Vertiv’s (NYSE:VRT) recent impressive Q1 2021 results triggered a model update and a re-evaluation of the company’s intrinsic value and potential upside. We have previously written about the company’s strong positioning regarding data infrastructure and the related structural growth drivers, and largely based valuation on multiples and peer comparisons. In this article, we dig into the details of our updated valuation model and review the peer group to cement our conviction on Vertiv’s intrinsic value and the resulting attractive upside. We derive a fair value for Vertiv around $28, leaving over 25% upside to the current price near $22.2. It remains an undervalued gem in an otherwise expensive market.

Vertiv’s impressive Q1 and our modeling details

Vertiv continues to deliver on its plans for sales growth and margin expansion as evidenced by its impressive Q1 2021 reporting. Net sales were up over 20% with margin expansion also likely contributing to an improved 2021 full year outlook from the company. Vertiv’s recent performance is tracking or perhaps even beating our expectations for company progress. We consequently reviewed our valuation models with an increased level of conviction.

Modeling Vertiv is no easy feat. The company recently listed through a SPAC transaction and has been restructuring the business as well as the balance sheet. Throw in a pandemic and there isn’t much of a historic financial base to help with estimates going forward. But we have combined our company research with a peer group analysis to derive conservative estimates for financial modeling. A summary can be seen below.

If we start with sales growth, we need to remember that 2020 was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The projected growth in 2021 represents some degree of recovery, and is largely based on management’s guidance for approximately 12% net sales growth. We simplify sales growth going forward with a 5% estimate for the remainder of the decade, arguably conservative given structural growth drivers related to increased data usage and also relative to historic peer group growth in recent years (see the peer group table below).

Moving onto margins, we note that management is guiding for an adjusted operating margin of 12.1% in 2021, an impressive improvement on 2020. But we see no reason why the improvement should stop there. Management has a number of ongoing cost saving and pricing projects, and ultimately, we see no reason why Vertiv shouldn’t be able to achieve peer-group average margins given the company’s industry positioning and current management. COVID-19 related supply chain pressure should also ease over time, perhaps relieving some cost issues. If we look at the peer group table below, we can see that none of the peers listed have an operating margin below 12%, with the average coming in at 15.9%. The net margin average for the peer group is 10.4%. Considering those averages, our projections for a gradual increase in Vertiv’s margins to an operating margin of 14% and a net margin of 10% may prove too conservative.

Using the sales growth and margin projections mentioned, combined with a weighted average cost of capital close to 9%, we derive a fair value for Vertiv of approximately $28 per share. With the current share price at about $22.2, we see more than 25% upside. If we get a little less conservative with our projections, the fair value easily creeps into the low $30s.

Vertiv’s peer group indicates that Vertiv is undervalued

We like to increase conviction in our fair values by using multiple valuation methods. In the case of Vertiv, we can also look at the company’s value relative to its peer group with the help of various valuation multiples. If we refer back to the peer group chart and add some rows detailing the gap between the peer group average and Vertiv’s multiples, we see an implied fair value quite close to our $28 estimate in many cases (if the average multiples are applied to Vertiv).

We generally place little weight on sell-side analyst fair value estimates, but in the case of Vertiv, we view analyst projections as reasonable with the mean analyst price target coming close to our own at $27.8 (according to Refinitiv).

We view Vertiv as materially undervalued in an otherwise expensive market

Ultimately, we see Vertiv leveraging its strong industry positioning and structural growth drivers in data infrastructure to achieve reasonable growth and margin improvement, which should bring profitability close to its peer group average. Consequently, we expect the gap to peers in terms of valuation multiples to close and for the market to eventually value Vertiv closer to our estimate of fair value near $28. We therefore view Vertiv as materially undervalued and plan to hold our position in the company until our estimated upside is realized.