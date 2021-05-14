Photo by Ulza/iStock via Getty Images

The March quarter results for Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) didn't alter the investment picture in the leader in the CBD hemp extract sector. The stock has always been one to own on weakness until the FDA makes a move on CBD regulations. My investment thesis remains bullish on CWBHF back down in the low $3s.

Tough Q1

The CBD sector was hit hard in the last year due to the lack of regulations from the FDA and a retail slump just as the sector was gaining traction. For CWBHF, the March quarter was very challenging due to COVID-19 lockdowns in January and February impacting sales in the f/d/m channel.

The company reported revenue of $23.4 million in the quarter, but the Q1 results missed analyst estimates by $4.0 million. CWBHF reported record quarterly revenues for the March quarter, but the numbers aren't exactly comparable due to the inclusion of the Abacus Health Products business starting last June.

The quarterly numbers are clearly disappointing considering where revenues were in Q4 at $26.9 million. Regardless, CWBHF reported some improving trends in March and April. Per CEO Deanie Elsner on the Q1 earnings call:

Regarding the return to retail, closing out of Q1, we began experiencing a return to pre-pandemic category run rates in FDM coupled with strong improvements in the medical and natural channel run rates... April sales for B2B were up 20% to 30% versus a year ago, depending on the channel.

At the same time, the competitive landscape continues to improve with fewer competitors in the category. Again, the CEO quoted data suggesting over 700 competitors have exited the category in the last year:

Emerging data indicates that the category is experiencing a competitive contraction. The latest research from the Brightfield Group estimates that the CBD category has experienced more than a 20% reduction of competitors from a peak of about 3,500 last year. Most of this is occurring among the smallest players who simply cannot compete in this operating environment.

CWBHF reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.7 million in the quarter. The company has built production facilities up for the eventual FDA approval so the current small losses don't become a problem unless the FDA moves to block CBD products.

Inflection Point On The Way

The biggest takeaway from the earnings call wasn't the sudden rebound in retail B2B sales. Management made it clear that mass retailers are looking to move forward with CBD sales with or potentially without the FDA.

A number of competitive retailers as well as companies are benefiting from the revenue opportunity this category provides and consumers want access to it. And so I think there will come a time if the FDA doesn't act, retailers will act and move forward. And at this point, we're having those discussions, and we've got a number of those commitments and we will look forward to Q2 when we can share some of that news.

The analyst community already has CWBHF on track for growth rates in the 25% range. Despite the weak Q1 numbers, the commentary would suggest sales are headed above previous estimates, but analysts actually cut 2021 and 2022 estimates.

Analysts have sales reaching $119 million this year and $157 million next year. By 2022, CWBHF should add an international revenue stream in Canada, Israel and possibly Europe again suggesting the analysts are headed in the wrong direction.





As investors should already know, CWBHF was headed towards a path for sales topping $400 million before the FDA failed to implement regulations on CBD infused-food products. Assuming the mass retail channel moves forward with selling such CBD food products, the CBD leader could be on the verge of capturing the original revenue targets without needing FDA action. While at the same time, Congress is still moving forward with legislation with Federal Bill H.R. 841 reintroduced in the House.

The stock is cheap with a market value of ~$500 million based on 153 million diluted shares. The stock only trades at ~4x 2021 sales estimates that exclude a large portion of the potential CBD market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CWBHF is a massive buy on this dip here. The CBD market appears set to open up this year and investors will want to own the stock heading into mass rollout of CBD infused-food products with or without FDA regulations.