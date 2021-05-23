Photo by Andres Victorero/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Philip Mause

We have pointed out in previous articles that it's entirely possible that many people currently in the workforce will wind up spending more years in retirement than they spent at work. This is largely due to increased longevity (which will likely continue as medical science improves) but can also be due to early retirement. This means that retirement requires advanced planning that must go on during the working years.

This article will outline the kind of planning, decision making, and action steps that should take place as we near retirement. Of course, this is not a "one size fits all situation." There may be great variation in necessary planning and preliminary steps due to differences in both individual work and financial situations as well as personal preferences.

Distant Approach - Ages 25-40

At this phase, retirement is generally far off in the future. An individual's greatest asset is likely to be his or her future earning capacity. For this reason, a person with dependents should obtain term life insurance. As a general matter, the focus should be on career rather than retirement. At this age, it's probably not a good idea to start a job interview with a question about the employer's retirement plan.

Still, because of the nature of asset appreciation over long periods of time and the fact that for both stocks and real estate "time in the market" can be more important than "timing the market," it's not too soon to begin to make some strategic choices. If at all possible, money should be set aside in either pretax or post-tax accounts and invested in the market. At this stage, the focus should be on total long-term return. In addition, if possible a residence should be purchased - again, with an eye on the potential for long-term appreciation.

Getting Nearer - Ages 40-50

At this stage, you're getting nearer the date on which some decisions have to be made. You should have piled up some assets - perhaps in an IRA or 401(k). You have generated some equity in your home. It's probably time to begin to learn about financial markets. Even if you wind up using a financial adviser, it will be difficult to choose a good one and evaluate him unless you have some rudimentary information about financial markets. You also should begin to focus on whether you or your spouse is likely to have a defined benefit pension plan. Many people working in organizations with these plans (which are becoming less prevalent) do not take the time to understand exactly what they have, how vesting works, and what choices await them in the future.

Even if you don't have a defined pension plan, it's also a good time to start to understand the potential for your continuing work beyond a certain age. Does your employer discourage it? Does the nature of your job make it unlikely that you would want to or be able to do it into your 70s? These are things to begin thinking about seriously.

While retirement is still off in the distance, this is a time that's early enough that adjustments in lifestyle can enable you to set aside amounts which will compound into the future and put you in better shape. So, it's not too early to get out a pen and paper and make some assumptions about annual contributions, rates of return, and resulting balances at ages which might be the time at which you would like to or might have to retire. It is time to determine whether you are reasonably on track.

Lining Up For Landing - Ages 50 - 60

These are likely to be your prime earning years and they may be years in which your children have left the nest reducing your expenses (although this is not something to count on!). At this point, and especially toward the end of this period, you should start to have a focused notion of how much money you will have to retire on and when you are likely to retire. This is the time to go through some hands-on planning and implementation.

This is a very good time to make major purchases - vehicles, retirement homes, etc. You likely have a high income and will be able to get attractive financing. Because you are not in a rush, you will be able to shop and respond opportunistically to bargains. This is also a very good time to refinance your mortgage to a low fixed rate again when the opportunity arises. Your income will make this process easier and may allow you to qualify for optimal rates. This also is a good time to consider reducing your term life insurance. As you have fewer working years ahead of you and still have a long period of your retirement to fund, this is a time at which it begins to be less of a need for your dependents. You also want to think in a more focused way on whether and when you are going to retire and what, if anything, you are going to do in retirement. Will you continue a part-time version of your current job or a completely different "encore" career? This leads to the next big question. Where will you live? Will you stay in the same metro area but maybe move into a smaller residence? Will you migrate to a completely different part of the country or the world? How does this fit in with your retirement work activity plans and those of your spouse? This is the time to proactively take steps to fulfill these plans by scouting out locations, exploring alternate careers, and taking at least initial steps that enable you to evaluate and implement a sound plan. What will be your investment strategy? Will you use an adviser? If not, will use a service like HDO which gives you a model portfolio? Do you have the opportunity or inclination to get involved in private investments such as owned real estate? This also is the time to begin to understand how your medical insurance is going to work after you stop work. Medicare starts at 65 but it may leave certain "holes" (for example dental coverage) that your current plan covers. You begin to explore Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans by research and talking to others about their experiences.

How you answer these questions should help hone your focus as you march toward retirement. Your retirement portfolio should be growing in size and strength as you routinely infuse additional capital to make it as strong as possible. For income investors, this is a key time to track the annual dividends you're receiving to see a growing picture of your portfolio's income stream. Income investing is designed to generate a high yield "immediate income" from your portfolio. It's extremely rewarding to see it grow from a trickle to a roar as dividends are reinvested and new capital is added.

Some of you have not started your retirement portfolio feeling you're too late to the game or that retirement seems impossibly far off. Now is a key time to use the power of dividends to get your portfolio off the ground. The more time you let your portfolio's income stream grow, the more it will look like the Amazon river and less like a backwater creek.

Landing Gear Down - Ages 60-70

This is the stage at which "life comes at you fast" in terms of retirement. There may be pressures at work that force things. There may be health issues that accelerate retirement. At age 65, you have to set up Medicare. You have to make decisions about when to take Social Security. This is when you may be selling the house you have lived in for decades. And - finally - there may come a day when there is no periodic paycheck hitting your bank account.

Anyone who has gone through retirement knows from experience that it's better to hit the ground running after having planned carefully in the periods leading up to retirement. Of course, changed circumstances can upend "the best-laid plans of mice and men" but you're much better off facing the changes that will occur in your life with a well-developed plan.

As you near "D Day," you should have a closer and closer fix on how much money you will start with and this should inform the structure of your budget. You should have a plan at least for the next five years in terms of rough spending amounts, where you will be living, and any income-producing activity. You should be familiar with your "holdings" and have a reasonable sense of where you are and how changes in the market are affecting you.

Touch Down?

Whenever you actually do retire, there will be a strange bittersweet feeling. The Jack Nicolson movie "About Schmidt" captures it pretty well. A phase of your life has ended and in a sense it is sad. You will probably not be perfectly happy with every detail of the way your working life "worked out." But you should be able to look back at some accomplishments and some fun times.

But the important thing is to look forward. Retirement can be an opportunity to do things you always wanted to do. It can be an opportunity to bond more closely with the family. It can be an opportunity for fulfillment in terms of service to your community. Embrace the change and accept the future.

Income investing can provide the vehicle in which you are able to easily enjoy retirement without constant worries about your financial standing. You've spent countless years laying the foundation and setting it in stone. Don't let that crumble by having to worry about when to sell shares to meet retirement expense needs. You can live on your dividends while enjoying all this great life stage has to offer you.