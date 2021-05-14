MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MRPRF) CEO Ismael Clemente on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCPK:MRPRF) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ines Arellano - Director, Investor Relations

Ismael Clemente - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pedro Alves - CaixaBank

Oliver Carruthers - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MERLIN Properties Three-Months 2021 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker today, Ines Arellano. Please go ahead.

Ines Arellano

Thank you very much. Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome and thank you for joining MERLIN’s first quarter 2021 trading update. We remind you that [indiscernible] quarterly results there is no presentation available, it only [indiscernible] the summary. Today, Ismael Clemente, our CEO will do a 10 minute update and then we will open the line for Q&A.

With no further delay, I pass the floor to Ismael. Thank you.

Ismael Clemente

Thank you, Ines. Welcome to MERLIN’s first quarter 2021 results call. The month of January, February, and March have been a tough period for business in Spain, at least for our business in Spain. But as I was reading this morning in Kepler Cheuvreux research report, nobody said it would be easy. I mean, we want the market and the investors at the end of 2020 that we expected it to happen simply because, basically our sector of activity real estate lacks the real economy by one or two quarters.

And you know, what happened at the end of 2020 has reflected in the beginning of 2021. That means, we expect an equally, you know, difficult second quarter, slightly better, particularly from an optical standpoint, because in the first quarter, you compare year-on-year against mostly undisturbed first quarter in 2020, whereas in the second quarter we will compare with an already disturbed second quarter of 2020.

So, figures will look optically better, but in real terms, it will also be a tough quarter. Of course, occupancy erosion will be much smaller, but it will continue to be a tough business environment. This has risen, which is that Spain is trailing behind other countries in terms of vaccination. We are as we speak at 14% of the total population.

We do not foresee to reach herd immunity until at least end of September, October, despite the more optimistic forecasts, which are being released by public officials. Then third quarter, we expect to be flatter and the sunshine should be seen again towards the fourth quarter. I mean in response to a better sanitary management of the crisis towards the end of the year.

However, despite this challenging environment, the cash flow of the company has performed basically as expected. In fact, have informed to our board of directors we are running slightly ahead of budget in the first quarter, perfectly on track to beat our cash flow forecast for the whole year, because we expect marginal improvement towards the fourth quarter plus we expect also some additional rents to be income as a consequence of the entry into operation of work-in progress.

In terms of consolidated performance, the gross rents of the company fell 2.9% like on a like-for-like on a year-on-year basis. The [SFO] diminished by 15.3% and net tangible assets, although no revaluation was carried out during the period stood at plus 0.3%. The business performance as aforesaid was heavily impacted by farther mandatory closures decided by, you know both central autonomous municipal, and you name it, authorities in different cities. And some tenants are starting to be heavily affected by now, especially in shopping centers.

Many of them may drown before they reach the shore, which is known onsite. But, you know, eventually, they may let the forces to simply continue swimming till they reach the shore. However, as commented in our quarterly report, we are seeing a very interesting pace of re-tenanting in the shopping centers and asset managers are finding slightly easier than expected to replace their tenants that we [exit.]

The rent release the period amount to 11.6 million on track to comply with the 19.6 that we announced for the first semester, because the level of help provided to tenants in the second quarter will be lower as a consequence of more widespread normal trading in Spain, except in Catalonia, where, you know, trading continues to be heavily restricted and not Spain, but Iberian Peninsula is one where also trading is heavily restricted.

And in many cases, you know, the scheduled restrictions to shopping centers are aching to close in the shopping center, because in the absence of certainty, about what time people can go to shopping center, they simply do not go. FFO per share of €0.135 represent have commented a 15.3% decline, compared to the three months of 2020, but commented as well, this was mostly undisturbed period.

The cash flow is on track to meet the guidance as commended as well with additional rents from the width to be taken into account for the rest of the year, which will be in the region of 14 million in total, which is approximately $0.03 per share. Just in this quarter, they will deliver amounted to 135,000 square meters, with 5.3 million of incremental rents in the year. And as committed as well, no revaluation in the period, the NPA stands at 15.50.

As for the different lines of businesses, in offices, we contracted 70,000 square meters with a narrative like-for-like of minus 2.9%. And our release spread of plus 2.8%, mainly explained by the fact that our parking rents are trailing market rents. We have commented in many occasions that there is a gap there is a cushion between the company's parking rents, and market rents, which at the end of 2020 was estimated by the appraisers to be 12%.

So, we are picking up on that gap and as a consequence, we have a positive release spread. We suffered negative indexation of minus 0.6% on average in offices in the first quarter, although we are seeing inflation quickly picking up in Spain and European Union and Portugal as well. So, we believe that we will recapture part of these during the rest of the year in the renewals of contracts.

In logistics, we contracted 144,000 square meters with a like-for-like of 0.8% and a release spread of 2.9%. In this case, consequence of the strength of the market because indexation was also negative at minus 0.6% for logistics. In shopping centers, we let 7,600 square meters with a negative like-for-like of 2.9 because we lost occupancy, but a positive release spread of 5.5%, despite negative indexation of 0.5% in shopping centers.

I mean, frankly speaking this plus 5.5% in release spread has surprised us. It has been mainly concentrated in shopping centers, which have been recently refurbished. So, people clearly seem to be betting on those and well that pleases us because they are also showing significant resilience in the current circumstances.

So, with no further delay, we can move into the Q&A. We have at your disposal the whole team here for your questions.

Ines Arellano

Operator, could you please open the line for Q&A? Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Pedro Alves from CaixaBank. Please ask your question.

Pedro Alves

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. Have two please. The first one regards to the report of a persistent increase of vacancy in pretty much every sub market of Madrid. I know, you had correctly flagged the strength in your previous communications to the market. Just wanted to know how confident you are that in the second half of this year occupancy can start recurring because according to some press sources there are apparently some cases in which companies reduced significantly in some cases 50% their office space needs. So, based on the conversations you're having with tenants, are you still seeing a strong winter for occupied demand? And second question related to these, your expectation for rental prices, considering these pressure in occupancy? And also appreciate your comment on the incentives because seen that incentives, as a percentage of your gross rental income increased from previous quarters? Thank you very much.

Ismael Clemente

Okay, well Pedro, regarding vacancy, our forecast for the whole year continues to be between 1.5% and 2%, loss of occupancy as compared to 2020 – or where we finished 2020. Clearly, we are operating under no hopes of a very significant recovery towards the end of the year, simply because we won't be on time. I mean, most of the effects of the recovery will only be felt in 2022. So, you know, towards the end of the year, we might pick up a little bit. In fact, we believe we will pick up a little bit in occupancy, very important data for you.

This year, we had 15% office contract up for renewal, of which 30% fell in the first semester, and 2% in the second semester. Out of the 13% that fell in the first semester, 8% fail in the first quarter, and 5% in the second quarter. So, the visibility as you can imagine from that 13% is extremely high right now. So, we have either gone through the renewal or know how the renewal will look like because it will happen before the 30th of June, and of course the situation is tough.

Companies are destroying employment, particularly in 2020 that is the destruction of employment in Spain was very significant. You know, I know many people is not linking one thing to the other, but it's very simple. I mean, when Spain is creating employment, 80% of those employments are blue collar or go to factories, 20% are white collar and appear in [capital RS]. And those [capital RS] some of them are ours.

So, of course every time you see in the headlines, employment being created, occupancy trends up, and when employment goes down occupancy trends down, particularly in a portfolio like ours, which is heavily exposed to industrial companies, companies, which are heavy on workforce. I mean, of course most of the CV portfolio, which is full of law firms and consulting firms and investment banks, that's all okay. But you know, in the real world, in the new business areas and in the periphery where you have industrial companies, you are extremely sensitive always to employment distraction.

So, I mean, we are under no illusion that there will be any miracle during 2021. As commented last year, we knew it was going to be a tough year. Although we know that you know towards the end, there will be time for us to start recovering part of the occupancy loss and picking up a little bit on our office activities. Regarding rent, you are seeing the underlying trend, I mean we continue enjoying a significant gap between the parking rent and market rent that gap provides us with a very significant you know cushion, security.

I mean, so no matter there is pressure on occupancy. The pressure on occupancy, as you correctly pointed out, normally translates with a certain lag into pressure in rents. But first, you need to wipe out completely the difference – the delta between passing a market, and this hasn't happened yet. I mean, as of end of 2021, we will see what is the appraisal? And you know what the appraisers say in terms of what is the new delta between passing and market but, you know, as it stands today in the region of 12%, we normally pick up on the contract with renewal. This is very simple, this is [real estate].

You know, of course, I know people are super focused on the headlines and on the TV news, but this is real estate. Incentives are growing a little bit. Yes. We have like three point something million last year and we have like five point something million this year, but this is, I would say normal commensurate with what is happening in the market. As you know, our practice is normally not to linearize the incentives given to tenant.

So yes, we will need to resort a little bit more incentives, but, you know, even in the toughest moment of the past cycle, you didn't see a lot of leakage between gross and net in MERLIN. We have our instructions to asset managers, asset managers abide by the instructions. And they are obliged to provide us rents measured as net rents. So that we avoid that they play with the special rent as compared to the two net-rent. You know, that transpires through all the company. And you know, as a consequence, we are a company where leakage normally is small and in this market environment of course, incentives have grown a little bit. I hope this answers your question, but anyway, happy if you have further questions.

Pedro Alves

No, it's perfect. Thank you very much Ismael.

Ismael Clemente

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. I have two questions on my side, which again, relates to the vacancy in the office portfolio. So, I wanted to know if you could give us a sense is the vacancy is just on a few buildings, or is it actually quite widespread across your portfolio. And then another question is, in order to reverse, potentially this vacancy uptake would you be able to actually further, you know, have more negative reversion or is it just, as you suggest, maybe there is no demand? Because of your [indiscernible] just cutting jobs and thereby there's just no demand for the office space? And then, just – just another one just to put it up. Is the tough office fundamentals on the operational side, how does it translate into the investment markets?

Ismael Clemente

Okay. Fantastic. So, if I understand well. Your second question, basically, you mean, whether in order to revert the vacancy, we could simply lower prices, and take a bigger dent on the delta between passing and market? Look, I don't think it will make a big difference, because, you know, today is – we are living a period of simply with demand, and there is very little you can do about it, other than wait. I mean, which is always something you can do.

We are in the middle of economic recession caused by the pandemic. The pandemic is little by little receiving and we are witnessing what is happening in other countries which are, you know, far more advanced than Spain is, in terms of oxygenation and attainment of herd immunity. And what we are seeing is very encouraging.

I mean, I have been recently reading reports on what is happening in Tel Aviv, in New York. And you know, this morning, I was reading about London also being quite interesting in terms of demand. So, we need to wait a little bit. Spain, as you know, is a very [cheap] country. I mean in the CBRE index of most expensive office markets in the world, I think it ranks 56 on par with Bristol.

So, you know, there is very little you can do rent-wise. We need to wait and see what happens. I mean, if we lose some income in office or we have some erosion in our cash flow, stemming from the office and the performance. So, be it. I mean, we will live with it, thank God, we are a highly diversified company and we will withstand that, you know, negative. In terms of the vacancy, while the vacancy at least the structural part of the vacancy, which is easily eight points in this company remains concentrated in a [few billings] in an area, which has been suffering from very significant problems with traffic jams, which is a one corridor in the park and that creates some negative buzz in the market regarding the works for the new communications in the north of Madrid have already started and are slated to be finished by October 2022.

So, little by little with the development of the north of Madrid through the European Chamartin that area will be regaining strength in the future. So, for now, we need to wait, very interesting the excess vacancy that we have suffered in the first quarter. So, not those eight points that we can call structural vacancy, but the excess vacancy that we have suffered in the quarter have been mainly [indiscernible] to the CBD in Madrid, and a little bit also to the Periphery, where we have had particularly the exit of a couple tech companies that [went failed].

And we have also suffered the reduction in significant reductions in space of two call center operators in the Periphery. So, you know, it's been anecdotally, this is what has happened, maybe in the second quarter, everything is different. I mean, we shouldn't always in fear, permanent behavior of market by just one quarter as David Brush has commented many, many times in this kind of course. I mean, only the whole year will provide us with a better picture of what is happening. And of course, the longer the period, the more clear the picture on what is happening in a given market.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. And then…

Ismael Clemente

You also commented on the investment market, I am very sorry. So, on investment market, the first quarter has been much blunder than the first quarter last year minus 60%, approximately 1.5 billion in offices versus like 3.6 billion last year and in shopping centers, even worse, minus 85%, I mean, almost an anecdotal, the amount of transactions happening in the marketing in the period, but the market remains reasonable. I mean, we are entertaining conversations with a number of investors regarding some non-core and you know those conversations continue and you know there is no panic in the market.

It is simply that those people are worried about the level of vaccination, people are worried about the level of economic activity and people who are worried about the economic management of the recovery from the crisis that the Spanish government may finally, you know do, but other than that the market remains solid. There are no rush sales in the market, and you know, things are happening as we would expect. So, no problems in this side.

Unidentified Analyst

You don't see your extension happening in real time?

Ismael Clemente

I couldn't follow you. Can you repeat?

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry. You’ve not, at least from transactions that have happened – you've not noticed yield expansion or significant change in values?

Ismael Clemente

Not at all. In fact, counter-intuitively as commented in the 2020 result call, we continue to see yield tightening a little bit. Quote the [CEO of the ECB], of course, that you know, yields continue tightening as we speak. It is clearly – inclusive is paradoxical and maybe it is also predicting future increases in value as a consequence of increased activity. We still do not know, how things will recover when Spain starts to recover. It is also true that people are starting to take into account much bigger inflation in models. So, that inflation of course is also putting some pressure on the prices because real estate is starting to be seeing as an eventual, you know, protection from inflation.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Ismael Clemente

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Oliver Carruthers from Goldman Sachs. Please ask your question.

Oliver Carruthers

Hi there. Thank you very much for the clear presentation and clear guidance ahead. Two questions from me. Firstly, on your newly vacant office space, will you look to refurb any of it or do you expect to be straight relapsed? That’s the first question. And then the second point is, given that you don't expect Spain to reach herd immunity until kind of September at the earliest should we expect to Phase 4 of your commercial rent relief policy, which I believe expires this June? Thank you very much.

Ismael Clemente

Okay. As for the first one Oliver, the newly vacant space, the one that has been affected by vacancy in this quarters, especially, frankly speaking no need for refurbishment. I mean, it will be so easy for us to simply take them out of inventory and refurb, this is a very old trick that we don't intend to do it. As for the second, whether reaching late the herd immunity through September, October will mean exceeding our budgeted help to tenants in shopping centers, we do not expect that for one thing, the reason of course, when we compare [indiscernible] trailing till March 2020 [with last 12 months] trailing till March 2021, you are about in the worst picture possible of [rental in] Spain. Because the LTM training till March 2020 was a mostly undisturbed trading period, you know except by 15 days in our 365 day period.

However, the LTM till March 2021 is 365 shitty days of performance, you know, throughout the year. So, of course, when we say, minus 40% in [indiscernible] of course, we are comparing about the worst we can compare. However, just to give you a, you know a brighter picture of what is happening, if you start comparing the weeks of re-opening or the month of re-opening to the prior month, now that we are starting to reopen some of our shopping centers, you will see that approximately you are posting plus 80 in footfall and sales as compared to the previous period is very simple.

I mean, empty shopping centers versus full shopping centers. So, we are seeing a much better pattern of consumer behavior as the centers little by little reopen and come back to normality. So, we simply expect a better period in the second quarter. Except – as I commented, except that country where restrictions continue to be very heavy. Catalonia where restrictions are funded afterward, and Lisbon where also restrictions are very, very heavy. The rest of the portfolio is now little by little going back to normality. So, we expect a much lower level of incentives in the second quarter as compared to the first. So, with the remainder of the 8 million to the 19.6 we commented to market, I think we are safe.

Oliver Carruthers

Okay, that's super clear. And we can follow up afterwards if not, but do you have that 80% year-on-year comparison in terms of footfall or sales, but do you have that on a two-year stack basis versus say 2019?

Ismael Clemente

Not here with me, but you know the IR will contact you and we'll share with you. I mean, for what is worth, internally, we track everything against 2019 because otherwise you know that tracking to 2020 is a roller coaster because in 2020 we have better period worse periods is very difficult to compare. We normally track to 2019.

Oliver Carruthers

Okay. Got it. I’ll follow-up afterwards. That's very helpful. Thank you.

Ismael Clemente

You’re welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from of the line of [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my question, only one. So, whether you expect to be fruitful in tenant sales by the end of the year? I know, basically it is quite low right now, but you are now starting to reopen some of your assets. So, you can get, kind of a fill-in and of course, if there is you expect an out performance of tenant sales versus footfall, and now that consumption is picking up quite fast? Thank you.

Ismael Clemente

You’re welcome [Fernando]. It is difficult to predict a figure with a certain level of accuracy, but, you know, if I have to make forecasts, I believe we will be picking up from the minus 40 to the minus 25 to 30 we are seeing now, as compared to what was through [2019] and we expect that by year-end, it will be clear to us what component of the drop in footfall and sales per square meter was [amend-related] and what component was simply related to the pandemic driven increase in online. Only by then we will know.

You have heard us many times saying that we expect these number three in the region of minus 20. But, however, I have to admit that some of the trading of some of the shopping centers is now surprising me. If I look at for example, what [indiscernible] X-Madrid, X-Madrid is now wild. But if I look at those shopping numbers and I see that their performance, it might be lower than that minus 20. It could be actually something between minus 5 and minus 10 for those, let's say [indiscernible] predominant very dominant in their RF catchment shopping centers in the portfolio. Some others will of course, suffer a little bit more.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So, Ismael do you mean by the end of the year?

Ismael Clemente

Yes, because now, we will be picking up. I mean, we are – now we are reopening people come to the shopping centers. They incur in prevention spending, as you correctly pointed out. Of course, sales exceed the footfall because people normally comes to spend not to wonder, and yes, I mean that will provoke a gradual recovery of shopping centers. It will not be completely at the beginning because people will take time to continue regaining confidence in that way of spending, but through year-end, we should have a much clearer picture of what is exactly, I get your point, what is exactly the degree of damage inflicted by growing online sale penetration in the total retail sales in Spain in the shopping center format.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I was a bit more worried on when your tenants will stop [burning cars]. So, they stop being you know, problematic. But yes, okay. You will depend on this [indiscernible] very quickly of course. Okay. Thank you much Ismael.

Ismael Clemente

Regarding tenant, by year-end, I tell you that, at the [indiscernible], we are evicting by year-end most of the what we track us red line or zombie status in our portfolio will have been replaced. So, because, you know, one of the few things which in Spain is, fast is courts regarding commercial evictions. So, you know, we are obtaining super high rates of success. So, we are evicting and re-tenanting, of course, we are trailing behind a little bit in re-tenancy.

So, you know, in the fourth quarter, we evicted 11,200 and re-tenanted 9,900. So, we accumulated let's say, 1,300. In this first quarter, we evicted like 8,000 and re-tenanted 7,000 and change. So, we are accumulating a little, little, you know, [lag], but is surprising us on the positive side.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, thank you very much, very clear.

Ismael Clemente

You're welcome.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of [Ignacio Martinez from Bestiner]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. Just a quick one from my side. I would like to know how much are you planning to invest to develop the data centers and what year are expecting to achieve? Thank you.

Ismael Clemente

Hi, [Ignacio], look as commented in the end of the year results presentation the basic numbers of our business plan regarding data centers are going to be no relief to the market on the first half Bristol’s presentation because as we are speaking we are positioning a couple of buildings. We are now asking for the different licensing projects. We are elaborating the [under projectors] and [projector verticals], we are also going through the coasting and only when we have more visibility of course not complete visibility, but when we have more visibility on which equipment for example needs to be imported from the U.S. which can be locally sourced in Spain and things like that, we will have a better understanding of the numbers of [indiscernible] but we will open the market in due time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you very much.

Ismael Clemente

You’re welcome.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand over back the call to the speaker for the closing remarks. Thank you.

Ines Arellano

Thank you, operator. So, thank you very much for attending today's call. As always we remain at your disposal so if you have further questions do not hesitate to contact us. You have our e-mails. You have our direct lines as well. And keep safe and talk to you very soon. Thank you so much.

Operator

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect. Have a nice day.