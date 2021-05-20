Photo by GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

So exactly when is no growth really growth? Generally when Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) management states they will not grow, then the accretive mergers show individual investors growth per share along with generally positive earnings comparisons. Mr. Market likes it when sales and earnings per share are up. So this "no growth" year could end up quite nicely for shareholders.

The no growth pronouncement refers to total production after the acquisitions for the year. Assimilations of productions to optimize operations first is probably a darn good move before growing production overall. That enables management to obtain enough knowledge to optimize the use of all company assets. However, announcements of "no growth" in any way shape or form can be temporarily damaging to the stock price until results start being announced. Such pullbacks may be a buying opportunity for opportunistic investors.

Effect Of Acquisitions

One of the things that can be done is to look at the first quarter results and then compare that to the revised guidance now that the acquisitions are complete. The oil price rally since the fourth quarter nearly "guarantees" positive earnings comparisons that the market loves so much. The same combination of acquisitions and better commodity prices assures that sales revenues will make excellent progress from the previous year.

Notice that oil production alone will be moving up more than 10% in the second quarter. That is usually a very significant profit driver for this company. Roughly 23 million shares were issued for both acquisitions. The company reported about 158 million shares outstanding in the fourth quarter.

While management stated that both of the acquisitions would be accretive, it may be hard to separate the immediate advantages of the combination from the effect of higher commodity prices. Therefore investors may have to wait to see what management communicates on this issue. After all, higher commodity prices can make a lot of transactions accretive compared to lower commodity prices.

Much of the accretive part of the announcement comes from the savings listed in the QEP acquisition. The Guidon transaction could also have significant savings. But they may be less apparent to the average shareholder as things like G&A savings are usually hard for the average shareholder to see.

One thing that should definitely become apparent is the better (and usually lower cost) operating ability of a well established operator like Diamondback over a smaller cost operator like the two acquisitions. However, established production will likely continue at a higher cost until a rework becomes feasible or the well reaches the end of its productive life. With newer wells, things like an established water distribution system, and improved well design and completion abilities from more contiguous acreage will mean lower costs going forward for those acquired properties. Oftentimes, "bolt-on" acquisitions are worth far more to the buyer than the seller.

One of the things to note is that the acquired properties have significantly higher percentages of production when compared to the corporate average production. That means these companies will be competing successfully for capital right from the start.

Since longer horizontal portions of wells tend to be more profitable, the "bolt-on" nature of the acquisition will probably create more of the longer well opportunities. The only thing that may delay that would be the connectivity of necessary midstream infrastructure already in place as well as the need for more infrastructure than is already there.

But overall both acquisitions look pretty good. There are a number of reasons including an increasing oil percentage of production and higher commodity pricing that will allow for positive earnings comparisons along with increasing revenue that are very important for the market to classify this potential investment as a growth story.

Once a stock is in the growth category, even the cyclical growth category, that stock is often awarded a higher price-earnings multiple than is the case for companies that generally "tread water".

This company has top tier costs. The challenge will be to increase the percentage of oil produced while maintaining those top tier costs. There are some costs like oil transportation that are very different from natural gas transportation. But there are also well costs which should be well controlled no matter what comes out of the well.

The other challenge is that the Permian in general receives very low prices for natural gas (and sometimes the related products). There are other parts of the United States that would love some cheap natural gas. It may be time for this industry to consider some major infrastructure that would get the natural gas to those higher priced markets. Many are already considering exporting natural gas to raise natural gas margins.

In any event, it is time for management to pay a lot more attention to the pricing received for natural gas and the related products. The industry is becoming competitive enough that any product produced needs to receive the maximum price available. One of the more challenging things about the Permian is the tendency to sell natural gas locally or export it while focusing on oil prices. That used to result in satisfactory pricing before both costs and commodity prices now are at lower levels than the past history.

The two acquisitions are likely to increase finding and development costs in the current fiscal year only. But that acquired acreage will benefit the company for years to come. This emphasizes the need to review several years of finding and development costs.

Also notice that the acquisition will allow that impressive reserve growth track record to continue even if production does not grow for the company overall after the combined acquisitions are taken into account. That is a lot for the market to digest.

The overall reasonable cost structure generally is demonstrated by the lower of "cost or market" calculation adjustments that happen during the periodic industry downcycles.

The Future

This company is well positioned for future production growth. The acreage allows for changing the percentage of oil produced as industry conditions dictate. There is enough acreage controlled by the company to keep the rigs busy for a very long time.

The challenge is to grow while keeping a lid on costs and increasing the prices received for secondary products produced along with the oil. The commodity prices now rally to lower levels than in the past as operating costs continue to decline (and well designs improve). Therefore, processes that address low prices received need to increase.

This is one of the better managements in the industry and the company has an investment grade rating on its debt.