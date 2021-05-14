Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ASPCF) CEO Ed Gudaitis on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCQB:ASPCF) Q1 2021 Results Conference Call May 13, 2021 10:00 AM ET

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bob Motz, Chief Financial Officer of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Thank you very much, Lori. Good morning to everyone, and welcome to the Acerus 2021 First quarter conference Call. I’m pleased to be joined today virtually by Ed Gudaitis, our President and Chief Executive Officer; along with other senior members of the Acerus team.

I would like to now turn the call over to Mr. Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer, for his remarks. Ed?

Thanks, Bob, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter conference call. Today, I’ll review our operational progress over this past quarter, after which Bob will provide a detailed overview of the financial results. We accomplished a great deal strategically in the first quarter, all of which should position us for higher growth going forward.

As Bob will review in his comments, Q1 revenue was negatively impacted by 2 factors that don’t reflect the underlying fundamentals of the company. First, we booked a USD 6.2 million revenue reversal representing the net present value of the buyback fee-related to the termination of our commercialization agreement with Aytu. I’ll speak to this buyback agreement more in a second, but as announced last month, we have made a decision to take full strategic control of NATESTO in the U.S. market. In order to provide us with the opportunity and flexibility to maximize the value and clinical differentiation of the product.

The second item that impacted first quarter revenue was the complicated revenue recognition formula that our prior relationship with Aytu necessitated. In future quarters, our revenue results and growth will be much cleaner and easier to understand and evaluate. The first quarter completed the transformation of our business into a growth-oriented enterprise with control over our own performance and destiny not only will this provide us with a direct influence on the drivers of growth, but it also provides our investors with greater clarity and transparency with respect to our performance. We’re building a company that will be judged by our execution and success in commercializing our products in gaining market share and in penetrating new market opportunities.

Now, let me talk more about NATESTO specifically, starting with the U.S. We announced at the end of March, the agreement I just mentioned to mutually end our relationship with Aytu, reacquiring all remaining rights to NATESTO in the U.S. that were not already returned to Acerus in 2019. Acerus has agreed to pay Aytu USD 7.5 million for the return of these rights, paid evenly over 30-monthly installments.

In addition to holding the NDA, Acerus will now be responsible for the entire supply and distribution chain for the U.S. market for market access and reimbursement for medical affairs activities, for marketing activities and for sales calls on high decile target urologists and primary care providers. We’re working with Aytu to execute a transition plan for all key activities, which we hope to have completed within the next 120 days.

I’d like to take a moment and thank the Aytu team for their stewardship of the brand over the past several years. Looking at the overall testosterone therapy prescription market in the United States, prescription volume was down slightly, minus 2% over the same period last year, Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020. As heightened pandemic restrictions were reintroduced to address the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic across several states.

However, total NATESTO prescription volume rose roughly 14% in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020, and was in line with Q4 2020 volume. These positive volume results were seen even in the face of February’s power outage in Texas, which impacted almost 1/4 of our current NATESTO prescribing base.

More importantly, we saw that new NATESTO prescriptions grew by 24% over the first 3 months of 2021 from beginning to end of Q1 2021, indicating the recovery across Q1, even in the face of a pandemic and weather-related headwinds.

Looking specifically at the Urology segment, total NATESTO prescriptions grew over 30% year-over-year, Q1 2021 versus Q1 2020. We’re continuing to see the impact of effective commercial execution by our team, resulting in increased awareness and adoption of NATESTO, even in the face of many moving pieces of unusual challenges, and we believe the outlook remains very positive for increasing scripts going forward.

Subsequent to the end of quarter 1, we announced a 3-year agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals to co-promote NATESTO with the U.S. effective July 1, 2021. Amneal will leverage their existing endocrinology sales team of 50-plus representatives to provoke NATESTO in a second position. Under the terms of the agreement, Amneal will detail NATESTO to the company’s existing endocrinology targets through June 30, 2024.

In compensation for its efforts, Amneal will receive a commission for most of the net profits attributable to these Urology targets, in the 3-year active promotional years with Acerus retaining a low double-digit percentage of such net profits during the active promotional period.

For more information, please see our press release on this matter. The Amneal agreement is important to users in many ways. First, the combined sales team give us a share of promotional voice that is now comparable with our branded competition. In addition, Amneal is a leader in endocrinology, having built a successful franchise with unithroid. And we strongly believe their endocrinology experience will accelerate the growth of NATESTO.

At the same time, this partnership allows Acerus to double down and more specifically target the attractive Urology segment as well as the high-prescribing primary care providers that we’ll be assuming from Aytu. Overall, this agreement makes our sales team stronger, more focused and efficient, enabling us to reach more health care professionals and to drive market share growth more rapidly. The co-promotion goes live in July of this year, and we look forward to sharing updates in Q3 and beyond.

Let me also add that as announced in today’s release, the U.S. patent office recently issued a notice allowance for an additional NATESTO patent. Assuming that this patent is granted, it would provide NATESTO with patent protection until 2034 in the U.S. giving us a significant period to effectively commercialize the product in this market and to generate positive financial returns.

As a side note, we also received a notice of allowance on a new patent Canada for NATESTO, which runs through 2032, leaving us in excellent shape to optimize our commercial penetration and returns across all of North America.

In total, the strategic achievements we’ve realized this quarter set the table for accelerate NATESTO growth in the United States going forward. Our operating structure and focus on operational excellence, combined with lower pandemic restrictions and an improving economic landscape, make us very positive about the potential for market penetration in 2021 and beyond.

These indicators of future growth are trending in a positive direction. Underscoring our confidence when the only look at the monthly NATESTO sample order shipped to the United States, which, in April alone, were more than double that of the entire first quarter of 2021. We also remain committed to improving commercial insurance coverage for NATESTO, which is currently as good or better than other branded products. We continue to work with major pharmacy benefit managers and health plans to improve on the approximately 64% of covered lives that now have access to NATESTO, which is up significantly year-over-year.

The company also remains optimistic about the return of NATESTO to Canada in 2021. And the first batch of the NATESTO for this market has already been manufactured and is undergoing stability studies. At the same time, Acerus has begun the regulatory work and the commercial preparations required to support the reintroduction in Canada. We’re gearing up and getting ready to successfully relaunch the Canadian market later this year.

Outside of North America, the new agreement with Maylen Farma announced in the quarter expands the reach of NATESTO to 20 countries across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. This is another exciting development that positions the company with a strong regional supplier uniquely qualified to rapidly penetrate new markets and to generate increasing revenue. We expect first orders under this agreement to take place shortly with deliveries planned for later this year. At the same time, we resumed shipments in NATESTO to South Korea and are excited by the success of recent launches in other parts of Asia as well.

Our partners in South Korea, Hyundai Farm, has been successful in securing market access for NATESTO and with 13 general hospital accounts listing the drug and access secured in over 150 prescribing clinics with more to come. At the same time, Orient EuroPharma, or OEP, or licensee across South Asia, continues expansion across Taiwan as well as many nearby markets, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam, with orders expected to ramp-up in the second half of 2021. These developments are taking place as planned and are meeting, if not exceeding, the expectations of our excellent partners who are well suited to drive growth in their particular markets.

Now let me review the status of other key products and development starting with ESTRACE. We continue to work with a new contract manufacturer to return ESTRACE to the Canadian market and expect production to resume shortly. As a reminder, in exchange for a 5-year royalty stream, we entered into an agreement to sell the rights to ESTRACE to an established Canadian pharmaceutical company with a presence in women’s health. This agreement will come into full effect once we complete the technology transfer of ESTRACE to the new contract manufacturer, which is anticipated to take place in 2021.

Regarding avanafil, a review of the new drug submission is still underway and the company is responding to questions and clarification requests from Health Canada. As a reminder, the review process can take up to a year from receipt, which occurred last December. We’ll keep you posted on any updates during this time and hope that as the focus on COVID-19 declines, this process moves forward in a more rapid manner.

In the meantime, we continue to work with Petros Pharma, formerly Natchin [ph] to prepare the supply chain for avanafil in anticipation of approval in Canada. Before turning the call over to Bob, let me add that while the company has made a great deal of progress this quarter, reshaping our growth strategy and laying the foundation for improved performance, we remain focused on looking at new ways of enhancing results and accelerating our growth.

We’re expanding our reach into new markets, and we continue to utilize our agreement with Torreya Partners announced last quarter to identify strategic options for product acquisition. The goal is to continually -- potentially secure ancillary assets that would bolster our market position and be accretive to our U.S. operations. However, we’re looking at all areas that may strengthen the company going forward.

In closing, let me just reiterate some of the major developments that our team has delivered so far this year: One, repurchased the remaining NATESTO rights from Aytu, which has allowed us to fully take control of sales and distribution and revenue recognition in the U.S.; two, our co-promotion partnership with Amneal paves the way for Acerus to focus our sales team on Urology and Primary Care while leveraging Amneal’s established presence to more rapidly reached endocrinology professionals; and finally, [ arc ] agreement with Maylen further expands our overseas expansion plans for NATESTO.

As we look out on 2021 and beyond, we believe these moves and many others talked about today provide the catalyst for improved performance and returns for our shareholders without which none of this would be possible. I would like to thank all the members of the Acerus team and our partners for their commitment and contribution to what could be fully -- highly transformative quarter for the company.

That concludes my review of the operational highlights for the quarter and year. I would now like to turn over to Bob -- call to Bob for the financial review.

Thanks, Ed, and good morning, everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures.

Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in financial statements. They provide further understanding of the company’s results of operations from management’s perspective.

Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the company’s financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that securities, analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period-to-period to prepare annual operating budgets and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditures and working capital requirements.

Now moving on to the results. Reported revenue was actually a negative $6.0 million for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, compared with $145,000 in the prior period -- prior year period with the 2021 results reflecting a 6.2 termination fee-related to the recent AYTU agreement, as Ed discussed. This amount represents the present value of the $7.5 million in total payments to be made to Aytu over time.

Going forward, Acerus gains full distribution rights and the reporting of sales for any transaction in the U.S. Without this fee in the 2021 first quarter, revenue yield rose quarter-over-quarter, to $234,000, and we anticipate further sales growth this year, given reduced pandemic restrictions, the expansion of our sales efforts and generally improving economic conditions.

Cost of goods sold for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, was approximately $191,000 versus $201,000 in the prior year period. Excluding the impact from the aforementioned Aytu fee, gross margin rose to 18.4% this year from minus 38.6% in 2020.

Research and development costs were approximately $973,000 versus $622,000 in the comparative quarter a year ago. The year-over-year increase reflects expenses tied to our NATESTO clinical trials in the U.S.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $5.3 million in this year’s first quarter compared to $3.6 million in the prior year period. This increase primarily reflects investment in the company’s U.S. organization, which was launched in the second half of 2020. We incurred a net loss of $12.8 million or $0.01 a share for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, compared with a net loss of $4.7 million or $0.01 a share for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric we use to assess our business performance for the first quarter of 2021, was a loss of $5.7 million compared to $4.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Calculations of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are in our MD&A and in the press release issued earlier today.

On March 31, 2021, the company had cash of $5.2 million compared to cash of $9.2 million as of December 31, 2020. This quarter-over-quarter change reflects cash used during the quarter to fund operations. Our long-term debt was approximately $8.25 million as of March 31, 2021, unchanged from the beginning of 2021.

After the end of the quarter, the company announced that it entered into a USD 15 million subordinated secured loan facility under a secured grid promissory note with First Generation Capital, Inc., a company affiliated with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Acerus.

Before turning the call over to questions, please note that the financial information provided on today’s call and in the press release issued this morning are in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to view the company’s quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes and management discussions and analysis as well as the annual information Form dated March 10, 2021. You can find these documents posted on the Investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared remarks. We’d now like to turn it over to the operator and open up for questions. Operator, can we open up for Q&A, please?

[Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Craig White from Devon [ph] Capital.

I just wanted to ask if you could speak a little bit more about the urologist adoption of NATESTO in the U.S. and maybe other business development strategies for adding complementary drugs, aside from NATESTO to the sales force?

Ed Gudaitis

Great questions. And thanks for those questions this morning. It’s Ed. I’ll step in and answer. So first part of the question on the Urology segment. I think we have we have a product that really is clinically differentiated. And I think one of the things that we’re seeing in the U.S. market is a clear interest in the story that comes with that clinical differentiation. I think it’s particularly resonating with the Urology segment.

The market traditionally has been sort of based on the route of administration as that differentiates the products, whether it’s an injection, a patch or gel or nasal application. But I think the difference we see with NATESTO is we have data, and we have clear clinical differentiation and really specific patient populations that will benefit from the product. And I think that message is really resonating. Physicians and providers really are open to hearing a more interesting clinical story. And I think we’re doing a nice job clearly differentiating the product for the younger patients that wants to preserve spermatogenies, some sperm production. NATESTO was a great option for that patient.

The older patients who maybe have some concerns with safety of the [indiscernible] preparations, we clearly have potential safety advantages with the product. And I think the whole concept of short-acting pulsatile therapy is now starting to take a more interesting tone in the marketplace. So I think we’ve got a great story to tell. I think the market is open and providers are looking for new options, and I think it’s beginning to resonate, particularly with the urologists and we see that as kind of a leading indicator and the harbinger of what we can do going forward.

On the BD front, without calling out anything in specifics, we continue to look for assets that would be accretive to the business and would leverage our commercial infrastructure that we’re building in the United States. So certainly, assets that would fit the call points of Urology, primary care and men’s health, those are clear targets for us. We’re looking for things that are ideally in market or sort of recently introduced where we can add something to those products through our commercial execution and medical execution. And we’re looking for outright acquisitions. We’re looking for licensing. We’re looking for partnerships. And quite frankly, we’d be open to opportunities to make acquisitions as we go forward. So I think we we’ve built a good base with NATESTO.

We’re starting to show that as a company, we have an expertise in commercial execution and medical affairs execution. And now we need to start to build a couple of layers on top of that. And hopefully, we’ll have some news to report as the year progresses on that front as well.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Mike Simpson, private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Just [indiscernible] onboard now with Chris. Can you just [indiscernible] how long will that be? And more [indiscernible].

Ed Gudaitis

Can you repeat your question? I couldn’t hear it.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, sure. Okay. I see Darrow associates have come on board with Chris. Can you just comment on that?

Ed Gudaitis

Yes, Darrow is our IR firm. So we’ve hired them to support our Investor Relations’ activities, both in Canada and the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. How long will they be working with us?

Ed Gudaitis

For the foreseeable future.

Mr. Motz, there are no further questions queued up at this time. I’ll turn the meeting back to you.

Bob Motz

Thank you very much. This concludes today’s call. Thanks very much. Have a great day. And we look forward to speaking to you again next quarter for our second quarter conference call currently scheduled for August 10. Thanks very much.

