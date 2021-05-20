Photo by Ugoala Okwandu /iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Bullish rating to Razer Inc (OTCPK:RAZFF) [1337:HK].

Razer's stock price remained unchanged at HK$2.59 as of May 19, 2021, following my earlier update on the stock which was published on February 2, 2021 (company's share price also closed at HK$2.59 on February 1, 2021).

Razer is currently trading at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 1.6 times and 1.3 times, respectively. This is closer to the lower end of the stock's historical Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuation range, and also represents a discount to its closest peer comparable.

Recent buybacks are an indication that company management sees Razer's shares as undervalued. A potential re-rating catalyst for Razer in the future is a dual-listing in the US, which will put the company in direct comparison with its closest US-listed peer, Logitech International (LOGI). Furthermore, Razer has turned the corner on profitability in FY 2020, and the company is expected to remain in the black in FY 2021 and beyond. I keep my Bullish rating for Razer considering these different factors.

Share Buybacks Could Be An Indication That Stock Is Undervalued

Razer's valuations are relatively undemanding (detailed in the final section of this article), with the stock trading below two times forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue which is also at the lower end of its historical trading range. This brings Razer's past and potential corporate actions into the spotlight.

The company has engaged in significant share repurchases after it announced its full-year FY 2020 results on March 24, 2021 (which also implies the end of the black-out period for insider transactions and share buybacks). Between March 25, 2021 and May 12, 2021, Razer repurchased approximately 115 million of its own shares or 1.3% of its shares outstanding at an average price of HK$2.67. Apart from helping to offset the recent issuance of 66.5 million new shares in connection with the company's equity incentive plans for employees on March 25, 2021, the share repurchases also send a signal to the market that management thinks that the company's shares are inexpensive.

As a point of reference, Razer highlighted at its 1H 2020 results briefing (as per earnings call transcript obtained from S&P Capital IQ) on August 26, 2020 that "we do see ourselves as incredibly undervalued" and "so we will be continuing our share buybacks." Razer's shares closed at HK$1.70 on the day of the 1H 2020 earnings call.

On March 24, 2021, Razer emphasized at its full-year FY 2020 earnings call that "we will be doing like continued share buybacks." Indeed, the company bought back shares on a consistent basis in the subsequently one and a half months. It is very likely that Razer still takes the view that its shares are cheap; its stock price was HK$2.29 as of March 24, 2021.

Spotlight On The Possibility Of A US Listing In The Medium Term

Moving forward, a dual listing in the US in the medium term could be a potential re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Razer's primary listing is on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, where its shares are very liquid with a three-month average daily trading value of above $10 million. Although Razer's shares are also traded on the OTC market, its OTC shares only boast an average daily trading value of less than $100,000. This suggests that certain US institutional investors might find it challenging to invest in Razer due to their respective fund mandates which could possibly restrict their investment universe to shares listed on US stock exchanges.

Also, Razer's closest gaming peripherals peer, Logitech International, is dual-listed on Nasdaq and The Swiss Stock Exchange. It is noteworthy that the market values Logitech at 3.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, which is about twice Razer's current valuations.

Razer mentioned at its FY 2020 results briefing in late-March 2021 that the company will continue to "explore options out there, whether it's a dual listing or whether it's looking to unlock shareholder value in various aspects of our business." However, it also stressed that "we take a very long-term view" and it is "in no rush" due to sufficient "cash on our balance sheet to be able to weather many of the storms out there." Razer has net cash in excess of $600 million, which represents a fifth of its current market capitalization.

Company Expected To Remain Profitable

Razer turned profitable for the first time since FY 2014, when it delivered a GAAP net profit of $0.8 million for FY 2020.

I expect Razer to remain profitable in FY 2021 and beyond. This is expected to be driven by the gradual improvement in profitability of its hardware business and the growing revenue contribution of the higher-margin software & services business. Its gross margin for the peripherals segment widened by +50 basis points from 26.4% in FY 2019 to 26.9% in FY 2020.

Going forward, the peripherals segment should continue to see the positive effects of operating leverage in the segment's profitability. Separately, the revenue contribution (as a proportion of total revenue for the company) of the software & services business increased from 9.4% in FY 2019 to 10.6% in FY 2020. Notably, Razer's software & services business gross profit margin was as high as 43.8% in FY 2020. Razer has also guided at its FY 2020 earnings call that it has plans to "scale our Services business" going forward, which suggests a further increase in the sales contribution of the higher-margin software & services business.

Sell-side analysts share the same positive view on the company, with market consensus forecasting that Razer will be in the black between FY 2021 and FY 2023.

Valuation and Risk Factors

Razer is trading at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 1.6 times and 1.3 times, respectively, according to its stock price of HK$2.59 as of May 19, 2021. As a comparison, the stock has traded between 0.5 and 7.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples since its IPO in November 2017, based on financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ.

The key risk factors for Razer are a failure to undertake value-accretive corporate actions in the future, and a return to losses going forward.