Toshiba Corporation (TOSBF) CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2021

Presentation will be made from 2:30 to 3:10 and then we will have Q&A session for the members of the media from 3:10 to 3:30 will be for the members of the media and for investors and analysts from 3:30 to 3:50.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

This is Tsunakawa speaking. Today, I would like to present management policy for the next midterm plan, page three of the presentation please. First, upon appointment as the President and CEO, my most important mission is to make every and utmost effort to earn the trust and improve relationships with all stakeholders.

I would also like to explain today three elements of our planning based on the previously explained management policy; to retain, to amend, and to improve significantly. To retain, first, I would like to emphasize the point we are to retain. This starts with the basic commitment of the Toshiba Group, our purpose which is return on the promise of a new day and our values which are do the right thing, look for a better way, always consider the impact, and create together.

Next, we will also adhere to the concept of the Toshiba Next Plan which the Toshiba Group has been promoting as one unified group. Specifically, total shareholder return, TSR is our objective. In other words, to enhance TSR is the objective of the Toshiba Next Plan and to realize it through growth in three phases, optimal business portfolio management, continued enhancement of compliance, and finally, to maintain financial discipline and shareholder return policy.

Next page, Toshiba Next Plan was formulated with the objective to improve value for employees, customers, business partners, and local communities, and shareholder value by an optimizing corporate value. This will remain the same.

In addition, as shown in the box above, we will maximize corporate value based on three major policies; invest in growth, manage risks, and enhance score earnings. We believe TSR which signifies the total investment yield for shareholders together with capital gains and dividends is the best objective reflection of the corporation's overall activities. We view this as an important measure of our mid and long-term performance.

Page six please. No changes will be made to the three growth phases of the Toshiba Next Plan through phase one by strengthening core earnings power, the marginal profit ratio improved fixed costs were reduced and all this work resulted in lean productive earnings structure.

During our current focus on phase two, we are addressing the rapidly growing demand for real solutions to achieve carbon neutrality. We believe we can achieve stable growth by delivering proven solutions Toshiba group has been sold previously as an infrastructure services company.

Phase 3 aims for the evolution into a CPS Technology Company in addition to provide other service infrastructure services, and evolution into CPS we will build the next generation business model through development of data services.

Page seven, the continuation of compliance and governance initiatives remains a top priority of the management. Last year, we invited the external experts in held a compliance advisory meeting. Starting April 1 of this fiscal year, we established the risk management and compliance office to further improve internal controls.

These internal specialists will implement various measures across the company. We believe that having three committee nomination, audit and compensation that each consists entirely of independent outside directors, for enhanced transparency over management.

Next page please. The financial discipline also has no change from what was explained previously. The capital Model shift from heavy capital to light capital growth will not be achieved through large scale in and day, but through organic growth and programmatic and a day.

In terms of the cost of capital, we continue to believe that it is important to use moderate leverage to lower the cost of capital. Specifically, we are disciplined based on a net debt to equity ratio of 30% and a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 100%. And have controls in place, to avoid having excessive debt that exceeds our company's strength.

Page nine please. Also, there are no changes to the shareholder return policy. Following the basic policy as promised, we will return excess capital to the shareholders, at the end of fiscal 2020. Details will be explained later in this presentation, on page 20.

Next to Annex up to now, I have explained that the concept of the Toshiba Annex plan remains unchanged. On the other hand, the targets set under the Toshiba Annex plan need to be revised, as the external business environment has changed dramatically.

The expansion of COVID-19 and trade friction between the United States and China are examples of changes. Since the time we set the plan that we will revise the plan to flexibly respond to these changes.

The business environment has changed sharply, compared to three years ago when the Toshiba Annex plan was formulated. The prolonged impact of COVID-19 trade friction between the United States and China and increase your raw material costs are all having an effect.

We intend to address, emerging changes in the business environment, including in the recent increase in momentum for carbon neutrality, by taking necessary action to revise our plan accordingly.

Page 12, please, in October last year, Prime Minister Suga announced the target of carbon neutrality by 2050. In addition, at the climate change summit last month, the reduction target for 2030 was significantly increased from 26% or 46%.

In Japan, we expect that investment of ¥50 to ¥80 trillion will be required for renewable energy in the next 10 years.

Even though with such rapid market expansion, we see providing proven infrastructure services to solve issues on carbon neutral as a major growth opportunity. We will make targeted upfront investments to further strengthen our technology to serve the needs of an expanding Toshiba Group customer base.

In addition, transformation into new lifestyle and social structures has been accelerated by the impact of COVID-19 and the credit rating momentum into becoming a carbon neutral society. Toshiba’s proven expertise in digital and data technologies enable us to capitalize on these trends in a targeted and disciplined manner.

In the areas of being in digital technology, a major example being energy matching, we established a new company last November with Next Kraftwerke, a major well-established European renewable energy supply and demand adjustment company.

In addition, we will fully leverage our cutting edge technologies to accelerate profitable growth among our [Indiscernible] Quantum Key Distribution, which will be the new standard network system in the quantum computing era and a data matching platform that increased convenience for local communities by distributing purchase data and human flow data.

Next page. Although, there are no changes in the concepts of the Toshiba Next Plan, we are actively considering the various macro and environmental changes explained so far and are taking action to revisit our strategy to maximize corporate value, including review of the appropriate business portfolio. We shall announce the fiscal year 2022 to 2024 mid-term plan in October.

Next. The third element to improve significantly. Next page please. I want to emphasize our commitment to drive a change beginning with our focus on open constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, we believe this is the only way to rebuild relationships and earn their trust.

Since the accounting issue in 2015, we have of course a great concern and challenges for our shareholders, customers, business partners and employees, all stakeholders. However, we have been able to make progress on the path to revitalizing our company with support from many important stakeholders.

We listen to the voices of our stakeholders with open minds, correct what should we revised and work rapidly and diligently to deliver on our commitments. We will do what we say we will do.

You will see our progress that we can begin to rebuild the trust and relationships that are so important to our future to further enhance corporate governance, the board resolve to establish strategic review committee.

The committee's mission is to support the board in its decision making independently. The committee will comprise of the Chair of the Board of Directors of the company as the Chair of the Committee, composed solely of independent directors independently and without conflicts of interest to support the board.

Specifically, the committee will engage in dialogue to listen to the options of -- opinions of shareholders and other stakeholders and verify the management's proposal on business and financial strategy.

The committee shall make recommendations to the board and explain the board revision -- explain the board reservations to shareholders. As previously announced, the board will seriously consider and evaluate any critical offers objectively viewed, a bona fide and concrete offer of acquisition. We believe that the process and the content of such proposal must satisfy many stakeholders including shareholders.

Next, we will explain about that direction for fiscal year 2021. Next page, please. As for the outlook for fiscal year 2021, detailed figures will be explained by Mr. Kamo later on. But as a basic policy, we will continue to strengthen our core earning power, at the same time, we make upfront investments of ¥21 billion to provide solutions for carbon neutral and to grow digital data business as explained earlier. Also, I would like to emphasize that the budget had been planned incorporating sufficient risk factors for each business.

Next about dividends. The detailed explanation of the financial results for Fiscal Year 2020 will also be provided later by Mr. Kamo, but reflecting the improvement of ¥44 billion in net income, we decided to pay a year-end dividend of ¥70, an increase of 30 yen from the previous forecast. As a result, the total annual dividend will be ¥80, an increase of ¥60 from fiscal year 2019.

Furthermore, based on the financial results for fiscal year 2020 and outlook for fiscal year 2021, we have calculated the appropriate level of capital. The Board resolved today that this will allow ¥150 billion as the additional shareholders return, on top of ordinary dividend. The Company will now consider specific methods for effecting the return, with consideration for factors including legal restrictions, and will announce its conclusions in early June.

For fiscal year 2021, we aim to increase the dividend based on the basic policy, with a payout ratio of 30% or more. We would like to report the specific dividend forecast during the announcement of financial results, and we will announce details once they are decided. There are no changes to the concept of the Toshiba Next Plan, but we will revise the plan in response to changes in the business environment, and announce as the fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024 mid-term Management Plan in October.

We would like to quickly achieve stable management pass on to the next generation. Committed to People, Committed to the Future, this is the group flow that we achieved. Thank you very much for your kind attention.

Midori Hara

Next, let me call upon to present on fiscal year 2020 consolidated business results and we’d like to call upon Masaharu Kamo, Executive Officer and Corporate Senior Vice President. Good to meet you.

Masaharu Kamo

Firstly present on fiscal year 2020 consolidated business results as well as the forecast for '21. I'd like to narrow down to the key points.

First, if you turn to page three of the PowerPoint material. This is the key points of my presentation. Regarding fiscal year 2020, there are four major points. First of all, from the profits positions, at the time of our February forecast, there are major changes of our financial results to be more specific for the over income losses, compared to the previous forecast, the there's a decrease of ¥5.6 billion. However, our net income, which was improved by ¥44 billion compared to previous forecast.

For the operating income, there was a project a cost overrun, which was an event or others or some negative impact from the COVID-19, where the progress was delayed. And I will come back to this point later to explain in a greater detail. On the other hand, for the net income, there are non-operating cost reductions, as well as the non-operating income improvement and therefore is positive JPY 44 billion.

Second point is regarding the cash flow, firstly there's a significant improve from last year. And even excluding onetime factor, we were able to have positive free cash flow position and I will come back to this point later. The third is orders received, compared to the previous year, we are seeing a very good progress on year on year basis, there's a positive 2% improvement. And the fourth point is the deferred earning income increase was observed as a result of that for the dividend this time around we'd like to see a dividend increase by about JPY 60 billion versus previous year, which means that it is increased by 30 as versus previous forecast to be the total full year distribution of dividends of at JPY 0.80 per share and I will come to this point later.

Now first of all, I'd like to go through the overall business results for FY 2020. Please turn to page 6. This is the overview of the business results. For FY 2020, the net sales compared to FY 2019 JPY 335 billion down. As a result of that on the marginal profit level, there are nearly JPY 300 billion level of reduction However, because we've reduced our costs significantly and therefore for operating income we only had the negative number of 26.1 compared to the last fiscal year.

And for net income for this fiscal year, as I just mentioned earlier JPY 114 billion, which is JPY 228.6 billion up year over year of improvement or the results of that ROE and ROC both exceeded 10%. Free cash flow was mentioned as follows and we now have positive free cash flow position.

Now, let me go into more detail about the income items. Please turn to page 7, net sales compared to the last fiscal year COVID impact was observed at about JPY 283.8 billion more so than FY ’19, is through the year JPY 335.6 billion the full year amount. And fiscal ’19 there was a JPY 51.8 billion impact and therefore a total of COVID-19 impact of about JPY 283.8 billion incurred in excess of last fiscal year.

For the operating income over the hands because of the procurement sales and restructuring reforms and over JPY 60 billion of improvement was achieved through the fiscal year as a result of that the total JPY 26.1 billion decrease of operating income which is much smaller than the degree of reduction in net sales.

And if you look at the previous forecasts, about JPY 5 million worsening of the number and we will explain this later because of large projects cost overrun, as well as some of the negative impact coming from the postponement or delay of the project and as a result of that JPY 5.4 billion which is about 0.2% of our reduction was observed and income before income taxes as well as an income is that compared to the last year, we were able to see a drastic improvement in the LNG and Kioxia and Toshiba logistics and sales and securities of Toshiba logistics have major impact compared to the previous -- previously announced forecast.

At the end of December, which was the third quarter results and compared to that results, for example gains from -- included a number of portfolio as well as ForEx as a result of that, JPY 20 billion of positive impact was observed for these aligned items for this quarter and also tax -- Toshiba Tec there are the overseas of rates reversal of deferred tax assets was observed that -- as a result of that and the some of the risks did not materialize, and therefore, there was a major improvement of about JPY 44 billion.

Page 8 please. This is the changes in operating income from FY 2019 to FY 2020. From the last COVID impact of JPY 31.1 billion we put on top of the FY 2019 actual and there are some improvements; profitability, procurement reform, sales reform and restructuring in total we were able to achieve JPY 40 billion of improvement in total. In the item others, there's a positive of JPY 16.8 billion.

Below there is a bar chart, you will see the table in the previous forecast, we posted only JPY 8.4 billion forecast. However, JPY 16.8 billion is now been included in this number so it is much smaller than the previous forecast.

For fixed costs, we were able to -- we were able to reuse about JPY 10 billion of cost reduction. However, on the other hand, there were some cost overrun, and there were some provisions of about JPY 12 billion that had incurred through this quarter. As a result of that from JPY 18.4 billion to -- JPY 8.4 billion-- JPY 16.7 billion that impact was changed.

And there are COVID impact as well and we show that it was JPY 90 billion that this time around we are showing that JPY 96.5 billion in each country. That's in February to March period that there were some delays in progress of project. As a result of that there is a negative impact on operating income by about JPY 6.5 billion and inclusive of item others as well as a our delay in product in total.

From the previously forecasted JPY 110 billion forecasts there was a negative impact of JPY 5.6 billion. And in the fourth quarter, we posted cost overrun of JPY 12 billion, and if it is unrealized JPY 16.9 billion if the cost overrun on the full year basis.

Now for a COVID impact, I'd like to further elaborate. Please refer to page 9. Until the previous announcement, device and storage in the third quarter and before that toward the fourth quarter there were some shifts in the timing. And that actually seems to be the positive impact on the fourth quarter As a result of that on the full year basis there will be no impact at all. And that was the initial forecast.

However, building, retail, printing and the energy in the fourth quarter as well there were quite significant, project delays because of the COVID-19. As a result of that, JPY 90 was the number that we released as an effect of COVID-19. However, we now increased that to about JPY 96.5 billion.

Now, let's look at non-operating income items. Please refer to page 10. Like I mentioned earlier this is year-on-year differences. And compared to the previous forecast, as I mentioned earlier there are gains from the evaluation of a securities of a listed subsidiaries and the ForEx impact and rather than December end, March end numbers have been improved. And therefore JPY 25.6 billion positive impact that we observed for this fiscal year end.

And when you compare it to a difference between FY 2019 to 2020, you will see on a footnote on the right-hand side, Toshiba Client Solutions, which is a price adjustment for the PC company and also there's an earnings of the sales of Toshiba Logistic Corporation and also changing equity earnings from Kioxia. There's a difference from 2019 to 2020. And also there is a loss from the transfer of LNG business that materializes in FY 2019, it is no longer exists. So therefore, the JPY 227.1 billion again a very drastic improvement for the fiscal year.

Next page is regarding cash flows. If you turn to Page 11, please. Now further detail of the cash flow, I will elaborate on that on the next page. So what I'd like to convey is that regarding equity attributable to shareholders. Now for JPY 114 billion of net income, the shareholders value has increased to JPY 204.7 billion, that is quite significant probably increase.

And there are differences. The first is the pension asset management, and there was a good purpose for this year and therefore, pension liability adjustment was positive for JPY 114.5 billion. As a result of that, the shareholders equity has increased for that portion.

And for the net interest bearing debt, it is a negative numbers. That means that we have a net cash position, which means that we have our new debt case activity through this fiscal year.

Now let’s look at free cash flow on Page 12. Now for free cash flows items for FY 2020, it's really JPY 8.5 billion positive position. Other then one-time factors, if you look at the bottom JPY 26.3 billion positive cash flows that we were able to have. Therefore, it is turning to black position, those are results.

Now in regard to the one-time factors, as you see in the middle, now they are intact from subcontractors after revision, and also the sales gains from the sales of the Toshiba Logistics. These are considered a one-time factor. And EBITDA to cash flow, there's a flow of calculation on the right hand side.

So JPY 189.6 billion is EBITDA and less control was made and also there were some texts. In fact as a result, others items on the right hand side is the accomplishment of the working capital. As a result of that we were able to generate an extra cash.

Next is on Page 13. Balance Sheet. This is for your information. Page 14, detailed guidance. Here there are some point I'd like to add from the top my tax expenses JPY 35.2 billion was in fiscal 2019. This fiscal year it is JPY 13.8 billion, very small amount. And this is because of DTA allowance review of tax overseas subsidiaries, about JPY 10 billion positive factor occurred resulted in JPY 13.8 billion of tax expense far smaller than the previous year.

Next segment results, business results by segment, Page 16, please. Business results by segment, you can see, when you look at comparison to the forecast in Energy Systems & Solutions with project cost overrun. It is negative JPY 10.2 billion from the previous forecast. In other segments, due to project delays et cetera, there are some negative numbers as you can see.

Next Page 17, Energy Systems & Solutions, results breakdown are given. One point I would like to note here is about a Thermal Power Plant & Hydro Power Systems and Thermal & Hydro Power System, JPY 222.5 billion with net sales in fiscal 2019, whereas it was JPY 171.1 billion in fiscal 2020, down JPY 51.4 billion. However, operating income increased from JPY 3.5 billion to JPY 3.9 billion.

Fixed cost was reduced and profitability was raised. As a result, we were able to achieve this level of operating income in fiscal 2021. Because of these results, about 5% margin is expected.

Transmission & Distribution systems, if you could refer to that section, negative JPY 23.2 billion deterioration is observed in operating income and JPY 4.1 billion net sales in the red. There was a cost overrun resulting in JPY 11.9 billion and including this 7.2% is always accounting for this.

Next is Infrastructure Systems & Solutions on page 18. Next, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions at the very top. In comparison to fiscal 2019, result in fiscal 2020 was down by JPY 64.1 billion. Net sales declines, but fixed income and marginal profit margin were improved and net income -- operating income improved.

Next Building Solution, JPY 24.9 billion down in net sales, and however, operating income reduction was by JPY 5.4 billion. In Building Solutions overall, there was a trend of increase in sales and profits but during the COVID impact could not be avoided despite our sales efforts and reduction in net sales could not be overcome, as the operating income 100%.

Next is Device and Storage Solutions -- Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions. In semiconductor due to restructuring during the year, ROS was increased from 0.4% to 4.4% in fiscal 2020 by four percentage points.

Next, Hard Disk and others. In the beginning of the year in the Philippines, factory utilization was down substantially and there was also impact from US-China trade frictions and shipment was down. In Device & Storage Solutions, restructuring costs was also incurred as a result, losses were incurred.

Next page 20, Retail & Printing Solutions, Digital Solutions. In Retail and Printing Solutions, operating income level, as you can see here, because of a COVID, there was a huge downside pressure by JPY 16.4 billion despite this impact from COVID-19, there were proactive measures and restructuring. As a result, we were able to report positive profit in fiscal 2020.

In Digital Solutions, due to COVID impact, there were some decrease in profit, but fixed income was reduced and this able revenue generating projects were improved and in comparison to the previous year operating income was improved.

Next page 21, amount of orders received. As for order backlog, in comparison to last fiscal year, increase was 2%. And at the same time, regarding order backlog, amount of orders received, it was a more or less in line with fiscal 2018.

Supplementary Information follows from page 22 onwards. Page 23, regarding Kioxia, I will skip this page.

Page 24. For the first time privatization of listed subsidiaries, the results are indicated here. Three listed subsidiaries are completely privatized and it has been one year since and the outcome is summarized here. From left, amount of investment total is given more JPY 195.2 billion. And return on investment of this initial plan was 11% and actual was 10%. In each of the businesses, there was an impact from COVID-19, however, more or less original plan was achieved. As for the breakdown of return on investment, please turn to the right table; TPSC achieved 9%, NFT achieved 14%, Nishishiba 7%. Sufficient level was achieved in all of the subsidiaries.

Regarding EPS. On a total basis, it is JPY 30 per share for three entities combined, that is the positive impact, and this is also in line with the original plan.

Page 25. Overall, the fiscal year 2021 forecasts. First of all, on Page 26, overall numbers. The first point is net sales, fiscal year 2020 JPY 3.054 trillion against this in FY 2021 our forecast is JPY 3.25 trillion, about the JPY 200 billion increase in net sales is forecasted. FY 2019 and FY 2020 comparison because of COVID-19 about JPY 350 billion downward effect occurred, but for FY 2021, we will not be able to fully recover from an economic downturn. As a result JPY 3.25 trillion is our net sales forecast for FY 2021. JPY 150 billion declined from FY 2019 level and JPY 200 billion increased from FY 2020.

Operating income, we are forecasting a net sales declined from FY 2019 because of that and the fact that we have been able to improve profitability JPY 170 billion is our operating income forecasts and I will explain in detail later on.

And on the right hand side at the very top, equity attributable to the shareholders of the company and JPY 1.164 trillion is actual for the end of March 2021, and our forecast for March end of 2022 is JPY 1.07 trillion. And an income forecast is JPY 110 billion. So against this shareholder’s equity being JPY 1.07 trillion declined from the end of March 2021, it's because of shareholders return as well as a dividend forecast. And that push us down attributable to the shareholders of the company or shareholders equity.

I would like to explain about operating income or loss, please refer to page 27. FY 2020 JPY 104.4 billion from that there is JPY 17.5 billion restructuring costs. And there's been some positive factors from there. CFT, procurement reform, we should be able to improve earnings power here and as a result FY 2021 JPY 49 billion profitability improvement is expected. And others, there has been increases and decreases and we have factored in negative risk factors in total JPY 31.1 billion and Others is factored in. And the third column from the right, fixed costs for growth, FY 2021, carbon neutral and digital, we are going to invest actively into these new areas as a result. Depreciation costs and R&D costs will increase to JPY 21 billion. Fixed costs investment occurred before growth and restructuring costs of JPY 11 billion is expected in FY 2021. As a result, FY 2021 forecast is JPY 170 billion for operating income.

Next page 28. FY 2021 compared with the -- FY 2021 is the third year of the original two-year forecast from FY 2019, and FY 2018 actual JPY 35.4 billion and JPY 45.1 billion a one-time factors existed in FY 2018 and FY 2018 actual performance was JPY 80.5 billion operating income. And from here procurement reform as well as CFT activities and restructuring effects was JPY 170 billion, there was a positive JPY 170 billion over a three-year period from FY 2018 to FY 2020.

And a breakdown of strengthened earning power. Please take a look at this box, JPY 81 billion in FY 2020 and JPY 40 billion in FY 2020. And as such, FY 2018 procurement reform of JPY 15.1 billion. And JPY 80.9 billion, JPY 40 billion, and JPY 15.1 billion this adds up to be a JPY 13.6 billion this is the benefit over the three-year period. And November of last year, we announced JPY 13 billion of benefits and we've been able to achieve an additional JPY 600 million, JPY 13.6 billion in core earnings power improvements. And JPY 130 billion core earnings power improvements will take place we mentioned up out of which JPY 49 billion we expect to occur in FY 2021.

And from here, as there is the others column JPY 69.4 billion negative. And so this is based on a JPY 3.4 trillion net sales, and FY 2021 JPY 150 billion in sales decline is expected and JPY 150 billion sales decline as a result of this a marginal profit of JPY 50 billion negative impact is likely to occur and I explained before about fixed costs investment JPY 20 billion plus future growth a total of JPY 70 billion is a negative effect we expect. And that's why 2021 restructuring costs JPY 11 billion is expected and deducting them JPY 170 billion operating income we expect for FY 2021. When it comes to core earnings power, we can say that we are proceeding steadily and successfully.

Page 29, forecast by segments. Operating, if you excluding tech of all businesses, ROS is above 5%, I think you'll be able to confirm. And please take a look at the appendix for our detailed forecast by segments page 30. The forecast by Functional Business segments. From last year, we've been announcing Infrastructure Service and infrastructure services that improve your system and device product. And in November of last year, we announced the criteria for personal segment.

We want business units to be disaggregated to the smallest unit, where ROIC is available. And infrastructure service business is defined as those businesses where our service related business since achieved more than 50% of its core operating profit at FY 2020, and structure refund and margin businesses are segregated into others.

The page 32 has a detailed explanation of the second classification. Nuclear power, thermal and hydro, they are divided into functional segments. And considering the nature of business, they’re divided into infrastructure systems, infrastructure services or data services. And the example is that added up here are on page 33. And FY 2019, 2020 and 2021, net sales up and income, EBITDA and ROIC are on page 33, as you can see.

Infrastructure services over this period, there's been a steady operating income ROS and ROIC growth and ROIC close to 30% high level of ROIC is enjoyed. And compared with this infrastructure systems and device products FY 2019 and 2020, there's been a significant change.

FYI, 2019, ROS and the ROIC, we're in a very difficult situation, but the infrastructure system and the device products in FY 2021, we expect our ROS as well as ROIC to improve significantly for these businesses.

Next, page 34, on here is financial management policy and dividends. Please refer to page 35. As I mentioned at the outset, fiscal year 2020 year end dividend is to increase by a JPY 30, JPY 70 year-end dividends is decided and together with interim dividend, we are to pay JPY 80. And the net income was JPY 114 billion.

And calculating dividend we excluded the equity and earnings of Kioxia. So excluding that, we come up with JOPY 114.9 billion and dividend payout ratio of more than 30% is applied. As a result, we come up with JPY 35.8 billion or more. And the interim dividend of JPY 4.5 billion is paid. So expected year-end dividend is JPY 31.3 billion or above. More than JPY 69 per share.

As a result, we decided upon the year end dividend of JPY 70 and additional shareholder returns JPY 150 billion. Additional shareholder return is decided by the board meeting. We have to consider legal statutory conditions, etcetera. And when it comes to the specific threshold and that said, we are settling to announce them in early June.

And the specific calculation formula is FY 2020 and shareholders’ equity is JPY 1.1645 trillion and against this at the Board, we confirmed appropriate level of capital to be JPY 980 billion. And this asset’s contingent liabilities and the business plans of our company were considered and the level of capital or shareholders’ equity that we have to hold was calculated. And as a result, we came up with JPY 980 billion as appropriate level of capital. And the difference between number one and number to come up to ¥184.5 billion and that's the source of payments and the year-end dividend is to amount to ¥31.8 billion we detect that and as a result ¥180 billion is the size of additional shareholder return possible.

And if return ¥150 billion we still going to be within the range of financial discipline we check that. Our net debt equity and net debt EBITDA at 30% and 100% of the criteria have in mind and against these criteria we have been able to come-up with 16% and 64% respectively.

So even after additional sales return of ¥150 billion we were able to confirm that to be are within the range of investors discipline and that's why we decided upon this additional shareholders return and the concludes my explanation.

[Operator Instructions]

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. [Indiscernible] Can you hear me?

Midori Hara

Yes, we can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have three questions. Thank you for the presentation today. First question is about the so called activist investors, and how you are responding to the investors. Earlier 3d investment partners that are most published. And regarding your response, it appears as though, 3d investment partner is not very satisfied. And going forward in what way will you respond, until the other day Mr. Kurumatani was the president. And how do you plan to respond to the so called activist investors going forward?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

This is Tsunakawa speaking. I would like to respond to your question, regarding communication with specific investor, I would like to refrain from discussing in detail the terms. However for quite some time, we have been engaging with investors and we would like to continue to engage with our investors.

Question, the policy remains unchanged, which is our emphasis of dialogue. As you declare it at the time of assuming the position of President, yes, we will emphasize dialogue and there are many different shareholders with different timelines and different perspectives. But with all of the investors in wide ranging fashion and in that fashion we like to engage in dialogue.

Second question, this is related to earlier question about business investment and shareholder return balance. Additional shareholder return of ¥150 billion was announced today. There is I think of limit to investment funds and funds that can be invested in growth and what is your view rather than qualitative terms than quantitative terms. What is your view? I think your view on financial management was also announced previously.

Masaharu Kamo

This is Kamo speaking. I'd like to respond. ¥150 billion additional shareholder return calculation was explained and this is somewhat related to that shareholder return and the growth investments. How will we achieve balance? We apply appropriate financial policy, for example, fixed asset goodwill and inventory. We have various assets and to what extent is there a risk of these assets being impaired and due to changes in the environment in the future, you might wave will there be a reduction of values to these calculations are made.

And at the same time in the business plan in fiscal 2021, what kind of funds can be utilized in what way when we determine the appropriate amount of capital at the end of the fiscal year, those are taken into account. And as a result, the appropriate amount of capital was determined to be ¥980 billion. And this includes growth investment in our business plan.

On the other hand, adequate capital level is capital level exceeds adequate level, should we return all excess capital, there is another rule that we apply, which is financial discipline, net debt equity of 30% in comparison to shareholder equity, we should not take on the debt have more than 30%. That is our thinking and if adequate capital level is much lower and if there is a huge difference between your actual shareholder capital and adequate capital.

As a result of shareholder return, if our net debt to equity exceeds 30%, we will not make additional shareholder returns that is the financial discipline in place.

To summarize, in our thinking of adequate capital level, a certain level of growth investment is included in regarding shareholder return, adequate capital level as well as financial discipline are both taken into account as we determine the amount to be returned additionally to shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for that answer. Regarding the adequate capital level and your view on that last year, I think there was a discussion with Furlong that resulted in extraordinary general shareholders meetings. And on that point, are you engaged in dialogue with the shareholders?

Masaharu Kamo

The answer regarding the thinking on these issues. Even before AGM, we have close communication with the shareholders and at that point in time, adequate capital level at the end of fiscal 2020 were not something that we were able to disclose, but now we have closed the books, we were able to calculate and now we are able to disclose the adequate capital level. And I believe this leads to certain level of satisfaction amongst the shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. The third question, within the Board, what is the division of the labor?

Masaharu Kamo

This time Mr. Tsunakawa, President will elected Chairman of the Board. And Mr. Nagayama will continue to -- Mr. Tsunakawa will be Chairman and Mr. Nagayama will continue to be the Chairperson of the Board and Strategic Review Committee will be newly established. And it is said that Nomination Committee also played a major role in the recent events. And what is the division of labor between Mr. Tsunakawa and Mr. Nagayama.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

This is Tsunakawa. Until last year, I was a Chair and Mr. Nagayama was the Chairperson. So in that sense there's no difference. And now that Strategic Review Committee will be established. Strategic Review Committee chair will be served as by the Chair of our Board. There will be division between execution and the supervision by the board. Strategic proposal, business proposal made by the executive side will be reviewed by the Board for the purpose included as the committee is to be established. In that sense relationship between myself and Mr. Nagayama remains unchanged. Thank you.

Next [indiscernible] Takeshi Tanaka [ph].

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Hello.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes. We can hear you.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Thank you very much. I am Takeshi Tanaka. And in relation to the previous question, I have two questions. First is about the Strategic Review Committee. The impression we have is exchange your opinions and dialogue with the shareholders. That seems to be one must be basically done by the Board. Is the role of division or labor will not be changed, it seems as there's extra burden at work. There's a reason for setting up a Strategic Review Committee separate from the Board and Mr. Tsunakawa and other in house executives are excluded. What is the intention of doing something like this?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

The Board remains the same. They will continue to engage in communication with shareholders and this time, we have decided to establish the Strategic Review Committee because there are various projects, business strategy, financial strategy for these two types of strategies in particular, we want Strategic Review Committee to consider and we declare our midterm plan and we have to review our business portfolio, core businesses and the encore businesses that have to be identified and we have to consider very selective options. And these kinds of business strategy matters from the initial stage that we want to be discussed in depth by the Strategic Review Committee and compared with before, because I think business strategy and financial strategy, we want a more in depth discussion.

And Strategic Review Committee is not a committee to decide. The role of Strategic Review Committee is to give recommendations to the Board and it is Board that is to make decisions.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

I understand. And another question I have is about the timeframe or schedule.

President, Tsunakawa, towards the end of your presentation, you mentioned that you want to stabilize management of the companies as possible and pass on to the next generation. For example, what kind of timeframe do you have in mind to do this? It may relate to the progress of the Toshiba next plan, by when do you intend to do this or come up with a new management structure or complete your growth strategy?

A – Unidentified Company Representative

Concerning the point, the nomination committee is to decide them, I am not in a position to comment, but my intention is to stabilize management as much as possible. And I want to pass on management to the next generation. And the specific timing is to be decided by the nomination committee.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

And then stabilized management, specifically – more specifically, what does it mean?

Core as non-core portfolio or identify is that what you mean. And after that, you done may be some acquisitions or selling off some of businesses. And by when do you intend to complete all of these activities?

A – Unidentified Company Representative

The impression I have is, we need to come up with a feasible midterm plan and we need to work on this midterm plan. And once we're able to do this, I think we'll be able to complete this activity.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

That's my question. Thank you very much.

Next is the [indiscernible].

Q – Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible]. Now, earlier there are some overlap for the previous questions. Regarding strategic review committee, to my concern you mentioned that you intend to significantly improve the engagement with shareholders and a discussion earlier strategic review committee will be in the middle of the board versus stakeholders or shareholders. And by having the strategic review meeting in the middle there -- it will be difficult to have direct communications and from your point of view, what part of this initiative will be significant improvement in shareholders in engagement?

A – Unidentified Company Representative

From my point of view, number of communication, the equality of dialogue and also number of shareholders, I think, similar efforts were made in the past, quality and quantity both needs to be improved. And therefore, we can have a very open communication with our shareholders. Internal way at the strategic review committee office with -- they will have another engagement, in my opinion.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Next. Now, improvement of quality as well the number of tons that you mentioned it earlier and if shareholders request them, for example, as you mentioned earlier, about dividend payouts and shareholders return ratios. Would you be willing to review and revise your policies practically?

A – Unidentified Company Representative

It's not necessarily so. As I mentioned earlier, we need to rely upon a certain financial disciplines and there's policies on the part of the companies. And we be -- we will have to communicate that clearly and there's no change in our attitude in that regard.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

If that's the case, then I understand that a number of times will be increased in the eyes of our shareholders, improvement and quality of shareholders engagement, what is your idea?

A – Unidentified Company Representative

Now we will do our best and that is what I can say. There is no specific. I didn't like to evaluate at this point.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Understood. The second point is that before the result announcement Toshiba Tech was published -- information about their cyber attack that they have received at this point, what was announced so far? What information does Toshiba captures so far and on the media basis, there's a dark side, perhaps a suspected of the responsible person for the cyber attacks? And could you elaborate on what you have confirmed that fact so far?

A – Unidentified Company Representative

So may I. So Kamo will answer to your question.

Masaharu Kamo

Now Toshiba Tech is a listed separate company from the point of our view and therefore response to the cyber attack you mentioned, as well as the presentation made, we need to fully count on Toshiba Tech on our part, but on the group wide basis, regarding the cyber security, we are taking corporative structures in the group. So therefore, in our research lab, as well as the person in charge, the officers in charge of a cyber attack, they have a dedicated organization to take care of this particular incident. And we have collaborative relations on day by day basis with tech and tech we're able to identify a set of facts and therefore they decided to make announcement.

Q – Unidentified Analyst

Now, understand that the tech is a completely different a listed company, but referring to the announcement made by Toshiba Tech, the Toshiba Corporation by disconnecting the channel right away, and they were able to minimize that damages at all in a smaller way and I might suspect that there might be some attack to Toshiba Corporation as well. And what do you think of this type of opinions and seen massive attack engaged against Toshiba Cooperation? What do you think of that?

Masaharu Kamo

Now, regarding this particular incident, again, this is in the scope of Toshiba attack and the attack was only made within the range of Toshiba Tech. So at Toshiba and Toshiba Tech, of course, they take all information and I know how related to cyber security is that we are sharing that information. However, our network is not completely shared between the two companies and therefore the attacks were considered separately.

Unidentified Analyst

Now, when this question, the board nominates and -- Furuta and Fujimori are going to retire. And this is rather a rude question, but regarding Mr. Fujimori, I'd like to ask questions to Tsunakawa. What is the reason of our retirement? Looking at a situation recently, for example, last month to this month, and Fujimori is suspected of a relationship with a CDC and retirement of Fujimori, is it related to the winner by CBC in recent months?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Well, this is up to the decision of nomination committee. And I'm not sure that the facts so far, but there seems that two years of our services being provided by him to the board. So therefore, the management committee decided that he should retire. You mean that initial is a proposal from CDC is completely irrelevant to this assignment. That is my understanding on our report. Thank you very much.

Thank you. [Indiscernible], please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello, can you hear me?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes, we can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my question. About devices storage, I have detailed questions. Mainly, I have two questions. First, with regards to the hard disks, what is the growth strategy going forward especially in fiscal 2021? I think that there will be substantial recovery, the performance and what is your view into the future? Should I stop after one question?

Masaharu Kamo

This is Kamo speaking. Let may respond to that question regarding the semiconductor. Regarding the semiconductor, in fiscal 2020, the important point regarding the performance is that, in the Philippine factory, in the first quarter, operation was suspended and in China -- in regards to China, shipment to China was affected by US, China trade frictions. As I stated in my presentation, aside from these extraordinary factors last year, as our hard disc business at Toshiba, while we are focused on [indiscernible] is a new type of nearline highly dense hard disk and expansion of sales of that type of hard disks.

And technologically, in comparison to competitors, we have completely caught up with them. And the rest are large scale data center customers, including cloud and companies that have a very large scale data center service and the issues how to increase our market share amongst these customers.

First, we first have to receive qualification of our product as a service. And we are receiving qualifications. And as for the recovery in fiscal 2021, we do not have external factors, such as the factories especially in the Philippines, the US, China trade friction affecting China's shipments and with a nearline, we will be able to increase sales and reverting hard drive business.

Of course, with NAND and with SSD, there's also competition but high density hard disk for a data center using near line technology. Regarding the lineup of these products, I think for a considerable time to come, I believe it will be able to remain in market and it will be able to remain competitive.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Now, I have a short question, second question about semiconductors and especially power semiconductors. As for your growth strategy, automotive IGBT modules or RC-IGBTs. In these high powered semiconductors, automotive semiconductors or since they are semiconductors, I think there will be economy of scale. So, are you planning to grow by acquiring the competitors? What is your growth strategy? This is my final second question.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Thank you for your question. In semiconductor, there is a trend of carbon neutral and power semiconductors, which are main product of ours. And because of our carbon neutrality, there is increased demand. As we announced in discreet segment, a 300 millimeter mine will be built early. And we are making preparations.

First, we have to secure capacity and produce and not only Toshiba but within the supply chain, in the upstream and in the downstream with the companies that we cooperate with, we would like to maintain close cooperation, so that we are able to increase our supply. That is the urgent issue that we have to address.

And secondly, when we look at each region, in some regions, we have still small market share any of these regions for our market share is small. We would like to focus on sales, but sales include engineering services, but by enhancing these capabilities, we believe that we are able to increase market share in these regions. So that will be the next thinking. Regarding mergers and acquisitions, when opportunities arise, I think such may be considered. That is their level.

Unidentified Analyst

To confirm power module, similar to those that are handled by Mitsubishi, are you thinking of them?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

It is not that we're not thinking of them.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Next will be – yes, the last question, Yamazaki-san [ph] of Reuter.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. This is Yamazaki, speaking from Reuter. Can you hear me?

Masaharu Kamo

Yes, we can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions as well. About the strategic review committee and you will consider business strategy related matters, et cetera, you mentioned. And from view point of shareholders, there's been Mitsubishi proposal of JPY 5,000 per share. Is the shareholder they propose and to reach this share price level, what will be the most important key to being your share price up to this level?

Masaharu Kamo

Are you trying to ask what will be the key in the shareholder proposal?

Unidentified Analyst

In order to raise your company's share price to this kind of level, what will be the most important key is my question?

Masaharu Kamo

Profitability and we are going to review our business portfolio once again. That's also important. We have to review our business portfolio. And in order to enhance our shareholder value, we are trying to review our mid-term plan. So, these are the points that we would like you to focus on.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And another question I have is, specifically and - specific and feasible acquisition plan or proposal. If such a proposal is received, you will consider? And based on what criteria would you decide an acquisition proposal to be feasible?

Masaharu Kamo

Feasible.

Unidentified Analyst

M&A acquisition proposal, based on what criteria would you judge an M&A proposal to be feasible? Generally speaking, funds or business time or should it be security or security-related strengths, these I think would be the point. So if these points are fully included then there was the possibility of considering such proposals. Is that what you're trying to say?

Masaharu Kamo

Sorry. I could not hear you well. I could not hear you clearly.

Unidentified Analyst

So if these points are included in a proposal, you will consider sincerely?

Masaharu Kamo

Yes. Detailed feasible, a bonafide proposal. If something like that comes up, that is what we're trying to say.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Thank you very much. Next [indiscernible]. Please.

Kota Ezawa

Mr. Ezawa of Citigroup -- City Securities group. Can you hear me?

Masaharu Kamo

Yes.

Kota Ezawa

Thank you. Now, referring to the business results on page 26 for new year’s forecast and guidelines, and for the equity for the shareholders and also the debt-bearing debt and interest-bearing debt. And there are some data in churn. And in the new year, net debt of JPY 170 billion was actually indicated. The results of that, you're increasing the interest-bearing debt. Is this correct understanding?

And also, in terms of the capital allocation, net debt equity ratio of 30% is probably the threshold and for maybe long term point of view, you will increase the interest bearing debt to about JPY 300 billion and JPY 400 billion level? Is that your plan for the debt levels going forward? So that is the first question.

And another question is, for shareholders’ return; well, you mentioned about the excess capital -- adequate level of capital, you’ve assumed. And excess portion is going to be used for TSR and there are the guidelines. And JPY 110 billion of net income be generated this year. And also JPY 70 billion to JPY 80 billion will be allocated to attributable -- entity attributed to the shareholders. And that will be the equity attributable of JPY 1.77 trillion.

And are there any additional stock buyback be used for the next round of JPY 100 billion or JPY 150 billion? So do you expect that the stock buyback program will be launched this year and also at year beyond and so forth? If that the appropriate understanding?

Masaharu Kamo

May I answer to your question, regarding the debt level, we will refer to cost of capital concept. That is our approach. So, the cost of capital needs to be lowered going forward. And in order for that purpose, we expect to be very proactive in utilizing the debt.

So that is a basic policy, so net debt equity ratio of a 30% is the sort of financial discipline at this point in time. And we are currently looking at that particular level. For example, the equity attributable to the shareholders is JPY 1.077 trillion and also the JPY 300 billion level that the debt could to be raised. Of course, if you need such funds and if we do so, we could reduce the cost of capital and utilizing debt is a necessary action for us.

And regarding the shareholders’ return, as has announced earlier every year when we close the book for the fiscal year end, we calculate adequate level of capital and we calculate back the excess portion of the capital, and will subject to potentially the return to the shareholders. And that is the flow of -- that is a thinking process going forward as well, according to the announcement, in addition to the year end results and estimate.

If there are a major reshuffling of the business portfolio, that results in a major change in our balance sheet composition. And then every time the Board will recalculate the adequate capital level and that is a rule in our company. So, basically, annual recalculation of adequate capital, if there's any major change, we recalculate the adequate capital level every time and then excess will be left for the shareholders’ return. That is the concept.

May I just supplement some information regarding this particular matter? In the Toshiba Next Plan that included this concept already. So this type of shareholders’ return need to be -- should not be just one time, it will be a stable and continuous going forward.

Kota Ezawa

Thank you very much.

Thank you for those questions. Next we have from SMBC Nikko Securities, Yoshizumi-san.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

Thank you. This is Yoshizumi from SMBC Nikko Securities. Thank you for the presentations. Page 32. Segment classification by function is given in consolidated business result deck.

On that slide, in relation to that I have one question. Page 32. Major objective in the Next Plan is to increase TSR, and naturally I think that also going to increase in EPS. But you have businesses with likely higher multiples such as Infrastructure Systems & Solutions. Earlier Mr. Tsunakawa gave presentation and to change business portfolio review and reshuffle was included. Which businesses, I'm sure have not been determined yet. But what is the line of thinking? In looking at page 32, is the plan to emphasize infrastructure services and other areas are considered a non-core. What is the current thinking?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Thank you for your question. Then - this is Tsunakawa speaking. What will be the core going forward? What will be the pillar that we will be growing going forward? I think that was the question. And as I said earlier carbon neutrality and taking on the challenge of global warming that is the general trend.

Based on that trend in Japan new industries will have to be created and there will be huge growth opportunities for Toshiba as well. So in this chart, infrastructure services, infrastructure business, energy business and new energy related I think these will be the pillars.

But it is not limited to these as I mentioned earlier, power semiconductor as discussed earlier, in terms of carbon neutrality for energy efficiency, power semiconductors are also necessary. So carbon neutrality, de-carbonized societies, in relation to these we have strengths. So we would like to focus on these areas of strength and numbers will be determined going forward.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

Thank you. Second question. In the forecast on page 27, in operating income, fixed costs for growth and restructuring are included. Restructuring costs, I think, is for the previous fiscal year and it was completed about why is restructuring costs appearing in fiscal 2021? And in this fiscal year and next year beyond we'll be spending some more amounts on restructuring? And JPY 21 billion is spent for fixed costs before growth and up from next year onward, are you going to spend a similar amount?

Masaharu Kamo

This is Kamo speaking. Regarding restructuring costs, large restructuring effort are more or less coming to completion. In fiscal 2021, a number includes some in the -- in Toshiba Tec and in order to consolidate the production related areas, restructuring cost is being spent. Up till fiscal 2020, there were businesses under monitoring and several businesses were subject to the restructuring and businesses themselves were being reviewed. But in this fiscal year, rather than these very large scale restructuring some remaining issues will continue to be addressed. And that is why there's a restructuring costs.

And what was your next part of the question?

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

Question was about fixed costs for growth. For this fiscal year, is this a temporary or fixed cost growth?

Masaharu Kamo

Fixed costs for growth, we spent in a stable fashion. In the future years, it will not be only for this year that you will be spending JPY 21 billion. In fiscal 2022 to 2024 in NTP, we will determine the details for the growth but as Mr. Tsunakawa mentioned we have to respond to new trends such as carbon neutrality and new research and development will be required and CapEx for that will also be continuing going forward. That is our anticipation.

Kazutaka Yoshizumi

Thank you.

Thank you very much. Next [indiscernible]. Please.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions. First, Mr. Tsunakawa, a CEO, you mentioned that gaining trust of shareholders and Board and the record behind that is the 57% approval rate for Mr. Kurumatani, MDA again last year. And there was also the AGM extraordinary as general shareholders meeting this year, but Director candidates some were 59% and the OTA also had a low approval rates. And then including this time, and in March OTA was responsible for serving as a bridge between the audit committee to response issues. So these activities do not seem to reflect your strategy of trying to gain the trust of the shareholders, and whether any opposition from the Directors and the Director candidates at this time, or was it the fact that the Nomination Committee approved unanimously at these Director candidates, so this means that the corporate governance now function effectively.

And concerning the Director candidates recommendations this time, the Nomination Committee decided upon the Director candidates and based on the previous opinions from the shareholders, Mr. OTA was the Chairman of the Audit Committee. And Mr. OTA will no longer be a Member of the Audit Committee. And that is a decision made by the Nomination Committee, we heard, and whether the decision was made none of the or not.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Mr. OTA will no longer be Chairman of the Audit Committee and no longer be a Member of Audit Committee. He will remain as Director. And that decision was made unanimously.

Unidentified Analyst

Then I want to confirm once again, Mr. OTA is a Member of Nomination Committee and also going to be a Member of the Compensation Committee this time, is that the correct understanding?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And then my second question is, according to media reports, CVC still wants to continue discussion about privatizing Toshiba, that's clear from their ledger, but according Toshiba is not touching upon any of this in your press release and Toshiba has just mentioned that it is under consideration. If the media report is correct vis-à-vis as the proposal, it means that Toshiba's press release is misleading and does not prove the fact that you are considering sincerely? To begin with unless Toshiba considers aggressively and active the possibility of privatization, you will not be able to move forward with this proposal. And you decided to set up at the strategic review committee today. And it's the one of the responsibilities of the strategic review committee to actively consider to this proposal.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

Concerning CVC proposal it is that what Toshiba disclosed and thereafter we have not received any new proposal and whether Toshiba is going to be a private or not. So, there are both pros and cons. So, we have to consider carefully and prudently. Therefore, we are not able to comment on this point today. Understood, you are not denying clearly. So, you will continue to basically consider the possibility of a recession that's why I understand your situation. We would like to -- in order to enhance corporate enterprise value, we would like to sincerely consider various proposals.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much.

Thank you very much. Next is from UBS Securities. Mr. Yasui, please.

Kenji Yasui

Thank you for the opportunity. This is Yasui speaking for UBS. There are three questions. First question is for Tsunakawa in your presentation, that's on page 12 and page 13 that these are the core cover neutral and digital data growth acceleration are the two key core. And in order to expeditiously expand the market, of course, it is a broad and large theme, but for the three years going forward, whether the market would expand drastically, maybe that is a very difficult assumption to achieve.

And thinking about the next medium term plan beforehand, so there was a discussion by the previous shareholders and in the case where you are making a evaluating various options, and you can justifiably wait for three years. And in order to improve the profitability going forward, and there are some investment required for growth, but at the same time, you would need more efforts to improve the profitability. Are there any advice in this sector, if you could share with us be appreciated?

And the second point is the free cash flow has not been generated quite well. And that was quite unfortunate from my point of view. For example, JPY 100 billion of net income and only JPY 0.3 billion or so, for therefore, about the free cash flow of about JPY 100 billion level will be very appreciated. And could you elaborate on the timeline for achieving that? And the third question is regarding divesting of Kioxia. Are there any updates on IPO of Kioxia. Well once IPO is made for Kioxia and perhaps some portion of your stake could be dispersed and as a result of that net DE ratio 30% as well as the appropriate the cash flow, then you will -- do you think about the risks and feasibility?

Satoshi Tsunakawa

The first question will be answered by Mr. Tsunakawa. Now renewable energy and energy related area. Well, of course, previously, there are about JPY 200 billion over renewable energy to be three times as large by 2030. So we are doing all available, means however, in the three year medium term period, it will be really hard for us to grow within the short time like three years. But we need to think about the 10 year period for this business. And we need to implement the 10 contrary just for that. For example energy matching.

Next Kraftwerke, we established a joint venture, so that we can work on the balancing of spirits and renewable energy, and rightfully disclosed this year with GE for the wind power, on the offshore wind power that we decided to collaborate with them. So we are pursuing these strategies. These areas will take time. And after -- beyond three years from now, we will start to see some outcomes. And on top of therefore semiconductors in other words you described earlier in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter for FY 2020, you were able to increase revenue and the EBITDA profit as well. And you are having a higher order as well.

Satoshi Tsunakawa

So, renewable energy and carbon neutrality areas where energy saving is going to be a critical area for our growth, after the end of the restructuring efforts on our company going forward. And all the remaining questions Kamo will answer to your question.

And another point is regarding the profitability improvement activities that will continue going forward as well. And that effort will be fruitful for the profit improvement, in a few years are going forward as well.

Now, in regard to the free cash flow, one of the challenges that Toshiba faces is that well, the capital expenditure wasn't sufficient for the business which we keep in our company's portfolio.

So compared to the preseason, we will have to make larger investment for the next several years, as a result of that, the cash flow will be a smaller than what you desire to have. So we now have a positive free cash flow position this fiscal year. And a timing with which type of free cash flow is going to be singularly larger.

So in 2020 to 2023 and 2024, 2025, about half of these medium-term plan periods, we will start to see a significant large number in FCF. So in our medium-term plan, we would like to clarify that point as well.

Now that's the about IPO of Kioxia. Now, we are not in the position to be able to make comments on the Kioxia. But hypothetically, once the Kioxia is listed and we were able to earn some cash disbursement and by more than half of the proceeds of Kioxia a shares is going to be used for the shareholders return. So, that remains unchanged. But in regard to how much would that be?

A calculation of such amount is as I mentioned earlier, we were refer to the adequate capital level and other financial disciplines and to what extent is a allowable limits of us to be able to make additional shareholders return we will set the maximum amount and we will identify the appropriate methods. And of course we will proceed with that based upon the rules.

Kenji Yasui

Thank you.

Thank you for those questions. It is now past the original scheduled times. And we will accept the one last person for question, from 3D Investment Partners, [Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Midori Hara

Yes, we can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Seto [ph] from 3D Investment. Thank you for taking my question. I have two questions. First, about the management policy going forward on page 17 establishment of strategic review committee is already discussed.

And this may be similar to earlier question, but regarding PE funds, when privatization offer is made, officially, are you willing to entertain such efforts, because you're officially comment on this?

There have been series of press reports. And basically regarding the privatization offer, I believe the general perception is that, you are unfriendly to that idea, but realistically, given the current circumstances, feasible, serious proposal, for example, funding, constraints or national security constraints overcoming those, it may be realistically difficult to have such an offer that is feasible in advance.

So, at the strategic review committee, given the circumstances that makes it difficult to make a concrete proposal, given that circumstances, how is strategic review committee going to consider? First, could you share your view on this point?

Masaharu Kamo

Thank you for your question regarding privatization included to increase enterprise value to receive proposals and to consider proposals. We are more than willing to consider proposals. We have been stating that remains unchanged.

As for the strategic review committee, as I explained earlier, business strategy financial strategy mainly will be examined by a strategic review committee. Regarding the acquisition offer to seriously consider that consideration will take place at the Board and if necessary -- if deemed necessary, special committee will be established.

Mr. Sato, as you rightly pointed out, objectively and in a concrete feasible fashion is a sincere proposal is made that is what we have been saying. However, as I mentioned earlier, so concrete means that there is a business strategy, there is funding, and there is also possibility of overcoming national security constraints.

And for our part to be honest, that it is -- that we will be sincerely considering the proposals when such proposals are made. And basically, when reviewing these aspects, there are different types of investors that we have different stakeholders and therefore, shareholders, employees, and society, they are all our stakeholders and we have to take stakeholders in consideration as we review such offers.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So, does that mean that you are not basically a friendly to such offers regarding such a perception? No, that is not the case. We are not unfriendly and constraints regarding funding, constraints regarding national securities to come up with as much detail to propose, I think there will be some necessity of due diligence and others and basically, if there is a request, how you will be responding.

Masaharu Kamo

Thank you for your question. From various different angles we would like to consider.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Second question, Page 35 of business results for fiscal 2020 based on the financial results in fiscal 2020 and the shareholder return -- about additional shareholder returns specifics will be determined in early June. This early June -- why is it early June? And in the next one month, what specific matters do you believe need to be considered? To the extent possible, could you share those with us?

Masaharu Kamo

Thank you for your question. Early June is mentioned, this Kamo speaking. The so called insider information issues are needed to be addressed and the majority of the investors are foreign investors. And therefore, in order for us to conduct a share buyback, we have to satisfy certain requirements and there are necessary procedures pertaining to that. And in the original shareholder returns, there are possible options of special dividends or share buybacks. That will be the best method for various shareholders, leave it back to share various opinions from outside as well. And to make decision, we felt that this time is necessary, this amount of time will be necessary. We would like to determine the maximum amount of shareholder return, perhaps ideally one month prior to that, so that we can make more specific proposals.

But in the meantime, after going through closing of a bulk procedures, we were able to determine that we have actually larger amounts that we are able to return additionally to shareholders than originally expected and with the auditor fund we were able to confirm that only very recently and so therefore, we did not have sufficient time to discuss in what way we can make these additional shareholder returns. But in one month's time from now in early June, we have decided that specific schedule and that will be announced in early June.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Midori Hara

Thank you very much. We are continuing to receive questions, but we are very sorry. We have not been able to respond to all questions. It is now discussion with the closing time. So we would now like to conclude the online briefing for today.

Thank you very much indeed for participating today. Thank you very much. And those of you participating via telephone, please do not forget to hang up.