated to provide extra functionality. Additionally, the company provides industry specific solutions for specialist verticals like real estate brokers, mortgage underwriters, and the U.S. Federal Government.

Revenues are largely derived from monthly, annual and multi-annual subscriptions to a mix of front-end tools within the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, or access to the Company’s API. The Company also provides consultancy to help customers achieved desired outcomes via its Customer Success Team (5% of revenue).

Outlook

In my view there are strong tailwinds for continued DocuSign adoption. In the short term, DocuSign will appeal to businesses rethinking their technology ecosystems for resiliency in the post-COVID world. And in the long-term DocuSign will be able to confidently cross-sell. I see their Agreement Cloud ecosystem generating particularly high switching costs and strong loyalty for customers in the large commercial and enterprise segment. Despite this, DocuSign will likely be challenged increasingly by newer peers who will compete on price to attract SMEs with smaller budgets and fewer feature requirements. However this seems a worthwhile sacrifice in DocuSign’s wider pursuit of an eSignature/CLM ‘agreement’ ecosystem on which businesses can fall dependent.

Catalysts

Shift to the ‘anywhere economy’ will continue to drive customer acquisition into 2022Q1.

Software spend in 2020 centred around critical business resiliency, and work-from-home technologies. I see spending gradually moving towards redesigning those non-critical technology deployments neglected by the pandemic. DocuSign is a clear contender for both spend categories depending on the business processes of the target customers. During the pandemic, DocuSign’s 49% 2021FY sales growth was driven by increased adoption in turnkey solutions like eSignature. In other words, firms looked for rapid ROI from quick deployments to ensure business continuity. Management guidance now suggests the pipeline for longer purchase cycle services like CLM+ has begun to fill again, with traction expected from medium and large businesses who have enough scale for a CLM solution but are faster-moving than their enterprise counterparts. There is also an expectation that demand from very larger enterprises like the U.S. Federal Government will begin to pick up at the end of 2022FY. This seems increasingly likely given the strong DocuSign adoption at the state and local government level in 2021FY. Dedicated versions of eSignature and DocuSign CLM received FedRAMP Moderate clearance all the way back in 2017, yet no other players in the Electronic Signature space have received this since. Adobe (ADBE) Sign only has FedRAMP Low clearance.

Great unit economics support higher long-term growth rate and secure path to profitability.

DocuSign's customer acquisition economics are very strong. I measure Sales & Marketing spend efficacy using a Dollar Revenue Acquisition Cost (DRAC) representing S&M spend required to generate $1 in extra annual revenue. DocuSign’s 1-year DRAC has fallen from $2.96 to $1.67 over the past two years, despite a 34% YoY increase in Sales & Marketing spend. Additionally, customer LTV is significantly above SaaS average due to the high frictional cost in switching from the DocuSign ecosystem to another provider. Moreover, DocuSign’s new product pipeline combined with the integrated nature of services within DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud, means existing customers spend incrementally more each year. In fact, DocuSign’s dollar-based Net Retention Rate was 123% in 2020.

DocuSign retains significant first mover and brand recognition advantages for its larger clients.

Rapid TAM adoption is no longer remarkable in the high-growth software sphere. At current valuations, that is the least of what is expected. In my view, the most successful late-stage SaaS companies are those who can dominate a core functional area to the extent that they also (1) generate enough cross-selling opportunities to maintain topline growth, and (2) generate enough pricing power for sustained profitability. DocuSign remains the only clear leader in its core eSignature business, and has priced its offering at the top end of the sector range where its unit economics are highly favourable. They have also generated enough brand clout to begin to cross-sell CLM and other integrated solutions to their larger customers. I expect this trend to continue to drive growth in the long term; the data-heavy nature of CLM/eSignature solutions ensures high-enough frictional costs for demand to be relatively price-inelastic. This implies longer relationship lengths and increased customer LTVs as enterprise customers weld their operations into the DocuSign ecosystem (particularly given their superior and costly API offering). In fact, DocuSign now has nearly 600 customers with annual ACVs of $300k or more. Moreover, I expect Sales & Marketing spend efficacy to rises as revenue per client increases. All these advantages should add confidence to recurring revenue and support a higher forecast growth rate.

Strong track-record in opportunistic investments and acquisitions pegged to continue.

DocuSign’s nine strategic acquisitions since 2013 have significantly contributed towards their ability to successfully penetrate new markets and increase their TAM. A combination of Seal Software and SpringCM (combined acquisition values of $408mn) forms the core of their CLM offering, and Liveoak Technologies (acquired in July 2020 for $38mn) accelerated the launch of DocuSign Notary. Management is confident they will continue to make strategic investments and acquisitions in areas relevant to the wider DocuSign ecosystem. I expect this to accelerate their new product pipeline and jive with their R&D efforts. Their strong 2021Q4 cash position of $566mn is encouraging in this respect.

Highly predictable recurring revenues and non-cyclical business.

DocuSign’s offers a high degree of forecasting visibility due to its subscription-based pricing model and business-critical product offering. Additionally, 32% of customers are on contracts longer than 12 months, with the average contract length for the entire customer base at 18 months. This supports more conviction in a fundamental investment thesis and more confidence during periods of high share price volatility.

Risks

Newer rivals will compete on price for smaller customers.

DocuSign has opened up a first mover advantage and is comfortably cross-selling to its larger commercial and enterprise customers, but it is priced at the top end of its sector range. Younger competitors like PandaDoc (1) offer very well-equipped free plans with unlimited signatures and multiple user accounts and (2) undercut DocuSign’s cheaper paid plans by ~25%. Smaller customers have a lower budget, don’t need advanced CLM or automation features, and incur much lower frictional costs when switching provider. DocuSign cannot realistically be everything to everyone, but since their commercial and enterprise customer base is growing at 54% CAGR and makes up almost ~15% of their customer base, the risk in losing smaller value customers is somewhat mitigated. In fact, being more focused on price-competition at this stage in the lifecycle of DocuSign’s business would be detrimental to the wider goal of creating a eSignature/CLM ‘agreement’ ecosystem on which businesses fall dependent.

New acquisitions in the eSignature sector add to peer pressure.

With Dropbox (DBX) acquiring HelloSign for $230mn and Box (BOX) acquiring SignRequest for $55mn, there are new entrants in the eSignature market hoping to cross-sell to their existing customer bases. In my view, this does not pose a threat to larger enterprise customers looking for an ecosystem solution; DocuSign still leads the category in terms of featureset, API and integrations and features, and these trump an existing relationship with a document storage platform from the viewpoint of a large enterprise. Moreover, Dropbox and Box already integrate with DocuSign. Again, this risk has a more concentrated impact on small ACV customers who will be shopping for an affordable basic eSignature platform. However, both Dropbox and Box have priced their solution similarly to DocuSign, which suggests this dynamic will only be exploited by PandaDoc for now.

Valuation and summary

My forecast income statement incorporates a reduction in YoY revenue growth for 2022E, which reflects a return to pre-pandemic growth in line with 2021Q4 guidance of 32% billing growth guidance. From there, standard growth for a late stage B2B SaaS company is priced in with international expansion guidance from the latest earnings call. Operating expenses are modelled on historical trends for SaaS businesses. G&A spend benefits from economies of scale particularly well as revenues grow over the next three years. My view is that DocuSign will almost certainly be profitable in 2022FY.

Though the company financials are very positive, the share price presents some key considerations. DocuSign is currently priced at $187, having fallen nearly 30% from its peak in mid-February. Even still, it trades on over 101x FY2024E EPS. This insane valuation is not unusual; in the NIRP/ZIRP environment where stimulus checks and zero-commission brokers rule, where else is there to invest but the markets? Cathie Wood and pretty much every other investor has identified DocuSign (along with the rest of the high-growth tech sector) as an easy winner in long-run revenue growth and profitability. Unsurprisingly, my analysis broadly concurs; DocuSign is a great company on the whole. But now probably isn’t the time to invest. Their cup runneth over.

In any case, I don’t feel comfortable constructing a specific valuation or setting a price target at the moment. I intend to publish more research after their 2022Q1 earnings release in early June. I will be revisiting this valuation once the markets start responding to Janet Yellen’s speeches in a calm and collected manner!

At the end of the day, DocuSign is suffering from success. The business model is great, the management strong, and the path to profitability clear. I love the business, but I dislike the share price. If you're a current shareholder, keep holding. If you're looking for an entry point, now might not be the time. There will be material upside to come, but investors will have to ride out the price volatility in the interim.