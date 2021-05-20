Photo by 97/E+ via Getty Images

On March 26, 2021, I covered one of my most promising long ideas: Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR). While the trade was shortly impacted by insider selling, the bull case remains strong as the just-released quarterly earnings show. While the company reported significant pressure from supply-chain-related headwinds, which lowered sales, the company is back on track as expenses were cut significantly, supporting margins in a tricky business environment. Going forward, we will likely get the benefit of slowly fading supply chain issues and what the company expects to become a multi-quarter growth streak in sales. Needless to say, I remain very bullish and believe that the selling is overdone at this point. In this article, I will give you the details.

A Quick Look Back

SUMR is a leading producer of juvenile goods with a family of brands and proprietary products across a variety of categories for children aged 0-3. Its product portfolio includes everything one needs when raising a young child as it covers video monitors, safety gates, durable bath products, bed rails, strollers, boosters, potty seats, and much more.

The company with a market cap of currently less than $40 million is a market share leader in multiple of these industries.

Back in March, I discussed a number of very bullish, and secular, business developments. For example, the company is finally seeing a healthier business environment as Chinese/Asian oversupply is quickly dwindling.

One reason why SUMR has been struggling for a long time is the oversupply in its industry. Roughly 10-11 years ago (when SUMR peaked), a bubble in 'children's plays' emerged in China/Asia. This bubble produced a low-quality oversupply that caused global profitability in the industry to crash and companies like SUMR suffered for over a decade. This bubble has deflated slowly prior to the pandemic, which, in addition to the US-China trade war was the perfect cathartic ending this decade-long pain.

The second reason I included in my bull case was the company's transition to sales channels that proved to be bulletproof in the COVID-19 environment. Based on full-year 2020 numbers, the company's largest customers were all essential businesses.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) generated 33% of SUMR's sales, followed by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) (28%) and Target (NYSE:TGT) (17%). The company's top seven customers were responsible for 87% of total sales.

With all of this in mind, the company just revealed its quarterly results, which were satisfying despite some headwinds.

1Q21 Was A Good Quarter

In its first quarter, the company generated net sales worth $36.2 million. This is a decline of 10.3% from the prior-year quarter and primarily the result of the company's inability to ship retail orders in full due to COVID-19 related manufacturing and logistical issues, including securing containers, as efforts of the pandemic continued to disrupt the global supply chain. In my prior article, I mentioned that the company sources most of its products from China, where a Hong-Kong subsidiary provides the company with sourcing presence and overseeing electric engineering, and other production assistance.

Source: SUMR 1Q21 10-Q

The graph below gives you an idea of what happened as shipping costs have more than tripled since the start of the pandemic with prices more than twice as high compared to the 2012 peak.

Source: TheDailyShot

Additionally, the company incurred higher raw material costs, which in addition to higher shipping costs, reduced gross profit by 14.8% to $10.7 million. Gross margins fell from 31% to 29.4%. Needless to say, the unprecedented impact from supply chain issues caused the company to report a multi-year low in gross profit margins.

Source: Author

The good news is that the company handled its selling, general, and administrative costs very well. In my previous article, I estimated that full-year SG&A costs were likely to fall to 25.2% of total sales as the company would see a mix of lower advertising spend to offset shipping expenses. General and administrative expenses were expected to fall to 17.1% of total sales. Despite headwinds, 1Q21 was a great start when it comes to actual results. The company decreased G&A costs by 13.7% to $7.0 million. G&A expenses fell to 19.4% of total sales. This 80 basis points decline was caused by restructuring initiatives that were implemented in 1Q20 as a result to streamline the company and to combat economic threats like the pandemic.

Selling expenses were even more impressive as the company reduced these expenses by 30.1% to $2.4 million. As a percentage of sales, selling expenses fell to 6.6%, which is a 190 basis points improvement and a result of lower sales and a shift in customer mix resulting in lower advertising and relative freight costs. In other words, that's pretty much what we expected in March.

The graph below shows how well the company handled total SG&A expenses given the dire picture we got from gross margins.

Source: Author

Moving further down the income statement, SUMR was able to lower depreciation and amortization costs by 42.1%. Additionally, interest expenses declined by 76.2% - from $1.41 million to $336 thousand - as a result of the completion of debt refinancing with Bank of America in 4Q20 and a lower debt load.

Hence, operating income rose from a $55 thousand loss in the prior year to a profit of $663 thousand. Earnings before tax rose from a $1.5 million loss to a $325 thousand profit.

Additionally, the company generating healthy free cash flow, which was used to repay debt (see table below). The company generated $1.3 million in operating cash flow. This includes $8.5 million from inventories as these dropped to $16.5 million and lower accounts payable ($5.8 million). SUMR also added $191 thousand in PP&E, which resulted in $1.13 million in free cash flow. This cash was used to reduce debt as I mentioned in my previous article. SUMR spent roughly $1.2 million on the repayments of the New Term Loan, its FILO loan, and other financing arrangements. As debt repayments were slightly higher than free cash flow, the company ended up using $63 thousand of its cash balance to fill that gap.

Source: SUMR 1Q21 10-Q

Before I go any further, let me show you why the stock briefly tanked after I wrote my first article in March.

Why Did SUMR Fall?

The short answer is because the founder sold shares. Even in large companies, significant insider transactions can cause a sell-off. This effect becomes much larger when dealing with a micro-cap, low-float company like SUMR. So far, it seems that insider selling has stopped. Not only because the company entered a blackout period prior to earnings, but because it is likely that the founder needed liquidity on a short-term basis, which caused the stock to fall significantly as (potential) investors expected selling to be the result of a loss of confidence, which is clearly not the case. This is also the reason why the stock quickly rebounded to $17. After earnings, the stock fell to almost $10 again (while I am writing this) as short-sellers hit the stock hard. This tends to happen in micro caps and is one of the reasons why I advise everyone to keep their positions small. I used this opportunity to buy a few more shares as I believe that micro-cap overreactions are a great way to accumulate shares. In other words, I added during the sell-off caused by insider selling a few weeks ago and during the current post-earnings drop.

Source: Twitter

Takeaway

SUMR's 1Q21 was truly special. We went from unprecedented lockdowns last year to significant supply chain issues. It is, therefore, remarkable how well management was able to turn its company around. While 1Q21 saw pressure on sales from the aforementioned supply chain issues, management expects these issues to be resolved as workers return to work according to the company's earnings call. The company will also use pricing to deal with higher costs. This, in addition to lower SG&A expenses, will more than likely result in higher margins as demand is expected to not only pick up but also remain elevated over the next few quarters.

Needless to say, everything mentioned in my prior article remains valid and I expect this company to continue its uptrend over the next few weeks and work its way up to at least $30, which would still be a reasonable valuation. Additionally, we are still below $20 (when I wrote my first article), which is why I added to my position.

Based on a $20 stock price, this gives us a fully diluted market cap of $44.2 million. When adding the aforementioned $2.2 million in net liabilities, we end up with an enterprise value of $46.4 million excluding capitalized leases. Based on $16.8 million in expected EBITDA, we are looking at a 2.8x EBITDA multiple.

Source: FINVIZ

Last but not least, as I normally discuss dividend stocks and trades with a larger market cap, please be aware of the risks that come with a micro-cap stock like high volatility and often low liquidity. Adjust your position size accordingly. Make sure that even significant double-digit declines do not have a significant impact on your portfolio.

