Feature interview

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA is a former strategy & valuation consultant, who takes a roundabout approach to investing as developed by the Austrian School. His focus is on finding companies with sustainable competitive advantages that also trade at or below fair value. We discussed how he finds mispricings even in well-known large caps, how to avoid behavioural biases and the importance of in-depth shareholders analysis.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: I use a combination of top-down and bottom-up approach, starting with the macro view in conjunction with factors analysis to identify a number of key areas of the market. I rely on this analysis to narrow down the fields of the market where I look into further detail. This is where my bottom-up approach comes into play. It involves analysing all key aspects of a business, from a detailed financial review, valuation, key stakeholders & management analysis to evaluating the strategy within the context of the industry.

On one hand I try to find strong businesses with sustainable competitive advantages in the areas of the market that are currently out of favour. At the moment these are companies, such as General Motors (GM), Chevron (CVX) and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF). Investments in this category are usually more cyclical ones that are or have been facing significant industry-wide headwinds. Such opportunities usually take some time, before a repricing occurs.

Another part of my portfolio is consumer staples, where a priority is given to my bottom-up analysis. My readers would notice that many of my articles are focused on this industry, since it’s an area of the market that I understand well and it also has a place in every long-term income oriented portfolio. Here I put more emphasis on brands and the overall quality of the business model. Valuation is of course important, but it tends to take the back seat as high quality consumer staples rarely trade below their fair value.

SA: Can you discuss how your experience as a former strategy consultant helps you analyze companies? Can you give an example?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: Working as a strategy consultant has helped me immensely in bridging the gap between two lines of thought. On one hand being a numbers guy with a strong analytical mind, I was in charge of financial and valuation side of each project. On the other hand, my job as a strategy consultant was heavily focused on understanding the soft measures of a business and what implications did they have on the current corporate strategy. This required more of a big picture approach based on industry expertise and professional judgement, as opposed to numbers. In addition to all that the work was very diverse in terms of sector, geography and the problems that my team had to solve. Completing a strategy-related project for a large cap U.S. tech company just to start working on a valuation project for a U.K. luxury goods manufacturer the very next day was business as usual.

This experience helps me a great deal in my investment process to this day. For instance, I always take a step back from financial accounts, valuation and macroeconomic data, and draw from my professional experience in evaluating the soft measures of a business. Whether the strategy to compete makes sense in the current environment, does the brand and relative positioning fit within it, does the business have the characteristics of well-run enterprise etc. These are just a small number of questions that financial accounts and valuation can rarely give a clear answer to. That is why I believe that an investment process based both on rigorous financial analysis in conjunction with evaluation of the soft measures of a business is truly superior way of finding attractive long-term investments.

SA: Can you list a few examples of sustainable competitive advantages and discuss what makes them sustainable, especially when so many industries are being disrupted? How do you find these companies in the idea gen process?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: Sustainable competitive advantages could take different forms, but I believe that the most neglected one or more specifically least analysed one is the power of a strong brand in combination with competent and trustworthy management. The reason why I say this is because people often look at how popular a brand is and if it is, they conclude that it offers a competitive advantage. The fact is, however, that analysing a brand is far more complex task than many people realize, especially when you have to do it within the context of the current business model and industry developments.

Analyzing the different aspects of a brand strength is usually the starting point. In this process we must distinguish between the key soft metrics, such as awareness, consideration, loyalty etc., but we should also take into account other characteristics, such as the brand’s ability to drive price or volume premium or both and to what extent. Finally, we should also consider how is the management caring about this brand and if it fits the current corporate strategy. Having a strong and relevant brand does not mean much for long-term investors, if management is neglecting it or consistently underinvests in it.

The automotive sector is the first sector that comes to my mind as far as disruption is concerned and as an area where brands are playing a central role. Tesla (TSLA), for example, has so far done an amazing job in differentiating its brand and creating global awareness without having the massive budget that other traditional OEMs have. However, translating this global awareness into consideration or even customer loyalty is a completely different question. So far, we are hearing a lot mostly from the early adopters of electric vehicles and they are driving the narrative. However, bringing on board the rest of the addressable market will be easier said than done and will, in my opinion, require certain changes in the current strategy.

On the second question, the answer is straightforward - look for sustainable above average return on capital. Of course, this is far from saying that a simple screening process on a time-series and cross-sectional basis against peers would do the job. There are many different industry-wide or company specific characteristics that need to be considered as well. For example, a strong competitive advantage could remain hidden for months or even years, due to disruption, strategy shift or even changes in accounting standards. Evaluating whether this is only a temporary setback or a prolonged downtrend is where due diligence, experience and professional judgment step in.

SA: You’ve published a number of bullish write ups on well-known large caps - can you discuss how a mispricing or opportunity can exist in these or similar names compared to more under the radar mid/small/micro caps? Can you give an example?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: Similarly to the frog which is sitting in a gradually heating water and eventually boils to death, we should not forget that we are living through one of the most extreme monetary experiments ever and what seems ordinary today could prove to have been a boiling hot water later on. In my view there are significant distortions in the market, both across asset classes and within equities. Within equities, on one end of the spectrum we have the high duration names that are predominantly high-growth momentum stocks. These have benefited tremendously over the past decade on the back of the loose monetary and fiscal policies. They are inherently riskier assets and in my view many of them are mispriced at the moment and faced with very poor expected returns. On the other end, we have a more traditional value stocks and companies operating in more out of favour, but yet vital for the economy, sectors such as basic materials and energy.

An example I would like to give is Exxon Mobil (XOM), which I first covered in September of last year in a thought piece called ‘Exxon Mobil: A Textbook Example Of Mean Reversion’. Since then the stock has massively outperformed the market on a risk-adjusted basis and while short-term volatility is to be expected, it was a classic example of significant mispricing due to market distortions. Although I give XOM as an example here, my investment thesis here is more sector based and relies on finding the highest quality businesses to hold for the long-term. That is why I also recently covered and took a long position in another oil & gas major – Chevron (CVX).

Regarding the small and micro caps that are often seen as ‘flying under the radar’, there is a significantly more work to be done in order to identify opportunities in this field. Small companies are inherently much riskier and rightfully so trade at a discount to their more established peers. Investors should also not forget that the small company risk premium is a dynamic risk factor subject to macroeconomic developments, which further complicates the task of investing in small and micro caps.

SA: Can you discuss best practices for peer comp/relative valuation and financial modeling? How do you tell what’s priced in (and not priced in) to a stock?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: There are many technical guidelines that are laid out in detail in academic literature and many research papers on the topic. Although they are quite important and certainly a prerequisite for any investment professional, I will not get into detail here as the topic is quite long.

One key point that I would like to make to the readers is to always do their own due diligence. And by that I also mean going through the SEC Filings themselves, checking the notes and taking the time to read. Quite often I stumble upon analyses made by using automatically aggregated financial data where people end up comparing apples to oranges. One example I could provide are the traditional auto OEMs which also own sizeable captive finance arms. A rigorous analysis will deal with the captive finance arm separately to the automotive business and will not bundle the margins, debt and lease expenses together. It is quite simple adjustment, but automated screeners rarely provide a solution to this problem.

In addition to the technical side, there are also certain behavioural biases that are easy to fall into even by the most experienced professionals. Endowment bias is the one that I see the most. It basically results in valuing more something that you own, when compared to something that you don’t. Whether it’s a stock or an investment idea, people tend to assign greater probability of success to the companies they own or the ideas they have generated. One way around that is a rigorous selection process where instead of selecting one company for research and then comparing it to its peers to first make the comparison within the industry, without having a favorite among the peer set. Confirmation bias is another one that I often see in different comparative analyses where people stick to the metrics that confirm their views and disregard certain red flags just because they do not fit into their narrative.

The second question is quite tricky, especially in a close to zero interest rate environment where price discovery has been largely taken off the market. The longer the duration of a stock i.e. the further into the future the profits are, the larger the distortion brought by the extremely loose monetary policy. Hence the harder it is to tell whether the current valuation of a high growth stock prices in a sustainable margin improvement or is simply affected by the most recent dovish stance by the FED. That is why assessing valuation sensitivity to the business fundamentals alongside market-wide risk factors is key.

SA: Can analyzing the top shareholders of a stock provide an edge or at a minimum help support an investment thesis? If so, how and can you give an example? When is insider selling/buying and buybacks most and least meaningful?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: Analyzing the shareholders base alongside insiders’ ownership and transactions is a key pillar in the investment process. While retail investors are largely passive participants in the equity capital, large shareholders exert significant influence on corporate decisions. Therefore it is crucial to have key stakeholders with the necessary business acumen to steer the business in the right direction.

On the other hand, having predominantly passive investors among the top shareholders, such as large ETFs and Mutual Fund providers or hedge funds which engage in speculative trading activities, is far worse scenario for long-term investors. In my analysis I also follow certain fund managers who I believe possess the necessary expertise and care a great deal about the stewardship role of management. Finally, I will even expand the shareholders analysis by including analysis of all key stakeholders, such as employees, customers, suppliers or even communities. Gathering information and analysing these stakeholders is quite challenging, but could provide very useful insight.

In respect to insider transactions, these should also be carefully examined. However, simply reading insider selling or buying activity as a negative or positive sign respectively is unlikely to produce any meaningful results. As an example, oftentimes management engages in buying activity to express their confidence in the business, especially during hard times for the company. However, this does not necessarily mean that they have the means, the expertise nor the true confidence that the company will turn around and suddenly become a good investment.

SA: What part (if any) should gold play as part of a diversified portfolio? Are there any misconceptions about gold? Do you see bitcoin as a gold alternative? Why or why not?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: In my view gold has a part to play in almost any kind of a well-diversified portfolio. The exact instruments used, whether it’s going to be bullion, a gold ETF or gold miners, and the exposure relative to other assets depend on the time horizon and risk attitude. I explain my reasons for holding gold as part of my portfolio here, but to put it briefly, during periods of increased risks for the monetary system or simply during transitions from one paradigm to another, gold plays a key role in preserving purchasing power. Having said that, it is important to clarify that I do not view gold as a way to maximise returns, but rather as a way to reduce risk.

As far as digital currencies are concerned and bitcoin more specifically, I do not see the element of preserving purchasing power here. So far it appears that cryptocurrencies are predominantly traded on emotion and are subject to wild speculative activities. They are quite volatile and as such are predominantly used as trading vehicles, not as a mean to preserve purchasing power and reduce overall portfolio risk.

SA: A recurring question in this interview series is about the mispricings created by the coronavirus and its short and long-term impact – can you weigh in on this?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: Indeed, the pandemic did change the landscape quite a bit. Not only due to the closures and the behavioural change, but also due to the extreme monetary and fiscal response that followed.

The most obvious impact was the acceleration of the already strong trend towards digitalization and the work-from-anywhere. This mostly benefited the already highly priced technology stocks, which to this day are experiencing significant tailwinds due to the pandemic. However, it appears that the pandemic simply brought years of higher spend on digitalization forward and this spectacular growth could quickly cool off during the following years. Such an event could create a significant mispricing opportunity in some high flying tech stocks, many of which in spite of the double digit revenue growth remain loss making or barely profitable.

In addition there is a more long-term impact of the pandemic, which I see this as a tipping point in globalization. Many supply chains will need to be re-considered which inevitably will lead to inflationary pressures in my view. More and more governments and businesses will put emphasis on sustainability and durability of supply chains, as opposed to cost efficiency. We see this in the healthcare segment and most recently in semiconductors, but there will be a spill over effect to other parts of the economy as well. What is quite interesting is that the peaks and troughs of globalization also coincide with changes in monetary regimes – from abandoning of the gold standard to Bretton Woods and the current free floating exchange rate system. I covered all this in detail in my analysis called ‘What The New Market Paradigm Would Look Like’, which I highly recommend to anyone interested in the subject.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA: As a broader market idea, at the moment I favour hard assets, such as energy, basic materials, agriculture commodities and precious metals. The cyclical nature of these markets also makes them very risky and prone to sharp swings, both on the up and downside. That’s why I will advise for caution and discipline when investing in any of these areas.

I will also give a more specific high conviction idea of mine that I see as less risky addition to a long-term diversified portfolio. This is a less followed company based in the United Kingdom, called Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY). To begin with the UK market appears quite cheap at the moment, but is the home market to many great global businesses. ASBFY in particular is a family-owned business with a long history in the grocery segment. The company owns many iconic brands in this area that are scaling up globally. It also owns Primark – one of the largest fast fashion retailers in Europe, which is slowly making its way to the United States. While many focus on e-commerce, Primark is an excellent example of how a business could thrive without selling online. The extremely low prices offered by the retailers offer an important competitive advantage and make it largely immune to the Amazon effect. The company also has a very strong balance sheet and an excellent track record of efficient capital allocation management. It is not one of those high-flying names, but rather a steady winner in the areas it operates in. You can read more on my investment thesis in detail here.

Thanks to Vladimir for the interview.

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA is long ASBFY, GM, HKHHF, ORCL, UL, CVX, CLF, SMFKY, LBTYA, BTG, PHGP.L and PHSP.L.