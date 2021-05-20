Photo by raisbeckfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has seen its stock sell-off after hours by 6%. However, when we look through its guidance and add some context to the puts and takes on its guidance, I declare that at 16x earnings the stock is now cheaply valued.

Cisco guided for top-line of 6% to 8% growth, meaning that its revenues are most likely to report slightly more than $13 billion in Q4 2021, which is marginally higher than the consensus of $12.8 billion.

All considered, investors shouldn't be too gloomy on the back of this guidance.

Why Is The Stock Down?

The easy answer is that EPS guidance of $0.83 at the top end implies that Cisco's y/y EPS is growing just 5% compared with the same period a year ago and that this could already be factored into its share price.

Indeed, if we take a step back and consider that the stock has run up 27% over the past 6 months, investors were already on the lookout to take profits off the table.

However, I believe that there are two nuanced dynamics here at play that investors need to keep in mind.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Ticking Higher

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

Firstly, Q3 2021 marked Cisco's return to growth, with its top-line driving 7% y/y top-line growth. Further, Cisco notes that the extra week in the quarter was responsible for approximately 3% of its top-line growth. In other words, Cisco's normalized growth rates actually put out 4% y/y growth.

Having said that, as we look further ahead to the next quarter, Q4 2021, Cisco is not only pointing towards another quarter of revenue growth but in actuality an acceleration of its top-line to 8% y/y.

Secondly, Cisco remarks that the business transformation that it has embarked on these past several years is now paying off:

Source: Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

To this end, Cisco can happily point out that approximately 30% of its revenues are now software revenues. This is a noteworthy progression for a company that was once a singularly focused hardware company.

Moreover, Cisco declares that its software revenues are now on a $14 billion run-rate while putting out double-digit growth rates.

Analyzing Its Risks And Opportunities

Whereas many investors felt that the digital acceleration that took place in 2020 was a one-off event, we now know this not to be the case.

We can see that cloud-enabled strategies that started in 2020 were only the beginning of what appears to be a long-term secular tailwind of IT spend, as enterprises increasingly adopt a work-from-anywhere environment.

In fact, given the rapidly increasing complexity of infrastructure solutions, the investment cycle in my opinion is still early in its journey.

Thus, the demand for network-wide automation and connectivity will only continue to increase into 2022 and beyond. The question that investors need to answer is not so much whether this TAM (Total Addressable Market) is increasing -- we know it is. We don't even need to be able to answer just how much of this TAM Cisco will carve out.

Indeed, the only question that investors need to successfully answer is whether its stock is sufficiently cheap to afford investors enough margin of safety -- I believe it is.

Valuation - Fairly Cheap Stock

On the one hand, there is a very strong spending environment. However, despite being in the middle of an IT spending boom, Cisco is evidently not gaining enough market share here.

Having said that, if we look back at Cisco's historical performance, Cisco hasn't guided to grow its top-line at 8% (at the high-end) for more than 5 years. This is a strong and impressive guidance that I believe investors aren't putting enough weight behind.

In fact, I know that investors have reasons to be discontent with Cisco's unimpressive EPS growth expected for the next quarter, but I argue that there are a couple of positive characteristics that are worth noting here:

Source: Q3 2021 Investor Presentation

During the earnings call, CEO Chuck Robbins made the case that supply chain pressure that are affecting many hardware companies and that these are compressing Cisco's product gross margins. Note the red arrow above and you can see how the recent quarter reported 62.6% of product gross profit margins. Cisco argues that this compression is expected to be transient.

On the other hand, Cisco's Service gross margins are practically flat with the same period a year ago (green arrow) and offer support to Cisco's consolidated gross margins of 63.9%.

When all is said and done, during the past 9 months Cisco has returned 64% of its free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. This means, that Cisco is likely to return approximately $10 billion to shareholders during its fiscal 2021.

Altogether, Cisco is being valued at 16x this year's EPS numbers.

The Bottom Line

Investors were hoping that given the run-up on its stock the past several months, that Cisco would perhaps deliver a very hot earning result. However, as it transpires, even if its results were solid but its guidance was mixed.

However, although investors right now are questioning whether its profitability is strong enough to drive its shares higher, I would retort that at 16x earnings, investors are already pricing in too much negativity here.