Photo by 3alexd/E+ via Getty Images

In a previous article we argued that electric-vehicle maker Canoo's (NASDAQ:GOEV) differentiated technology and go-to-market model would position it favorably in the EV space. The company came public last December following a SPAC merger. On March 29, they released their first financial quarterly report, and it is fair to say that investors weren't happy with the updates that management gave. The company announced a fundamental shift in its go-to-market strategy, away from contract engineering on the basis of its proprietary skateboard technology, and away from its subscription-model towards focusing on commercial EV opportunities.

Shares of Canoo were hit hard after the report, and are down about 65% from the $20 highs we saw back in Jan/Feb, while the company's market cap shrunk to only $1.75bn as of this writing, one of the lowest from a basket of EV upstarts.

Data by YCharts

The Canoo Story Prior To Q4 Results

When Canoo announced in August 2020 to go public via SPAC with Hennessy Capital Acquisition IV, management laid out an aggressive go-to-market strategy that built on two key pillars: one was the licensing and contract engineering on the basis of its proprietary skateboard technology, and secondly, the company also planned to sell its different EV-types (including a lifestyle and a multi-purpose delivery vehicle) directly to consumers via a monthly subscription (B2C). For their delivery vehicle the company aims at directly selling them to business in a B2B approach.

The focus on these pillars was strongly presented in its SPAC presentation (see some excerpts below):

Source: Company presentation

The company also put significant focus on the commercial relevance of its contract manufacturing & engineering capabilities, on the basis of its proprietary skateboard technology.

Source: Company presentation

Both business segments would use the underlying multi-purpose skateboard technology which essentially is a flat, drivable rolling chassis that contains the electrical architecture necessary for EVs. The beauty of the manufacturing approach on the basis of the skateboard is that the vehicle body just needs to be assembled on top of the skateboard, a so-called "top hat design" approach, which is expected to simplify the manufacturing process and reduce cost and time to market. According to management the skateboard technology would be the first true steer-by-wire solution that would come to market, which would be an important differentiator from competitor offerings.

It needs to be mentioned here that also other EV manufacturers are working on similar technology concepts, including REE Automotive, which is going public through a SPAC with 10x Capital Venture Acquisition (VCVC), and private-company Rivian Automotive (RIVN).

Canoo was planning to contract these manufacturing capabilities to other car manufacturers. Furthermore, management also pivoted towards selling its in-house developed cars via a potentially revolutionary approach, by offering a subscription plan that management claimed would be significantly different from a traditional lease and cost-efficient compared to an ownership model. And the company's plans should not stop here. Management also intended to sell its multi-purpose delivery vehicle in a B2B approach to capture share in the last-mile delivery market, while arguing that the delivery vehicle would offer best-in-class total cost of ownership, cargo volume (30% more parcel volume vs. current options), and functionally-designed features, compared to current delivery-vehicle solutions, possibly enabling up to

$50,000 to $80,000 improvement on return on capital over six to seven years, depending on the use case, as compared to other top selling delivery vehicles (Source).

The refreshing approach and multiple revenue streams that Canoo's management presented to investors, and the pivot away from the car industry's regular business model definitely drove some of the optimism and hype towards the company. While these were all nice promises, high hopes got crushed when the company announced its first results as a public company.

Major Strategy Changes Announced In Q4 Results

When Canoo announced its first earnings report as a public company on March 29th, the first surprise for many investors was that the company announced key changes to its leadership team. It was announced that Chief financial officer Paul Balciunas would leave the company. Canoo also announced on April 22nd that Tony Aquila will also take on the role of Chief Executive Officer replacing former CEO Ulrich Kranz, who has resigned effective April 30, 2021. While it is not clear as to why former CEO Ulrich Kranz resigned, it gives some bitter taste to the story and we definitely don't like the high leadership turnover.

But these were not the only announcements that put pressure on Canoo's stock. The company announced a number of changes, including that it would no longer pursue the contract engineering part of its business. The reason was that the company wants to protect its intellectual property which it seemingly would not be able to do by licensing it to other manufacturers.

On the conference call, analyst Craig Irwin asked about the conflicting statements that management gave:

Craig Irwin: Okay. The second question there - there's a little bit of a contradiction in your prepared remarks. So Tony, you talked about how engineering IP broadens your TAM, but then you announced that you're deemphasizing your engineering services. Can you help us resolve that and maybe give us a little bit more color about why you would deemphasize engineering, given that the original story was - it would subsidize the development and broaden the partner opportunity with potentially multiple hats on their license. Tony Aquila: Yes. So look, I would say that from the comments perspective it was a contradiction, it hasn't been a contradiction from my statement. Look, as I said in the new marks we looked into this, it kind of goes to your first question too with the talent war and everything just the $25 million, it would yield us. We at the board really feel like the best thing to do is to accelerate our derivatives and focus our talent on creating IP for the company. You also have a lot of IP leakage when you do this work. And from my perspective, if I had been more involved earlier certainly, I certainly once I started - I invested and then I took the chairmanship, we started the analysis. I had concerns about this. If you study all OEMs, you can find a partnership or something like that if it makes sense. And we'll continue to look for things, but to be a contract engineering house is just really not going to drive the best shareholder value.

While the answer from Tony Aquila eluded to potential IP leakage and the concerns management had that this approach would not be driving the best shareholder value, we are not very happy with the contradictory explanation. This is especially concerning in light of the fact that Canoo initially planned to generate revenue from the contract manufacturing segment of >$500 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 39% between 2021 and 2025 (see our calculation here). It's dubious to us why management now suddenly makes a U-turn when the management team should not have provided such bloated numbers leading to its SPAC deal just to give potential investors false promises on what many investors saw as a key differentiator vs. competition.

The announced change on the contract engineering front also undermines all hopes from Canoo's earlier announced partnership with Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF) while it also puts to rest any hopes for a potential deal with Apple (AAPL). Again, management didn't give a clear answer to questions on their plans during the conference call when asked by analysts:

Joseph Spak: Okay. Well, last one for me, just going back to the decision to deemphasize engineering with the Hyundai arrangement the original one, which I'm assuming that that's now off the table. But if you go back to that release, did say Hyundai gains access to technology, you mentioned IP leakage is one of the potential problems with that arrangement. Can you just talk about, like how do you unwind that sort of memorandum of understanding what work was done? Do you think there was any IP leakage obviously Hyundai is coming out with their own electric vehicle platforms as well? Tony Aquila I think what happened is pretty kind of case in point. So I think the company, just like any adolescent companies, it's learning its way and all of us go through it. But it factored in contract manufacturing based on the labor of engineers, not based on the value of IP, which would have changed the value of that contract significantly. And look, we have experience in this area and we're very focused on if we do work, one, we can protect our IP and we can get the residual value of that in addition to. So it's kind of caused us to say, hey, let's put that on hold. We have so much demand for our three derivatives. Let's get all that work done. And then let's, look at if there is partnerships, partnerships can work in this industry. But contract manufacturing work is as you know is not the best business line to be in.

The announced changes in Canoo's strategy don't stop here as management also mentioned that the previously announced subscription model for its direct-to-consumer offerings (lifestyle and sports vehicle) will now only be optional, and are expected to only account for a small part of its revenue going forward, especially since the consumer business will be de-emphasized in favor of commercial opportunities. This is a significant strategy shift as the company initially forecasted subscription revenue to reach almost $2 billion by 2026 (see forecast below). So again, why did management not get to the realization earlier that this would not be the most promising path?

Source: company presentation

With all these changes, Canoo is now a fundamentally changed story and a perfect example of why investors should be cautious to believe in pre-SPAC projections. We have made a similar mistake by putting too much trust into management's projections. While we always took a very careful stance at the company's projections, the significant U-turn lead is to sell our shares over the past weeks.

What Wall Street Is Saying

Wall Street seems to agree that the fundamental changes in Canoo's business model create many uncertainties to say the least:

Bank of America (BAC) initiated coverage of Canoo stock with an "underperform" rating challenging the company's "ability to execute in a timely fashion" in light of "several significant pivots/changes" in its business model. BofA gives Canoo a $6 / share price target - suggesting further downside on the already sluggish stock performance.

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Canoo from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $12.00 citing that "Canoo had an eventful call for its first post SPAC-IPO results. We are downgrading shares of Canoo to Neutral (from Buy) given a hard pivot in the business model and a reset on operations, which are clearly still ongoing. The difficult part is where the pivot points after the reset, as Canoo has (1) de-emphasized eng'g services done for others, (2) pushed back from the subscription model for the lifestyle vehicle, and (3) replaced its CFO and VPCorp. Strategy."

Our Verdict On GOEV Stock

The recently announced changes imply a fundamental shift in the business and go-to-market strategy. While the core technology of Canoo's multi-purpose platform did not change, it remains a big question mark how the company will use this technology to generate revenue besides in-house manufacturing when they are shying away from building up a contract engineering business. Canoo remains only one very small player amongst many upstarts within the highly competitive EV industry. So deemphasizing potential revenue-generating partnerships will not only create a cash-problem going forward, but will also take off some of the buzz that was generated around the Hyundai, as well as the potential Apple partnership. The recent strategy changes create a high level of uncertainty as to how the company will finally be able to generate revenue.

Canoo's business model is currently no more refined or differentiated than it was at its inception. In fact, it appears that management is not sure themselves what the best route to commercialization is. While several of the announced changes could be regarded as logical, i.e. the pivot towards commercial opportunities, the changes introduce further risk around the company's ability to execute.

While it's probably worth asking as to how much the initial story really changed it is a fact that two main pillars of the company's initial forecast, i.e. contract engineering and car-subscriptions, which together accounted for a combined total of around $2.5bn in revenue until 2026, will simply be eliminated from the forecast.

Since so much has changed and the path to revenue generation is increasingly unclear, we are distancing ourselves from Canoo stock for the foreseeable future. But Canoo's management may still prove their critics wrong with what's left of the company: an intriguing underlying technology and a market cap that is below the initial SPAC valuation and significantly smaller compared to many of its high-flying peers. However, this is simply too much of a gamble for us. So we will be staying on the sidelines on Canoo stock after selling all our shares over the past weeks.