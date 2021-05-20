Photo by ExperienceInteriors/iStock via Getty Images

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY), which I covered in January, had an interesting scientific hypothesis but no data despite being in the market for a number of years. The hypothesis was interesting enough that the company fetched a $1.8bn valuation at IPO. However, then its lead asset RTX-134 targeting a rare disease called PKU or phenylketonuria floundered, having failed to generate interpretable data. The stock sank to $330mn in market cap in 2019, and the company switched to a new lead indication based on the same platform.

This platform is called Red Cell Therapeutics or RCT. The theory here says that red blood cells usually transport oxygen all over the body, and Rubius engineers these red blood cells to transport a variety of therapeutic agents. The company claims that its RCT treatment module has advantages over current immunotherapy regimens. These therapies activate the body’s natural immune system against cancer. However, the company says that these are effective only in a small number of patients, relatively speaking, and in only a few types of cancer. Even when they do work, their effect dissipates quickly, and the disease eventually no longer responds to treatment and progresses.

RCT therapy can be engineered to express combinations of co-stimulatory molecules and cytokines on their cell surface to directly engage both the adaptive immune system and the innate immune system. This way, RCT may be better able to destroy cancer cells and overcome resistance to immunotherapy.

Since my coverage, the stock appreciated nearly 300% at peak on the back of data coming through from lead asset RTX-240. This data was presented at AACR in April. The entire poster is given below:

A phase 1 trial of RTX-240, an allogeneic engineered red blood cell with cell -surface expression of 4-1BBL and trans-presented IL-15, in patients with advanced solid tumors Background: T cell checkpoint inhibition has revolutionized the treatment of cancer, however the key challenge in cancer immunotherapy is the development of resistant disease. Immune agonists and cytokines are promising approaches, but have shown limited success in the clinic. RTX-240 is an allogeneic cellular therapy genetically engineered to express high-copy numbers of trimeric 4-1BBL and IL-15/IL-15R fusion proteins on the cell surface. RTX-240 is designed to activate and expand CD8+ memory T cells and NK cells, and is restricted to the normal biodistribution of red blood cells to mitigate toxicity. Safety, pharmacodynamic (PD) effects, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of RTX-240 were assessed in a phase 1 study in patients (pts) with solid tumors. Methods: Pts with relapsed/refractory solid tumors not eligible for standard therapy were treated in dose escalating cohorts with RTX-240 Q4 or Q6W until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. An exploratory cohort of IV and intratumoral (IT) dosing was enrolled (QW IV and IT x3 in cycle 1 and Q4W IV in subsequent cycles). Results: As of 11 Dec 2020, 14 pts (median age 55) were treated across 4 dose levels (1x108 to 1x1010 cells) administered IV or IV/IT. Pts had received a median of 3.5 therapies (range, 1-10); 10 pts had received prior PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapy. Common tumor types include colorectal or other GI cancers (n=5) and melanoma (n=5). No patients experienced DLTs and no related grade (GR) >3 AE were observed. The most common related AE (gr 1-2) were fatigue (4 pts); chills, decreased appetite, arthralgia (3 pts each); and fever, myalgia, dysgeusia, nausea and hyperhidrosis (2 pts each). Additional irAE include gr 2 pneumonitis (n=1) and gr 1 elevated ALT/AST (n=1); the majority of irAE were observed in cycle 2 and beyond. RTX-240 was detected at the end of infusion sample in a dose dependent manner. Five pts (Q4W IV dosing) were evaluable for response by RECIST v1.1. A confirmed partial response (PR) was observed in 1 pt with anal cancer. Disease control, including stable disease or PR, occurred in 4/5 pts. PD studies in peripheral blood from all pts indicated increased numbers of NK cells in 12/14 pts (change from baseline, range 1.1-3 fold) and memory CD8+ T cells in 10/14 pts (change from baseline, range 1.2-3.3 fold). Activation of both NK and memory CD8+ T cells was observed by increased HLA-DR expression in 11/14 and 14/14 pts, respectively. Optional on-treatment biopsies are collected and preliminary data in one pt suggests infiltration of activated NK and T cells into the tumor microenvironment following dosing with RTX-240. Conclusions: RTX-240 is tolerable and leads to activation, expansion and trafficking of memory CD8+ T cells and NK cells, with preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity. Exploration of the dose and schedule are ongoing in this study (NCT04372706).

Evaluate is pretty bearish this data, as it should be, for the $2.4bn valuation. Rubius started life with a$1.8bn IPO and had no data for 18 months, just a hypothesis. Then in early 2020 it produced the first data, and it was a flop. That asset, RTX-314 targeting phenylketonuria, was a bust and sent to the scrapheap. Then they started out with RTX-240, and the data they have produced here is indicative of treatment effect, but not much of an indication, and not much of an effect. There’s only one confirmed partial response, for one patient with anal cancer heavily pretreated with Libtayo, Tecentriq and an ICOS agonist. There was also another unconfirmed partial response for a patient with uveal melanoma after Opdivo plus Yervoy. Stable disease was seen in six patients, including four individual patients with stable disease for at least 12 weeks, one each with non-small cell lung cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. That is a 13% remission rate, and although the drug was safe and without dose limiting toxicities, the efficacy isn’t groundbreaking. Nor is it worth a $2.4bn valuation. However, it should be noted that the confirmed PR saw a 54% lesion reduction per RECIST v1.1 and the unconfirmed PR saw a 100% lesion reduction.

Now, the good news, as well as the bad news, is the following:

Rubius said T and NK cells were activated, but it could not say whether the responder(s) saw relevant cell trafficking. T and NK cells were trafficked into the tumour microenvironment in three of five subjects in whom these data were available, but none of these responded.

On the other hand, the unconfirmed PR patient had grade 1 liver toxicity, however it was transient and needed no treatment. Immunocore (IMCR) is planning to submit a BLA for its tebentafusp after strong phase 3 data presented at the AACR.

A lot of further trials will be needed to find a correspondence between T and NK cells trafficked into the TME and clinical response. While the lack of toxicities is good, I agree with Evaluate that the valuation is quite stretched for this data. Jefferies’ Michael Yee is more optimistic; in a report, Yee says that the outcome of the trial as known so far “meets or exceeds [the] higher end of expectations.” While that may mean he is extolling the data, it could also mean the market had low expectations, and the huge rise in price on the data announcement was simply shorts rushing to cover.

Financials

RUBY has a market cap of $2.37bn and as of March 31, 2021, they had cash, cash equivalents and investments of $330.7mn, compared to $176.3mn as of December 31, 2020. R&D expenditure was $27.7mn and SG&A was $12.7mn. So they have cash enough for 9-10 quarters at this rate, although expenses will surely increase with later stage trials. They added $200mn in March through a public offering.

Bottom Line

In my previous article, I discussed one possible reason this stock was valued so high - distinguished founders and directors. Many of these have moved on, and we have seen examples of Nobel laureate-founded companies that have flopped. But this world moves on hype, so data like this, which isn’t bad, and the approach is novel, would still not make a run-of-the-mill company worth this much. Because of this high valuation, I will plan to stay out of RUBY for the foreseeable future.