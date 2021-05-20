Photo by Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Although DocuSign’s (NASDAQ:DOCU) price has corrected almost 36% from its all-time high, the stock is still priced at a premium. The company is undoubtedly a leading player in e-signature solutions, in a market that looks to be still very much in its early stages. However, a narrow moat, facing a very strong competitor and a still expensive price should discourage investors to add the stock now.

Company Overview

DocuSign is the world leader in e-signature solutions with a market share exceeding 74%.

The company operates a software platform called the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, which helps customers to automate their end-to-end agreement process digitally: Prepare, sign, act, manage, in which the flagship e-signature platform is an important part of. DOCU believes that currently the Agreement Cloud is the only platform in the market that can perform the end-to-end integration of the agreement process.

DOCU Agreement Cloud. Source: DOCU Analyst Day 2021

Therefore, DOCU believes the Agreement Cloud is the company’s unique selling point, a software category in which DOCU created, allowing the company to have a clear first mover advantage over its key competitors, leveraging on its huge market share leadership in e-signature to land-and-expand to the other services within the Agreement Cloud. DOCU believes that every business is a potential customer: “We believe everybody is going to have an Agreement Cloud. Doesn't matter if you're an enterprise customer or a small business. It's just a matter of time.” (Source: DOCU Analyst Day 2021)

Currently, the company has about 890,000 customers in the U.S., of which 250,000 are enterprise and commercial customers served by its direct sales teams, and the rest of the very small businesses (VSBs) on the low-touch self-service digital channel. DOCU’s current market penetration rate is still in the low single digits, giving DOCU huge potential to grow and expand its product adoption to the rest of the market.

DOCU believes that its product has immense brand recognition and global reach, as its e-signature product recorded close to 1 billion signers globally, thus providing the company wide access to potential leads who have already used the product.

One of the key advantages of its e-signature product is its “unmatched integration” with its customers’ existing platforms and applications offered by major providers such as Google (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), SAP and Workday (WDAY), among others. In fact, the company has over 350 pre-built integrations, giving its flagship product a huge competitive advantage over even its closest competitor such as Adobe Sign (ADBE). (Source: DOCU Analyst Day 2021)

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a strong tailwind driving the company’s growth for FY 21, DOCU strongly believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has merely accelerated the digital transformation journey of the agreements process that had already begun well before the pandemic hit. Therefore, the digital transformation theme driving DOCU’s business moving forward remains well intact.

Financials

DOCU’s Revenue Growth YoY. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Investors can clearly observe that the digital transformation theme driving DOCU’s high revenue growth rates had begun well before COVID-19 hit, even though the pandemic provided a strong tailwind for the company as it registered a 49.2% YoY revenue growth for FY 21.

U.S. revenue accounted for 80% of FY 21 revenue, while international revenue accounted for 20%. Subscriptions accounted for 95% of the revenue base, with a significant majority of the revenue attributed to the flagship e-signature product, even though the exact figures were not disclosed.

DOCU’s Gross Margin. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Gross margins have also been fairly consistent and came in at 75.4% (Non-GAAP 79%) for FY 21. This clearly shows that DOCU’s e-signature product has considerable pricing power, and unlikely to be a near term concern. The company is also not expecting any significant competitive threat as it also guided towards a long term Non-GAAP gross margin profile of between 79% and 82%, largely in line with FY 21 results.

DOCU’s OPEX. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Since the company relies mainly on its direct sales teams for the enterprise and commercial revenue segment, which formed about 88% of FY 21 revenue, investors should not be surprised to see a large component attributed to Sales and Marketing spend. What’s of concern though is the size of DOCU’s sales and marketing spend, which has been consistently high, from 53.6% to 77% of revenue between FY 17 to FY 21. FY 21’s spend came in at the lower end of the range at 55% of revenue.

ZM’s Sales & Marketing Spend. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

A quick glance over to ZM, which also relies mainly on its direct sales teams to drive revenue shows that such high sales and marketing spend is not an anomaly (see chart above), and is rather characteristic of the company’s choice of channel distribution. Nevertheless, it would still be important to achieve efficiencies in this area, and it would be a major concern if the spend in future years edged up towards the high seen in FY 19. However, the company guided towards a lower percentage of sales and marketing spend in future FYs, and it would be an important area for investors to continue monitoring moving forward.

DOCU’s OPEX trend. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

What’s useful for investors to note though is that the company’s operating efficiencies has since improved since FY 19, and DOCU guided for further improvement moving forward, aiming for a long-term Non-GAAP OPEX of between 56% to 64% of revenue. FY 21’s OPEX was 89% of revenue while Non-GAAP OPEX was 67% of revenue. Given the large differences between GAAP and Non-GAAP measures, investors may wish to consider the reconciliation (see table below).

DOCU’s Operating Profit reconciliation. Source: DOCU 10-K

While investors may continue to use Non-GAAP measures to evaluate the company’s core operating performance against the management’s long term Non-GAAP guidance, I would prefer to keep the analysis using GAAP measures for DOCU, especially since some of the expenses excluded from their operating performance seem fairly large and recurring.

As a result, it may also be useful to note that DOCU has yet to turn an operating profit even though their operating loss has significantly narrowed since 2019 to -14.2% for FY 21.

DOCU’s FCF margin. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Despite that, DOCU has done well on its FCF profile, as its FCF margin improved to 14.8% in FY 21. One issue I have with DOCU’s FCF is that it’s very heavily reliant on stock-based compensation.

DOCU’s CFO. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

I would prefer to see its CFO well balanced between core operating activities, and non-cash operating expenses. In this case, investors can see the skewed contribution from non-cash operating expenses, especially stock-based compensation on its CFO. For FY 21, stock-based compensation was $286.9M while CFO was $297M. Stock-based compensation was also considerably large in the previous FYs when compared with its CFO.

For FY 22, DOCU guided towards $1.96B to $1.97B in revenue, which represents an expected 34.9% to 35.6% YoY growth (see below).

DOCU Revenue Guidance. Source: ATOM Finance

Wall Street’s consensus are leading towards the high end of the guidance, and the expectations for high forward revenue growth in the next few FYs for DOCU remain strong.

DOCU Wall Street mean estimates for Revenue Growth. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Key Growth Drivers

With such high expectations from the sell-side, and the company, investors should closely analyse DOCU’s key sources of future growth, in order to determine the visibility of the growth profile moving forward.

DOCU believes that it operates within an enlarged TAM of $50B, of which $26B is made up of its e-signature product, and rest from the other solutions within the Agreement Cloud. Importantly, the company believes the majority of its TAM lies outside of the U.S.. Therefore, the company’s growth strategies towards capturing the growth in international markets would be of key importance, especially since the current penetration rate is lower than that of the U.S. market.

With DOCU’s FY 21 revenue of $1.453B, investors may conclude that the company is still in the very early stages of capturing their TAM, and should continue to expect the company to show consistently high revenue growth rates moving forward. Any unexpected slowdown should be carefully investigated.

DOCU’s TAM. Source: DOCU Analyst Day 2021

SaaS DBNRR. Source: Atom Finance

DOCU’s DBNRR of 123%, while fairly high, is in line with the median DBNRR of its SaaS peers. In the near term, I expect DOCU’s DBNRR to be driven mainly by the expansion of use cases of its e-signature product within its current customer base. The company highlighted that although “Our largest and most advanced customers have hundreds of use cases deployed, but the vast majority of our customers have only deployed a few use cases.” Therefore the company expects a high potential for significant expansion of use cases within their customer base, especially for their enterprise and commercial customers. (Source DOCU 10-K). Since the company’s revenue is largely driven by its e-signature flagship, I would expect this to be of high importance to continuing driving DOCU’s DBNRR while the company continues to encourage further adoption of its other services within the Agreement Cloud.

In the other solutions of the Agreement Cloud space, DOCU is particularly bullish on the Contract Lifecycle Management+ (CLM+) solution to drive its growth further. CLM+ “combines the three preceding products—CLM, Insight, and Analyzer—to provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management. The integration among the three products allows, for example, a contract to automatically be routed for review based on its risk score.” (Source: DOCU 10-K)

Unilever, who is one of DOCU’s customers, also shared that the company found the CLM+ product to be a great productivity booster with its power data-driven analytics capability. DOCU also expects CLM+ to be a driver in revenue growth for FY 22, so investors should continue to pay attention to the performance of this product.

Since the majority of DOCU’s TAM is international as explained earlier, investors should continue to monitor the company’s progress outside the U.S. Since International revenue accounted for 20% of FY 21 revenue, there’s substantial opportunities for growth. Although DOCU need to navigate the intricate country-specific or region-specific, language and legal requirements for its international expansion, the company emphasized that it has been working to “fine tune” those requirements with various third party providers, and don’t see them as major impediments to the company’s important global expansion plans. Prior to COVID-19, the main issue among its international opportunities was brand awareness. However, the pandemic has helped to significantly drive increased interest among customers in the international markets to seek solutions from DOCU to automate their agreements process. Therefore, DOCU should leverage on the strong brand momentum now to drive the growth in its global footprint. (Source: DOCU 10-K)

One area of clear revenue visibility for DOCU is its RPOs. For FY 22, the company expects to recognize about 52% of its RPOs of $1.1B, which would translate to about $572M. This represents about 29% of the company’s FY 22 guidance. Investors should continue to monitor the company’s RPOs to evaluate the health of the company’s forward revenue visibility.

Key Risks

One of DOCU’s main competitors is none other than ADBE with its Adobe Sign product. Although DOCU is the clear leader in the e-signatures segment in terms of market share, Adobe Sign has also made significant progress, albeit from a lower base in the latest quarter, as it grew its revenue more than 50% YoY.

ADBE is a software behemoth with clear leadership positions in many applications and possesses a huge competitive advantage, as it offers many integration tools as well for its customers. One of DOCU’s key differentiators is the 350 pre-built integrations for its e-signature product, which was also highlighted by one of its customers; Snowflake. However, ADBE emphasized that the company has also been making good progress in this area, which I believe may further erode DOCU’s key value proposition. ADBE emphasized the superiority of its PDF as its additional key differentiator: “the fact that PDF as a format continues to be the format that people are using for automating these workflows, I think the fact that we have Adobe Reader, which is the operating environment in which all of these workflows are happening.”

ADBE also reminded investors not to take their PDF dominance lightly. The company compared DOCU’s contracts integration to ADBE’S PDF integration:

Imagine the total global number of PDF documents that exist in the world, billions, if not trillions. Imagine the market share of those documents that are contracts. We don't know -- I don't know what that number is, but everybody can sort of imagine that's -- the contracts are where DocuSign's business is really focused. But the entire rest of that pie is where we're focused. We're not -- it's not just about contracts. It's about every single type of presentation, every single type of PowerPoint deck, every single type of inter-office memo, all of those documents that teams collaborate on and need to store, take different actions on, we're trying to address that. It's a massive market opportunity. And we're really the only technology in the world that exists for -- that's really just thinking about teams being able to do every type of action they want to on those documents. (Source: Morgan Stanley Conference 18 May 21)

In addition, ADBE also highlighted a much smaller TAM of $10B in the e-signature space, as compared with DOCU’s $25B. I find it hard to reconcile such a vast difference between these two leading e-signature players, although ADBE agreed with DOCU that the e-signatures space is still very much in its infancy, and offers tremendous opportunities for the 2 leading enterprise players to grow.

Nevertheless, even though DOCU is the current leader in the e-signatures space in terms of market share, ADBE’s leadership in many other products, and its PDF dominance give ADBE an extremely wide moat, and a real competitor to challenge DOCU. I would be hard pressed to assign a wide moat to DOCU, and find the company probably deserves a narrow moat at best.

Valuations

EV / Fwd Rev. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

At the current price, DOCU still trades at a premium to its wide-moat competitor; ADBE. Despite that, if DOCU is able to achieve its expected growth rate (see table below) moving forward, its valuations could be in line with ADBE in future FYs.

Fwd Rev Growth. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

However, given DOCU’s narrow moat, and facing a very strong competitor in ADBE, I don’t find the current valuation attractive, and am of the opinion that DOCU is still expensive.

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Source: TradingView

After falling close to 36% from its all-time high, DOCU has been consolidating along its long term uptrend, and is now at the key support level at $185.

This is a possible technical buy point for investors who are bullish and would like to initiate or add more positions.

As I explained earlier that I believe DOCU is still expensive at current valuations, I may enter DOCU instead as a short term swing trade with clearly defined exit (take profit / stop loss) points, instead of an investment. As of now, I’m still monitoring for an optimal buy entry point.

Investors who are still biding their time for a long term position should note that there’s no apparent support level below $185, besides $65. If the price breaks down $185, some amount of price discovery may likely take place to establish a support level, after which may then offer some resolutions on a buy point thereafter.

Conclusion

DOCU is the leading e-signatures player in a space that’s still very early in its growth. The digital transformation tailwind is expected to continue powering its growth in this segment. Despite that, investors should factor in the company’s narrow moat, while facing a strong wide moat competitor in ADBE when deciding to add this leader at the current price.