Photo by Bilanol/iStock via Getty Images

The Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is a very straightforward company. I covered the company in November of 2019. Basically, the company produces high-quality siding and OSB for the homebuilding industry. It also helps that this company has a low debt load, good management, and no unnecessary drama, which makes it a perfect stock to use as a trading vehicle to get 'quality' access to the homebuilding/housing industry. In 2019, I gave the stock a $35 price target, which has been blown out of the water as the stock more than doubled to $75. I'm not taking credit for it as it was just too long ago. Needless to say, a lot has happened over the past 18 months. In this article, I will update my call using the recently announced quarterly earnings and tell you why an attractive valuation could be a bull trap given the current macro developments. So, bear with me!

LPX = Housing

LPX is a leading provider of building products in North America. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company is operating 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil.

The company has 4 (5 if we count 'others') business segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board ("OSB"), Engineered Wood Products ("EWP"), and South America.

LPX owns a number of advanced siding products (SmartSide), which consists of a full line of engineered wood singing, trim, soffit, and fascia. These siding products and OSB account for roughly 80% of total sales. In other words, higher housing/building demand means higher sales for LPX.

The company's revenue and EBITDA show how significant economic developments are. The (post) Great Financial Crisis decline caused sales to fall to roughly $1.1 billion. This number started to rise significantly when housing bottomed in 2012, followed by weakness when rates started to rise in 2018. Now, we are once again in a massive housing boom as I will show you in this article, which is expected to result in $4.0 billion in sales this year. Even if housing slows a bit, analysts expect more than $3.2 billion in sales next year.

Source: TIKR.com (Includes 2021/2022 expectations)

Right now, building permits in the united states are close to 1.8 million units (on an annual basis). That's up 60% on a year-on-year basis and supported by higher NAHB/Wells Fargo sentiment (graph below). Ignore the 60% growth rate as that is meaningless, given that, one year ago, we were in the midst of a lockdown. Regardless, the housing sector is running red-hot as rates are still low, which is supporting the surge in demand in a market with a housing shortage.

As a result, the LPX stock is having its strongest rally since 2012 as one thing is for sure, this company will benefit.

First of all, let me mention that the company isn't seeing major supply issues anymore as MDI shortages have been resolved.

Last quarter, I spoke about the challenges presented by shortages of MDI, the resonant used in manufacturer SmartSide and OSB. MDI availability has improved significantly and we are essentially back to normal levels of supply, with OSB mills once again, using plan levels of MDI. This episode has highlighted the strategic value of having siding and OSB integrated in LP's portfolio. SmartSide uses MDI exclusively, but OSB can use alternate resins. - 1Q21 Earnings Call

Thanks to better pricing and high demand, the company reported a 49% increase in SmartSide sales in 1Q21 and an OSB sales increase by $319 million to $539 million - despite a 7% decline in volumes. That's how (almost) insane this rally in building materials is.

All things combined, the company achieved 74% sales growth in its first quarter and is on track to generate $4.0 billion in sales this year. This resulted in $0.64 in dividends per share this year (1.0% current yield), and $1 billion in buybacks (15% of shares outstanding - not a typo).

The good news continues as the stock isn't even expensive at this point. Based on a $6.6 billion market cap, -$700 million in net debt, and $1.7 billion in EBITDA, the stock is trading at 3.5x EBITDA. Using 2022 expectations of -$1 billion in net debt and $840 million in EBITDA, the valuation comes in at 6.7x. In other words, going with 3.5x EBITDA would ignore that 2022 is going to be a slightly less strong year (but still very solid).

Data by YCharts

Yet, I'm still turning neutral from bullish.

Sentiment Is Too Good

This month, I wrote an article covering my outlook on the housing market. While we are currently in a fantastic period for building-related stocks, we could be facing a situation that ends up punishing stocks in this industry.

What I believe is going to happen is a Federal Reserve interest rate hike (multiple hikes are more likely) into weakness next year as higher inflation and the impact this has on housing and living expenses will likely result in weakening demand. Once the Fed starts to hike to combat inflation, we will get a situation where high housing expectations (from traders) meet unfavorable demand developments.

... historically, higher rates have caused building permits to drop (graph below).

While every single economic downturn is unique - it's always different this time - we should expect building permits to suffer once the Fed hikes as the Fed will only hike if they are forced to. This means that inflation will be even higher while the pressure on the middle class will have risen significantly.

Takeaway

I'm starting to get increasingly 'neutral' on a number of stocks and industries. For now, it's mostly homebuilding-related companies that seem cheap, given 2021/2022 expectations, but that could feel the headwinds from an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.

My point is not to get you to sell everything. If you're a long-term investor in LPX, stay long. My point is that this isn't the best time to go long as a trade or to add to an existing investment. I'm not only applying this to homebuilders, but to most of my cyclical investments. I'm waiting for a 10-15% price decline until I start adding to my favorite investments.

Given the circumstances and the amount of good news on the markets right now, I think it's important to keep a cool head and to consider the risks that come with buying at this stage in the housing market. Even if LPX continues to rise a bit, I prefer to keep cash for the next correction instead of buying into what I consider to be an unfavorable risk/reward situation.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!