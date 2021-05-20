Photo by EyeMark/iStock via Getty Images

I have been looking for quality REITs to increase my annual dividend income, and I am shocked I am not a shareholder of Realty Income (NYSE:O). I have seen some contributors I follow on Seeking Alpha write articles on O, but it wasn't until Brad Thomas's last article on O that I became interested. I went back and read some of his other articles then conducted my analysis. I want to kick myself for not investing in O sooner. I plan to add O to my Dividend Harvesting portfolio this week which I turned into a series on Seeking Alpha and in my main accounts.

Many people love investing in real estate then there are people like me who would rather own REITs. Personally, I don't want the hassle of being a landlord, dealing with repairs, tenants, or vacant space. I would much rather own good REITs, collect my dividends and reinvest them. I recently wrote an article on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), which is one of the REITs giving me exposure to Senior Living and Skilled Nursing Facilities. After looking through the REITs, I own O is a great fit adding exposure to retail and industrial properties. O has over 6,600 properties in their portfolio with a 98% occupancy rate. I also love how O's goals align with mine for this investment as they plan to treat the dividend as a sacrosanct to their DNA and average double-digit total shareholder return with minimal volatility. O is currently paying a dividend of $2.82 per share which is a 4.32% yield, and they have already earned dividend aristocrat status. If you're a dividend investor and O isn't in your portfolio, keep reading because after I finished the research, I was shocked it wasn't in mine.

(Source: Realty Income)

Realty Income as a company

There isn't much to complain about or dislike when researching O. As a member of the S&P 500 index, O is one of the 10 largest REITs globally, which has generated a 15.2% compound annual total shareholder return since they went public in 1994. O has amassed a portfolio of 6,662 properties which generate an annualized base rent of $1.73 billion. O has over 600 clients across 56 industries. While physical retail was impacted throughout the pandemic, O showcased stability and emerged in a position of strength. Over the past 5 quarters (Q1 2020 thru Q1 2021), O's contractual rent increased by $177 million (11.40%) from $1.55 billion to $1.73 billion.

(Source: Realty Income)

A typical REIT income statement analysis is different from how I would look at a company such as Apple (AAPL). The Internal Revenue Service has specific provisions a company must comply with to be classified as a REIT. To qualify as a REIT, the company must invest at least 75% of its total assets in real estate, cash, or U.S Treasuries and earn at least 75% of gross income from rents, interest on mortgages on physical property, or real estate sales. REITs are required to pay a minimum of 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Due to accounting rules requiring REITs to charge depreciation against an asset, Funds From Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) are important metrics to consider.

I will create a hypothetical scenario to demonstrate how FFO and AFFO are used to evaluate REITs. REIT ABC buys a building for $5,000,000 and decides to spread the depreciation over 20 years evenly. Each year $200,000 would be deducted from the asset value in depreciation expense ($200,000 * 20 years = $5,000,000). In year 10, REIT ABC's balance sheet would carry a value of $2.5 million for the value of the building as $2.5 million in depreciation has been deducted. Annual depreciation would be considered a line item within the fiscal year's expenses even though the $200,000 wasn't capital spent as it's a charge from depreciation. As a non-cash charge, the annual $200,000 from depreciation wasn't actual capital spent, which is why FFO and AFFO become an important metric to review.

Since REIT ABC isn't actually spending its capital for the depreciation charges in the expense items, the FFO metric adds the depreciation chargeback to ABC's net income to compute ABC's FFO. ABC's cash flow is better represented by FFO than net income, but it captures cash flow in its entirety because it doesn't incorporate the capital expenditure spent to acquire the building. By incorporating capital expenditures, the AFFO gives a more complete picture of ABC's cash flow.

Using O's income statement, I will illustrate their impressive growth rates across total revenue, operating income, FFO, and AFFO. From the beginning of the fiscal year, 2016 thru the close of 2020, O's 5-year total revenue increased on an annual basis by $628.30 million (56.95%) with an average annual growth rate of 10.06%. Over the past 3-years, O's total revenue increased by $435.80 million (35.84%) at an average annual rate of 10.76%. O's operating income increased by $290.80 million (57.09%) with an average annual growth rate of 9.48% over the past 5-years. In the prior 3-years, operating income has increased by $211.10 million (35.83%) at an average annual growth rate of 10.77%.

The increases in total revenue and operating income have transcended to AFFO and FFO per share, allowing O to pay its generous dividend. In the past 5-years, O's AFFO per share has increased by $0.66 (24.09%) from $2.74 to $3.40, creating an average annual growth rate of 4.42%. In the past 3-years, the FFO per share increased by $0.33 (10.75%) for an average annual growth rate of 3.46%. O's FFO per share has increased by $0.54 (19.49%) from $2.77 to $3.31 over the past 5-years creating an average growth rate of 3.71%. In the past 3-years, O's AFFO has increased by $0.48 (16.96%) for an average annual growth rate of 5.43%.

(Source: Realty Income)

Realty Income's tenants generate stable cash flow from over 98% of their locations occupied

Great properties in desirable locations are only part of the equation. High-quality tenants to generate stable income streams from rent are just as important. One of the impressive metrics for O is the anchor they created throughout their top 20 clients. O's top 20 clients account for 2,921 leases and 51.2% of their total annualized contractual income. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) represents 5.5% of O's income, while FedEx (FDX) contributes 3.6%, and Walmart (WMT) contributes 2.6%. Having corporations such as WBA, FDX, WMT, Home Depot (HD), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), and Kroger (KR) in the top 20 client list provides a level of assurance that O will continue to collect a large majority of their contractual rents.

(Source: Realty Income)

O looks for investment-grade rated clients in strong financial positions. Their Net Lease structure incorporates 15+ years on the initial length of the lease. O can generate a gross margin that exceeds 98% with a remaining average lease term of just over 9 years. O's diversification across critical industries is second to none as 12% of their rent comes from convenience stores, 10% from grocery stores, and 7.9% from drug stores. O's track record of stable cash flows makes this an exciting opportunity to invest in commercial real estate without the headaches of being directly involved.

Realty Income's dividend is in a league only few can compete in

When I look for dividend-producing companies to invest in after my due diligence about the company is completed, my focus shifts to the dividend. The critical points I look at are the dividend yield, the payout ratio, how long the dividend has been paid for, how often dividend increases are given to shareholders, and the average dividend increase. As a dividend investor, when I invest my capital, I am focused on the current dividend yield, if it's stable and my future increases. Since dividend stocks are long-term investments for me, I want to make sure I am getting raises frequently. All of my dividends are reinvested, allowing me to utilize the effects of compounding to my advantage.

There are many great dividend investments an investor can allocate their capital toward. Many companies pay quarterly dividends, and it's scarcer to find companies paying monthly dividends. While the overall annual payout is the same monthly dividends increase the rate of compounding, which is a positive in my opinion. O's dividend is unique, and few companies can match O's track record. O is one of the limited members in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat index, having provided investors with 26 consecutive years of dividend increases. Furthermore, since O's listing on the NYSE in 1994, they have provided 110 dividend increases with 94 coming quarterly consecutively. I love dividends; I love getting annual increases but getting raises as frequently as O rewards its shareholders is enticing.

O has paid dividends for 52 years and returned $7.8 billion through its dividends back to its shareholders. Today, O's annualized payout is $2.82 per share, which is 82.84% of their AFFO and 85.20% of their FFO, leaving room for future increases. O's dividend is currently yielding 4.31%, which is significantly larger than the current 1.38% S&P 500 dividend yield. O has an impressive track record, fundamentals that support future dividend increases, and a generous dividend. I think dividend investors should look into O as it could present an excellent opportunity to generate income from commercial real estate without being a landlord.

(Source: Realty Income)

Conclusion

I am shocked that I am not a shareholder of O, but that will change quickly. In full disclosure, I will start investing in O this week, and I plan to add to my investments in the future. After doing the research, I am impressed. O has impressive metrics in an industry that was impacted severely during the pandemic, and the quality of its tenants put my fears of rent collection at ease. O has proven long-term growth across its portfolio, total revenue, rent obligations, FFO, and AFFO. With 26 years of consecutive dividends and 94 consecutive quarterly increases, its dividend is impressive. If you're a dividend investor, O offers a solid monthly dividend that should continue to increase for years to come.