Bausch Health: Buy Ahead Of Bausch + Lomb Spin-Off
Summary
- BHC stock could jump higher in anticipation of the upcoming spin-off.
- Markets not deterred by high debt load.
- Strong SA Premium stock scores compared to peers Endo International and Teva Pharmaceutical.
The biotechnology sector typically falls alongside the Nasdaq. So, when the Nasdaq peaked in February, Bausch Health's (NYSE:BHC) stock also topped at almost $35. Fortunately, markets anticipate the Bausch + Lomb spinoff and consistently big debt repayments as positive catalysts.
Ahead of the Bausch + Lomb spinoff, investors who missed out on the 64% return in BHC stock may expect more upside. What is the potential total return from here?
Mixed First Quarter Results
In the first quarter, Bausch posted revenue growing by just 1% Y/Y to $2.027 billion. It expensed around $100 million due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, the success of the Covid-19 vaccination in North America should benefit many of Bausch's businesses. Plus, it will not need to book another $100 million one-time cost for pandemic-related expenses.
On the Q1 conference call, CFO Paul Herendeen said the company did not fully recover from the impacts of Covid. He said the recovery is still uneven. Still, easing restrictions across the U.S. will remove a major headwind to the company's Global surgery unit. Organic growth was 2%, although Covid only modestly hurt the unit's performance. From here, the unit has a good chance of accelerating its growth in U.S. markets. Surgical procedures in Western Europe and Asia Pacific are still at modest levels and will probably not recover until later this year.
Opportunity
To accelerate its product pipeline development, increase cash flow, and pay down debt, BHC is not slowing down its research and development efforts. R&D spending in Q1 is still high. It expects to spend around $525 million in 2021. Already, this led to an adjusted EBITDA of $852 million for the first quarter.
BHC warned that the adjusted operating margin of 42% is not sustainable. Investors should expect around 40%, instead. Its product portfolio mix does not support the 42% pace.
On a year-over-year comparison, BHC's debt and adjusted EBITDA did not change by much:
Source: BHC Q1/2021 Earnings Presentation
With interest rates not yet rising and Bausch facing no major debt maturities until 2024, the high debt levels are not a major concern. Still, investors are wary of buying debt-heavy, slow-growing companies. AT&T (T), for example, undid its WarnerMedia acquisition by merging it with Discovery (DISCA). This will lower its debt but remove a growth component to its business.
Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) still trades at a debt/equity of around 2.5 times. Besides opioid litigation risks, buying a heavily indebted firm is not desirable.
Outlook
Disappointingly, BHC did not raise its revenue guidance for 2021:
Source: BHC Q1/2021 Earnings Presentation
The company is probably distracted from the Bausch + Lomb spinoff. CFO Herendeen alluded to a spinoff completion for later this year. Just as pre-SPACs would rise ahead of the merger announcement and then fall, BHC stock may do the same. Similarly, AT&T stock rose sharply intraday only to lose nearly 10% of its value in the two days following its spinoff news.
BHC stock has the propensity to rally in the near term, ahead of the B+L spinoff. Markets will value the company above its current $10.5 billion. As separate entities, the two companies - Bausch + Lomb and Bausch Health - are worth more than the stock price today. The CFO said:
We have taken since August 2020 to expedite the spin-off such as continued debt paid down over the last two quarters and the sale of Amoun that we announced in March and expect to close in the second quarter.
Furthermore, CEO Joe Papa said:
[T]he Board has asked myself and Sam to build out the B&L SpinCo team and get it ready for an IPO or separation sometime after that October 2021 timeframe.
An initial public offering or a spin-off to shareholders unlocks the company's undervaluation. Investors will hold two distinctly strong companies. One is an integrated eye health business. This unit will expand in the surgical, vision correction, and consumer markets. In the first quarter, Vision Care demonstrated strong revenue growth. Biotrue ONEday, ULTRA, and INFUSE were positive drivers. The daily SiHy launch will account for $250 million in sales:
Source: Slide 16, Q1/2021 Presentation
Compared to companies I analyzed previously, BHC stock scores well in general. But Teva scores better on value while Endo International (ENDP) is has a better profitability score:
Above: BHC stock outperformed that of Teva and Endo in the last six months.
Your Takeaway
Bausch continues to turn itself around by paying down debt. It is in a good position to unlock shareholder value from the Bausch + Lomb spinoff later this year. It has no debt maturities coming up. This gives the two companies time to develop the pipeline and grow cash flow levels. Look for BHC stock to re-test yearly highs ahead of the spinoff. This gives investors another chance to earn profits by buying at current levels.
