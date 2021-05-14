Photo by da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), once hailed as a fast growing cloud company during the pandemic, looks back on two brutal weeks of losses. I will discuss the combination of factors that caused this drop and explain why I think there is a lot of recovery potential.

Mostly bad news: Earnings miss, unexciting 2nd quarter revenue guidance… and the CFO is leaving

Fastly, a content-delivery network and security company, drew the ire of investors last week when it reported 1st quarter earnings that missed expectations. The firm's revenue guidance for the 2nd quarter was not very inspiring either.

Fastly's 1st quarter revenues gained 35% Y/T to $84.8m which met estimates. On these revenues, Fastly lost $50.7m or $.44-share… which was more than three times last year's loss.

Estimates called for a narrower loss and higher revenues. From an "earnings beat" perspective, Fastly gets an "F" for the last earnings report.

To make things worse… Fastly released its revenue guidance for the 2nd quarter which called for revenues of only $84-87 million, indicating that the "growth" company won't be growing much at all… at least not in the next quarter.

The total revenue outlook was raised by $5m, however, feeding concerns that Fastly's pandemic-fueled growth is falling as businesses return to normal.

On top of that, the firm announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Adriel Lares, who worked on Fastly's 2019 IPO and who has been in the service of the cloud business for five years, will be leaving the company… and this news came on the same day Fastly bombed with its 2nd quarter revenue guidance.

Did this have anything to do with Fastly's extremely poor 2nd quarter revenue outlook?

Possibly.

Whatever the reason, a firm's stock never reacts positively when the CFO is leaving and Fastly's price has been sent into a tailspin this week: The stock plummeted 30% after earnings and already slid before earnings…

This extreme drop, however, creates a buy point… if you believe that the market reaction is exaggerated, which I do.

Fastly will have no or only single digit revenue growth next quarter, that is correct. But does this justify a 30% valuation drop?

Fastly traded at $71 at the end of last month, so really we are looking at a 40% lower valuation… and this is for a cloud firm that is still expected to grow revenues at least 30% in FY 2021, after revenues gained 45% during the pandemic year. The idea that revenue growth is stalling is therefore false.

What is likely to happen is that Fastly will go through a period of revenue normalization where sales growth between 20-30% is more realistic as the pandemic comes to an end. But that shouldn't be the end of Fastly's revenue growth.

Fastly has been a pandemic winner. It has grown revenues substantially, so a quarter here and there that is not that great, especially in a pandemic context, should be excused.

Although revenue growth is slowing, the firm managed to extract more money from existing customers in the last quarter. The average enterprise customer spent more money on Fastly's services: $800,000 in the last quarter, up from $782,000 in the prior quarter.

A critical figure to watch out for is Fastly's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER), which shows the percentage revenue change from existing customers over a twelve month period. Fastly's DBNER figure stood at 139% last quarter, meaning the average enterprise customer increased its spending on Fastly's services by 39% compared to the last period.

This was slightly lower than the 143% DBNER metric reported in the previous quarter, but it is still very high and shows healthy base revenue growth. High expansion rates show that the firm is doing a good job growing revenues from existing enterprise clients instead of just growing its customer base.

Fastly is oversold and ripe for a rebound

Fastly is undervalued relative to its rivals in the software infrastructure business and relative to its historical P-S ratio.

Fastly used to trade at a much higher valuation than now, based on super charged sales growth during the pandemic.

Modestly slower sales growth in FY 2021 and beyond, however, should not push Fastly's valuation by 70%.

Valuations in the software/cloud business have never really been low because the market values companies with ultra fast revenue growth. But P-S ratios in the cloud/software sector have retreated lately, creating a potential buy point for FSLY.

FSLY is also oversold now.

Fastly's P-S ratio has fallen to around 10x based on next year's revenue estimate of $486m. Fastly's valuation should return at least to $60, where the stock traded before the earnings release.

Market Cap FY 2022 Est. Revenues P-S Ratio FSLY $4.8 billion $0.5 billion 10.0 NET $20.8 billion $0.8 billion 25.5 AKAM $18.1 billion $3.7 billion 4.9 Average $14.6 billion $1.7 billion 13.5

Risk

Fastly's extremely harsh treatment after the earnings report has taken a lot of risk out of the equation, but risks remain.

The biggest risk for Fastly relates to the firm's revenue runway. Slower sales growth than expected in FY 2021 and FY 2022 create more risks that guidance will be downgraded.

A declining DBNER metric, indicating a decrease in revenues from existing enterprise clients, would also be a warning sign and slow revenue growth.

Closing thoughts

Fastly's 1st quarter showed reasonable revenue growth, but the 2nd quarter revenue outlook took the market's breath away. I think the market is overreacting here.

The firm has 50% rebound potential and the stock should at least return to where it traded before the earnings report: $60. Fastly's revenue growth story is not over yet.