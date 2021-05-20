Photo by Aleksandr_Kravtsov/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) space was a tough place to invest in the last year or so. cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) was a $6 stock back in mid-2019 and investors can now buy the stock sub-$3 despite the general bullish long-term view of the CBD space. My investment thesis is more bullish on the stock as the mass retailers look to move forward with stocking CBD-infused food products with or without FDA approval.

Strong First Quarter

cbdMD came through with a surprisingly strong March quarter despite ongoing sector weakness due to the lack of regulatory certainty from the FDA and COVID-19 lockdowns. The company reported record FQ2 net revenue of $11.8 million, up 26% from the $9.4 million reported last year.

The company saw wholesale (includes brick and mortar customers) sales surge 31% and Paw CBD pet sales surge 84% to $1.4 million. The key here is that the sales surge wasn't just related to e-commerce where the sector has focused in the last year.

cbdMD launched a botanicals line during the current quarter and along with positive momentum in the sector leads the company to guide net FQ1'22 revenue targets to a range of $15.4 million to $16.3 million. The guidance is exceptionally strong considering the one analyst covering the company had sales not reaching the $15 million level until FQ3 next year.

Source: SA earnings estimates page

The stock hasn't exactly rallied based on this news despite the strong guidance for revenue growing 35% over the next 3 quarters, or the equivalent of cbdMD adding $4.1 million in additional revenues.

Source: FinViz

As mentioned in peer Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) research, the company was much more bullish on the market for ingestibles growing in the next year. On the FQ2 earnings call, cbdMD CEO Martin Sumichrast was similarly bullish on the trends in the CBD market:

We believe our business is at the precipice of more significant growth. We believe substantial net sales growth is achievable in the near term-based on anticipated launch of a variety of new products, new partnerships and sponsorships, new channels of distribution and new international markets. We're excited about the long-term potential to grow our core U.S. business and increase our wholesale footprint as the FDM channel opens up to CBD products, particularly our ingestible line.

Cheap Sector

The pure CBD stocks remain exceptionally cheap now that the companies appear back in growth mode. The revenue guidance from cbdMD suggests analysts need to raise revenue targets for FY22, yet the stock trades below 3x forward sales targets of $62 million. Even market leader CWB trades at a similar weak price of only 3x forward sales.

Data by YCharts

The guidance from cbdMD has the company starting FY22 with an annualized run rate closer to $64 million. The pure-play CBD company could easily soar past those numbers on signs the market is moving forward with selling ingestibles with or without the FDA.

cbdMD has the expense structure now more in-line with current business expectations limiting the downside risk of the company needing to substantially raise more funds. The March quarter non-GAAP loss was only $2.7 million as operating expenses were held in check at $12.3 million in the quarter.

As cbdMD adds $4.1 million in additional quarterly revenues, the company would produce an additional gross profit in the range of $2.8 million on 70% gross profits. Whatever leverage the company produces would reduce the quarterly losses to minimal levels eliminating any material need to raise more equity at currently depressed prices. The biggest issue with the stock in the last year was the risk of dilution due to the low cash balances and ongoing operating losses.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that 2021 appears the year of CBD returning to growth. The mass retailer market appears set to move forward with CBD-infused food products sales as the FDA either implements new regulations or moves to the sidelines. cbdMD is attractively priced for the reduced risk in the sector and the potential sales growth in the next year.