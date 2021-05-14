Photo by bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Gran Colombia Gold (OTCQX:TPRFF) released its Q1 2021 financial results. This is the first quarter that doesn't include Aris Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF), its Marmato mine, cash on hand, or debts. This is why at a first glance, some financial indicators may look inferior to the previous quarters.

In Q1, Gran Colombia produced 51,486 toz gold. At a first glance, the production declined notably compared to Q4 and Q1 2020. However, this was the first quarter when Marmato mine is not included. Comparing the Segovia mine production alone, the production actually increased from 50,346 toz in Q1 2020 and 50,084 toz gold in Q4 2020, to 51,486 toz gold in Q1 2021. What is even more positive, Gran Colombia reported that the April production amounted to 17,473 toz gold (at this rate, the Q2 production would be 52,419 toz gold). For now, it looks like the 2021 guidance of 200,000-220,000 toz gold should be met.

Another effect of the Marmato mine exclusion is a decline in production costs. In Q1, Gran Colombia's total cash costs amounted to $862/toz and AISC amounted to $1,164/toz. At the company level, the costs declined in comparison to the previous quarter. However, looking at Segovia alone, the total cash costs increased from $830/toz to $862/toz, or by 3.9%. On the other hand, the AISC declined from $1,266/toz to $1,164/toz, or by 8.1%.

Gran Colombia's gold sales equaled 55,317 toz in Q1, which is 5.4% more compared to the previous quarter, however, 13.2% less compared to the same period of last year. The higher gold sales were able to compensate for the lower average realized gold price that declined from $1,875/toz in Q4 to $1,812/toz in Q1. As a result, the revenues grew by 2.2%, to $101.9 million. However, the operating cash flow experienced a quarterly decline by more than 50%, to $13.6 million. The net income rocketed to $118.3 million, which is historically the best Gran Colombia's result. It equals to EPS of $2.02. But it is important to note that the number was inflated by several one-time items, such as a $56.9 million gain on the loss of control of Aris, or a $42.8 million gain on financial instruments. The adjusted net income equaled only $21.9 million, which is in line with $21.2 million recorded in Q1 2020, and much better than $7.7 million in Q4.

Gran Colombia's volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments declined to $73.7 million, as it doesn't include Aris Gold's cash position anymore. On the other hand, also Gran Colombia's total debt declined, from $145.2 million to $60.1 million. It is the lowest level in more than three years. And it is poised to fall further, as, in May, Gran Colombia made an early redemption of its debt instruments, in a total amount of approximately $11.7 million. The net debt stood at -$13.6 million as of the end of Q1.

As Gran Colombia's financials remain robust while the share price declined, the valuation metrics decreased. The price-to-earnings ratio stands at 2.67, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio stands at 2.14, and the price-to-revenues ratio stands at 0.65. The values are extremely low. The significant undervaluation of Gran Colombia Gold is illustrated also by the fact that its market capitalization is only $253 million and its enterprise value is only approximately $240 million. This valuation would be very low for a profitable producer of 200,000 toz gold per year. However, Gran Colombia owns also significant equity interests in Aris Gold (44%), Gold X Mining (OTCQX:GLDXF) (18%), Denarius Silver (27%), and Western Atlas Resources (26%). The current market value of shares held by Gran Colombia is nearly $150 million. It means that Segovia alone is valued only at a laughable $90 million. On the other hand, it is important to note that this undervaluation is at least partially attributable to the current unrests in Colombia.

In February, Gran Colombia acquired 36% of Denarius Silver. The acquisition was the result of a relatively complex reverse takeover transaction. But simply said, Gran Colombia exchanged the equity interest in Denarius for the Zacundo project.

Another, even bigger deal was announced in March. Gran Colombia will acquire Gold X Mining. The deal values Gold X at C$315 million ($250 million), but Gran Colombia will pay less, as it already owns approximately 20% of Gold X. The whole payment will be made in Gran Colombia's shares. It is possible to argue that an all-cash offer would be better for Gran Colombia's shareholders. On the other hand, Gold X's Toroparu project is fully permitted, and it contains measured, indicated, and inferred resources of 10.5 million toz gold. It means that Gran Colombia is paying only $24/toz of resources. Moreover, Toroparu is located in Guyana, a better jurisdiction than Colombia, which should provide some much-needed risk diversification and it may also help to unlock the value of the Segovia properties. The need for better geographical diversification is clearly seen also at present when the unrests in Colombia weigh highly negatively on Gran Colombia's share price.

On March 10, Gran Colombia announced early redemption of 10% of the convertible unsecured debentures (worth C$2 million) and 33.6% of the senior secured gold notes (worth $10 million). However, the early redemption was completed only in May, therefore, it isn't included in the Q1 financial results. After its completion, the volume of convertible debt declined to C$18 million ($14.8 million), and the volume of senior secured gold notes declined to $19.75 million.

Gran Colombia also announced further positive exploration results from the Segovia mine, where a 60,000 meters 2021 drill campaign is underway. The best results included 0.49 meters grading 96.68 g/t gold and 423.7 g/t silver and 0.34 meters grading 46.54 g/t gold and 365 g/t silver. The drill holes were focused on the Vera target.

Gran Colombia's share price has been moving in a sideways channel since May 2020. Several attempts for a breakout to the upside were unsuccessful, and the share price always returned back to the $4.1-4.3 area. However, over the recent weeks, negatively impacted by the unrests in Colombia, it started returning to the support area more frequently, creating a series of lower highs along the way. Right now, the share price stands at the support and it looks like a breakout to the downside is probable. The share price is below the 10-day as well as the 50-day moving average and the 10-day moving average is situated below the 50-day one. The RSI is slightly above 40, which leaves space for further declines.

What I like about Gran Colombia Gold's Q1:

The gold production (taking into account only Segovia) increased.

The AISC decreased.

The revenue and net income increased.

The Gold X acquisition will provide much-needed geographical diversification.

The exploration results look good.

What I don't like about Gran Colombia Gold's Q1: