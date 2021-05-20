Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Kimberly-Clark is a well-diversified consumer products company that has not only benefitted from their product lineup during the pandemic, but is also poised for outsized growth as the global economy returns to normalcy. In reviewing this long standing position in our High Dividend Equity Portfolio, we note that the company's shares trade at a discount to their pre-pandemic valuation. Adding in a dividend yield that is 200 basis points higher than the S&P 500 and a nearly 50 year history of dividend growth: now is a good time to own KMB.

Introduction

As the famous blessing/curse goes "May you live in interesting times". This past year with the COVID pandemic has been exactly that - "Interesting Times". One company that is well positioned for the current environment and the post-pandemic world is Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kimberly-Clark has been a longstanding position in our High Dividend Equity portfolio for years. We were first attracted to the company due to its multi-year major cost savings initiative, FORCE or Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere, that was launched in 2017 and continues through the end of 2021. Today, Kimberly-Clark's three main division are all positioned to handle some of the biggest needs around the pandemic and for years to come.

Kimberly-Clark's Leading Products

Source: Kimberly-Clark 2021 Investor Presentation.

Business Structure

Kimberly-Clark is a global powerhouse in the Consumer Staples Sector. In addition to its nearly 150 year history, the company's products are used by more than 25% of the world's population. This is a result of the company's products being sold in more than 175 countries. In addition to the company's broad footprint, management has focused on innovation and market share for generations. The result of these efforts has positioned the company well with holding the number one or number two position for their product categories in 80 different countries as well as having created five of the major categories in which the company operates. For an investor, this translates to a well-diversified company with a dominant global market position.

Kimberly-Clark's Business Highlights

Source: Kimberly-Clark 2021 Investor Presentation.

To organize the company's various products and brands, management has structured the business into three main divisions:

Personal Care - The largest division by both revenues and operating profit by far. This division encompasses Kimberly-Clark's diapers and pads products, which are used at various points in one's life. These products separate into baby (diapers), toddler (training diapers, swim diapers, etc.), Feminine Care, and Incontinence (adult diapers).

- The second largest division for the company, and accounts for more than one third of sales and operating profit. This division represents the company's consumer paper products. This includes the key areas of toilet paper, tissues, and paper towels. KC Professional (KCP) - While the Professional division is the smallest for the company, it provides exposure to a key segment: businesses. The division serves companies and landlords with their paper cleaning needs. This includes tissues, toilet paper, paper towels, as well as wipes and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Breakdown of the Three Main Divisions

Source: Kimberly-Clark 2021 Investor Presentation.

Understandably, the past year has been a roller coaster ride for the company's two smaller divisions. This makes the company's performance over the past year even more impressive - especially considering the supply chain issues for toilet paper and paper towels as well as the temporary closing of office spaces. Ultimately, this speaks to the resilience of Kimberly-Clark's brands and the strong demand for the company's diverse portfolio.

Impressive Performance in a Challenging Year

Source: Kimberly-Clark 2021 Investor Presentation.

Drivers of Growth

Kimberly-Clark clearly has a great foundation with strong financials and a robust portfolio of brands. The key for investors is how the company will continue to build on its long history of success. Management's answer to this key question is in three parts:

Reduce Costs

Enhance brands

Expand internationally

Success of the FORCE Program

Kimberly-Clark's combination of vast operations and generally low margin products have kept management laser focused on keeping costs low. The current incarnation of this ambitious goal is the Focused On Reducing Costs Everywhere objective or FORCE for short.

Through the FORCE initiative, leadership has been highly effective at finding opportunities to lower costs. Over the past decade, the company estimates that they have saved over $3.5 billion through this initiative. These results have been achieved by focusing on manufacturing productivity and product design as well as procurement and their global distribution network. For 2021, the company is targeting another $280-$320 million in savings.

Brand Enhancements

One area of growth for the company over the medium term is further elevating their existing core brands. Essentially, the company aims to further penetrate existing markets through digital marketing as well as rapidly bringing new innovations to market. Additionally, the company aims to shift existing consumers upstream to more premium products.

Fortunately, while Kimberly-Clark's brands are generally market leaders, the markets that they operate in tend to be fairly fractured. As a result, the company has ample room to grow across many of its top brands in Personal Care and Consumer Tissue. This gives management a high level of confidence in their ability to hit their medium term revenue and earnings targets.

Kimberly-Clark's Portfolio is Well Positioned For Growth

Source: 2021 CAGNY Presentation - February 18, 2021.

Major Growth Driver: International Business

While Kimberly-Clark does have a truly global footprint, the majority of their sales and profits still comes from the U.S. market. This may be a bit surprising, considering the company's dominant position in roughly 80 countries. Management has also noticed this difference, and has listed international growth, especially in Developing & Emerging (D&E) markets as part of their medium term growth strategy.

This third driver represents a compelling opportunity for investors as these markets tend to see higher population growth rates. As these countries see their GDP per capita rise, the consumption of Kimberly-Clark's products should rise as well. Additionally, the company's focus on keeping costs low (FORCE) should also provide an approachable entry-level price point for many consumers in these markets. From this point, the company is well positioned to upsell consumers from entry-level to more premium products.

Dividend First

Ultimately, the reason that we own Kimberly-Clark is its impressive dividend. While a yield of 3.4% might not seem like much, it is a full 200 basis points (2%) more than the current yield of the S&P 500 Index. Adding in the company's nearly 50 year history of annual dividend increases and their annual dividend growth rate of more than 5% since 2011 makes this a great Dividend Aristocrat for any income portfolio.

Remarkable History of Dividend Growth and Shareholder Cashflows

Source: 2021 CAGNY Presentation - February 18, 2021.

Additionally, the stock's compelling yield combined with its extremely low volatility (the 24 month beta is 0.56) makes it a great alternative to bonds. Considering that the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) only yields 2.6%, Kimberly-Clark could be a good replacement for bond investors looking to replace lost income.

This same phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Valuation

In addition to the company's attractive dividend, we also see potential for outsized share price appreciation. Our favored approach to valuing Kimberly-Clark is on a trailing price to earnings multiple. Historically, the company traded in the 24x to 28x earnings prior to the pandemic. Given the company's strong performance during the pandemic, there is no reason for the stock to trade at less than 18x earnings today.

Kimberly-Clark's Historical P/E Ratio - Past Three Years

Data by YCharts

While it may take some time for the market to shift back to Kimberly-Clark's historical valuation, we expect the multiple to rise materially to 22.5x earnings over the next year. Based on the current trailing twelve months earnings of $6.67, this would equate to a stock price of $150.

If Kimberly-Clark's stock were to appreciate to our target over the next year, investors would benefit from a more than 15% return.

While a mid-teens potential return may seem paltry compared to other depressed dividend stocks, it is still significantly higher than the long term returns of the stock market. Additionally, for bond investors, Kimberly-Clark is especially attractive as they have the opportunity to buy discounted shares of this high income, low volatility stock.

Risks

Investing in Kimberly-Clark, as with any company, is not without its risks. The primary risks that concern us are broken down into three main categories:

Recall: With the size of Kimberly-Clark's product portfolio, even with good production management, recalls are an inevitable part of the business. With good controls and management, this should have only a minor impact on the business. Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict where, when, or the magnitude of any recall. As such, this is one area of risk that we watch closely.

With the size of Kimberly-Clark's product portfolio, even with good production management, recalls are an inevitable part of the business. With good controls and management, this should have only a minor impact on the business. Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict where, when, or the magnitude of any recall. As such, this is one area of risk that we watch closely. Change in Consumer Preferences: Kimberly-Clark benefits from a portfolio of brands that many consumers prefer. Even in the most recent quarter's release shifts toward the company's premium products have been a driver of earnings growth. These preferences can always change, and the result can be a loss in enterprise value for the company.

Kimberly-Clark benefits from a portfolio of brands that many consumers prefer. Even in the most recent quarter's release shifts toward the company's premium products have been a driver of earnings growth. These preferences can always change, and the result can be a loss in enterprise value for the company. Shifting Global Relations: Kimberly-Clark sells products across the globe. While their global trade pacts are in good order and little has impacted the company's ability to serve consumers in the local markets, a change here could negatively impact investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark is a compelling core holding for most portfolios. For traditional equity holders, it provides portfolio stability and an attractive dividend yield that has grown annually for nearly 50 years. For investors looking to offset the lost income in their bond portfolios, Kimberly-Clark is attractive as it offers a higher yield than many investment grade bonds and has significantly lower volatility than the broader equity market. Lastly, now is a good time to add Kimberly-Clark to one's portfolio as the company's stock trades at a discount to its pre-pandemic valuation, despite robust business growth over the past year.

