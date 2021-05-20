Photo by Luftklick/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (NYSE: NYSE:AGI) released its first-quarter 2021 on April 28, 2021.

As expected, the company delivered another impressive quarter with a net income of $51.2 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $12.3 million, or $0.03 per share, the same quarter a year ago.

Alamos Gold files a $1 billion investment treaty claim against Turkey for expropriation, unfair and inequitable treatment of its Kirazli project on a not-so-good note. The project is now definitely frozen, and it isn't easy to predict what could happen at this stage.

Source: Presentation

CEO John McCluskey indicated in the conference call:

We have attempted to work cooperatively with the Turkish government yet we have not received a reason for the non-renewal nor have we received a timeline for when our licenses will be renewed. We are optimistic that the arbitration process will bring about a positive resolution.

The investment thesis continues to be the same this quarter. The stock has regained strength recently, with the gold price back above $1,860 per ounce.

The company shows excellent financials with no debt and good organic growth funded, as I will show later in this article.

Thus, AGI is an excellent candidate for long-term investment, and accumulating on weakness is important. However, I strongly recommend trading short-term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility and manage risks.

The company manages and operates three producing mines. Furthermore, the company is building a new mine called La Yaqui Grande, which is on track for commercial production in Q3 2022. Below is a quick look at the mining potential.

Source: Presentation

Note: The Permitting at Lynn Lake project is advancing and expected to be completed around the middle of next year. Alamos Gold will make a construction decision in the latter part of 2022.

Gold production is detailed below per gold mine at the end of March 31, 2021.

AGI is typically slightly outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), as shown in the chart below. The stock is up 14% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

Alamos Gold financial snapshot 1Q'21: The raw numbers

Alamos Gold (AGI) 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues $ million 176.9 126.2 218.4 226.6 227.4 Quarterly Earnings $ million -12.3 11.7 67.9 76.9 51.2 EBITDA $ million 76.7 35.5 130.5 133.6 119.6 EPS (diluted) $ per share -0.03 0.03 0.17 0.20 0.13 Cash from Operating Activities $ million 58.6 49.6 130.8 131.4 99.3 CapEx in $ 118.1 54.6 54.8 73.4 72.6 Free Cash Flow -61.5 -5.0 76.0 58.0 26.7 Total cash $ million 230.3 231.5 314.1 264.2 264.9 Total LT Debt in $ million 100.0 100.0 0 0 0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.015 0.015 0.015 0.015 0.025 Shares Outstanding 391.3 394.9 395.6 394.6 396.0

Source: Company press release

Alamos Gold - Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trend. Revenues were $227.4 million in 1Q'21

During the first quarter of 2021, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $227.4 million. Alamos Gold sold 126,482 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,798 per ounce this quarter. The net earnings were $51.2 million or $0.13 per share.

Reported adjusted net earnings were $49.1 million or $0.13 per share.

CEO John McCluskey indicated in the conference call:

We had a solid start to the year, producing 125,800 ounces of gold in the first quarter at total cash cost of $757 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,030 per ounce. Our costs were in line with guidance while production exceeded the high end of our first quarter guidance. This was driven by particularly strong performances at Island Gold, which set another quarterly record for production and Young-Davidson which exceeded its targeted underground mining rates achieving a new record.

The gold price realized this quarter was $1,798 per ounce, which is down again 3.3% sequentially but still very healthy, as we can see in the chart below:

2 - Free cash flow was $26.7 million in 1Q'21

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing yearly free cash flow is $155.7 million, and the quarterly free cash flow is $26.7 million in the first quarter. Free cash flow is an essential financial gauge that lets us know if the dividend paid is reasonable.

The company is raising the quarterly dividend to $0.025 per share in 1Q'21 and is implementing a share buyback. Alamos Gold bought 200,262 shares at $7.35 this quarter. In the conference call:

Our operating cash flow of $120 million increased 46% from a year ago supporting strong ongoing free cash flow, even with the ramp-up of development activities at La Yaqui Grande and the Phase III expansion at Island Gold.

3 - Alamos Gold is debt-free and has total cash of $264.9 million

It is an excellent financial profile that satisfies a long-term approach.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 125.8K Oz and sold 126.5K Oz in 1Q'21

Alamos Gold produced 125.8K Au Oz this quarter, up 3% compared to the same quarter last year and up 4.5% sequentially. The company sold 126.482K ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,798 per ounce.

Mulatos did very well this quarter, as shown below:

Island Gold produced 42.2K Oz this quarter. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $26 million. In the conference call: "Development activities are ramping up on the Phase III expansion at Island Gold where we recently announced a one million ounce increase in high-grade reserves and resources."

produced 42.2K Oz this quarter. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $26 million. In the conference call: "Development activities are ramping up on the Phase III expansion at Island Gold where we recently announced a one million ounce increase in high-grade reserves and resources." Young‐Davidson produced 48.0K Oz in Q1. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $22 million.

produced 48.0K Oz in Q1. The mine generated a mine-site free cash flow of $22 million. Mulatos mine produced 35.6K ounces in the first quarter. Mulatos' mine-site free cash flow was negative $24 million. However, excluding the $30 million of growth capital and capital advances related to La Yaqui Grande, Mulatos would have generated $6 million of mine-site free cash flow.

5 - All-in Sustaining costs

AISC this quarter was $1,030/Oz unchanged from the preceding quarter.

Below is a table that I have created indicating the AISC for the last three quarters. (more data are available for subscribers only).

AISC $ per ounce 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 GOLD 954 1,031 966 929 1,018 AEM 1,099 1,142 1,016 985 1,007 NEM 1,030 1,097 1,020 957 1,039 KL 776 751 886 790 846 KGC 982 971 934 991 975 AUY 1,032 1,125 1,096 1,076 1,045 EGO 952 859 918 959 986 AGI 1,010 1,276 949 1,030 1,030

We can see that AGI is slightly above average.

6 - 2021 Guidance

2021 gold production is expected to be between 470K Oz to 510K Oz or an increase of 15% year over year using mid-point. AISC is between $1,025 and $1,075. CapEx for the year is $354 million to $384 million.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion and technical analysis (short term)

Alamos Gold's first-quarter results were excellent, but the market was not pleased with the news regarding Turkey and the potential of non-cash impairment in the second quarter of $215 million.

The failure by the Republic of Turkey to renew the mining licenses in the 18 months since their expiry, the failure of discussions with the Republic of Turkey to date to resolve the situation, and the resulting current decision to proceed with a bilateral investment treaty claim is an impairment trigger for accounting purposes. As a result, Alamos and the Subsidiaries expect to incur an after-tax impairment charge of approximately $215 million, which will be recorded in the second quarter financial statements. (Source)

However, the market quickly forgot about this negative development, or at least for the time being, as shown in the chart below.

Technical analysis

AGI forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $9.45 and support at $8.45. I see intermediate support (200MA) at $8,73. The trading strategy is to sell about 30% between $9.4 to $9.5 and accumulate between $8.75 and $8.40.

However, it is assuming that the resistance holds. If AGI crosses the resistance, we will have to change the strategy. The resistance will turn into support, and the new support could eventually be above $10.

On the other hand, if gold starts weakening, AGI will quickly retrace to its 200MA.

Do not forget to update your TA analysis often. What you see above is only a snapshot of an always-moving puzzle. I give updates often on the TA chart and share this valuable part with my subscribers only.

