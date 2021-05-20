Photo by alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Earnings of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) will likely improve in the year ahead due to the acquisition of Berkshire Bank branches. Additionally, organic loan growth will likely drive the bottom line. Moreover, the provision expense will likely decline this year because of the high level of reserve built last year. Overall, I'm expecting Investors Bancorp to report earnings of $0.90 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.21 per share, up 28.5% year over year. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. Based on the price upside and a modest dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on Investors Bancorp.

Loans to Grow Through Acquisition and Organic Means

Investors Bancorp's loan portfolio has declined for the last three consecutive quarters. The downward trend will likely bottom out soon because of the upcoming acquisition of Berkshire Bank branches. As mentioned in the first quarter's conference call, Investors Bancorp plans to close the acquisition before June 30, 2021. The bank had previously announced that it will acquire eight Berkshire Bank branches in New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. At the time of the announcement, the branches had $308 million worth of consumer and commercial loans, which can boost the loan portfolio by 1.4%. Additionally, the branches had deposits of $639 million at the time of announcement.

The outlook for organic loan growth is also positive. The management mentioned in the conference call that it has a commercial pipeline of $3.3 billion, as compared to $1.5 billion in the same period last year. However, the pipeline is not yet back to the pre-COVID-19 level, as mentioned in the conference call.

Considering the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 4.6% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. I'm expecting deposits to mostly grow in tandem with loans. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects the net interest margin to increase because of a rebound in prepayment fees. The management expects the margin to increase by 8 to 10 basis points in the year ahead. I'm less optimistic than the management because the balance sheet is liability sensitive. According to the results of the management’s interest-rate sensitivity analysis, the net interest income can decline by 3% in the case of a 200 basis points interest rate hike. As inflation has remained heightened recently, there's a chance that interest rates will begin to increase this year. The following table from the first quarter’s 10-Q filing shows the results for the interest rate sensitivity analysis.

Overall, I'm expecting the net interest margin to decline by three basis points in the last three quarters of 2021. Based on the outlook for loans and margin, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 2.2% year-over-year in 2021.

Last Year’s Heightened Provisioning to Let Provision Expense Decline This Year

After a substantial reserve build in the early part of 2021, Investors Bancorp released a small part of the provisioning in the previous two quarters. The provision expense will likely remain subdued in the year ahead because the allowance level for loan losses is quite high relative to actual loan losses. Allowances made up 1.36% of total loans at the end of March 2021. In comparison, annualized net charge-offs made up just 0.03% of average loans during the first quarter, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. Overall, I'm expecting Investors Bancorp to report a provision expense of $3 million in 2021, as opposed to $70 million in 2020.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.21 per Share

The anticipated loan growth through acquisition and organic means will likely drive earnings in the year ahead. Further, the dip in provision expense will boost the bottom line. On the other hand, the non-interest income will likely decline due to lower gains on sales of mortgage loans. The gains will be lower because stable to rising interest rates will discourage mortgage activity. Overall, I'm expecting Investors Bancorp to report earnings of $0.90 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.21 per share, up 28.5% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants. Further, the corporate tax rate is uncertain.

Modest Total Expected Return Justifies a Bullish Rating

ISBC is offering a dividend yield of 3.8%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share. The company has increased its quarterly dividend every year since 2015. As Investors Bancorp increased its dividend in the first quarter of 2021, another dividend hike this year is highly unlikely.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Investors Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.16 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $11.8 gives a target price of $13.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 8.2% downside from the May 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at a trimmed average P/E ratio of around 15.5x in the past, as shown below (the P/E ratio for 2017 has been excluded from the average because it looks like an outlier).

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.21 gives a target price of $18.7 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 25.5% upside from the May 19 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $16.2, which implies an 8.6% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 12.4%. Hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on Investors Bancorp.

The company’s earnings are likely to increase this year due to loan growth through acquisition and organic means. Moreover, the provision expense is likely to plunge this year. Further, the stock appears to be trading at an attractive level that suggests a modest upside from the current market price.