Photo by stanley45/E+ via Getty Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) did it again. The pipeline company raised its dividend and FY 2021 guidance due to strong performance of its natural gas business.

Kinder Morgan is a critical piece of US energy infrastructure and should grow its dividend for a long time.

Why Kinder Morgan is a buy

Kinder Morgan's 1st quarter earnings showed strong growth in revenues, cash flow and earnings because of the winter storm in Texas this year.

The storm created a demand surge for natural gas during the 1st quarter which caused a 68% increase in Kinder Morgan's revenues for the quarter.

Kinder Morgan's earnings from its natural gas business swelled 78% to $2.1b amid unprecedented demand and surging natural gas prices during the 1st quarter.

Natural gas is by far the most important revenue line for Kinder as it creates at least 60% of all company earnings. This percentage increased to 72% in the 1st quarter because of the storm anomaly.

2021 2020 $ millions 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Natural Gas Pipelines $2,094 $1,189 $1,082 $1,016 $1,179 Products Pipelines $263 $258 $269 $227 $273 Terminals $227 $258 $246 $229 $257 CO2 $291 $167 $154 $156 $175 Adjusted Segment EBDA $2,875 $1,872 $1,751 $1,628 $1,884

(Source: Author, KMI Earnings)

Kinder Morgan's 1st quarter performance was carried by its Texas natural gas system, which is a 7,000 mile pipeline network and a critical piece of infrastructure that showed its value during one of the worst winter storms in recent memory.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

Kinder Morgan's heavy natural gas footprint will spur growth for many years in the future and not only during exceptional events such as the winter storm in Texas. Natural gas is a long term growth opportunity for Kinder Morgan and the firm is investing heavily into exploiting this opportunity.

What many people outside the energy business don't know is that natural gas is a highly desirable, low-carbon alternative to more emission-intensive fossil fuels like oil and coal.

Natural gas not only has a lower carbon footprint, but it is also more efficient than other forms of energy… and costs a lot less.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

Guidance, dividend, coverage

Companies that raise their guidance and their dividends are doing something right.

Kinder Morgan raised guidance for FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow by 12% to 18%, compared to prior guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY 2021 was updated +$0.8-$0.9b and distributable cash flow +$0.7-$0.9b. The winter storm in Texas may have passed, but the guidance is here to stay.

(Source: Kinder Morgan)

Storm effects in the 1st quarter swelled Kinder Morgan's cash flow by 84% but cash flow should fall back to a range of $1.2-$1.3b a quarter for the rest of the year. The same is true for the coverage ratio which was also inflated in the 1st quarter 2021.

With a cash flow (normalized) of $1.25b per quarter, Kinder Morgan will have a coverage ratio of around 2.0x.

FY 2021 FY 2020 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Distributable Cash Flow $ millions $2,329 $1,250 $1,085 $1,001 $1,261 Distributable Cash Flow-share $1.02 $0.55 $0.48 $0.44 $0.55 Dividend-Share $0.27 $0.2625 $0.2625 $0.2625 $0.2625 Coverage 3.78x 2.10x 1.83x 1.68x 2.10x

(Source: Author)

Kinder Morgan's dividend is going up 3%.

With this raise, Kinder Morgan continues its dividend recovery after the dividend cut in 2015.

Data by YCharts

Risks, valuation

Commodity price risk is not the biggest risk for the firm because Kinder Morgan depends mostly on contracted cash flows that are not related to market price volatility.

Economic risks such as a decline in energy demand or a cyberattack that shuts one of Kinder Morgan's pipelines down are bigger risks.

There is also material planning risk… if Kinder Morgan fails to realize its budget plan, the stock will not respond nicely.

Turning to valuation.

Kinder Morgan is now trading near its 1-year high but since the firm is set to grow its cash flow by close to 20% in FY 2021 this is not a problem. Higher cash flow funds Kinder Morgan's dividend without a problem.

When put next to its rivals Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Enbridge (ENB), Kinder Morgan has the lowest P-B ratio of 1.3x. The P-B ratio is appropriate to use since the pipeline business is very capital intensive.

KMI EPD ENB Market Cap $40.4 $51.6 $78.2 Enterprise Value $73.9 $80.8 $159.2 Share Price $18.02 $23.61 $38.39 P-E Ratio 19.7 11.11 15.42 P-B Ratio 1.3 2.1 1.7 Yield % 5.99 7.62 6.85

(Source: Author)

Closing thoughts

Exceptional natural gas performance during the Texas winter storm boosted Kinder Morgan's 1st quarter earnings, but it was an event that is unlikely to repeat.

Regardless, management raised its cash flow guidance substantially for FY 2021 and made good on its promise to grow the dividend again. That alone makes Kinder Morgan a buy... even if the stock trades near its 1-year high.