Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (ROSYY) CEO Mikhail Oseevskiy on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mikhail Oseevskiy - President and CEO

Vladimir Kirienko - First Vice President

Sergey Emdin - CEO, Tele2 Russia

Sergey Anokhin - SVP and CFO

Ekaterina Ustinova - Head, IR

Ivan Kim - Xtellus Capital

Anna Kupriyanova - Gazprombank

Alexander Vengranovich - Renaissance Capital

Ondrej Cabejšek - UBS

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are happy to welcome you at our conference call to discuss the financial and operational performance of our Company.

Today, we would like to present to you and answer your questions regarding the first quarter of 2021.

Joining this call is President and CEO, Mikhail Oseevskiy; First Vice President, Vladimir Kirienko; CEO of Tele2 Russia, Sergey Emdin; and Senior Vice President and CFO, Sergey Anokhin. The materials for today's call have been made available at our website at 9:30 a.m. Moscow time.

Over to Mikhail Oseevskiy now.

Mikhail Oseevskiy

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I’m confident that you have been able to take a look at the materials for today’s conference call, and it will be easier for us to present about our achievements. The first quarter has been a strong one for the company. We have been able to post a 9% growth in revenue, 18% growth in OIBDA and almost 60% growth in net income year-on-year. My colleagues will tell you more about that.

But certainly, the first quarter sets a very solid foundation for our progress in the next or remaining 3 quarters of the year. So we maintain a positive stance. Just recently, we presented our updated strategy and to reiterate some of the key objectives that we set there. Through 2025 or in 2025, we want to be a player #1 in our traditional markets, that is B2C, B2B, B2G, B2O, but also in other digital areas that we have been exploring in recent year. That’s various IT technology, the digital security, e-health, e-government and other cutting-edge systems and technologies.

We want to be the provider of choice, and we intend to expand our market share. And we want to achieve at least RUB 700 billion in revenue. We also want to show a growth of OIBDA to more than RUB 300 billion and to double our net profit that would enable us to pursue a progressive dividend policy with dividends increasing year in, year out. And we also set 50% minimum dividend payout versus net revenue. Again, to recap, our first quarter was very successful, and April has been very good to date.

So, we are confident that overall in 2021, Rostelecom will tell us very strong financial performance. Over to Sergey Kirienko -- Vladimir Kirienko.

Vladimir Kirienko

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I’m happy to welcome you at today’s call. We are satisfied with the performance in the first quarter. The company is showing solid growth across all business segments. Revenue growth in the first quarter was almost 9%.

That was driven by mobile segments, broadband access and TV as well as revenue from digital services. In the first quarter, the revenue from digital services was 13%, I mean, growth in that area. The performance was linked to a number of factors. First, one-off projects such as digital region and IT security in 2020 created a high base effect. And also, there was impacts from projects whose implementation was postponed until late in 2021.

Adjusted for these one-offs, we maintain double-digit growth rates and continue to ramp up the share of digital services in the overall revenue mix. I would like to note that the growth drivers in the reporting quarter were all segments across the board. The biggest contribution came from B2G and B2B increasing by 12%. B2C increased by 7%. And despite the high maturity of the operating markets, our B2O was also able to post 6% growth and make an additional RUB 1 billion of revenue for our company.

Next slide. As I mentioned, Rostelecom’s business growth drivers are mobile, internet access and TV as well as digital services. In this slide, I traditionally draw your attention to the fact that fixed telephony go down. And in the first quarter, they accounted for just 10% in its overall revenue mix. The digital services, on the contrary, increased their share.

That is the outcome of our strategy of digital transformation and the progressive movements towards an integrated provider of digital services and solutions. Let us now look at key factors that drove this success. Let us start with the mobile segment. And with that, I’m handing it over to Sergey Emden.

Sergey Emdin

Thank you, Vladimir. Ladies and gentlemen, the mobile business continued its growth. The growth was 13%. The main drivers of growth were as previously, the growth of active users in our subscriber base, 20% growth there. And the growth in price plans and some price plans -- prices were increased in January 2021.

We saw traffic increase by 1/3. We had a substantial improvement in churn, 1 percentage point less than in the same period last year. In this quarter, we continued to offer our customers new offerings in telecom. And here, I would like to note the ability to accumulate gigabytes and minutes to use all tariff plan possibilities regardless of the balance accounts. And we also implemented a number of exciting collaborations with LitRes, Wink, MyBook and Clubhouse.

We enabled our customers to issue and personalize the cards. And we had a collab with Lukoil with simplified number portability for subscribers, including customers could not use their numbers in their home regions. On the B2B side, we launched a new offering that helps set up corporate telephony without your own equipment and a number of other projects. On the environmental side, in particular, we collected old phones for recycling, and we collected more than 4,000 units that we sent to recycling. Another thing that I would like to note is that for the past 12 months, our network grew by 1/3 in terms of base stations, the number of those.

And we also were able to answer the top 10 of operators, which is an important strategic metric for us.

Vladimir Kirienko

In B2C, growth was 7%, and we see a stable growth of main services while developing new services. The challenging pandemic period made our traditional connectivity services as essential ones and became the catalyst of the growth driver for new digital solutions. Our subscriber base grew by 2%, mostly from fiber optic. The revenue from fiber optic customers grew by 13%. Sales are driven by the convergent offerings as well.

As a result, the number of our convergent users grew by 12% quarter-on-quarter. In terms of new products, here we see more serious growth. Service revenue from video surveillance and Smart Home grew by almost 3x. Our subscribers who were able to appreciate our services as part of trial period, so they started switching to become repeat customers. The Wink platform became -- answered the top 5 of online cinemas.

More than 2 million customers watch Wink on 2 or more devices. The gaming tariff plan is actively being promoted and its customer base grows. Revenue from that grew by 13% in the reporting period. Let us now look at the performance of our B2B and B2G segments. Revenue continues to grow in 2 digits pace, 12%.

This performance was driven by implementation of IT security, cloud services and data centers and other digital areas. I would like to note that these services have become popular, not just with large customers, but also with the SMEs. For the next -- or yet another quarter, we have seen the relevance of digital services, such as cloud video surveillance with revenue increase of 74%; services of call centers, a growth of 2.5x; and corporate Wi-Fi growth of over 60%. Our achievements have been marked by the expert community.

In particular, Rostelecom ranks first in the ranking of players in 8-800 toll-free number, accounting for more than 30% of overall segment revenue. A substantial contribution in the growth of B2B subscribers comes from digital innovative services, such as cloud and services, data centers and cybersecurity. Let us look at our key drivers. Revenue from data centers grew by the 40%; virtual telephony, more than 35%; cybersecurity, almost 30%. We continue to ramp up our digital competencies in the corporate segment.

As part of the new strategy, we want to maintain an undisputed leadership and securing the status of the company of choice for the business and the government. A few words about the operator segment. We continue to see that our O2O project is developing in a sustained way. In the first quarter, revenue growth was 10%. The O2O segment continues to improve its efficiency with profitability increase of 10 percentage points.

In the reporting period, the company provided more than 200 gigabits of channel capacity in the Europe - Asia direction, which is a very remarkable performance. In conclusion, I would like to say that the solid performance in the first quarter of 2021 and a number of previous strong quarters demonstrate that the company has become a truly integrated digital provider. The consistent expansion of the cutting-edge digital services mix and consolidation of Tele2 enabled Rostelecom to make a substantial leap and embark on a trajectory of sustainable growth. Over to Sergey Anokhin now.

Sergey Anokhin

Thank you, Vladimir. The company demonstrated solid performance in the first quarter. OIBDA accounted for 42%. And that was driven by a number of areas. The -- there was a strong growth in various business areas.

We saw good performance from the sales of real estate with some RUB 1.2 billion achieved there. And there was a further RUB 1.5 billion of improvements. The total annual -- the total year-on-year performance improvement was 18%, and we expect further improvements by lower fee expenses.

The further support was provided from FX differences. Last quarter, I would remind you, we had an FX loss of RUB 1.2 billion. We are seeing an increase in depreciation and amortization because of our asset base, higher asset base and also the inclusion of lease liabilities. In terms of our CapEx.

The implementation of our CapEx program in the first quarter was more active versus the same period last year. And the overall increase in CapEx, total CapEx was 18.5%, mostly in mobile and cloud services. The cash flow in the first quarter demonstrated quite an unusual performance for Rostelecom. It was positive, RUB 2.1 billion versus a negative number in the first quarter last year. In addition to higher operating cash flow, this performance was driven through, as I mentioned, the sale of noncore assets. And also allocating some of the costs into last year and also to optimize the working capital, there were substantial payments of accounts and receipts of accounts receivable, which drove the performance that we saw last year.

The strong performance in the first quarter on the operational side and the positive cash flow and the absence of major M&A deals ensured a stable debt level, which driven with higher OIBDA helped us reduce our total debt to OIBDA by 0.4% to 2.3x using the adjusted calculation methodology. To remind you, currently, our debt includes lease liabilities, primarily capitalized leases and lease transactions. This methodology adjustment was also taken into account in our dividend policy and the maximum debt or leverage was adjusted from 2.3 -- 2.5 to 3.

But at the same time, we maintain the same conservative stand. So this is just a methodology change. And summarizing, the strong performance of the first quarter on the one hand, and the -- still a very little time that passed so far this year makes us reiterate our guidance. We are confident with the -- in the company’s strong resilience, something that has been demonstrated by the previous year. However, certain risk factors remain that could have an impact on the subsequent periods.

And one of the risks, the challenges with the component base for the end user equipments. And also, the global energy situation is still volatile. So we believe that we have to live one more quarter. And in 6 months -- so looking at 6 months, we’ll be able to perhaps revisit our guidance.

Ivan Kim

Yes. I have a couple of questions. First is about the growth of mobile prices earlier in the year. So what effect would that have on your revenue this year? And perhaps a linked question. Is there any influence from the higher prices on NPS? The churn is still quite high, but I’m curious to know what’s happening with your NPS level in absolute terms? And my second question is about the digital services.

Clearly, there was a high base effect in Q1 and perhaps some projects have been postponed. But I’m just curious to know your view in terms of what should be expect in -- should we expect any growth in digital services in the next few quarters?

Sergey Emdin

Thank you for your question. The annual effect would be several billion rubles. I don’t think we are in a position to tell you the exact number because we don’t know the actual churn in annual terms. But importantly, this is not the main driver of our business growth of our profitability growth. The main driver continues to be high grading of our subscriber base.

However, the price increase is also a leverage that we have at our disposal. In terms of NPS, we are seeing quite good performance. There was some volatility in NPS last year after the price increase, but we have been able to maintain a good level of that. And in general, that didn’t have any negative influence on that metric.

Vladimir Kirienko

In terms of digital services, we are still seeing very good performance, and we believe that the second quarter and subsequent quarter performance will also be positive. As we explained multiple times, we are going into more sophisticated services. And we see a movement into comprehensive end-to-end offerings for our customers. And that ultimately leads to higher revenue to higher loyalty. And again, we work on our customer base from the point of view of the time value of our customers. In terms of the digital regions, there’s a seasonality there. But starting from the second quarter, we are picking up, and we are expecting very strong performance there.

Our next question comes from Anna Kupriyanova, Gazprombank.

Anna Kupriyanova

Thank you for your presentation. I would like to ask a follow-up on the previous question. My question is about the digital services. Can you please explain what’s -- in what segments, what digital services drove the growth by 13%? And what segments will be growing the fastest in the next 2 or 3 quarters? And my second question is about the fixed line broadband. The growth there was quite high, 9% above my expectations. So in your view, what drove that effect? And do you think this growth rate might continue in the next few quarters? Should we expect a deceleration of that?

Vladimir Kirienko

In terms of the main drivers in digital products, that’s cloud, IT security and digital regions. And looking at previous periods, we expect the same performance this year. They demonstrate a comparable growth, comparable to each other.

Anna Kupriyanova

I apologize. I didn’t mean to interrupt you, but I just wanted to clarify, which of these segments decelerated in its growth year-on-year because for the year? We saw over 40%. And now it’s just a 13%. So my question is, which of those segments had the biggest contribution? And what growth rates we should expect going forward?

Vladimir Kirienko

We believe that growth rates should pick up for the first quarter that relates to quite late contracting campaign for digital regions. Some of the contracts have been postponed for later period. In terms of ARPU, in B2B, we are seeing some strong performance there. It’s not just because of higher speeds, although in B2B, it’s 100 gigabits and above. In small and medium business, we can see that the customers take some time to really appreciate higher speeds.

And the drivers there could be working remotely, the demand for digital services. And again, another driver of ARPU is IT security. A lot of businesses are moving or starting to use VPN or buying some comprehensive IT security offerings. So that drives higher ARPU. We believe that in B2B, this is a long-term trend.

Anna Kupriyanova

Do I understand it correctly that growth in broadband was mostly driven by B2B? And that was what drove the ARPU. And you expect this performance to continue?

Vladimir Kirienko

The growth we have been disclosing separately for B2C and B2B. Yes, there was growth there, but the growth rates in B2B is higher. And we believe that the higher growth rates in ARPU in the corporate segments will continue.

Alexander Vengranovich

I have a couple of questions about Wink. And my first question is about the user accounts and methodology. You disclosed 2 million users in the first quarter. You watch the contents on 2 or more devices. And I want to understand, how you do accounting for those? Is that just the users who open an app on a particular mobile device? Or do they have to spend some time on the platform? The reason I’m asking is that KinoPoisk service, for example, sets the limit of at least 2 minute spends with the resource before they account such a user.

And my second question, you disclosed the number of users that use the service from at least 2 devices. But can you please share the number of users that use the service from 1 device? And what’s the reason for disclosing this quite an unusual metric of 2 device users? And my next question regarding Wink is, can you please give us an indication about what’s the share of pay TV revenue now comes from Wink users?

Vladimir Kirienko

Thank you. Very detailed questions. Let me try and address that. We have specific feature compared to online cinemas because Wink brings together pay TV and also uses the platform from mobile device, so OTT and mobile devices. Why the reason for disclosing 2 devices? Our idea is that the first device would be the big screen, such as a TV.

So those would be the users who already bought the IPTV platform from Rostelecom, had an integration with Wink and then connected at least one another device. Usually, that’s 2 plus. So if we have a contract with a household, then often, what we are seeing is that we are seeing more devices being added. And this highlights good engagement from our subscribers. That’s a very good metric in online cinema development.

Second, we do not separate online cinema from OTT, and we do not disclose that because that would be creative accounting. What’s important for us is that as soon as the customer starts using Wink, they can have access to our library from various devices. And we often see, for example, use of patent. When they start watching a TV series late at night and they finish watching it in the morning as they travel to work, that’s a good ecosystem approach. So I guess we take a conservative stance that we don’t count the users who use just 1 device.

Alexander Vengranovich

Vladimir, can you please explain about your active users? Have they actually watched the content? Or is it just the users who activated Wink on their mobile device and not necessarily watch the contents? Is my question clear?

Vladimir Kirienko

Yes, it is. You -- we use a different criteria. So the 2 million users, the people who actually pay us money. And they use our resource on a daily basis from TV, but also from smartphone. So those are real live customers who use Wink deliberately. And from all the methodologies that I know, we have the most conservative methodology. We only count a user when they spend some meaningful time in the platform, and they appreciate the value of the service.

Ekaterina Ustinova

There are no more questions on the Russian line. We will now take questions from the English line.

OndrejCabejšek

I had one follow-up on the fixed broadband question. In terms of the growth in B2B, because the growth is sudden and you are saying that you expect this to be a sustainable state going forward. Can you just elaborate in terms of why all of a sudden the growth rate would grow this much? Is it because of perhaps some new product launches that you did towards the end of 2020? Or is it something that the pandemic caused in terms of digitization drive or something? That would be one question, please. And then the second question on bad debt expenses. So you made some provision reversals, clearly in the first quarter.

Can you explain why that is and whether -- again, this is something that may be that we see more of this in the rest of 2021 because I know some of your peers in Europe at least made provisions because of COVID and B2B at least last year, but then there were fewer bankruptcies than they were expecting. So they are now reversing this. Is this something that may continue throughout 2021?

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you for your question. Let me try and address the higher ARPU question. When we say that the trend in growing ARPU in B2B will continue, we mean that the relevance of those services, including IT security, whether software or otherwise will be in demand on the longer term. And when we talk about growing faster than the markets, we believe that in the next few years, we’ll see the growth of ARPU at a higher pace. Again, there’s a difference in speeds that we mentioned.

And we explained that we must be ready for user appetite, and we have to be -- have to ensure 1 gigabit speed. This is one of the objectives that we target for 2025. And your second question is handled by the CFO.

Sergey Anokhin

Okay. So there are 2 parts to the questions about provisions. First is that, we have a continued effort in terms of our cash collection and receivables management. But in terms of the one-offs in the first quarter, that one of the effects was the adjustments of the methodology in terms of the receivables collection. So that drove a few billion rubles of change.

We don’t expect any similar effects during the year. However, we continue to work on our receivables management.

