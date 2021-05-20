Photo by europhoto/E+ via Getty Images

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is entering an exciting new era driven by compelling product evolution, products with multi-year and multiple factor potential. This evolution is and will continue to allow Cirrus to enter new markets and in turn, provide significant revenue increases. This article will describe the product evolution and attempt to predict the resultant, incremental revenues for Cirrus that result from it. So let's go fly with Cirrus.

Cirrus' markets target the mixed signal world, connecting the analog with the digital. Cirrus lives with a complex technology heavily focused on markets with size, speed and battery power driving. Our intent is to provide a product/device review coupled with Cirrus' potential market size and timing and a sense where Cirrus stands financially in each. Markers are intended to help monitor financial progress. We begin with a review of key technology products and the capabilities contained. The list with its mnemonic include: smart codec (SC), amplifiers (AMPS), haptic devices (HD), closed loop control (CLC), power control (PC) and other yet unannounced devices (UD) outside of audio markets.

We begin by laying out the basic fundamental markers for revenue and market splits followed by the critical individual product technology. With each product class, we are adding a section for recent or possible significant changes. In this article, we will discuss changes that will likely drive significant product evolution on the part of both Cirrus and its customers. At the end, a simple market technical view was added.

The beginning markers deal with revenue and splits between Apple, Android and non-Android/Apple. The following table sets the markers.

Revenue Apple (AAPL) Android Non * Total 2021 $1.137 $125 M $110 M $1.37 B

* Cirrus, prior to this last quarter, broke out its revenue in portable and non-portable. Without further guidance, we adjusted $20 million of that non-portable back at Android.

The next table contains the non-Apple revenue by quarter for the last four quarters.

Revenue (Millions) June 20 Sept 20 Dec 20 March 21 Non-Apple $41 $62 $63 $71

With John Forsyth, Cirrus' CEO, forecasting significant improvement in Android revenue, both from flagship and mid-tier phones, monitoring this growth will be crucial for investors.

We derived the ASPs from a slide within Cirrus' latest presentation.

Smart Codec (SC)

Cirrus's initial bread and butter entrance into the mobile device market was a codec designed to perform at low power, low latency A/D D/A interface for analog speakers and microphones. Over time this product added functions including always on voice recognition, active noise cancelation, audio playback, multiplexing sound waves while cleaning out background noise. The next slide from the last presentation details key functionality and markets for codecs.

Cirrus' communications describes Apple as the only real user of the codec in the iPad and iPhone. The next table summaries key information for the present version, which is manufactured in a 55 nm process node.

Codec Part No. ASP Units Revenue iPhone 12 UNK $2.0 200 M $400 M iPad Family 338S1213 * $1.75 60 M $100 M Total $500 M

* Older model.

Cirrus' product evolution will migrate this codec product from 55 nm to 22 nm. This opens the door for a significant increases in functionality. Likely candidates include Voice Biometrics (VB), increases in digital signal processing as well as increased power savings. We are expecting Apple to use this more capable codec either in 2022 or 2023 for the purpose of adding voice biometrics plus additional functionality. The added value in our view will equate to approximately $1.50 in ASP. This represents approximately $300 million or more of incremental annual revenue.

A smaller sized product fits nicely with products that survive on nickel sized batteries, yet still require a level of complexity. At one point, Cirrus included a slide in its presentation which showed an unannounced product category valued at $1 B. We believe the balance of that category relates to 22nm products. As this product progresses, we will include a table monitoring its implementation.

Amplifiers

The next product category, amplifiers (AMPS), serves a broader market, being used by Apple as well as various Android manufactures. With Android, Samsung is heavily adopting into its mobile phone products. This product came from Apple wanting digital, smarter AMPS. Initially, this product generated $1.00 ASP per device. The slide shown next outlines more details.

AMPS functionality grew and transformed itself into a 55nm product capable of operating on a standalone basis, being used in conjunction with a Qualcomm (QCOM) codec, for example.

The following table expresses a limited understanding of the revenue distribution.

AMP (Millions) Part No. ASP-No Unit Revenue iPhone 338S00537 $0.50-2 200 M $200 iPad UNK $0.50-5 * 60 M $150 AirPods UNK $0.50-$0.75 50 M $50-$75 iWatch UNK $0.75-$1.00 * ? Samsung Phone UNK $0.50 - 2 50 M ** $50 Samsung Wireless Headset CS47L63 $0.75 + - 2 UNK UNK Xiaomi UNK $0.50 - 2 UNK UNK Other Android UNK $0.50 - ? UNK UNK Total $450 +++

* In our view, Cirrus is currently in approximately 50% of the iWatches sold. We expect that to change over time to 100%

With Apple announcing on the 17th of May, the availability of lossless streaming with Music, this type of change plays directly into the AMPS strengths. The offering includes Spatial Audio, simulated surround sound. The initial offering requires "either AirPods Pro or AirPods Max." Cirrus announced a few months ago, major upgrades on its catalog AMP. In the press release, the company revealed, "Cirrus Logic's CS35L45 smart power amp delivers higher excursion for high-peak loudness, improved dynamic range for more punch and bass precision, less noise and audible artifacts, and more tonal balance at all volume levels - enabling mobile device manufacturers to push audio performance to new industry benchmarks." With Android OEMs following suit, Cirrus' new AMP fits perfectly for use in coming non-Apple mobile devices. We should note that within Android mobile headset devices, Cirrus' role will likely remain within the AMP sector. Qualcomm announced its own main processor offering for wireless headsets in March.

Within the AMP products, Cirrus may be headed into a paradigm shifting addition. An announcement from Elliptic Labs states that gesture based functionality using an amp and mics is being added to Cirrus products. What is gesture based? It means that a finger or pointer doesn't have to touch or conduct on a surface to activate the action. Through artificial intelligence, software, mics and speakers can detect motion from hands and other body parts and apply that gesture into an action. Without a detected touch, users may gesture or non-conductively touch while wearing gloves or even when a surface is wet. This is game changing for users. Those living in cold or wet climates understand best. And it isn't just for mobile devices; it also includes computers or other electronic devices. This type of functionality adds value to the AMP and in time lowers overall cost with the OEM able to eliminate the touch technology. We can see AMPs increasing in ASP by 25%, 50% or 100%. This might be a case of Cirrus becoming the paradigm shift technology or the must have in many applications.

One analyst sized the Android AMP market with just Samsung at 400 million units or approximately $200 million. Our Android AMP marker begins at $60 million.

Haptics

Haptics, HD, is the science of sensing and responding to a physical touch. Cirrus' dynamic approach to providing a response feeling to replace mechanical action offers OEMs abilities into customizing responses per targeted manufacturers designs. Again, this product started with Apple and its iPhone some years ago. The next slide provides more detail for the product.

The table shows within our best guess the haptics market today.

HP (Millions) Part No. ASP-No Unit Revenue iPhone UNK $0.50-1 200 M $100 iPad UNK $0.50-1 60 M $30 Samsung Phone UNK $0.50 - 1 50 M $25 Other Android UNK $0.50 - ? UNK UNK Total $150 +++

Continuing with the potential from gesture capabilities within AMPs, a prospective Cirrus solution might integrate a set of AMPs, SC and HD. These functional blocks, operating in conjunction with each other provide a non-conductive or touch-less implementation resulting in superior functionality when compared with present day implementations. We certainly don't have any insight into the direction the mobile market is headed. What we have experienced is much frustration from the current approach. We have lived in cold and wet climates. We have been involved with outside Zoom conferences in the cold and rain. We have walked in heavy rain trying to search for weather maps. These experiences are frustrating in the best of the best light, actually, just plain miserable.

At a past conference, Forsyth sized the haptic market at $500 million in potential.

Closed Loop Control

During a past conference call, Forsyth commented the CLC device designed for camera stabilization and focus is a half billion dollar market. A simplified list of the functionality is shown next.

Revenue from this product is in the very stage and guessed in the next table, which states our marker. Currently, it is only an Apple product.

CLC Part No ASP No Units * Revenue UNK $0.35 - 1/1/2 75 $40 M Total $40 M

* September 20 - March 21

The future remains bright for this product going forward, but analysts disagree about how far this technology will be included into the iPhone 13. One source believes that the entire line will include both functions, while other sources claim that the CLC will only appear in both 13 Pro versions.

A quote from 9TO5MAC, "According to Kuo, Apple is developing its mixed-reality headset with 15 camera modules. Of these modules, eight will be dedicated for augmented reality video experiences. One specific module will detect the environment for positioning objects in the scene, and six modules will enable "innovative biometrics," as the analyst calls. If each of these cameras had two CLCs then each 10 million units sold generates $100 million in revenue. Our CLC marker begins at $40 million, but it doesn't take many groups of 10 million to reach $200-$300 million.

Power Control

Cirrus' entrance to PC is with Apple beginning in the September quarter. At the last conference, Forsyth stated that the approximate ASP was $1.00. We have very little to access the long-term value, but again a table summarizes what little is known.

Power Control Part No. ASP Units Revenue iPhone UNK $1.00 130 M * $130 Total $130

* FY-2022 estimate

We believe that this device is a part of Apple's quest to introduce 120 Hertz screen refresh, a power hog compared to 60 Hertz. If this is the case, the power control might migrate into the iPad. But for now, our marker starts at $130 million. The revenue begins in September.

Adding Up to Make Some Sense - A Projected Revenue Roadmap

We begin with this slide provided at each conference. The potential for 2024 remains at $5.5 billion for Cirrus' targeted markets. With a past success rate of 60%, Cirrus revenue might reach $3.3-$3.5 billion by 2025.

When considering each of the products, we included a table for comparing markers with future potential for each category.

Product MSC AMP *Android HD *Android CLC PC Total Marker $500 $40 $30 $40 $130 Potential $800-$1000 $200-$300 $500 $500 UNK $2500 **

* We know from the slides that more than just Samsung uses Cirrus' HDs and AMPs. We just don't have feel for how much, yet.

** Our intent at this point isn't to define the entire $3.3 billion, but rather what current good observations dictate.

The table clearly shows that Cirrus is in the early stage for many of its products with Android and for us watching this primarily through changes in non-Apple revenue is critical.

Totaled revenue from the different products minus PC equals $1.2 billion. After adding the $110 for ancillary products the total equals roughly last year's revenue. It's not perfect, but close.

We are missing a lot of critical information in our 1st pass for creating markers. With time, we hope to include more details especially with Android revenue. Also, we hope to gather better product number information over time. That information is helpful in understanding steep inventory corrections. This again is a 1st pass. Our plans include updating this once or twice a year.

The Bonus

Included are three technical charts created using TradeStation software. Each is of a major time frame, day, week and month.

For the first time since early 2018, all three major stochastic charts are lining up underbought. This coupled with new socket wins offers investors a compelling opportunity.

Conclusion

For us, the detail found and added from future possibilities, was most important. While we aren't privy to any company's inside information, some of the technology capability certainly speaks loudly. At least one of those is a paradigm shift putting Cirrus in excellent position to significantly grow their revenue. Always remember investing in Cirrus isn't for the faint of heart.