Investment Thesis

France-based Total SE (NYSE: TOT) released its first quarter 2021 results on April 29, 2021. Glad to see the company back on track with free cash flow surpassing the $3 billion mark.

One crucial factor that I have developed in my preceding article is the shift into renewables, which is going smoothly. With oil and gas prices at a healthy level and a worldwide potential recovery in 2022, the outlook for this oil major looks bright.

The investment thesis is the same quarter after quarter. Total SE is one of my long-term investments especially adapted to savvy investors interested in a steady income through dividends.

The company is strongly committed to its dividend. However, I always stress the need to trade short term as a part of your long-term position.

It's crucial to trade short-term your long position and take advantage of the oil sector's volatility and cyclicity. Without this dual trading strategy, you can't profit plainly, and you often expose yourself to risks easily avoided by adopting the right approach.

CFO Jean Pierre Sbraire said in the conference call:

We are back on track and this $3 billion of adjusted net income is actually above the level of the pre-crisis first quarter 2019, despite a less favorable environment this year, benefiting from the action plan delivered in 2020.

Total SE is one of my selected long-term oil major stocks that I follow on Seeking Alpha for years.

The group includes Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), U.K.-based BP (NYSE: BP), as well as US majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and the large E&P ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

All of them are paying a dividend.

Balance Sheet and Production in 1Q 2021: The Raw Numbers

Note: TOT is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. It comes with foreign withholding taxes (12.8%) that reduce the dividend paid to an American investor. However, the foreign tax paid can be deducted from your tax. Ask your CPA about that.

Total SE 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 43.87 25.73 33.14 37.94 43.73 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 38.58 21.56 27.22 32.35 38.63 Net income in $ Billion 0.034 -8.37 0.20 0.89 3.34 EBITDA $ Billion 4.42 3.28 4.96 5.35 8.99 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 -3.27 0.04 0.31 1.23 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 1.30 3.48 2.19 5.67 5.60 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 2.36 2.41 4.35 3.83 2.41 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -1.07 1.07 2.57 1.84 3.19 Total Cash $ Billion 28.65 36.30 36.60 35.78 34.89 Long term Debt in $ Billion 67.42 77.69 76.46 77.30 73.01 Dividend per share in €/sh (excluding tax 12.8%) 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ 0.66€ Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.601 2.598 2.637 2.814 2.697 Oil Production 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 3,086 2,846 2,715 2,841 2,863 Americas Production in K Boep/d 372 314 343 382 376 Average price liquids $/Boe 44.4 23.4 39.9 41.0 56.4

Analysis: Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $43.733 billion (including excise tax) in 1Q'21

Total SE revenues came in at $43.73 billion (including the excise taxes) or $38.633 billion net, down 0.3% from the $43.87 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Net earnings were $3,344 million, significantly up from 1Q 2020, which was only $34 million. The company indicated a profit of $1.23 per diluted share.

In the first quarter of 2021, Total bought $2.208 billion worth of assets and divested assets valued at $0.618 billion.

Below is a history of the cash flow from operations since 2015.

The average realized liquid prices were $56.4 this quarter, up 27% from the year-ago price. The realized gas prices increased 21.2% from a year-ago quarter to $4.06 per thousand British thermal units.

2 - Trailing Free Cash Flow ("ttm") is a gain of $8.25 billion with $3.15 in Q1'21

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus capex.

The company pays about $8.54 billion in dividends annually, barely covered by free cash flow at the moment. Looking at the oil prices outlook, I believe the free cash flow generation will be largely sufficient to maintain the dividend at the actual level.

Note: France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to US ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield but can be deducted.

3 - Net debt is $41.4 billion as of the end of March 2021

As of March 31, 2021, total cash was $34.89 billion, up 21.8% from the same quarter last year. Total debt, including current debt, is now $73.012 billion, up 8.3% from last year.

The net debt to capital ratio excluding lease was 19.5% in 1Q'21, down from 21.3% in the same quarter last year. The debt-to-equity ratio is now 0.668, according to YCharts.

CFO Jean Pierre Sbraire said in the conference call:

We confirm that our priorities for cash flow allocation are to invest in growing and transforming the company, to support the dividend through the economic cycle and to maintain a strong balance sheet and minimum long-term single A-debt rating.

Details per segment

Total operating income was $3,487 million this quarter, up significantly from the same quarter last year.

Exploration & Production

The operating gain was $1,975 million, up significantly from $1,068 million last year.

Integrated Gas, Renewable, and Power

Operating income was $985 million, up significantly from $254 million last year.

Refining and Chemicals

Operating income was a loss of $243 million, up 42.9% from $170 million in the year-ago quarter.

Marketing and Services

Operating income was $284 million, down 14.5% from $332 million in 2019's third quarter.

4 - 1Q'21 Oil Equivalent Production down to 2,863K Boep/d from 3,086 K Boep/d last year

Total hydrocarbon production during the first quarter of 2021 averaged 2,863K Boep/d, down from 3,086K Boep/d in the same quarter last year.

The decline was due to the natural decline of fields and compliance with OPEC+ quota, notably in Nigeria, UAE and Kazakhstan.

Upstream output comes primarily from Europe and Central Asia. Total SE has a small production from the Americas.

Liquids production (including bitumen) averaged 1,272K Bop/d (52.2%), and gas production during the quarter was 1,591K Boep/d.

5 - 2021 Guidance unchanged

Total SE forecasts LNG sales up 10% in 2021 from 2020 levels. The company plans additional savings of $0.5 billion in 2021. Total SE intends to earmark 20% of net capex in 2021 toward expanding the Renewables and Electricity business to install and operate 39 GW of renewable assets post-2025.

Total SE guidance for the year 2021 net investments is ranged between $12 and $15 billion, with the split roughly as half for maintaining the existing business activities and a half for sustainable growth.

6 - Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Total SE is a solid and versatile oil and gas supermajor. It's one of my favorites in this segment. As you all know, Total SE is seeking to decrease its dependence on oil and shift towards electricity and renewable energy.

It intends to reach 35 gigawatts ("GW") of gross renewable energy generation capacity by 2025 from around 9 GW right now. The company is doing an excellent job of transitioning smoothly from pure oil and gas to a more green business.

CEO Jean Pierre Sbraire said:

Proportional share of EBITDA for these activities increased by about 40% year-over-year, close to $350 million is the first quarter. Gross installed renewable power generation increased to 7.8 gigawatts from 3 gigawatts a year ago and net power production grew to 4.7 terawatt hour from 3.2 terawatt hour over the same period.

I believe it's the right strategy, and it works.

Technical Analysis

TOT forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $49.70, and support at $46.75. The trading strategy is to sell about 20% between $48.5 and $49.7 and wait for a retracement to accumulate. I believe it's reasonable to buy back TOT between $47 and $46.

However, TOT is highly correlated to oil prices, and if they turn bearish, TOT could eventually drop to the 200MA at $40.5. Conversely, if oil prices keep their solid momentum alive, I see a potential breakout and a retest of $53.

