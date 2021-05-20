Seedo (OTCPK:SEDO) gained attention early on as a company that aimed to provide cool-looking fridges for growing cannabis at home. After running into a number of issues, management and strategies were changed. David Friedenberg recently came on as CEO and is now focused on innovating with agtech and vertical farming, starting with growing saffron via Saffron Tech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seedo. Today we discuss the health benefits of saffron, growing indoors, harvesting with robotics, data science and what's in a name.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.