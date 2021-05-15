Photo by Dmitry Kovalchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) has added some more oil hedges for 2022 and is now around 40% hedged on oil (based on 2021 production levels) next year. Its 2022 hedges are at a much better price than its 2021 hedges though. Combined with reduced spending requirements for its Cedar Creek Anticline project, Denbury may be able to generate close to $250 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $60 WTI oil.

Q1 2021 Results

Denbury's Q1 2021 results were in line with expectations. Its production and costs (other than capex, which will see an increase later in the year due to Cedar Creek Anticline spending) should be similar in future quarters to Q1 2021 after adjusted for the items mentioned below.

Denbury's Q1 2021 production ended up at 47,357 BOEPD, which included a roughly 1,400 BOEPD hit from the winter storms and nearly one month of contribution from its Wind River Basin acquisition (which added 871 BOEPD to Q1 2021 production). Production for the remainder of the year could average a bit over 50,000 BOEPD, which would essentially be a similar level of production as Q1 2021 without the effect of the winter storms and with the full contribution from the acquisition.

Denbury's lease operating expense benefited from a $15 million utility credit during the quarter. Without that credit, Denbury's lease operating expense would have been approximately $22.75 per BOE instead of the $19.23 per BOE that it recorded during the year.

Denbury reported cash operating margins of $26.03 per BOE in Q1 2021 (excluding hedges) and should be able to reach the mid-to-high $20s per BOE during the rest of 2021.

Hedges

Denbury has added to its 2022 hedge position. It now has hedges covering approximately 40% of its oil production (based on the midpoint of its 2021 guidance) with an average swap/ceiling price of $55.48 per barrel.

Source: Denbury 8-K

Since late February 2021, Denbury added around 2.4 million barrels of 2022 swaps at an average of $56.62 per barrel and around 2.4 million barrels in 2022 collars with an average ceiling of $63.30 per barrel.

Updated 2021 Outlook

Denbury is now expected to generate $893 million in revenues after hedges in 2021 at current strip prices ($62 to $63 WTI oil). This includes a negative $211 million impact from its 2021 hedges. Denbury's realized price for natural gas will likely be relatively strong (it realized $3.29 for its natural gas in Q1 2021), but at under 3% of total production, natural gas has minimal impact on its results.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 17,561,610 $61.00 $1,071 Natural Gas [MCF] 3,035,350 $2.70 $8 Net Other $25 Hedge Value -$211 Total $893

Source: Author's work based on Denbury's guidance and Q1 2021 results

The $15 million utility credit should bring down Denbury's lease operating expense slightly (now modeled at around $21.20 per BOE). This results in a projection of $820 million in cash expenditures now and $73 million in positive cash flow for the full year.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $401 Transportation and Marketing Expenses $36 Production Tax $81 Cash G&A $40 Cash Interest $2 Capital Expenditures $260 Total $820

Source: Author's work based on Denbury's guidance and Q1 2021 results

Denbury's net debt may now end up around $80 million at the end of 2021, which is a pretty minimal level. Without hedges and without Cedar Creek Anticline spending, Denbury could have generated over $400 million in positive cash flow in 2021.

Denbury's 2022 hedges have around negative $37 million in value at $60 WTI oil, while its Cedar Creek Anticline spending may go down from $150 million in 2021 to $60 million in 2022. Depending on how much it spends on non-CCA capex in 2022, Denbury could generate close to $250 million in positive cash flow next year at $60 WTI oil.

Valuation

Denbury's upside seems to be largely dependent on how much its carbon capture and storage business is worth. The upstream business alone is worth approximately $48 per share at $65 WTI long-term oil and around $41 per share at $60 WTI long-term oil based on a relatively favorable 4.5x EV to unhedged EBITDAX multiple.

Denbury's Carbon Solutions unit is poised to be a significant future contributor to Denbury given that carbon capture and storage is a hot topic these days. It is uncertain how much that business could be worth, but KeyBanc estimated a value of at least $10 per share.

Conclusion

Denbury's Q1 2021 results were around what was expected, with the bonus of a one-time $15 million utility credit. In 2022, Denbury has hedged around 40% of its oil production with a swap/ceiling price in the mid-$50s, so it is much better positioned then. Combined with a $90 million decrease in Cedar Creek Anticline capex requirements, this may allow Denbury to generate close to $250 million in positive cash flow in 2022 at $60 WTI oil.

Denbury's carbon capture and storage business could add significantly to its value, although this is still at a relatively early stage and Denbury is looking at 2023 to 2024 for revenue generation from this business.