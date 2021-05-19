Honeywell International Inc.'s (HON) Management Presents at BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference May 19, 2021 12:00 PM ET

Stéphane Fymat - Vice President and General Manager, Urban Air Mobility

Andrew Obin - BofA Merrill Lynch

Good afternoon. My name is Andrew Obin, and I'm Bank of America's multi-industrial analyst. And with us is one of the keynote speakers for the conference. We have Stéphane Fymat. And he is the Vice President and General Manager of Arrow, which is a business within Honeywell. And we’re going to talk Urban Air Mobility; something different, something very exciting. Honeywell has a lot of these exciting development strategies that I think are being appreciated by investors and this is certainly one of the growth vectors for the company. And the company thought it was exciting. So we think it's exciting as well.

And with that, I will let Stéphane speak to his slide deck, and then we'll have some time for Q&A. Stéphane, thank you very much for joining us and take it away.

Great. Thank you, Andrew. And are my slides showing? There we go. Thank you. So if we can advance to the next slide and the one after that with my bio on it. There you go. Thank you.

So, hello, everyone. My name is Stéphane Fymat. I'm the Vice President and General Manager of the Urban Air Mobility business unit here at Honeywell. Today, I'm here to talk to you about Urban Air Mobility, often called Advanced Air Mobility, which we define as including both the transportation of people and goods in urban and inter-urban settings.

So with that on the next slide. Urban Air Mobility is the response to two megatrends. The first one is congestion in and around our cities, and the second is consumption via e-commerce. So let me speak a bit about the first one.

For people who live in Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, D.C. or L.A., you lose about 100 to 150 hours per year to congestion. And for those of us maybe who live in Rome, Paris, London, Mexico City, Sao Paulo or Rio, it's between 150 to 190 hours per year, again, lost to congestion.

Now, obviously, the past year with COVID, we kind of saw congestion come down. But as countries reopen, we feel that the congestion is going to snap right back and then only increase while the road networks expand at a much slower pace. So what this does is drive the need for disruptive innovation in the transportation of people. At the same time, e-commerce continues to grow worldwide. We estimate that by the year 2030, there will be about 726 billion parcels delivered worldwide. And that doesn't include Uber Eats or things like that.

Of those parcels, the top three markets are China, the United States and Japan. And of those 726 billion parcels, about two-thirds of it, 66% of it is business-to-consumer e-commerce.

As e-commerce grows, people expect to receive their purchases ever more rapidly. Same-day delivery is rapidly becoming the norm, and this also drives the need for disruption and transportation. So what Urban Air Mobility is all about is really unlocking the third dimension, which is the air to enable you and your purchases to fly over the traffic in five minutes rather than be stuck in the traffic for 45 minutes to one.

So on the next slide, the need for the innovation is clear and the disruptive innovators are responding. And they're responding by designing new kinds of aircraft and drones that are efficient, quite and ecologically friendly.

At Honeywell, we have a very clear vision of that future. We're creating a world where Air Cargo is completely autonomous from the warehouse to your house. And same-day delivery is possible anywhere in the world. And creating a world where Urban and Regional air travel is ubiquitous and urban air taxis operate from your neighborhood vertiport and make 100-mile trip possible in less than 45 minutes.

So on the next slide, you'll see that the world can be a really different place when you can fly over the traffic. You'll soon be able to take an electric air taxi from downtown Manhattan to JFK or Teterboro to Midtown in seven minutes. The Hamptons might be two to three hours away by car, but an air taxi would get you there in 40 minutes with an Uber waiting for you when you arrive. Or maybe you become super familiar with travels from Westport to Manhattan in about 20 minutes. Or finally, maybe island hopping becomes well within reach, and you can fly direct from Boston to Martha's Vineyard in less than 30 minutes.

Now, you might be asking yourself on the next slide. Wait a minute, I can do this by helicopter like what's new here. And it's true, but helicopters are very expensive to operate, which means that very few people can afford to fly them. And helicopter operations are also very noisy, which highly constrains the communities where they can operate from.

The new breed of vertical takeoff electric air taxis, like the example that you see here on this slide, are safer, quieter, and cheaper to fly than helicopters. These two vehicles are made possible by a combination of four things: distributed electric propulsion, advanced site controls, and robust automation and autonomy, and miniaturized sensors. Honeywell is building all of these technologies. In fact, mission-critical avionics and propulsion systems accounts for anywhere between $200,000 and $1.5 million of the total value on one of these vehicles.

The result is multiple step changes and capabilities. First, electric power and extensive automation can cut the operating costs by as much as 15% to 80%. The electric motor has only one moving part. Its simplicity or robustness drives down maintenance costs just the way it does electric costs.

Second, simplifying electric power transmission allows us to easily replace a large helicopter rotor and all the mechanisms that drive it with many smaller propellers. This adds safety and redundancy and allows for routine vertical takeoff from urban areas. Running small rotors also dramatically reduce noise and vibration. Anyone who's been around the helicopter knows that that's a big deal.

Finally, air taxis like the one you see here can take off like the helicopter, and then fly through the air just like an airplane. This not only increases the cruise efficiency of the aircraft, but also further reduces the noise and the vibration that you feel. So this gives passengers exceptional cabin experience.

So let's change channel a little bit and talk about logistics on the next slide. So today's logistics, use a hub-and-spoke system. The big cargo aircraft fly from big airport to big airport. Cargo is then translated onto smaller propeller aircraft to reach regional airports. From there, parcels are loaded onto vans and trucks and transported to distribution centers and cross-docks and ultimately delivered to their home or business.

The vans and trucks used in the middle-mile and last-mile segments are slow and heavily reliant on roads. Meanwhile, e-commerce continues to grow. It's growing 15% year-over-year in the last decade, it grew twice that in the last year. And in the same period of time, Amazon's free delivery timeline or free delivery time window shrunk from being eight days out to just one to two days.

So this growth is straining logistics, retailers and shippers are building more warehouses pre-positioning more stock and fighting harder through traffic to get to the customer. All of this is expensive and ultimately not scalable.

And so we think there's a better way, you can do logistics like this with robotic aircraft. Electric autonomous cargo vehicles that can fly point to point with minimum human intervention to accelerate logistics and reduce operating costs. By taking off vertically and flying from warehouse to warehouse. Autonomous cargo aircraft can avoid traffic and airport delays, by delivering just in time without the need for extended warehouse capacity. And pre-positioning excessive staff in response to consumer demands. Pilots are underutilized in the middle mile to get packages from a small town. What really happens there is a pilot gets on one of these smaller aircraft flies two hours to a major airports to the Regional Airport, they unload the packages, and then the pilot sits on the tarmac for about eight hours waiting in the terminal for the return trip, take some more packages and flies back to the main airport that night.

Instead of having a remote operator that flies out two hours and then waits eight hours and flies back two hours, you can have him remotely monitoring robotic cargo aircraft, that we can instantly multiply the productivity of that pilot from two to four times. Finally, 50% of parcel logistic costs are in the last mile. The delivery driver has to march from house to house some drop off packages. So if we can deploy delivery drones to bridge that last mile, then again we stand to multiply the productivity of those last mile delivery centers. So the same Honeywell avionics or propulsion systems that make robotic cargo logistics possible, these are the same that we talked about for Urban Air Mobility in the last slide. So again, we account for a significant portion of the value of these aircraft. On the heavier and middle mile cargo vehicle, that cost is anywhere between $800,000 to $5 million, and we have $100,000 to $1.5 million of that content.

On small last mile delivery drones, our content could account for anywhere between $5,000 and $62,000, the value of that aircraft. So on the next slide; we talk a little bit about the way we look at the market. We really segment the market into three different segments. Air taxi segment, which is primarily the transportation of people; the middle mile cargo segment, and then what we call either the local light parcel segment or the small drone segments. And we separate those two because the nature of the vehicles there is a little bit different, bigger vehicles rather than or small drones. Collectively, we see the opportunity at around $120 billion annually in 2030 as the total available market, you can see in red there, the way we break it down by segment, as well as the opportunity that we see for Honeywell in each of those segments.

For comparison's sake, on the right side, you see some of the other analysts in the industry that put out their forecasts out for how big they think the market will be. Depending on the analysts it might be 2030 and 2040. Typically, they take a slightly different cut than we do, but we're looking at total vehicle production that can be possible over the years, they tend to look at passenger dollar spent or shipping dollars spent on those kinds of vehicles. But nonetheless, it gives you another way to look at the market as well. So collectively, we think we're positioned to address a $30 billion annual market. We think we have $7 billion right now in projected cumulative pipeline over the next five years and growing to $55 billion in cumulative pipeline by -- throughout to 2030.

So, move to the next slide. Honeywell is building the brains and muscles of air taxi and cargo, CUS or Cargo Unmanned Systems. We create the critical systems that make these new vehicles and services possible. And specifically we're going after two areas. The first area broadly speaking is called avionics or aviation electronics. This includes what I called in our segment, vehicle management systems and in other parts of the aviation industry might be referred to as flight decks or cockpit systems. That includes fly-by- wire systems, detect-and-avoid systems, and I'll explain a bit about what that is, autonomy and simplified vehicle operations. Then secondary, we focus on this electric and hybrid electric propulsion systems and their related systems that go along with that.

So we're going to do next is I'm going to step through a few of the key technologies that we're developing and just give you a bit of a taste for what we're working on. So with the next slide. So one of the things that have to happen for urban air taxis and here I'm talking about the aircraft that primarily will be transporting people. In the early years, these will not be fully autonomous aircraft with no pilot on board, they will have a pilot on board who will fly the aircraft. If urban air taxis are going to take off and really become integral to our communities, we're going to have to have 1000s of these air taxis flying. And that means we're going to need to ramp up 1000s of pilots very, very quickly. In order to do that, we have to make it much simpler for them to learn how to fly. Look at the image over here, what you see is an image of a future cockpit that we're working on right now. And if you look at the inset here on the right, you see the display the future pilot or operator of this vehicle will see. And so if you think about rental cars, you can go to any city in the world, pick up a rental car. And even if you've never driven that car before, you can generally figure out how to drive it safely in one or two minutes. And you do that without reading the manual. So we need to make it that simple. So to fly urban air taxis, easy for anyone to fly and to do it safely. So one of the things that Honeywell is working on in terms of flight decks is a technology we call Simplified Vehicle Operations or SPO for short. But what we intend to do here is replace the traditional aircraft instrument panel with a new simplified user interface. When you look at the image right here, what you see immediately is high design thinking applied to the cockpit. So right away, this is important, a display that is interesting, aesthetic, or relatable, will make people curious and make consumers curious to perhaps get in the aircraft. And it'll generate interest in a whole new system, a whole new segment of the population to become pilots. When you look at this, you'll see there are several key themes that we're pursuing in terms of simplification.

Number one is using design styles that people already understand. So if you look on the right of the image, and you see like the purple line going up on the right on that looks a little bit like the driving directions you might see on your smartphone, only showing actionable information, information that matters. Replacing all of the aviation style specialized gauges and readout that you see in the cockpits today. It's simple readouts that people can understand. So if you look at the digital readouts on the main screen there, the number on the left and the number on the right airspeed and altitude, simple readouts, as opposed to the complex styles that pilots use today.

Lastly, high level commands, take off, land, go to destination, and return to base. We've developed and tested these concepts in our labs with real pilots, and with non-pilots. We've trained pilots, when they try this out, they tend to complain, and they complain as they say, it's too boring to fly, which is in fact exactly what we want. So non pilots, this is very natural, effective video games that they grew up with as kids.

So let's go to the next slide. And let's talk about fly-by-wire. So fly-by-wire refers to a combination of reliable computers, extremely reliable computers, and sensors that work together to automatically translate the pilot's commands into safe maneuvers for the aircraft. When you're flying a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and you see the control surfaces on the wings move. That's a Honeywell fly-by-wire system at work. Electric aircraft, particularly those are designed to take off vertically, have to have a fly-by-wire system to control the multitude of motors and propellers and actuators that you see on that aircraft. The fly-by-wire system on a contemporary airliner takes the space of three bookshelves and weighs about 800 pounds. That can work for an airliner, but it's not going to work for one of these vehicles where every ounce matters. So we'll address the needs here to address this market. And what we are doing is a clean sheet design that reduces each flight computer from the size of a bookshelf down to the size of a single book. Each unit of the Honeywell fly-by-wire system is the size of a hardback novel and weighs about three pounds, almost 100x reduction in weight. Then you nick and safely fly the aircraft. Well, we've got three of them to reduce the chance of a significant failure down to less than one in a billion. That, by the way, is the same level of safety as wide-body airliners today. Safety is key to making our vision of pervasive aerial mobility real, we've been building these fly-by-wire systems for decades, and we've applied that expertise to create a radically new compact design, one that is built from the ground up to enable the future of aerial mobility.

So let's move to the next slide. So autonomy, especially in unmanned aircraft, where there's no pilot on board from the beginning, such as for small drones and for middle mile, cargo UAVs or cargo drones. Autonomy can unleash the full economic potential of these vehicles. But with no pilot on board, one of the first things you have to do is these vehicles have to be able to detect and avoid other airplanes in the sky automatically. And this is absolutely required for the FA and other agencies to allow drones and other unmanned aircraft to fly beyond the line of sight of the ground pilot. So to enable this, Honeywell has been bringing to market new compact radars. So the radar that you see on your right below the gold square there, that's about the size of a deck of index cards, and it weighs less than two pounds. It allows air taxis and other drones to see aircraft over two miles away, day or night, clear skies, from foam, haze or clouds. If you look at the image on the bottom left on the right there, you'll see a number of green dots streaking across the sky. That's our radar detecting on aircraft that is flying across the path of the aircraft that it's flying in. And even though the pilot can barely see that other aircraft, if at all, the radar can pick it up just fine.

So the other thing I'd like to point out about these radars is it's not just the radar that we're providing. It's also the radar software. So when that radar is installed, it doesn't just detect the other aircraft. It also computes their trajectory automatically. So one of these aircrafts to avoid an aircraft that's you know on its path.

So with that, let's change slides again. Now let's talk very quickly about electric propulsion. So electric propulsion is key to designing these multi rotor aircraft and to make them quiet, safe, and with very low operating costs. We are committed to electrifying aviation, air taxis and autonomous cargo aircraft are leading the way. Our electric motor controller what we collectively call an Electric Propulsion Unit or EPU as industry leading power density, the power electronics efficiency, basically what this means that allows us to lift more aircraft with less motor. The aircraft the motor you see on the right there, 90 pounds, two and a half cubic feet in size, 90% efficient, 215 horsepower. It's highly modular, can be customized for different vehicle configurations in a wide range of power requirements. Critically, we've also formed a strategic partnership with DENSO; DENSO is one of the largest tier one automotive suppliers in the world to build the industrial capacity to produce certifiable aerospace grade motors at the scale and cost of automotive components.

So with that, let's move to the next slide. Let's talk a little bit about hybrid power. So in electric aircraft, battery life is the limiting factor just like in your smartphone, just like an electric car. With today's batteries, the maximum range is about 125 miles. That's fine for inter urban trips. That's fine for short hops such as JFK to Manhattan or Boston to Martha's Vineyard, but it doesn't work for regional travel. To surmount the current limitations of lithium-ion batteries, we can replace some or all of the batteries with a gas turbine generator. With this kind of a system are basically a small jet engine that turns a generator that generates electricity, we can extend the range of these kinds of aircraft for 100 miles to 600 miles. So what that means is we can take off vertically from downtown New York, it's like direct to Boston, LA to San Francisco, same thing, London to Frankfurt, same thing.

Okay, so with that, let's move to the next slide. Can we move to the next slide? Okay, great. So it's -- when we look at this kind of a market where we talk about, the future of Urban Air Mobility, lots of people focus on the future as they rightfully should. But it should not be lost that aircraft designers are designing and building these vehicles today. Many are flight testing their vehicles today, Honeywell is engaged in working with these aircraft designers today, and we're winning deals today.

So, for example, on top left, a couple of these are public, a couple -- a lot of these are still not public yet. We've won an opportunity with Vertical Aerospace to provide both the fly-by-wire system and the vehicle management system. The Vertical Aerospace, vehicle as an urban air taxi, much like I've described in the beginning.

Next is a middle-mile cargo drone that has been designed by Pipistrel. It’s called the Nuuva 300. And that vehicle, we are also providing the fly-by-wire system for that vehicle.

Next, the next, all these here are still confidential, I can tell you a little bit about them. For a well-known military cargo UAV designer, we're providing a fly-by-wire system for unmanned cargo drone vehicle for them. For another urban air taxi manufacturer, we're providing the fly-by-wire system for that vehicle as well.

On the bottom left, yet another aircraft designer that is building a vehicle that is both suitable for the transportation of people and cargo, we're providing a fly-by-wire system for that vehicle. It's a very large e-commerce company. We're working with them using our radar to evaluate how it can detect and avoid other traffic for use in their last-mile delivery drones. And then the last two on the right, are again, cargo UAVs, where we're providing in this case, the satellite communication system that allows ground pilots to fly these vehicles way beyond the line of sight of the operator.

So collectively, we've already won over $0.5 billion of wins. We have $3 billion more pending and $7 billion in the pipeline over the next five years. And this is as we stand here today. And we believe that we are the leader in fly-by-wire systems for Urban Air Mobility, avionics, and vehicle management systems, especially with the simplified vehicle operations and aerospace grade electric propulsion units that can be built at automotive scale.

We also believe that we have highly-differentiated high assurance detect-and-avoid systems, the radar systems that I've talked about a few minutes ago, as well as multi-function cooling systems. So collectively, we're building pervasive aerial autonomy, the brains and the muscles that go into these vehicles, and that make these vehicles possible. And in doing so, launching the revolution in aerial transportation and aerial logistics.

So with that, Andrew, I’ll give it back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Andrew Obin

Yes, Stéphane, thank you so much. So just want to clarify, so this -- the numbers you used, $3 billion and $7 billion and $30 billion. So $3 billion is the stuff you're bidding on or $3 billion as the stuff you think you're going to win? Is $3 billion TAM or is $3 billion your share and also putting $7 billion and $30 billion?

Stéphane Fymat

These are pipeline numbers. So these are the things that we're bidding, doesn't mean that we will win everything. But these are things that are being bid.

Andrew Obin

Right. Yet another business where suddenly there's hundreds of millions of orders that investors are not thinking about. But just want to question for you on a regulatory environment. Can you describe the regulatory environment around unmanned air mobility and unmanned air vehicles? How has current policy impacted outlook for adoption of autonomous air mobility? And what needs to change incentives, tax breaks from a policy standpoint? And what is the political landscape look? And we can make it U.S. centric, or however you want to take out.

Stéphane Fymat

Yes. So I would say that just in general, speaking both about unmanned vehicles, as well as manned urban air taxis, the regulatory agencies, both in the U.S. and in Europe, and other areas, they are actually very excited about this. So they're very active in developing the regulations that make these vehicles possible. Obviously, nothing ever moves fast enough for us, but I have to say, things are moving, and they are very constructive in helping this come about.

Probably the biggest thing that we're looking forward to, especially for the urban air taxi segment is for the harmonization of regulations and sort of personnel certification regulations between the U.S. and Europe. That's one of the big things we're looking for. And then the other thing that's happened, especially for unmanned, small drones, unmanned vehicles is now there's -- now there are rules that are coming out around if you want to fly beyond the line of sight of the ground pilot, there's ways that you can do that before that was a big question mark. Now, we're beginning to see the light on that.

Andrew Obin

Gotcha. And maybe another question, what about infrastructure? What needs to happen in terms of underground infrastructure, airports, any sort of local airport, firemen air vehicles? How do you guys see that evolving?

Stéphane Fymat

Yes. So there are some different views on so people tend to think that, we'll start with current infrastructure. Some seem to think brand-new infrastructure. I think we see a mixture of both. I think it's clearly evident that a lot of these vehicles will start operating from existing airports and helipads.

Now there are a large number of general aviation airports and helipads, which can absorb additional utilization without problem. And as that capacity gets used and as people become more and more interested in this kind of transportation, that'll drive the need for additional infrastructure. Having said that, there are some of the leading urban air taxi companies that are going direct and working with various cities and states to immediately establish, vertical infrastructures for their operations. So we're actually seeing kind of both.

Andrew Obin

Gotcha. And last question, I do have it from an investor and Mark will forgive me. But he's asking about win rate. How should we sort of put your potential win rate in this business in the context? Should we expect win rates relative to history commensurate was what Honeywell has gotten across the board? It's just people are trying to size up looking at the pipeline, right? What kind of win rate should we assume is a better than history of similar sounds you guys as successful?

Stéphane Fymat

Yes, I think what I would say is this, I would say that, we are leading in the space. We are very proactive. In all cases, we have highly differentiated offerings with what we do. So in terms of win rates, I'm not going to give the number, but you can kind of estimate based on how the differentiated products are being very much a leader in the market. That should help guide as to what kind of assumptions somebody would like to make to that.

Andrew Obin

Gotcha. So, okay, that's great. We are out of time. Stephane, thank you so much for joining us. This has been fantastic. And for everyone else, we'll see you at the next session. But thank you. This was great.

Stéphane Fymat

Great. Thank you.