I have a Neutral rating for CBRE Group, Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

CBRE delivered positive revenue and earnings growth in 1Q 2021 which also beat market expectations, and this was mainly driven by the recovery in non-US markets. The US market and the office segment were the weak spots for CBRE in the first quarter of 2021, but improved prospects for the rest of 2021 are expected.

CBRE is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 21.7 times and 19.6 times, respectively. This is much higher than the stock's historical average forward P/E ratios in the mid-teens. Given that CBRE's expected recovery is priced into its valuations, I think that a Neutral rating is appropriate.

Company Description

On the company's investor relations website, CBRE refers to itself as "the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment company" boasting the leading "global market position in leasing, property sales, outsourcing, property management and valuation." The US, the UK and other markets accounted for 57%, 13% and 30% of CBRE's top line in the most recent fiscal year.

CBRE earned 32%, 64% and 4% of its total revenue from the Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions (mainly facility & project management solutions), and Real Estate Investments (largely investment management services) business segments, respectively, in the most recent fiscal year.

Specifically, CBRE derived 36% and 33% of the company's FY 2020 Advisory Services segment fee revenue from its advisory leasing and capital markets (which includes both advisory sales and commercial mortgage origination) services, respectively. Property & advisory project management, valuation, and loan servicing services contributed the remaining 19%, 9% and 3% of CBRE's Advisory Services segment fee revenue, respectively last year.

Recovery Led By Non-US Businesses

The coronavirus pandemic has been a headwind for property markets and real estate-related companies in general, and CBRE was no exception. During the peak of COVID-19 in 2Q 2020, CBRE's fee revenue and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share fell by -21% YoY and -57% YoY to $2,256 million and $0.35, respectively. But things have turned around significantly by the first quarter of 2021.

CBRE's revenue increased by +1% YoY from $5,889 million in 1Q 2020 to $5,939 million in 1Q 2021, and its non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share grew by +15% YoY from $0.75 to $0.86 during the same period. The company's top line and bottom line also exceeded Wall Street's financial forecasts by +3% and +28%, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ data.

CBRE's recovery in 1Q 2021 is mainly led by the company's businesses in non-US markets. A -1% decline in its revenue derived from the US market in the first quarter this year was more than offset by a +5% sales growth in the UK and a +2% top-line expansion in other international markets over the same period.

At its 1Q 2021 results briefing, CBRE noted that the difference in the performance of its business operations in various geographic markets is "driven by where economies or restrictions around mobility have been lifted and have been reopened." Specifically, the company highlighted that markets where the pandemic is relatively well contained like Australia and China "have seen office occupancy return to pre-COVID levels."

Looking ahead, CBRE could possibly see its US operations catch up with its businesses in other markets with respect to the pace of recovery in the subsequent quarters of 2021.

Approximately 47.9% of the US population have at least received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 37.8% of Americans are fully vaccinated based on Bloomberg data as of May 19, 2021. Furthermore, BBC reported last week that the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) "announced that fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a mask when they are outdoors."

Office Was A Drag On Advisory Services Segment's Performance

CBRE did well in 1Q 2021 on a company-wide basis as detailed in the preceding section, but there were still areas of weakness.

CBRE's Advisory Services business (advisory leasing and capital market services accounting for 69% of FY 2020 fee revenue, as highlighted above) was the only segment that registered a YoY decline in operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The company's Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments business segments saw their operating income grow by +42% YoY and +41% YoY to $152 million and $61 million, respectively in 1Q 2021. In contrast, segment operating profit for the company's advisory services business was flat YoY at $332 million.

Within the Advisory Services business segment, CBRE's total advisory leasing revenue dropped by -17% YoY in 1Q 2021, while its total property sales revenue declined by -9% during the same quarter. The company's weak performance in the US market was a drag as mentioned earlier, as its advisory leasing and property sales revenue for the US market decreased by -24% and -16% YoY in the first quarter.

Notably, office performed the worst among the various property types for the company. Office as a proportion of its total leasing revenue contracted from 58% in 1Q 2020 to 43% in 1Q 2021 for CBRE. Over the same period, CBRE's percentage of property sales revenue derived from the office market went down from 22% to 14% in the past one year. This is not surprising, taking into account Work-From-Home or WFH trends accelerated by COVID-19. But the weakness in the office market might not last for long.

CBRE stressed at the company's 1Q 2021 earnings call that "the vaccine is working" and "the disease is dissipating." It further highlighted that "people are moving back toward more normal circumstances in many ways and returning to the office is one of them." This is validated by the recovery in the office occupancy rates in markets such as China and Australia that I referred to earlier. In the US, Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are already making plans for their staff to go back to their workplace in the near future, based on media reports.

Positive Outlook Priced In To A Great Extent

In my opinion, CBRE is set for a strong recovery in the coming quarters, with the US market and the office segment being key drivers as explained in the earlier sections of this article. Based on S&P Capital IQ data, sell-side analysts have a similarly positive view, expecting CBRE's revenue and normalized earnings per share to expand by +9% and +20% to $25.9 billion and $3.91, respectively in FY 2021.

Considering that CBRE is the global leader in commercial real estate services, this makes it a good proxy for the recovery in the US property market and the office segment. Unfortunately, this has been factored into CBRE's valuations, implying limited upside at current price levels.

CBRE trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 21.7 times and 19.6 times, respectively, based on its stock price of $84.89 as of May 19, 2021.

CBRE's revenue in the last twelve months was $23.9 billion, and it does deserve a valuation premium over its listed peers given its relatively larger revenue base.

Peer Valuation Comparison For CBRE

Stock Consensus Current Year Normalized P/E Consensus Forward One-Year Normalized P/E Last Twelve Months' Revenue ($ billion) Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) 16.6 15.4 8.8 Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) 15.0 12.6 7.9

However, CBRE is also trading way above its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 15.8 times and 15.2 times, respectively. This implies that the positive outlook for the company could have already been priced in to a large extent.

The key risk factors for CBRE are a delay in the recovery of US real estate markets, and Work-From-Home or WFH trends persisting for a longer-than-expected time period.