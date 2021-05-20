Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images News via Getty Images

For years, VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock was a debate over paper value versus practical realization.

It was not difficult to see significant upside. My conservative sum-of-the-parts models usually put fair value in the $10-$12 range, which normally suggested in the range of 100% upside. Major shareholder Kahn Brothers argued for a price in the mid-teens. Thomas Kahn, a principal of that firm, said publicly that VOXX chairman (and, thanks to a dual-class structure, controlling shareholder) John Shalam had pegged VOXX as a $20 to $30 stock.

The concern was management. Despite increasingly ardent calls from shareholders for accretive buybacks, VOXX insisted on preserving cash for acquisitions. When VOXX reworked its compensation for top executives in 2019, a highly contentious annual meeting ensued that highlighted the frustration VOXX shareholders felt.

In the 22 months since that annual meeting, VOXX stock has more than tripled. And it would seem like the performance of the stock settles the debate in favor of the company's much-criticized executive team. But that's not necessarily the case.

After all, VOXX turned out to be somewhat of a pandemic winner. The boost from "stay at home" orders to the Klipsch audio unit far outweighed pressure on the company's automotive business. That external tailwind had little to do with VOXX management. And while Klipsch did rise to the occasion, long-term shareholders would probably credit unit head Paul Jacobs over Shalam or CEO Pat Lavelle.

And while VOXX did finally repurchase shares in FY20 (ending February), the company spent just $2.7 million doing so, at an average price of $4.71. The company could have easily cleared its still-existing authorization of 2.42 million shares and retired ~10% of shares outstanding at an obviously bargain-basement price. That move wouldn't have impacted the company's financial position even during the worst of the pandemic, nor at the moment — yet would have added significant value.

Looking backward, then, brings out the story looking forward. After a monster FY21 performance, VOXX stock again looks cheap. But there are two big risks: management and the ability to repeat that performance in a more normalized environment. With the stock above $15, I still own a small portion of my long-held position, but those risks keep me from sizing up yet.

VOXX Stock Is Cheap Again

Let's start with valuation first and work backwards.

Based on FY21 results, VOXX stock is cheap. It trades at about 6.5x Adjusted EBITDA. If you add back roughly $7 million in losses for biometrics startup EyeLock (based on segment data from the 10-K), the multiple drops to 5.6x.

Net earnings get to roughly the same place. VOXX trades for 13.3x FY21 earnings per share. Back out more than $2 per share in net cash and the multiple drops to 11x. This is a company priced for essentially zero growth from FY21 levels going forward.

The pre-pandemic valuation case still holds as well. That case (or at least my case) generally argued that Klipsch alone supported the company's entire enterprise value. A 50% share in distributor ASA Electronics offered real upside. The automotive business had some optionality despite struggles in recent years. Value from the declining legacy consumer electronics business (which VOXX continues to shrink) and EyeLock (which I've long believed, and still believe, is a zero or worse) was negligible.

That framework still holds. The Premium Audio business generated $300 million in revenue in FY21; only $13.7 million came from a new, lower-margin distribution agreement. Peers are exceedingly difficult to find, but Sonos (SONO) trades around 2x EV/revenue, and back of the envelope 1x revenue seems at least reasonable. That multiple pretty much covers VOXX's current enterprise value of $303 million.

Meanwhile, segment figures (see p. 109 of the 10-K) suggest EBITDA (adjusted for an impairment charge) over $50 million in FY21; even adding in ~$8 million of corporate expense a standalone Klipsch in theory would generate about $45 million in annual EBITDA. 7x that figure too covers VOXX's entire EV.

VOXX's share in ASA contributed $7.35 million in net income in FY21. 10x that (it is a distribution business, after all) adds $73.5 million to VOXX. The Automotive business had a difficult FY21, with organic revenue down about 17%. EBITDA excluding VOXX was less than $7 million. But the company has spent $27.5 million on acquisitions just in the last two years, and Lavelle has talked up awards from major auto manufacturers. It's not difficult to see a range of $50 to $100 million for that business; we can use $80 million (0.5x FY21 revenue) as a reasonable estimate. EyeLock, as noted, I'd still zero.

So our SOTP still works:

VOXX Stock, Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

Asset Valuation Notes Klipsch $307.5M midpoint b/w rev and EBITDA-based valuations ASA $73.5M 10x FY21 earnings (VOXX has 50% share) Automotive $80M 0.5x rev; 12x trough EBITDA EyeLock $0M losses should mitigate under new agreement CE $10M 0.1x FY21 revenue; declining, lower-margin business Net Cash $52.3M Total Value $523.3M $21.80 per share

To be clear, this is not meant to be a detailed analysis of fair value.

Rather, it aims to show that, just as when VOXX stock traded in the $4s during January 2020, it's not terribly difficult to show that the stock on paper is undervalued. In fact, as was the case 16 months ago, the converse is much more true: it's rather difficult to suggest that the VOXX stock price incorporates the fundamental value — on paper.

Was FY21 a Good Year?

There is one significant difference: VOXX is coming off a strong year in terms of the P&L, something that hasn't been true for quite some time. Revenue increased 43% year-over-year in FY21 after years of declines. Adjusted EBITDA as reported was $46.9 million, against just $6.3 million in FY20 (down more than 50% year-over-year).

When VOXX ran to near $28 in February, it's likely that some investors believed last year's performance showed the company had turned a corner. But if you look closer, there's a real question as to how strong FY21 actually was.

In terms of revenue, VOXX had an awful lot of help driving that growth. Per figures from the 10-K, the two acquisitions (Vehicle Safety and Directed) contributed an incremental $68.7 million in revenue in FY21. The organic growth rate was about 25%, or right about $100 million.

$13.7 million of that growth came from 11 Trading Company, created to execute distribution agreements for Onkyo (OTC:ONKCF) and Pioneer. Adjust for that and 'true' organic growth was about 22%.

All of that growth, and then some, came from Premium Audio. Excluding acquisitions, the Automotive segment saw revenue drop 17%. The "other consumer electronics" revenue stream was off 10%. Both declines admittedly have explanations: the pandemic hit auto OEMs and the other CE business has been in intentional decline for some time as VOXX continues to prune its SKU count.

For its part, Premium Audio did have a blowout year, with revenue up 75.6%, or $129 million. But, obviously, the pandemic played a huge role here. Consumers redirected money typically spent out of the house into sound systems or better "work from home" setups.

But Klipsch also traded some growth for margin. It entered the warehouse channel via an agreement with Costco (COST). That move alone was big enough to be called out in the K, and likely had a deleterious impact on margins (as did 11 TC). Gross margins in the Consumer Electronics segment compressed 120 bps year-over-year despite some help from the SKU rationalization, a move out of China amid tariffs, and a continuing mix shift toward higher-margin Premium Audio. (VOXX no longer breaks out Premium Audio as a separate segment, but when it did PA gross margins usually were ~1000 bps higher than those of Consumer Accessories.)

To be clear, this is not to say that Klipsch is a terrible business, or headed for a sudden decline amid a return to normalcy. Rather, the risk is that FY21 performance has made some investors believe the business hit an inflection point, when it simply may have received a relatively temporary boost from the pandemic, 11 TC, and the new channels. Bear in mind that between FY17 and FY20, Premium Audio revenue increased 2.4% — total. It's appears the business saw a gross profit spike in the last year of that stretch, but that probably reversed in FY21.

The risk to VOXX stock of decelerating or negative growth admittedly is far smaller at $15 (and 6.5x consolidated EBITDA) than it was at $28 (and ~12x). But in a small-cap name like this where Klipsch is doing so much of the heavy lifting (Consumer Electronics segment EBITDA was the lion's share of the company's total profit last year), an investor does have to wonder how Q1 and Q2 reports get received. CE is going to face very difficult comparisons in short order, while Automotive and particularly EyeLock don't look ready to pick up the slack.

That aside, the longer-term fundamental profile takes a hit. If $300 million in annual sales is a 'new normal' for Klipsch, $15 is a good price. If that number if a temporarily elevated peak, it's harder (though surely not impossible) to see upside on paper. The same risk holds for the company as a whole: Lavelle noted after Q3 that expenses were going to normalize in FY22 after being artificially reduced in the first half of FY21 due to the company's response to the pandemic.

All told, $15 probably is cheap enough, but in my opinion the valuation isn't the slam dunk it was before the pandemic. As pretty much always in this unusually volatile environment, reasonable investors can see it quite differently.

The Management Question

And so we come back around to VOXX management. Can they unlock this value? Can they create value?

We are seeing the company execute on the strategy it promised. The Directed and Vehicle Safety acquisitions seem like they did some good in FY21. Automotive segment EBITDA went from less than $1 million in FY20 to $14 million last year, even with a 17% organic decline in revenue.

We don't know precisely how much the two deals contributed. VOXX said at the time of the Directed deal that it would contribute $10 million in cash within two quarters, but that's not necessarily the same as $10 million in EBITDA. But with gross profit dollars in the segment up $16.1 million year-over-year according to the 10-K, and opex for the new businesses $13.6 million per the Q4 call, it seems likely that the two new subsidiaries contributed nicely in FY21. It seems exceedingly likely that the $27.5 million paid in the two deals combined at least so far has provided strong returns.

We're also waiting on news of a potential deal for Onkyo, in conjunction with Japan's Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY). Onkyo has been struggling badly of late, with a market capitalization down to just $25 million (plus what appears to be ~$15 million in net debt) and delisting in Japan imminent.

Yet Onkyo generated nearly $400 million in sales as recently as FY19 (ending March). And the company said last year that US demand was "booming." We don't know the details as of this writing, nor even that the deal will get done, but bolting Onkyo onto the Klipsch infrastructure seems at worst a reasonable gamble, and a deal that probably makes some sense.

It's worth noting that the success of recent acquisitions isn't necessarily surprising. Despite shareholder frustration, VOXX has been good at making deals. The company made roughly 50% profit in five years on automotive supplier Hirschmann (bought in 2012, sold in 2017), along with positive cash flow in between. Klipsch (acquired for $166 million in 2011) didn't look like a terrible deal before the pandemic and looks better now.

Neither deal made VOXX stock a winner: shares have returned 6% annualized since the Klipsch deal closed. Total returns in the Russell 2000 have been 1.5x as high over that period. But that underperformance might have as much to do with the collapse in sales of legacy products like remote controls and aftermarket satellite radios as VOXX's dealmaking.

Between the track record on the M&A front, the recent rally in the VOXX share price, and Klipsch's performance in FY21 (pandemic tailwind aside, VOXX said the unit did take market share), there's an argument that management concerns at least should be minimized. Even the compensation agreement looked more reasonable once details were released, and I've long been somewhat sympathetic toward the company's refusal to sell assets. (VOXX's choice has been, and probably still is, to either liquidate or grow inorganically.)

Meanwhile, at a certain point new management is coming. Shalam is 87, Lavelle 69, and CFO Mike Stoehr 75. And with at least a chunk of the cash balance being targeted for Onkyo (presumably; it's going to have to be a cash deal for a number of reasons), there probably isn't another big deal on the way from this team. There's a reasonably strong case that the management concerns should be mostly in the past.

And yet, personally, I can't quite get to the point of completely trusting VOXX. Truthfully, I'm not sure whether that's residual and incorrect bias, or a wise result of nearly a decade's experience closely watching this stock and this team. The failure to be more aggressive on buybacks was costly. Lavelle has overpromised for years, which raises concerns about his optimism toward Klipsch in FY22.

The same is true for EyeLock. That subsidiary's deal with Beat Kahli, the company's largest shareholder outside of Shalam, looks like a disappointment. At the time Kahli and VOXX executed a standstill agreement in October, the sale of a majority stake was on the table. The distribution agreement announced this month only puts a two-year floor of gross profit under the business, and doesn't stem ongoing losses.

Pre-pandemic, VOXX was cheap enough that management concerns didn't significantly impact the potential downside. That's not to say there was a floor under the stock by any means, but broadly speaking VOXX offered a call option on something crazy happening that would unlock upside (including management deciding to unlock that upside). Something crazy happened.

At $15, however, there is a bit more reliance on execution and capital allocation, particularly if Klipsch sees a reversion in FY22. A little more trust is required. That in turn creates just enough risk to keep me mostly on the sidelines, with hopes that either a lower price or better news can bring me back into the game.