U.S. Bancorp's (USB) Management Presents at Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference Call 2021 Transcript

Mike Mayo

Welcome, everybody, to our session with U.S. Bancorp. We have Tim Welsh, Head of Consumer; and Ankit Bhatt, Chief Digital Officer with U.S. Bancorp. Right now, raise your hand if you have a question. All right. So that'll have me talking less and you talking more. But we are super excited to have both Tim and Ankit.

And so, let's just start with -- Tim, let's just jump right into it. If that's okay? Set the table for the consumer outlook at U.S. Bancorp in terms of growth, the differentiators, what gets you most excited?

Timothy Welsh

Well, I like to be excited about it. Mike, thank you so much for the opportunity to be with you. Really appreciate this discussion today. A couple of things I'd highlight to start, Mike. The first is, you know this well, banking is becoming digital and you got to be great at digital and Ankit is going to highlight this.

But a couple of things that we would point out is when you -- the core of being great at digital is you got to have a great path. And when you look at one of the leading benchmarking services out there, Keynova, they have said, we are the number one app in banking for ease-of-use and the number two app overall.

Mike Mayo

Which source is this because…

Timothy Welsh

Keynova, K E Y N O V O, right? And they -- every quarter, they come out with new insights about their benchmarking and it is -- they ranked us number one in ease-of-use and number two overall. And to be clear, Mike, that's not compared to regional banks, that's compared to all banks, right? So, that's everybody.

Another place that we've been investing a lot is on the mortgage side, with great digital tools. And Kiplinger’s, you're familiar with the personal finance magazine. Kiplinger's last fall said that we have the best digital tools in mortgage, not mortgage, just banking, but including fintechs, right? And that we were the best mortgage provider for that 18 to 34-segment, which is about purchase, and I'll come back to that.

So, we're -- and we can go on - Mike and Ankit will go along with some of the digital capabilities. But we really have invested intentionally to be great at digital and we're getting these external parties to say, “Hey, you're great at digital”. But that's not enough, right? This has to be, how do you turn that into growth, right? How do you use it to serve customers in new ways and acquire new customers?

So a couple of points I'd make there, Mike. First of all, if you think about the branches, they've got to become more productive. Secondly, you got to think about alliances like we have with State Farm, and I can talk about each of these in a bit. But the branches, alliances, new markets like Charlotte and then digital marketing, and I'll particularly talk about that with regard to mortgage.

So, let me -- this is -- you got to have a great digital foundation and then you use it to grow in these areas. So, first of all, on branches. Mike, if you think back to what a branch was pre-COVID, the way generally worked for people, came into a branch was they came in on their time and generally speaking, they cash the check, right?

The model that has evolved in a very short amount of time during the pandemic is that we now do -- we outreach to customers because they're not coming in, in the same way. So, we are proactively reaching out to them. We set appointments with them to the tune of a couple hundred thousand a month. I mean, it's quite stunning. And then we help them with technology. So, we can go online. Mike, if you had a U.S. Bank app on your phone, we could go right on your phone and help you use our digital tools, doing that a couple hundred thousand times a month, too.

So, we're reaching out to about 50% more customers than we used to prior to the pandemic. We're scheduling appointments, where typically 30 or 40 minutes we sit down with you talk about your holistic situation. And then we use our co-browsing technology to help you get comfortable with our tools. It's an entirely different engagement model in the branch and still very much evolving, Mike, but it's very different than what you thought about pre-pandemic.

Secondly, alliances and State Farm. You've seen this and we've talked about it a little bit. We're in the very, very early stages of this, Mike. I think you know that we've just launched deposit products in the last couple of months. We've just opened card, but we're seeing very good uptake among the agents. And if you think about the growth that we've already seen, just in this very early stages, it's like from a deposit sales perspective, Mike, it's as if we added one small metropolitan area almost overnight. And from a card perspective, it's like we've added two large metropolitan areas in a very short time, right?

So all of a sudden, you see real potential for growth, or you got more productive branches, you got alliances where you're opening up what feels like cities almost at a time all across the country, because remember State Farm is everywhere.

The third, Charlotte. We continue -- we've got two branches open, a couple more that we're opening, and you see that kind of new market strategy. But I think it's also important, Mike, keep it in the sense of partnerships because State Farm is everywhere. So we can now open branches just in selected places where we want to amplify.

And then last, we want to grow through better digital marketing, a particular area of focus for us that has been for us in mortgage. I think, Mike, you're quite familiar with the fact that a few years ago, we pivoted to not to be in the purchase market and the retail side of mortgage. That's really where our focus is. And in the last several years, we've nearly doubled share in that retail purchase base.

So, you'll get the benefits. We get the benefits of this cyclical refinance boom that everybody's experiencing, but we're also seeing the benefits of the secular trend because we believe purchases the way to go. And we've gotten a whole lot more effective at marketing that capability. So, we're getting customers early in the funnel. So, that's, Mike, you build a great digital platform. You got those growth that you can then build, get from on top of that a great digital platform. That's all on the consumer side.

And then we've got the business banking side, which is a very similar story in small business. And I think you've seen or heard some of the comments that Andy and Terry have made on that front, which is we see quite material 25% to 30% revenue lift and our upside potential and 15% to 20% growth in customers in that front.

So, Mike, I think that's the essence of the story is great digital leads to growth in lots of different ways on the consumer side and lots of upside in the business banking side.

Mike Mayo

The last thing you said about business banking is a 25% to 30% revenue lift, 15% to 20% lift in customers. What does that relate to?

Timothy Welsh

That is -- there's about -- we have about as, Andy and Terry pointed out, we have a billion customers or so today, and we can see over the next several years that kind of aggregate lift in revenues and customers.

Mike Mayo

That's great. All right. Let's go to Ankit. So, no pressure, but I think I just heard Tim say digital leads to growth, leads to uplift, leads to engagement and everything else, it all starts with digital. So, don't mess up here. What makes – there’s…

Ankit Bhatt

Yeah. Thanks.

Mike Mayo

…by the way, raise your hand, a lot of good attendees here. Ankit, what makes your digital strategies special? I guess, Keynova, Kiplinger, they're all bragging about U.S. Bancorp, but what makes it special?

Ankit Bhatt

Thanks Mike, and thanks for giving us an opportunity to talk about U.S. Bank here. So, I think a couple of things, right? Tim alluded to Keynova and again, just to set the stage, right, we don't really focus on customer experience to win recognition awards, but it's good to really not only be recognized by Keynova, but others in the industry as well, right? There's other firms like Javelin, that's recognized our -- for our account opening process. There is Cornerstone Advisor that does industry-wide analysis on payments, specifically on mobile check deposit. We recognize it's having the number one experience.

We recently launched our smart assistant capability, which is a voice enabled capability in the app. We were rated as excellent, right? And we've only been in the market for four or five months, right? And we're at one of the two banks that were rated as excellent. So, a lot of focus, and rightfully so on digital.

What I'm excited about is that we are just getting started, right? And if you look at -- and this is readily available, not only through Keynova, but through the app store. If you look at what we have done in the last year or so, we have launched twice as many features as a lot of our regional banks, 50% more capabilities than big banks, right? So, not only do we have an amazing experience, but we're not satisfied, right? We are investing, continuing to invest heavily into digital because we want to make sure we are leading the path there, right? So, we're very excited about that.

And specifically, we have talked in the past about really bringing these capabilities, and making them available to our customers, right? This concept of DIY, where we're really excited, which Tim alluded to is the connection between digital and human, right? Because we believe banking is a human business. And we have unique advantage here, in my opinion, because of some of the capabilities we've built, right? Things like co-browse appointment scheduling.

And what we're -- what we have observed is not only is there a customer expectation of around using these capabilities, but both our customers and our employees, our customer facing staff have really high satisfaction when they engage with us through these steward together capabilities that we call them, right?

So, I think, a lot of focus in the company really around establishing, getting new customers, establishing that relationship, but our secret sauce is really how do we take the digital DIY capability and leverage the human component and use the overarching digital capabilities to serve our customers.

Mike Mayo

That's great. So, when you add it all together, Tim and Ankit, is U.S. Bancorp a national consumer bank, is it a regional bank? You're kind of the Western half of the U.S., but you're in Charlotte. I have a simple mind and so yeah, I have regional banks and I have national banks and I don't know what you are. So, what are you?

Timothy Welsh

Well, I think, Mike, I take it that we're, in many ways, a national bank. If you look at a couple of our consumer businesses, you think about our mortgage business, our auto business, our credit card business, those are all national. And now with our alliance with State Farm, we're taking deposits from every place that there's a State Farm agent, or we can take deposits from State Farm agents.

So, we don't look like a traditional branch bank everywhere, but we certainly have the capabilities across the country to be able to offer consumer financial solutions and are rapidly building them on the small business side as well on the business banking side. So, I think we're -- it's moving, it's using these digital capabilities to be accessible to consumers and small businesses everywhere.

And then as Ankit talked about adding a human connection, wherever it makes sense. And I just would underscore something that he said, which is we're still in the very early days of this digital expansion, not only because of the capabilities we're building, but because consumers are still very much learning to adapt all of these tools. And that's why we think it is so important to be able to help through co-browsing and other support people wherever they are in the country. And we can all -- we can support them through our call centers or other tools. But that's -- that I think Mike, is the fact that we are now a national bank in so many ways.

I hope that gets at your question.

Mike Mayo

Absolutely. And so, your digital first branch light, you close one fourth of branches, which is -- and you didn't lose -- it didn't -- I mean, based on what I see, sound like your deposits went down. So, you should get a raise, if you didn't get one.

Timothy Welsh

Well, the most important thing is we continue to serve our customers well. And I think that's what you're saying in the numbers is that they are -- they like the digital experience and they really like the digital cluster, the human experience. And that's I think what you're seeing in the numbers.

Mike Mayo

So, how many branches do you need per MSA? That's a -- do you need two? Do you need four? Do you need 10? Do you need 50? Do you need 100? I mean, what's the right -- if on average, what's the formula and where is it today?

Timothy Welsh

It's a really interesting question, Mike. Historically, one would have said that in a large metropolitan area, you need a large number of branches and the branches are proportional to population. I mean, that's traditionally the way people have thought about this. And I think what we're all learning, Mike, is that there are new models, right, that there are different ways to do that. And we absolutely see that there are some consumers who prefer a physical presence, and we need to be able to provide that, but perhaps not in the same way, it used to be five minutes from your house.

The real issue, Mike, is what are we doing in those four walls that adds value. And what we're finding is that when you change the equation, what hap -- what's happening more and more in our branches is that you're coming to a branch for two things, financial assistance and technical assistance, right? And for those two things, you're not coming to cash checking, you're coming for those two things. And for those things, you're willing to drive a bit more, because if you're going to spend 30 or 40 minutes sitting with somebody to either explain the technology or to get a perspective on your financial situation, that's real value to you. So, you probably don't need the density that you have had historically.

And by the way, you can now do some of that through this technology, right? And we're the first bank that's doing co-browsing. As far as we know, we're the first large bank to be able to do co-browse at scale. We're now also doing it with video. So, Mike, you can be wherever you are and I can be on the video and you can see me helping you with your tools. It builds trust, et cetera. So, I think that changes all of those factors together, change all the calculations of what's required in a branch. Don't get me wrong. I think the physical presence absolutely matters, but what happens there is different. And the way that we engage with clients will be a lot through the digital -- through these kinds of video capabilities as well.

Mike Mayo

So, you've lacked consumer growth the industry has. And you're seeing paydowns on cards and it's just tough. So, after a period of lack of growth, when do you think that picks up and why?

Timothy Welsh

Well, I think, it has been challenging for the whole industry. You're absolutely right. And I think that where we are betting, Mike, is on the segment of consumers that value great technology like Ankit has been building and who want that personal connection. And we need to get that message out through digital marketing, right? That's a big push for us as well.

And so, I don't think it's going to -- I don't think there's a light switch here, right? I think what this is, is two things. First of all, it's becoming what we call more central to our customers. It's becoming -- getting -- building stronger and stronger relationships through everything we've just been talking about. And then radiating that message that says we have something different here.

And as Ankit talked about we have some real differentiation on the digital side. And we believe the combination of that with the banker is a real distinctive offering. So, it's first about how do you become deeper with your clients and then how does that radiate to become to generate more growth.

Mike Mayo

All right. Need a little help from my friends here. So go ahead and raise your hand. But I'm going to summarize what I think I heard you say, Tim, and Ankit as ABCD and you can correct me if anyone joined late, the A is alliances. State Farm is everywhere. It's like adding a small MSA. And it's like adding two large MSAs when it comes to cards. The B is for branches post-pandemic. Your proactive outreach is up 50%. You now have appointments that are 30 to 40 minutes, or co-browsing more do it yourself. You have 200,000 of those per month. And people come to the branches more for financial assistance in tech -- technical assistance. So, they're willing to drive.

The C stands for Charlotte or new markets. That's where you're linking State Farm with your consumer lending, card, mortgage, auto, the call centers and digital. And the fourth, the D is digital marketing where you're doing well, the 18 to 34 segment. Mortgage, you've doubled your share in the purchase market. And you have ease-of-use and top-rated scores. Is that a fair summary?

Timothy Welsh

That is Mike -- nearly doubled on the mortgage side, not exactly doubled. And the only other B I might add, you called it branches. I might also add business banking there. As we talked about the growth in biz -- in small business banking. We're very bullish on and it's for the same set of reasons you just articulated, but I like the ABCD summary. Yeah.

Mike Mayo

And that's the 1 million customers that you -- where you look for the lift.

Timothy Welsh

Exactly right. Yeah.

Mike Mayo

Okay. With that, we made it easy for people to ask questions. So, let's go with Chris Spahr, who does all the work on you and I take all the credit when we're right. When we're wrong, Chris gets blamed. So, Chris, go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Spahr

Thanks. So, Tim, and then I guess it's also for Ankit. But the State Farm relationship, is it -- does it go both ways? Do you sell site -- is there an opportunity to sell State Farm products and generate fee income, particularly with your origination skills?

Timothy Welsh

So, Chris, this is a rapidly evolving alliance, and we're still in the very early stages. So, at the moment, what it is, is -- it is credit cards, deposits and banking for their agents, but we are exploring all kinds of opportunities and we'll certainly keep you posted as those things emerge.

Chris Spahr

And how -- on the auto side, I know that's kind of a growing area for you. How do you compete against the captives and the non-banks, which tended - either the captives have actually had the new auto loans and the non-banks tended to be able to be more aggressive on the subprime?

Timothy Welsh

Well, I think, Chris, we're seeing, and I know you're well aware of this, quite remarkable dynamics in the auto market right now. The shortage of supply, both in the new car and the used car markets is making it -- it means that there's much less competition from the captives, because there's less sales incentives and other things out there.

So, at the moment what we're finding is that our long-term value proposition, which is to be a very tight, close relationships with the dealers and provide great service to them is really allowing us to play very competitively in that game. But that -- there will always be cycles in the auto loan business, as you well know. We happened to be at a particularly good cycle where it's not only -- there's relatively less competition from the captives, but I think more is that our model of building long-term relationships with dealers now seems to really paying off for them and for us.

Mike Mayo

Hey Tim, I think among the mysteries of the world, I think at the Loch Ness Monster, the Bermuda triangle, Chris, maybe you can add to my list. But also where are the benefits from the closing of one-fourth of your branches went?

Timothy Welsh

So…

Mike Mayo

That's my attempt at a joke, but it's actually real, because -- thanks for the polite laugh, but really you closed one-fourth of your branches and we were expecting better operating leverage that clearly you're plowing it back. You're not telling us how much. So, that's -- it's remarkable what you did by holding on those deposit, really is. But to us as investors or those who represent investors, we didn't really see it hit the bottom line yet or help me reconcile that?

Timothy Welsh

Yeah. Well, I not - honestly, Mike, hadn't thought about the presence of a Loch Ness Monster. So, that's an interesting and clever one. Look, we plowed it into several areas. First of all, we're making a lot of investments in digital. We've talked about that and you got to see it pay-off. And we think, Mike, that all the third-party validation says that it's paying off, right? The people are saying that's good.

But the other point is that we think that there is a new value proposition here that you have to invest in, right? And that is, in people doing the kinds of things, the appointments in co-browsing, and that requires reconfiguration. For example, we have to partner with others to have the technology to do co-browsing, et cetera. So, we're making those kinds of investments. And what we're optimistic about, Mike, is that, that creates possibilities that we hadn't had before.

So, the alliance that we have with State Farm is a outcome of the fact that we had great digital tools. A, they wanted a great digital player; and B, that on Ankit's digital tools allowed us to very easily plug into their systems, right? So, hopefully over time, you'll see that operating leverage in some revenue lift that comes from all these different sources.

Mike Mayo

And what about the efficiency benefit?

Timothy Welsh

Well, we expect that you'll continue to get efficiency benefits also, as we become more productive with these things.

Mike Mayo

Okay. Let's go to Pete. Your line is live.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Can you hear me?

Mike Mayo

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. I wanted to ask -- thanks for the time. I wanted to ask about consumer/merchant acceptance opportunities and threats, and USB is a unique bank, or you guys have a great position in that. You're pretty -- number five, according to Mike's report on both sides of emerging acceptance and in consumers. What we observe is technology firms are preempting banks in physical and digital point-of-sale with better merchant acceptance solutions, leading to attractive product showing strong product market fit like the NPL, one-click checkout, merchant lending and marketing solutions. We see square building -- and then we see Square building powerful capabilities, linking consumers to merchants, starting with loyalty, which I'm sure you noticed.

How do you think about linking the size of your network, so that they strengthen each other not let Square win big? And are there any specific products or initiatives we can see that at effect today? Thank you.

Timothy Welsh

Hey, great topic. Thank you for raising. This gets at part of my excitement that I touched on earlier with the business banking side of this. So, you are absolutely right. What is happening, if you are a small business today, you are looking -- you're running your small business -- be it a restaurant or a gym or whatever it is, you're running it through a software solution that we -- excuse me -- we need to be able to integrate into.

And you might've seen that about 18 months ago, we purchased talech. And this is exactly the kind of capability that allows us to tap -- to integrate our banking solutions and our merchant processing, and create the kinds of visibility for the business owners, so that they can manage all of their finances in one place and they can have the exact kind of pools that you just alluded to, so that we can -- they can do their merchant processing. They can see their credit balances, their deposits, all of that.

So, we are absolutely building that technology. talech, for a long time, has been a partner of Elavon. And what we are seeing is very significant, very rapid uptick in the number of our customers who are now buying our Elavon solution and using that to link into their software to help manage their overall finances.

So, this is the root of our bullishness on business banking is that we bought the technology and are integrating our pieces together to be able to serve these -- small businesses in a fundamentally new way. This is not about going to them and asking for loans or deposits. That's the old game. We're playing a new game here, set by the software providers. And that's why we're as bullish on this as we are.

Does that get at your question or were there other parts of it?

Mike Mayo

Pete, go ahead and follow-up if you like, because that -- this is something I don't think is understood about U.S. Bancorp. It’s a new strategy. It's a new acquisition. This is where you're doing something differently. So, Pete, go ahead and follow-up.

Unidentified Analyst

No, I think it's very exciting. I was wondering, how you guys think about merchant link offers. I know that you're starting to work with Cardlytics. But clearly, the business exchange and value and use of data is a pretty interesting proposition. Look at Square Cash boost. So, anything on the consumer side that would benefit from the integration on the merchant side, that you can talk to be useful -- to get that all well going.

Timothy Welsh

Yes. This is very early days and we are exploring all those opportunities, not yet in a position to say specific things that we're doing, but know that very much, this is front and center for us. Because we believe that we are unusual, Mike, as you said, we have some distinctive capabilities here in that talech, Elavon are really jewels that we can be using to benefit the small businesses and benefit the consumers. So, lots more to come on this.

But this whole payments ecosystem that we have here we think is really to our advantage, because we can bring distinctive new offerings to the market in the -- because we have the banking pieces and the payments pieces, and that even fintechs don't have all of those pieces.

Mike Mayo

Let's just stay here for one more moment, because this is -- look, you -- what we said is your recovery play, okay? The whole industry's had a recovery play. Your payments business is kind of like American Express. We kind of all get that. But then we put out our report, it's like a free call option on becoming a chime or a Square, which is people value that at zero right now, okay?

Timothy Welsh

That's right. Yeah.

Mike Mayo

But that's the possibility. So -- and that's not just your area, that goes to the higher, larger middle-market and stuff, right?

Timothy Welsh

It absolutely does. It goes throughout the bank. But you're exactly right, Mike. I've identified that option. That's really important. And it's now up to us to deliver on it. And we are very optimistic about our prospects for doing that, but that is the option we've got. The combination of talech and Elavon and our banking services, we can knit that together in a compelling way. It will be truly distinctive in the market.

Mike Mayo

I guess the problem there is, it's managed by different parts of the bank and getting everybody to work together around the customer versus their function area is tough. Isn't it?

Timothy Welsh

It can be. But I think that's one of the advantages of having a one U.S. Bank mentality, which we talk about a lot, and it's very true here. And the other piece that I would say, Mike, is I'd go back to what Ankit referenced the rate at which we are able to add new features in digital, we're adding new features much faster than other banks are, right? And as he said, you can find that a public sources and that's exactly as what you said Mike, is because of the collaboration we've been able to develop over several years. And so, we like to think that that's a core capability of ours is to collaborate across businesses. And you're seeing the output in one area. We hope you'll see it in a secondary called business banking.

Mike Mayo

Last question, when can we see external metrics that show that you're a little bit more chime like or square like, or something that shows outsize growth, which is ultimately what this relates to?

Timothy Welsh

You will be seeing products in the latter half of this year, which put us in that trajectory. And then as those come out, we will be in a position to talk to you about the growth that we're seeing from that.

Mike Mayo

Okay. Good. So, as -- just a concluding statement from each -- first go with Ankit and then Tim. I mean, we talked about the A for alliances and State Farm. We talked about the B for branches and business banking. We talked about C, Charlotte, which stands for the new markets. We talked about D for digital marketing. And we overall talked about investing in digital to get the products and the distribution and the growth.

So, if there's one point that you want us to take away, Ankit, from your digital efforts, and Tim from your consumer efforts overall, what would that one point be?

Ankit Bhatt

I would say, for digital, it really is about kind of going beyond just transactions, understanding customer needs, helping them with their financial wellness, right? And this do it together. And DIY is really a model to help serve our customers with financial wellness.

Mike Mayo

Great. And Tim?

Timothy Welsh

I'm hopeful, Mike, that A plus B plus C plus D equals growth, and that leads to -- and that's growth in new customers and in becoming more central to the lives of our customers that we already have, so that we can live out our purpose, which is to help -- to invest our hearts and minds to power the potential those businesses and consumers.

Mike Mayo

That -- that's great. So, basically, we're saying one plus two plus three plus four equals like seven or. I'll -- after work on that one. I'm glad your math is better than mine today. But that was very interesting.

And Jen, Head of IR at U.S. Bancorp, thank you for facilitating this. And Ankit and Tim, thank you for joining the conference.

Timothy Welsh

Great to be with you.

Ankit Bhatt

Thank you, Mike.

Mike Mayo

Take care.