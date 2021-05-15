CPFL Energia SA (CPL) CEO Gustavo Estrella on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CPFL Energia SA (NYSE:CPL) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Gustavo Estrella

Good morning to everyone. Thank you very much for the participation and our call of results. In the first quarter of 2021, I'm going to move directly to the slide four, where we have some highlights. The first one is the growth in load and in our concession, we can see this in more detail. I think we have some very positive signs here of recovery in our concession areas.

We have closed this semester BRL1.966 million. This is a group of 15.9 % in relation to 2020 and profit of BRL961 million and a growth of 6.3%. And we have a net debt of BRL15.1 billion, a leverage of 2.03x the net debt EBITDA. We have investments. I think this is important to highlight. We have an ambitious plan of investments for the Company for 2021. Our expectation is BRL3.4 billion of investment for 2021, expressive growth, which was already a record in investment last year. So we have BRL695 million, a growth of 36.3% in relation to 2020.

We also had the tariff adjustment for CPFL Paulista of 8.95%, a very similar process to what took place with CPFL Santa Cruz in March. We had here some deferment for the reduction of the impact of tariffs. So we had [indiscernible] of a parcel. This deferment does not mean any loss for the Company and this is just for the cash flow. Another important data is the sustainability as practices in our business, and also the evolution of our commitments, our public commitments in this area.

Another important event that we've had is the [ph]Lester operation, which is FinTech and we've been preparing the entry of this [ph]Alasta. We've had these operations of the Central Bank and we started the operations in a pilot model with CPFL Piratininga with the expectation, a high expectation in relation to potential business for a FinTech during the next few years.

Another important number, we reached 10 million clients, and we've noticed that the market continues this organic growth. So we've reached 10 million clients in the month of March, 2021. Well, let's move on to the next slide, here we have the composition of tariffs for CPFL Paulista. It's along negotiation with the agency, not only CPFL, but all the distributors that have had a tariff adjustment they've been going through this same discussion.

We put a benefit here of all the agents of the sector from clients, the regulators, and also the companies themselves. I think when we think of alternatives to avoid a very high adjustment. Now during the pandemic a time where we have a Pressure of default clients. So I think we've had a lot of success in this negotiation. What we can see here is that The largest parcel of this tariff deferment comes from effective reductions of costs, ao with no impact in the cashflow of the company.

So these readjustments of the transmitters, we anticipated this and the reactive energy already contracted for the next this is just anticipating what was going to take place with all this in 2023, the reversal of the credits, I typo credits here also with no economical or financial impact. And we are able to read that, reduce the Expenses. So no impact on the cashflow and the deferment of parcel B, which will be corrected in 2022.

So we have this potential adjustment of 1658, and we go to the final effect to the consumer of 8.95. Let's move now onto the next slide. Well going here to energy sales growth of 2.6% in sales, 2.5%. If we look at the right side of the screen, we see this growth per class and a highlight here in the industrial area where we have an expressive growth of 7.7 followed by residential with 4.6.

Also doing very well. And the commercial class here still suffering the effects of the pandemic. And with some recovery, we see that this negative percentage is less than the previous quarters. I'd also like to highlight the case of the industry. You can see here on the piece of chart on the left slide below, we see here that in general, we have a positive performance in all the main segments of business of our industrial class.

So we can see here a general recovery of all business segments. This is very positive. It's an outlay of a specific area, but the industry in general, and I believe this is very important when we separate here, the impacts in the residential glass, we see that the effect temperature calendar, the distributed energy, we see that the recovery in fact of residences is even higher and due to macro economy and revenue, et cetera, we have a recovery of 7.8%.

So I think these are good messages, good news in relation to the growth of the consumption of energy, very positive. And this is aligned with what we had in the fourth quarter. And of course it's still a year of a lot of uncertainty. And we hope that we will overcome this pandemic area period, and we will have a recovery of the market. So with no doubt, it is a very positive beginning of the year.

Let's move to the next slide. Let's talk about delinquency. I think this is another focus and attention for the company ever since the beginning here, we have good results of delinquency 0.67%, 0.1%, better than the first quarter of 2020 and a bit lower than the historic average. I think again, the market is reacting well and we are able to deliver good delinquency, a lot of concern for the months here in the second quarter of 2021, we have felt pressure. And we, you have prepared the company with different actions, billing, et cetera, but we see that there is an, a trend of an increase of the delinquent, specially the residential clients, which is a pressuring this delinquency.

As I said, it's a year of a lot of uncertainty, a lot of volatility. So we have always to pay attention at such types of movements. And in April, we noticed that there's a trend of increasing the delinquency. So main two, we have hi levels of here over 200,000 cuts per month. And the expectation is that we'll increase these power cuts so that we can control this trend of the increase of delinquency short term.

In terms of losses, these are stable energy losses. These are we've had some challenges to control these losses. I think the good news is that it's not increasing. We've had some difficulty in bringing the, these to a stable level. So all the instruments that we have, specially a growth of 6% in terms of compared to 2020, we also had a positive effect of here with 19%, but this is also, this is the recovered energy, but this is something that concerns and is objects of a lot of tension in the company about generation. I think here we can see a drop of the PLD in the first quarter of 2020.

For sure, the trend is different, especially for the end of the second quarter. And the second quarter of 2020, we've gone through unfavorable times and from January to April it's, the fourth was buried in. I draw energy in the last 91 years. So this starts to pressure the PLD. So we have a perspective of a high PLD for the next month. The GSF, more or less going in the same direction with this expectation of a drier period and the expectation is that this GSF has a trend to increase in the next month.

We have different scenarios about the flow. Basically it talks with the rain regime, we've come from a negative number in 2020, a bit better in the South of the country, different to the PCA's, which are basically in the Southeast of the country where we have worse hydrology. Well, what about wind? This is one of the highlights of it's a growth of 68.4% in the wind generation. And here we have two large impacts. The first one of them comes from the availability with the growth of 0.9. And we've had a trend of increasing the availability ever since last year, especially in our wind farms. And this is, has brought better performance in generation.

We also have a very positive performance in when last year was bad, was a low performance of wind and we've had an expressive growth. Last year was 58%. And now we have already reached 92%. So this has been the trend beyond the first quarter. This number is very close to be 50, and it brings a positive perspective for wind generation, not only for the first quarter, but also in general, let's move to the next slide.

Well, now I'm going to give the floor to Mr. Pan for him to comment the results

Yuehui Pan

Thank you, Gustavo. Good morning to everyone. This slide, the EBITDA in this quarter has been almost BRL2 billion, an increase of 15.9%. The distribution segment has now had a good result again, with an increase of 11%. The largest variation was the finance act assets of the concession, which had an increase of BRL130 million due to the high IPCA in the first quarter. Last year, the IPCA was one point 62%, and this year was two point 48%.

Another important effect was the higher market game and the tariff BRL62 million mainly due to the increase of tariff that we've had in the readjustments. In 2020, we also had a gain of BRL7 million referrals referring to the VRR of CPF, El Santa Cruz, and CCFL Santa Cruz. We decided to revert the gain relation to the peace convening over the ICA AMS tax. This reversion was carried out due to the positioning of the technical area of ANEEL and now on the theme of public hearing, which is ongoing about the credits, which should be total, but it's important to highlight that the agency director is still going to decide about this topic. And the company is still continuing with the understanding that the reimbursement to the con consumers is limited to a timeframe of 10 years.

In the pension plan, we've had an increase of BRL11 million, the PMSO and other effects on the EBITDA, all totaled BRL12 million in generation evicted was of BRL650 million an increase of 21.4%. The main effect was a higher energy generation in when farms with which goes, salvo has just mentioned with BRL117 million. Another positive effect was the update of the contract prices, to BRL62 million.

On the other hand, we had some negative impacts in the period, the seasonality of the PCH contracts negative BRL34 million due to a lower allocation of energy. This should be compensated in the next quarters, a high of UBP due to a high IGP-M BRL10 million. GSF, BRL7 million depreciate station tax change in iPaaS assets to adequate, to the end of the contract, BRL6 million among other effects. The segment of trading service and others had an increase of BRL41 million trading improved its results in BRL17 million due to higher prices in the service segment, more than BRL17 million CPL services and CPL efficiency, once more are highly

Now, the next slide we show the performance of the net profit, which was BRL961 million during the period, an increase of 6.3%, in relation to the last year in the financial result, we had a decrease of BRL242 million due to the gain of MTM, which we had in the first quarter of last year. On the other hand, we had a gain of BRL40 million with increases in fines due to payment delays of energy bills due to the higher PM and the expenses with a net debt had a reduction of BRL15 million, which are explained by the decrease of the leaky and by the cost reduction of the average cost reduction of the debt. The depreciation varied in BRL33 million and the tax has had a positive impact of BRL26 million.

Let's move to the next slide. Now we're on slide 11, where we have the debts of the company. The first chart, the net debt is a total of BRL15.1 billion EBITDA, BRL7.4 billion. And the leverage measured by the net that over EBITDA was of 2.03 times on the debt profile on the chart beside we have the cost of the debt real and nominal an increase in the first quarter is you mainly to the IPCA variation during the period, but the real cost is negative helped by the interest rates, a leak in its historical minimum and by inflation, which is over 4%.

In the composition of the gross debt, we see that a higher exposure is index to the CDI was 75% cash at the end of the first quarter was close to BRL4.6 billion with a coverage rate of 0.7 to 6x. It's the short term, amortizations the average period of amortization is 2.44 years.

Now let's move on to the slide. Number 12, here we have the CapEx during this period, we carried out an investment of BRL695 million go staff who has already mentioned this amount, an increase of 36.3% in relation to the same period last year, and the vision per segment we had in distribution, a total invested of BRL597 million destined to a modernization and maintenance for generation and transmission.

We've had BRL44 million to continue the Gameleira and should have been projects and BRL38 million for the [ph] MARACANÃ - VU , Soul 1 and Soul 2 projects of transmission projects. And for the trading and services segment, we destined BRL16 million. So that's what I had to say. Thank you very much.

And now I give back the floor to Mr. Gustavo Estrella.

Gustavo Estrella

Thank you, Mr. Pan. Well, too, I want to go a little bit more into detail about the sustainability and what we've been doing. So I think the first initiative that we have here is that we're increasing the renovated number of units. This is totally linked to ESG. This is part of a fourth commitment for the sustainability plan, almost 10,000 units only in, just in the first quarter. This activity has bought large relevance for our business of distribution, renovating transformers about the reverse chain, which is part of our sustainability is that we started this in the South.

We had already this activity in the state of San Paolo. So the idea is to expand these activities and we know began with huge expectations. We'd have all over 6 tons being recycle and in a reverse chain and the idea is to do the same thing. And, and for all the benefits of a environment, we all also have generation of new jobs in the company with these activities. So once more, there are 15 commitments, but what we have here are very clear plans for each one of the terms that are linked to our business. These are some examples of the fish, then the fourth and fifth commitment of the sustainability plan with these refurbishments reverse chain. And this is part of a core business here in CPFL.

So I believe that these were the main information, and now we are open for questions and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Gustavo. Thank you, Pam, for your presentation. So we'll now open the questions and answers and the questions will come in and their order reinforcing that these questions will be made live. [Operator Instructions] Well, we have here some questions. The first question is from Hafael Naga from Credit Suisse. Good morning, Hafael. Thank you for your participation. You can ask your question.

Hafael Naga

Thank you, Carlos. Thank you for the presentation. Would like to know about capital allocation and the leveraging of the company. I'd like to see, how are you looking at the return comparison as these transmission projects and which one of them are more competitive right now and besides transmission other activities of the group, what are the expectations and what would be the steps for this negative negotiation to have results?

Gustavo Estrella

Okay. Thank you for your question. Well allocation of capital, what we've seen here. We've seen is a series of opportunities in transmission. And as you said, we have the perspective we had with it tenders. And I think these, these expectations are lower than last year, but some assets will be on the market. So that's what we've been seeing. And I think in both cases, what we observe is high competition.

A lot of people, a lot of competition, a lot of players wanting to invest in transmission, whether it be through bidding processes, but this is being pressuring. We're living through an interest rate scenario with low interest rates. And in general, we have this perspective of low interest rates, which will probably last for another year or two. Then the sense of by reflecting in investments, it's important to remember that we're talking about assets with maturation of long-term concessions of 20, 30 years.

And the scenario that we expect of real interest rates in Brazil can only can have to look at this perspective at an even longer term than this. So this has brought us a challenge of growth with this perspective of low interest rates and also the market low market return for this type of asset we continue, of course, the environment, short-term also our perspective of return, but it is important to keep up the methodology that long-term investments should be evaluated long-term, so that's what we've been doing.

And we have, we see a lot of competition in this modality of investment. Now we don't have any signaling or any news from what we've been seeing to the market. I think these are decisions of the shareholders. And what we always say is that if we have any movement, any new movement, all the procedures and practices will be according to the norms and the regulations of CVM of the market and the respect that CPFs has always had for the market. This respect will be maintained. So this is a process that has been happening in the same basis.

Hafael Naga

What does that mean?

Gustavo Estrella

I follow one more. You also had the, so we're going to follow all the government's rules, transparency, fairness with the market so that we can have this operation. I, it will not be different, but once more, I don't have any signaling that this operation will be happening at all. If we have any news, we will communicate.

Operator

Now let's move to the second Marcelo Sá from Itaú. Thank you for your participation. You can ask your question.

Marcelo Sá

Thank you. I have two questions. I think the first one would be for you to comment about the implications of the STF decision, the high court decisions of the exclusion of the calculus base of the[indiscernible], from what we've understood in the case of distributors in general, that we follow everyone went to court way back. So if you went to court before 2017, you'd have access to this credit and the credit that you recognize that you are going to recognize, it will be guaranteed with this decision of the high courts. And another point, which I think was important in this decision is how to quantify this credit. I think this is a, about the value effectively paid and what was determined, which is over there's that. So in this magnitude, I think that you, I would like you to compare the numbers that you've put in the gains. Is this bead based on the value effectively paid, or just for us to have an idea of the dimension of what could change with this high court decision? Thank you.

Gustavo Estrella

Good Morning. Well, this decision I think is aligned with our expectation. It's basically what we imagine. So, as you said, the most important aspect is the definition of how to calculate, calculate the process that still haven't been decided and how to calculate the ICMS credit. So this is the value that is on the invoices and not effectively paid. So it's important to take that in to consideration.

Some process already have a crystallized decision in these different processes, so it won't change, but this will guide the next processes and they will quickly converge to a final decision. So the way that we calculated is this was calculated exactly as we imagined. And the next ones is you will be converging towards a decision of the high courts where you will have these values. So in these processes that you've already, that have already been taken that have already been calculated.

This credit was calculated based on the value effectively paid. You wouldn't have additional recognition of credit. It would be the value that was already determined and nothing would change what's being discussed is what was not yet judged. And this then will be done based on the value of the invoice and not on the value effectively paid. Yes, they, so they wouldn't be any change, but this process has changed. So it has to be calculated according to what they've and the next ones will be done according to this criteria.

Marcelo Sá

So my question is that some people say that this total value would be BRL250 billion. And in this study, the value effectively paid and not the value determined on the invoice, but if it's not good at change, perhaps the increase on the fiscal side ends up being lower than what people think, because of what is going to happen in the future?

Gustavo Estrella

Yes, you can't change what has already been ended and been crystallize, crystallize.

You're talking about the whole country, but in any case, what was, this is what was decided yesterday by the Supreme courts.

Marcelo Sá

You have any estimate of how much this could impact the actions, ongoing actions that you have that haven't been concluded. Does this increased 10, 20%? Is there any estimate made by the company?

Gustavo Estrella

No, we don't have a clear vision. We don't have a clear vision. It'll be calculated. According. Now we have a more precise understanding coming from the high courts, but it would be a higher value depending on this. So it would be higher than the value effectively paid. Then the value would be a bit slow.

Marcelo Sá

Okay. That makes it clear. Thank you. It's real. I think my last question is about the privatization process of electoral brass. So this was published and after there was a report that was circulated and in this report, it mentions the possibility of now when you have a large market share of the free market, it could be obliged to participate in a regular bidding process. I don't know how you see this as is this something that concerns the sector? If you think this is something that will be modified, how's the sector articulating itself to avoid. This becomes a large regulatory risk in the future.

Gustavo Estrella

Thank you for your question. We have followed the issue of the privatization of a literal brass. We believe it makes sense for the country. And we have been looking at the concentration of generation and the hands of one only player once sold there. They have a large parcel of the country's generation. So this is something that we've been looking at with care to see what the impact of this concentration is. For sure, in relation to the topic that you're talking about, we have to look at this very carefully. So this is not a regulatory risk, as you mentioned, but that is, it is a point that we've been following very carefully along time. Thank you.

Marcelo Sá

Thank you very much folks. That's it.

Operator

Thank you Marcella for the question we're now going to move on to the next question we have from William from Santander Bank. Good morning, William. Thank you for your participation, please go ahead with your question.

Andre

Hi, Cindy. No, it's Andre. Sorry I came I'm on zoom with another name. I'm going to ask two questions, which very much connected with the topics of EPASA. These are two questions I have. The first question is it would be in relation to the Peace Conscience taxes. I'd like to know what is your expectation and how the process can evolve the legal process due to this law that they're working on to revert this a hundred percent to consumers. This has already advanced in the government. And at the second question I have is about the privatization of electro Brazzers. Another interesting point, which is the growing for renovation contract. We'd like to hear, if you have any vision about this possibility, how you see this, would this be compulsory and how much we could be talking about in relation to potential? Basically that's my question.

Gustavo Estrella

Yeah. This morning about the Peace Conscience, we understand that the values over 10 years will not be giving them back to the consumers. So [indiscernible] has, would have the right to this amount and now is it's not a law. It's an interpretation that all this amount would be transferred to the tariffs. It seems to me as from a public hearing the decision taken by ANEEL, the natural consequences that there'll be a dispute about this and it could even go to court.

So basically we will, we could differ from this idea or, and there would be some legal actions. So we think that these amounts obviously should be for the distributors. That's how we understand it. If there's any dispute, this is obviously something that can happen. I hope I answered your question.

Andre

Gustavo, I'd like to follow up here in relation to this question. My question is if the Congress approves a law that says the consumer, can the company continue disputing this fact or not?

Gustavo Estrella

Well, a law that says that you're going to transfer this to the consumer. This would be from now on not a re retractive law. So if there's ANEEL decision, then this legal dispute will be different. It doesn't seem reasonable that a law goes back to to a right, a legal right, that is already exists in the past. So it's already an old rule. So the reason that we understand that we have the right to this is, is prior to this. So to make a new law, to transform transfer this and remove the right that we have, I think this would be something questionable. So if it's this way, for sure, I think we, we could question even a law because it's a right that already exists.

Andre

Thank you. Gustavo. Well, thank you for your answer.

Operator

It's Andre Gomes from Regulatory.

Andre Gomes

Just adding to Gustavo Estrella, I think he's also talking about the Senate law, which is establishing a social reduction utilizing this peace conference decision. Perhaps he's referring to this, would, it be this?

Gustavo Estrella

There's a law that it's a recent law that passed in the Congress? I can't remember. Yeah, it's still ongoing, but I can't remember the number of the law. Well, it ends up by referring to the ANEEL discussion and it a return in five years. So there would be this return of the Peace Conscience Act in five years. And in the article, it establishes that the executive folio will determine the value associated to the resources that this law project, which is 10-8-4-8. So I think it still has to be evaluated. It will still go to the chamber, but I think that these values would be regulated by the executive power. So I think there is still a discussion about what their executive power is going to define. So I think it's still ANEEL's responsibility to discuss if it's a hundred percent or not. I think there will still be a discussion on this. I also believe that we still have to evaluate things are moving fast, but it goes back to the now issues and resources and readjustments when you analyze the reasons of the project laws. So we have to look at this carefully, but we will, we will have to evaluate and check. Thank you Andre.

Yuehui Pan

Hello. Good morning. And thank you for your question about the pro info that you mentioned. There is this point and the preliminary report that was published this morning about the privatization of a lateral brass. It is a point that for sure we're going to study, it's not a simple topic. We have to remember that Info has different types of sources, PCH, wind, and a extensive contract, the performance of this type of project. So we're paying attention to this, but it will be a discussion that will be carried out with technical aspects taken into consideration. I think that's what I had to say about it.

Andre Gomes

Thank you, [indiscernible] for perfect.

Operator

Thank you, Andrea, for the question. Well, we don't have any more questions, so we're going to end this question and answer session, if there's any other question the investor relations group has that is available to clarify this later, I'm going to give the floor back to Gustavo Estrella for his final considerations.

Gustavo Estrella

Thank you Cyrino. Well, thank you very much for your participation. I believe that we, and the first quarter in a very positive way with expectation and hope of a recovery of our economy, of the market and that we are able to overcome this pandemic so that everything can go back to normal. I think it's a positive beginning of the year, which shows the market and the industry ready to produce again. And there's this involvement of stock composition. And we see this in a very positive light.

So there's a perspective of recovery. I think it's still early to celebrate. It's a challenging year, the same as 2020. We've been trying to preserve the maximum. We can operations with a focus, always concerned with the health and the safety of our collaborators and our business. I think the indicators of the investment gives us the directions of the perspective and the way that we're handling our business goes long-term, it's a crisis that has to be dealt with, but looking to the future and looking long-term.

So I believe that we've started well, but we have to be very attentive to any movements in the sector, to the economy during the next month. So once more, I thank you all for your participation and I wish you a wonderful day.

