Photo by Victoriia Kovryha/iStock via Getty Images

One way for investors to buy into exposure in the medical industry is to invest in REITs that cater to that space. A great way to do this is by buying a REIT that is dedicated in large part to the medical office and outpatient niche. One interesting firm in this category that has demonstrated fairly consistent growth in recent years is Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR). With the medical industry only poised to grow further in the long run, and this entity's consistent growth, it should come as no surprise though that shares will not come cheap. For investors who have their eye on the long game, Healthcare Realty Trust might still be a logical play. But for anybody looking to buy into a company on the cheap, this is a clear prospect to pass up.

A look at Healthcare Realty Trust

*Taken from Healthcare Realty Trust

According to management, Healthcare Realty Trust owns 228 properties. Collectively, these amount to 16.5 million square feet and they are spread across 24 states. 95.3% of these properties fall under the medical office and outpatient niche. 87% are either on hospital campuses, or are adjacent to them. A further 6% are anchored to hospital campuses, and the remaining 7% are off-campus entirely. It is important to note though that Healthcare Realty Trust does not just focus on any medical facilities. It is particularly interested in those located in some of the most attractive markets in the country. By square footage, 67% of its medical office assets can be found in the top 25 metropolitan statistical areas of the US. And 97% fall in the top 100 of these.

*Taken from Healthcare Realty Trust

Management also highlighted that 210 of its properties, representing 91% of its NOI, are multi-tenant. A further 13, working out to 8.4% of the company's NOI, happen to be single tenant. The company also owns five properties, representing 0.6% of its NOI, through joint ventures. When it comes to areas of concentration, the most significant place in which the REIT operates is Dallas. There, it owns 23 properties representing 2.3 million square feet. Its second largest area is Seattle. That city holds 27 of its properties representing 1.5 million square feet of space. On the whole, Dallas accounts for 12.5% of the company's NOI. This compares to 14.3% for Seattle.

When it comes to tenant exposure, the company is quite diversified. In all, its top ten tenants account for just 30.7% of its revenue. The largest of these is Baylor Scott & White Health, which was responsible for 8% of the company's sales. By comparison, the next largest player accounts for just 4.1% of the company's medical office building revenue. There is, however, one area of risk for the business. And that is that a great deal of its leases are due to expire near term. Leases representing 11.5% of its annualized base rent are due to expire this year. For 2022, this figure rises to 14.6%. In fact, just 4.2% of the company's annualized base rent is due to expire after the year 2030.

A couple of other notes are worth mentioning. As an example, 60.6% of the leases the company has are ground leases. This compares to 39.4% that are fee simple. What is attractive about ground leases is that the company owns the ground on which the properties are located, but they do not own the properties. Depending on the structure of its agreements, it could be lined up to receive these properties once the leases are no longer in play. That could be a potential boon for the enterprise. In addition, while the COVID-19 pandemic has been painful for most players, particularly those in the office space, the company has seen its occupancy rate stand firm recently at 87%.

Operationally, Healthcare Realty Trust has fared well in recent years. Back in 2016, the company generated revenue of $411.94 million. This grew each year, rising to $499.63 million in 2020. As revenue grew, so too did the company's profitability. Along the way, management has had to engage in a lot of acquisition-based activities. From 2017 through 2020, for instance, the company acquired properties worth $1.49 billion. Some of this funding came from the sale of properties in the amount of $525.69 million. Operating cash flow, for instance, grew from $151.27 million in 2016 to $213.14 million in 2019. This metric then surged to $470.09 million in 2020. However, some adjustment needs to be made here. Much of the growth that we saw in 2020 can be chalked up to changes in working capital. Adjusting for these, operating cash flow would have risen to $225.64 million.

Other metrics also fared quite well. FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $174.42 million in 2016 to $200.74 million in 2019 before dipping to $196.97 million last year. On an adjusted basis, each year has been better, with the metric rising from $178.01 million to $236.92 million. FAD, or funds available for distribution, grew from $137.87 million in 2016 to $178.58 million last year. NOI, or net operating income, grew from $256.93 million to $301.96 million. And EBITDA increased from $234.14 million to $272.41 million.

So far, 2021 has been another good year for the business. Revenue came in during the first quarter at $130.33 million. This represents a modest increase over the $124.81 million the company generated the same time last year. Operating cash flow grew from $38.44 million to $42.50 million. FFO increased from $52.98 million to $58.09 million. On an adjusted basis, this metric increased from $57.90 million to $61.35 million. FAD grew from $45.56 million to $52.94 million, while NOI ticked up from $75.28 million to $77.67 million. And lastly, EBITDA grew from $66.49 million to $69.63 million. All of this is indicative of a healthy and expanding company.

Clearly, Healthcare Realty Trust has demonstrated itself to be a quality operator. But with that quality comes cost. Using its metrics from 2020, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 19.1. Its price to FFO multiple is 21.9, while on an adjusted basis it is 18.2. The price to FAD multiple stands at 24.1, and the EV to EBITDA multiple stands at 21.7. To put all of this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these five firms ranged from a low multiple of 11.3 to a high of 20.3. Only one of these five was more expensive than Healthcare Realty Trust. On an EV to EBITDA basis, these firms ranged from a low of 17.9 to a high of 25.1. Once again, only one was more expensive than our target.

Takeaway

Taking all of the data that is available, it is clear that Healthcare Realty Trust is a quality firm operating in an attractive industry. It proved just how quality its assets are by how well it weathered the 2020 crisis. Moving forward, so long as management can keep the ship steady, the company will likely continue its growth. This will inevitably create value for its investors, but that value comes at a price. And it's hard to imagine the business growing at a fast enough rate to justify its high multiple, but for investors who care about the long-term picture, this is not such a bad prospect to consider.