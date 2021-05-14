The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (SPRWF) CEO Beena Goldenberg on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX:SPRWF) Q3 2021 Results Conference Call May 14, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Beena Goldenberg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Nikhil Handa - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us on the call. On the call with me today is Nikhil Handa, our Chief Financial Officer. We released our fiscal 2021 third quarter results after markets closed yesterday. You can access our news release as well as our complete financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on our website at www.supreme.ca. Our news release, financial statements and MD&A have also been filed on SEDAR.

On today's call, we'll discuss the financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, and provide a general business update. We will then open the call for questions from analysts. Before we get into the quarter, I'd like to begin by saying a few words about the proposed transaction with Canopy Growth Corporation. Subsequent to quarter end, we entered into a definitive arrangement agreement with Canopy Growth that would see Canopy acquire all of Supreme Cannabis issued and outstanding common shares.

Under the terms of the arrangement agreement, Supreme Cannabis' shareholders will receive 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash in exchange for each Supreme Cannabis share health. Transaction will provide Supreme Cannabis' shareholders with an immediate premium per Supreme Cannabis share of approximately 66% based on the closing prices of the Supreme Cannabis shares and Canopy common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of April 7, 2021.

There are many benefits to this transaction for Supreme shareholders. In addition to the compelling premiums they will receive, our shareholders will benefit from exposure to Canopy's established U.S. platform, which include CBD business and conditional positioning for continued exposure to U.S. market expansion. The combined company will be a Canadian leader with substantial financial scale and the industry leading operational knowhow to accelerate our growth strategy and future product development.

And integrating Supreme already strong brands with Canopy's consumer insights, research and development and innovation capabilities will allow for increased sales momentum and brand scalability. I believe this transaction is the best way forward for Supreme to generate long-term shareholder value and the next step in our evolution. We've worked hard to execute on a strategy that would transform Supreme into a leading CPG cannabis company.

And this arrangement with Canopy is the best opportunity to accelerate that strategy. Together, we could continue to produce great products and connect with an even larger market. We will be mailing out voting materials and the information circular at the end of next week. The shareholder vote and special meeting will be held on June 10th. Supreme shareholders on the record date of May 3, 2021 are eligible to vote.

Moving on to the quarter, as I have mentioned on prior calls, Supreme has two main strategic imperatives. They are accelerating revenue, particularly in the recreational market and optimizing the business, including exercising good cost control. With regards to revenue generation, the third quarter of 2021 was characterized by significant headwinds across the cannabis industry due to nationwide lockdowns and restrictions associated with COVID-19, which softens industry demands.

Our Q3 sales reflected these headwinds resulting in our recreational revenue being down 8% sequentially. Far from the levels of sequential growth we experienced a quarter ago. We do these market dynamics and headwinds as temporary, and we look forward to regaining momentum as stores reopen and restrictions are lifted.

At the same time, our wholesale revenues were adversely impacted by regulatory changes, which delayed our international medical shipments to Israel. In addition, prioritization of service levels and reducing production to align with demand back in our first quarter resulted in less available biomass in Q3 to capitalize on domestic wholesale opportunities.

Overall, with both of our segments impacted by non-recurring issues, our consolidated net revenue of $13.6 million was down 26% sequentially. It is worth noting that our consolidated net revenue grew by 40% when compared to Q3 2020. And more importantly, our recreational revenues were up 105% compared to Q3 2020, reflecting our strategy change in the past year to focus on the recreational channel.

Despite the lower revenue in Q3, we maintain discipline cost controls of our operating expenses. With our rightsizing the restructuring complete our operating deficiencies enabled most more of our sales to be reflected in the bottom line. As a result, the Company generated its third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA about $0.5 million.

Despite the industry challenges our team had to navigate, there were plenty of bright spots to we increase their overall market position as our products continued to be highly sought after by cannabis consumers. And we've made further distribution gains through our sales partnership with Humble & Fume.

According to Headset data, Supreme Cannabis improved its overall positioning to the top 10 LP to 17 Q3 up to 9 spot last quarter. Our 7ACRES dried flowers still commends the highest retail price per gram of the top 10 brands, demonstrating that consumers recognized and are willing to pay for the quality of the offering.

Also, according to Brightfield research on a brand awareness basis, the 7ACRES brands held the eighth position for Canadian cannabis brands. In the pre-roll segment, 7ACRES retained the fifth position overall and we remain the number one PAX vape in Canada.

In the third quarter, our partnership with Humble & Fume continues to drive growth in new listings. Through this partnership, Humble & Fume deploys a team of sales professionals across the country that drive distribution, brand advocacy and budtender education for all Supreme Cannabis brands at the store level.

Since they began attracting new listings in April 2020, Humble & Fume has secured more than 11,000 new listings for Supreme Cannabis products. In Q3 2021, they added 3,745 new listings and 329 new retailers started carrying Supreme Cannabis products, both increases over the games made last quarter.

We will continue to monitor our sales and marketing efforts through the lockdown situation and we'll optimize our in-store marketing spend accordingly. Overall, we shipped to all 10 provinces in Q3 2021, with Quebec, BC, Alberta and Ontario comprising the majority of our sales.

We introduced a number of highly anticipated products and product formats during the quarter. Some of these launches include 3.5 grams 7ACRES Wappa 49, expanding the 7ACRES core lineup with Blissco 510 Pūr Cloud CBD Vape in a ceramic 510 cartridge, 2 gram Hiway Hash for the Quebec market, and 28 gram format Whole Flower Hiway AAA Hybrid.

We also made our first foray into edibles where we seen our Sugarleaf 4 packs of THC strawberry peach flavored gummies in March. Subsequent to quarter end, we introduced three additional exciting products 7ACRES Craft Collective Black Berry Punch and Kush Cookies in 3.5 grams as well as another new core string 7ACRES Papaya 3.5 grams.

The introduction of two new core strings under the 7ACRES brands reflects the investment we've made in our genetics program and is starting to yield cultivars with high potency and high terpene volumes within in-demand profile.

For international medical sales, after four consecutive quarters of progressively growing shipments of medical cannabis to Breath of Life pharma in Israel, our shipments were delayed in Q3 due to regulatory issues. We have made significant inroads in addressing these issues and have received both certifications GACP and CUMCS subsequent to quarter end.

We continue to work with our partners and regulators so that we could get back to providing high quality medical cannabis to Israeli patients, given the strong demands we have seen for this product. In January 2021, we expanded our international medical cannabis jurisdiction by completing our first shipment to Australia in a private label transaction.

Subsequent to quarter end, we completed the second shipment to the same customer and have continued to expand our customer base. And domestically in Q3, we began offering to Truverra branded dried flower, pre-roll and CBD oil products on Shoppers Drug Mart medical cannabis by Shoppers online sales platform.

Turning now to our operations, with construction at our facilities complete, we continue to focus on optimization and efficiency, both in our products and processes. At our Kincardine facility, we have several trials underway to optimize growing conditions, including a pruning trial to increase density and yield, fertigation trial to address plant health, yield and flushing, and a pre-roll kief mixing trial to increase potency.

Kincardine also introduced new processing and packaging capabilities, which include a pre-roll autocone machine that is producing 1 gram pre-roll. The facility also transitioned our 3.5 gram flower products from a 6 ounce jar to a 4.2 ounce jar, which helps prevent bud damage and resulted in a 15% increase in labor efficiency and a packaging cost savings of $50,000 since its adoption in February for quarter end.

The continuous improvement program at our Langley facility in British Columbia is also yielding positive results. The carbon filtration project to improve the quality of our Blissco Pūr Dew oil using temperature and pressure has driven a threefold improvement of yield as well as the 7% increase in distillate potency. Our Langley facility also developed the Blissco Pūr Cloud CBD vape that was introduced to the market in January.

I'd like to now pass the call on to Nikhil who will discuss the financial results for the quarter. And then I will return to discuss outlook and take questions. Nikhil?

Thank you, Beena, and good morning everyone. As Beena mentioned we did an excellent job in the third quarter of 2021 of navigating regulatory challenges, maintaining market position, and exercising discipline cost control, all while continuing to work towards our goal of achieving sustainable profitability.

In q3 2021, the Company's overall net revenue was $13.6 million, down from $18.3 million in Q2 2021. This decline was driven by lower volumes sold in both our recreational and wholesale segments, due to renewed COVID-19 lockdown measures in Canada and regulatory changes in our international medical markets.

Recreational net revenues were $11.7 million in Q3, down 8% compared to Q2. Our products continue to be well received by recreational cannabis consumers, especially our core 7ACRES dried flowers and pre-rolls, which contributed the majority of our recreational sales in the quarter.

As relates to dried flower pre rolls, sales volumes decreased by 6% and average selling price per gram decreased 3%. The recreational sales channel accounted for 86% of net revenue in Q3, an increase from 69% in the previous quarter, given the delay in international wholesale shipments.

Wholesale net revenue in Q3 2021 was $1.9 million, down 67% quarter-over-quarter. Wholesale and international medical sales volumes were 729 kilograms down 71% compared to Q2, while the average selling price was up 6% from Q2.

This decrease in kilograms is the result of lower volumes of medical cannabis shipped to Breath of Life pharma in Israel and decreased volumes from existing domestic channels due to lower wholesale inventory to monetize during the quarter.

Moving on to gross margin, the Company's adjusted gross margin in Q3 was 35% compared to 49% in Q2. Adjusted gross margin was lower in Q3 then in Q2, due to higher production costs from rebalancing production and demand and further investments in our supply chain. The Company continues to benefit from the cost realignment efforts taken a year ago.

Our operating expenses in Q3 declined by 14% over the previous quarter to $7.3 million, primarily driven by lower professional fees, lower salaries and wages due to the prior period having one-time severance costs and $200,000 and higher recoveries related to previously written-off bad debts.

Our Q3 OpEx exemplifies the transformation of our company over the past year. We increased recreational revenues by 105% in Q3, relative to the same period last year while our operating expenditures are $10.2 million lower. This is a testament to how the team at Supreme has been focused on revenue acceleration in a highly cost effective manner, all with the goal of sustainable profitability.

Our capital expenditures in Q3 decreased to $100,000, down quarter-over-quarter from $300,000. Any capital expenditures moving forward in fiscal 2021 are expected to be minimal and we'll be focused on productivity enhancements justified by near-term cash flow returns.

Now, moving on to EBITDA, Supreme Cannabis is consistent cost discipline resulted in the Company generating a positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million. While still positive, our Q3 adjusted EBITDA did not meet the minimum EBITDA covenant defined in our credit agreement.

After discussions with our lenders, we secured a waiver for EBITDA covenant. Looking ahead, we expect to continue to deliver a positive adjusted EBITDA by remaining focused on near-term revenue growth, with the continued emphasis on tightly controlling production costs and operating expenses.

Turning to the balance sheet, Supreme Cannabis took several steps in Q3 2021 to strengthen its liquidity. First, we completed two unit offerings during the quarter for total net proceeds of $45.2 million, which significantly increased our liquidity.

The proceeds from these offerings were intended to fund the Company's growth initiatives and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The equity raises were prudent transactions that solidified our financial position and positioned us well to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

In March, we also established a new at-the-market equity program that allows the Company to issue and sell up to $30 million of common shares from the treasury to the public from time-to-time. Currently, though, there'll be no shares issued under this new ATM program.

At the end of the third quarter, the Company had a cash balance of $65.5 million. Our focus remains on generating long-term value for our shareholders, and we will continue to take all steps necessary to ensure the most efficient use of our capital structure to support this.

Thank you. I'll turn the call back to Beena now.

Thanks, Nikhil. I'm encouraged by the resiliency and agility our team has shown in adapting to the industry challenges thrown their way, and still delivering the third straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

I'm also pleased that we have maintained our market position as a top 10 Canadian Cannabis LP, our brands continue to resonate with consumers and are well positioned to thrive. With the pending acquisition agreements of Supreme by Canopy growth, Supreme Cannabis is poised to take the next step in its evolution towards its ultimate goal of becoming the premier cannabis CPG company. This is a testament to the Company we have built in the high quality sought after brands we deliver to our customers.

I want to reiterate that this transaction offers a great deal of upside to supreme shareholders, and I believe it is the best path forward. Look forward to updating you further on our progress. This concludes our formal presentation. Thank you.

I'd like to now open up the line for analyst questions.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Andrew Partheniou from Stifel. Your line is now open.

Andrew Partheniou

I just wanted to maybe talk a little bit about the trends that you're seeing in terms of the Canadian recreational market. Could you talk a little bit about, which provinces do you think had the biggest headwinds during the quarter? And given the continued lockdown in Ontario, what do you guys seeing now and how do you see the pathway through the end of this quarter here?

Beena Goldenberg

So, in terms of the third quarter, we certainly saw the impact of the COVID headwinds. I would say, we saw them mostly in the Ontario market with the store closures. It's good to see that our depletions continued nicely, but certainly, what you hear from the OCS is, they have a significantly less consumers buying because the stores are closed, right. And there are consumers out there who don't want to -- who want to pay in cash, don't want to put out a credit card for these purchases.

So as a result, they had significant declines in the off take overall. We're actually quite happy to see our performance in light of both situations. So, most of the challenges we had were coming from the Ontario market, and saw a little bit of reduction in the Alberta market as well. In terms of what do we see going forward, look Ontario still closed down, so limited to foot traffic, you can't get into the stores right now.

So we anticipate continued challenges in the Ontario market. We know that the OCS delayed some significant orders in advance of the summer seasonality. They expected to put volume in ready for the summer and delayed it at a month as a result of the extension of the lockdowns. But ultimately, we see that at some point, hopefully sooner than later, the COVID restrictions will be lifted and we really just see these headwinds is temporary.

And we do expect to see much stronger market performance as we get out of these restrictions. And as I'm quite encouraged, there's quite a lot of store growth, obviously in Ontario, and we expect to see the benefit of that coming through with our brand performance.

Andrew Partheniou

Makes a lot of sense, it would be significant pent up demand there. Can you maybe also talk about that you had a number of product introductions here. Do you think that they met or exceeded your expectations given this challenging environment? And also, how do you strategize on what to introduce? You do have a genetic development program. Can you talk a little bit about -- how do you pick, what to introduce as new products?

Beena Goldenberg

So. Sure. Let me start with the first question. So, In terms of our new products that we launched, we're very excited about the initial response from launching our two new core varietals under the 7ACRES brand, we introduced, Wappa 49 and Papaya. And both of them have seen strong responses right after that.

And I think that's just the nature of the market. There's always interested in new and exciting varieties, and it was time for us to bring some new news to our 7ACRES lineup. We started this genetics program over a year ago. It takes a long time to bring new strains to market, but we're excited about what we're developing.

We certainly have standards in terms of expected potency and terpene levels for products to meet our 7ACRES brand specifications. So, as we continue to build on our genetics program, you'll see more new strains coming out over time. But to build on top of that, we continued on with our Craft Collective program.

Again, looking at small batch craft cultivators around the country and finding the right strains that again meet our standards for THC and terpene levels. And subsequent to the quarter end, we introduced to the 7ACRES Craft Collective Whole Flower Black Cherry Punch and Kush Cookies. And we're constantly looking for other strains, unique strains in the market that we could add to that portfolio.

Obviously, flowers a big part of this market, we want to make sure we continue to have new and exciting strains for our consumers. But in terms of your second question, how do we decide what to introduce into the market in terms of our new products? We're constantly looking at developed markets like California and Colorado, and seeing what the trends are in terms of the development of their segments.

When you compare the two markets they're more developed in the U.S. on edibles, on concentrates and on vapes than where we are in Canada. And so, we continue to build out that portfolio, we added edibles this quarter and we're looking at adding another Blissco CBD THC two to one edibles coming up in the next couple of months, just to continue to move into that second sector.

And then on concentrates, we introduced the Hiway Hash for the Quebec market this quarter and continue to look to build on that category, and we will be introducing new concentrates under the 7ACRES brands in the next few months. So, that's our approach, understanding where the consumer is going and introducing products to align with our brands and with those consumer needs.

Beena Goldenberg

Thank you, operator, and thanks, everyone for participating on our call today. We look forward to keeping the market updated on further developments. So at this point, we just want to wish everybody a good day.

Thank you so much.

