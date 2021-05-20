Photo by shansekala/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RIDE) was dominated by the bears primarily because of over-promising from the management, leading to immense investors' disappointment. This resulted in a sold short of 31.30 million shares, or 28.17 percent of total shares outstanding. As of May 18, 2021, the average RIDE volume is only 9.969 million, making it a good candidate for short-squeeze. A good catalyst might be on the way if RIDE manages to prove all their assertions to investors. A tour from RIDE for its investors is scheduled for June 2021, where investors can see the facility and be shown how well prepared RIDE is to start their production on September 2021.

Overview

RIDE is one of the most controversial EV companies in the US right now, alongside Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA), both of whom are down more than 70 percent from the highs of 2020. RIDE is a leader in light-duty electric trucks and is scheduled to begin production on September 2021. One of the reasons why RIDE's investors lost their confidence in the company is because of its over-promising that it will be readily available soon. Below is a summary of changes that have occurred from the start of RIDE's project to its current stage:

In November 2019, RIDE announced that they will start producing electric trucks by the last quarter of 2020. However, nine months before the target date, the company announced moving the start date to January 2021 and by this time, it has been extended for 10 months. Following the first announced extension, RIDE announced six months later that production has been moved, this time to January 2021. The stock had initially shot up 219 percent from June 2020 level, but such gains wiped out after the 2nd extension announcement. Seven months later, RIDE announced yet again another extension to their production date to September 2021. Four months before the extended delivery date, the company announced that for the first time, RIDE will host investors, analysts, customers, and partners to meet them and tour Lordstown Motors facilities to see firsthand how the production team is prepared to start the production of the Endurance. This tour is set to happen from the 21st to the 25th of June.

This catalyst made RIDE up 50 percent from the low of May 2021. I am excited to see how RIDE will invalidate all the bearish sentiment for the rest of 2021.

Hindenburg Research: Bearish Sentiment

This indicates that investors have lost all faith in the company, attracting short-sellers who have managed to accumulate 28.17 percent of the company's total outstanding shares. The announcement made on May 17, 2021 is a good step for RIDE in terms of transparency with their investors. If they successfully demonstrate that they genuinely possess what they claim, sentiment toward RIDE will reverse.

How Deep It Will Take for RIDE

RIDE is currently trading at a Book Value Per Share of 4.14. Below that, even if catching a falling knife is not my style, I may consider taking a small position until it is clearer which side RIDE will take.

Price Action: Price Crossover, MACD Cross, RSI Bullish Territory

RIDE broke above its daily 20 exponential moving average, indicating bullish price action. I anticipate a continuation and close above $10.50, and a break and retest of the $10.50 level would be ideal. A price of less than 4.14 is an excellent place to bet.

Final Key Takeaways

RIDE has huge upside potential if they materialize and maintain their leadership in the EV light-duty truck industry. I believe that an actual sale of below 100,000 units is preferable rather than to hold RIDE because of its high pre-order figures that can be easily manipulated. RIDE announced that their Q1 result will be released next week, May 24, 2021. I'm curious to see their book value per share and how they handled their real estate taxes, which was due on March 2021. This thesis is highly speculative; it's a farewell to the below $3 level or a welcome to the $30 level. Apart from the fact that they have the potential to be the first to market an all-electric pickup truck, another reason I am bullish on RIDE is the political factor introduced by Biden for having cleaner air. On May 19, 2021, according to the White House, Biden has ruled out consumer incentives for high-priced electric luxury models, as he advocates for massive government spending to entice Americans to buy electric vehicles.

If ever RIDE becomes the first to offer and produce a cheaper electronic pick-up truck in the market, it will have huge upside potential and may retest $30 levels.