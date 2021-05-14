Photo by Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Neutral rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). This is an update of my prior initiation for the stock published on April 13, 2021.

AMC's 1Q 2021 revenue and net loss fell short of market expectations, but there were a number of bright spots worth noting such as increased US market share, growing food & beverage revenue on a per patron basis and the company's improved liquidity. AMC Entertainment's stock price rose by +48% in the past one month, as equity dilution concerns have eased and existing COVID-19 restrictions relating to movie theaters could be relaxed earlier.

The financial outlook for AMC Entertainment is positive, with expectations of AMC turning operating cash flow positive by FY 2022 and its revenue recovering to 95% of pre-COVID levels by FY 2023. However, the easing of equity dilution concerns and the company's positive outlook have been priced in to a significant extent, with AMC's +48% stock price surge in the last month and its huge valuation premium as compared to peers (based on forward EV/EBITDA). With this in mind, I continue to rate AMC Entertainment's shares as a HOLD.

AMC Entertainment Earnings

AMC Entertainment released the company's most recent 1Q 2021 financial results last week on May 6, 2021. AMC's overall financial performance in the first quarter of this year was slightly below market expectations, but there were some bright spots worth highlighting.

The company's revenue fell by -84% YoY from $942 million in 1Q 2020 to $148 million in 1Q 2021, but this represented a narrower QoQ decline of -9% following its 4Q 2020 sales of $163 million. AMC's 1Q 2021 top line was also -6% short of the sell-side analysts' consensus quarterly revenue forecast of approximately $158 million.

AMC Entertainment's significant YoY revenue drop in 1Q 2021 was not unexpected. Most of its movie theaters in the US and foreign markets remained closed during the most recent quarter, while those movie theaters that were allowed to reopen during this period had to operate at reduced capacity levels due to COVID-19 restrictions. Specifically, AMC's total attendance decreased by -89% YoY from 60.5 million in 1Q 2020 to 6.8 million in 1Q 2021, with attendance for its US and foreign markets declined by -84% and -97% over the same period.

On the positive side of things, AMC Entertainment's net loss narrowed significantly from -$2,176 million in 1Q 2020 and -$946 million in 4Q 2020 to -$567 million in 1Q 2021. Although AMC's non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share was still 3% wider than Wall Street estimates, it was commendable that AMC Entertainment had managed to narrow its losses considering declining revenue and the negative operating leverage effects associated with the high fixed-cost structure of the movie theater business. As per the chart below, AMC had put in place a number of cost reduction initiatives to offset the revenue decline, and this had paid off for the company in the form of narrower losses on a QoQ and YoY basis.

AMC Entertainment's Cost Reduction Initiatives

Source: AMC Entertainment's 1Q 2021 Earnings Release

Separately, I see three other bright spots for AMC Entertainment as part of the company's 1Q 2021 financial results release.

Firstly, AMC disclosed that its market share in the US movie theater market increased from 26%-27% one year ago to approximately 33%. This is a phenomenon that I see in many industries in the US and overseas as well, where market leaders have grown their market share at the expense of weaker rivals which either went bankrupt or chose to voluntarily exit the business. In a post-pandemic world where the movie industry sees some form of normalcy, AMC's increased market share should translate to a greater share of the profit pool in the movie theater industry.

Secondly, AMC's overall food & beverage sales per patron expanded by +55% from $4.76 in 1Q 2020 to $7.37 in 1Q 2021. The company referred to this as "historically high" numbers at its 1Q 2021 earnings call. It is uncertain if changes in consumers' behavior played an important role in this increase, as it is possible that consumers would have allocated part of their travel budget to other discretionary items such as food & beverage. Nevertheless, it is worthy to note that AMC Entertainment introduced the food & beverage ordering function for its US AMC mobile application during COVID-19, and this is likely to have been the most significant driver of increased food & beverage sales per patron in the past one year. Given that food & beverage tends to have much higher margins than movie tickets, AMC Entertainment could benefit from a structural increase in its profitability going forward, if such high food & beverage sales per patron metrics are sustained in the future.

Thirdly, right now AMC Entertainment is no longer at a significant risk of going out of business. AMC highlighted in its 1Q 2021 earnings release that it "has liquidity availability of approximately $1.0 billion which includes cash and revolving credit facility availability" as of March 30, 2021. This compares favorably with AMC Entertainment's 1Q 2021 average cash burn per month of $120 million. In other words, AMC Entertainment can survive for more than eight months even if it has zero revenue (which is not the case currently). As recent as October 2020, AMC had cautioned about bankruptcy risks for the company, which is no longer a major concern due to AMC's improved liquidity. Notably, AMC has recently raised an additional $423 million from a new "43 million share at-the-market equity program".

It looks like Wall Street is taking note of these bright spots as well. The mean target price for AMC Entertainment increased from $3.44 as of end-March 2021 to $4.44 as of May 13, 2021 according to S&P Capital IQ data. Furthermore, there is one new BUY call among the nine sell-side analysts covering the AMC Entertainment Stock. Prior to April 2021, all of the nine Wall Street analysts had either HOLD or SELL calls on the stocks.

However, these factors mentioned above cannot fully explain AMC Entertainment's excellent stock price performance in the past one month which I address in greater detail in the next section.

AMC Stock Price

AMC's stock price surged by +48% from $8.62 on April 12, 2021 to $12.77 as of May 13, 2021 since my initiation article was published a month ago, and that includes a +24% share price increase on May 13, 2021 itself. Apart from the "bright spots" I mentioned in the preceding section of this article, I think that there are two key factors that could explain AMC's strong share price performance in the last one month.

One key factor is that earlier concerns about significant dilution from new equity issuance have eased. In my initiation article, I stressed that "I am negative on AMC's potential issuance and sale of 500 million new shares", as "the dilution effect could be significant with a doubling of the company's shares outstanding." Two days after my initiation on the stock, AMC Entertainment issued a SEC filing quoting comments from an April 14, 2021 interview with CEO Adam Aron, where the company pledged that "we will not use one of those 500 million shares in calendar year 2021" if the new 500 million shares issuance authorization was approved by shareholders. Further to this, AMC Entertainment announced on April 27, 2021 that the company will no longer be seeking approval from shareholders with respect to the 500 million shares issuance authorization, which removed a major overhang for the stock.

Another key factor is that there are signs that the pace of re-opening of movie theaters and the lifting of capacity limits could be accelerated. On May 3, 2021, Deadline reported that there will be no capacity limits for movie theaters in New York starting on May 19, 2021. According to a CNN report on May 13, 2021, "people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks" in the US based on the latest guidance by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

However, it must be noted that AMC Entertainment's current valuations are not very attractive, and there are cheaper "re-opening plays" in the movie theater industry.

The market values AMC Entertainment at consensus forward FY 2022 and FY 2023 EV/EBITDA multiples of 22.0 times and 16.4 times, respectively. AMC also trades at 2.5 times consensus forward FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue and 2.3 times consensus forward FY 2023 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue. As per the peer valuation comparison table, AMC's peers are all trading at much lower consensus forward EV/EBITDA multiples.

Peer Valuation Comparison For AMC

Stock Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Two-Year EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward One-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Consensus Forward Two-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue The Marcus Corporation (MCS) 5.6 4.3 0.9 0.8 Cinemark Holdings (CNK) 7.8 6.4 1.6 1.4 National CineMedia (NCMI) 7.3 1.6 3.4 0.8 IMAX Corporation (IMAX) 9.5 8.4 3.4 3.1

Source: S&P Capital IQ

AMC Stock Forecast

Wall Street analysts expect AMC's top line to expand by +101% and +92% to $2,493 million and $4,788 million for FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. Notably, this represents a slight decline from market consensus' FY 2021 and FY 2022 revenue forecasts of $2,601 million and $4,800 million, respectively when I initiated on the stock a month ago on April 13, 2021. This is not a surprise, as it is reasonable that sell-side analysts have lowered their revenue estimates since AMC Entertainment's 1Q 2021 sales were -6% below consensus forecasts as highlighted earlier.

More importantly, sell-side analysts still see AMC Entertainment's revenue recovering close to pre-COVID levels in 2019 ($5,471 million) by 2023; AMC's 2023 consensus revenue estimate is $5,189 million (down slightly as compared to $5,231 million a month ago). In other words, AMC's top line could recover to 95% of pre-pandemic levels by FY 2023. In my opinion, the revenue forecasts for AMC Entertainment are pretty reasonable. On one hand, there has been an improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the US in recent months. On the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic has yet to be effectively contained in many other parts of the world which is negative for AMC's international markets segment.

Weekly COVID-19 Cases By Region

Source: The International Air Transport Association's May 2021 Media Briefing Presentation Slides

AMC Entertainment derived approximately a quarter of its revenue from foreign markets outside the US in FY 2019 prior to COVID-19. The outlook for AMC Entertainment's international markets segment is naturally less positive, but the US movie theater industry could see an earlier recovery due to multiple factors (e.g. removal of movie theater capacity limits in New York, doing away with masks for vaccinated individuals etc) highlighted in this article. Specifically, AMC Entertainment estimates that the domestic box office could reach $5 billion and $8 billion in FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively (versus a $2.2 billion box office in 2020). This should provide support for AMC Entertainment's revenue recovery in the next few years.

In terms of cash flow, AMC has guided that cash flow in the "second half of the year, overall, will be significantly better than the first half of the year." This is aligned with sell-side analysts' expectations of the company being operating cash flow positive by FY 2022 based on S&P Capital IQ. In my opinion, a gradual revenue recovery coupled with cost reduction initiatives highlighted above should help AMC Entertainment to meet Wall Street's expectations of improved cash flow and earnings in FY 2021 and beyond.

Overall, I think that the market consensus estimates for AMC Entertainment are realistic and achievable. Nevertheless, there are two key risk factors to pay attention to.

One key risk factor is the timing of release of new Hollywood blockbusters. Even if movie theaters are all fully re-opened with no capacity limits, it will be difficult to attract consumers back to theaters if there are no good movies to watch.

Another key risk factor is the normalization of labor costs. It is reasonable to assume that AMC Entertainment will have to increase its number of employees in tandem with theater re-opening and the lifting of capacity limits. However, any mismatch between the increase in labor costs and the revenue recovery could lead to lower earnings for the company in the near-term i.e. the increase in revenue fails to catch up with the rise in expenses.

Is AMC Stock A Buy

AMC stock deserves a HOLD rating in my view.

I don't think a BUY rating is justified. While I am positive that equity dilution concerns raised in my initiation concerns have eased and there are further signs pointing to a recovery in the movie theater industry particularly in the US, AMC's share price has already responded accordingly and the stock's valuations are unappealing compared to its industry peers.

On the flip side, a SELL rating for AMC stock could be too harsh, as positive news flow with regards to movie theater re-openings and the lifting of movie theater capacity limits in time to come could provide support for AMC's share price.

The key risk factors for AMC Entertainment include a slower-than-expected of movie theater re-openings especially in international markets, a longer time taken to lift movie theater capacity limits in the US and overseas markets, and an increase in labor costs going forward that is not offset by a corresponding revenue recovery.