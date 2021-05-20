Photo by sdecoret/iStock via Getty Images

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is a Security as a Service (SeCaaS) technology provider but is not recognized as such by the market. Its technology sitting in the network protects consumers' mobile phones from malware, spyware, and phishing attacks. It sold this technology to Vodafone on a perpetual license basis and the offering now protects 20 million Vodafone subscribers in a variety of European countries. 4 years ago Erez Antebi joined the company as CEO and saw the power of this technology better served as a SeCaaS offering. This was not an easy switch for its telco customers as most service providers buy their technology on a perpetual license basis. Allot's strategy was to make this a low-risk endeavor for the telcos as Allot would supply all of the hardware and software to start the offering and then get paid by taking a share of the recurring revenue from subscribers. This approach has gained traction with its telco customers and it has signed a number of SeCaaS deals since then.

Allot measures its SeCaaS wins on a Maximum Annual Revenue (MAR) basis. This metric shows how much revenue Allot could get from each win if the customer successfully penetrated 100% of its subscriber base with the joint offering. Allot would never get this much revenue as 100% of subscribers would never sign up but Vodafone has seen up to 50% penetration in some of its countries. MAR came in at $85 million in 2019 and $192 million in 2020. Allot has a goal of $180 million MAR in 2021. With this MAR data and some assumptions of penetration in each customer, one can begin to build out an annual SeCaaS revenue model going forward. Below is the revenue model I constructed. There is some conservatism built into this model as incremental MAR could be much higher as this solution gains traction with the telcos. As it is, overall revenue is predicted to grow 20%+ through 2025.

Revenue Build *in millions Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019 2020 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E Additional MAR 85 192 180 190 200 210 220 230 Cumulative Maximum Annual Revenue 85 277 457 647 847 1057 1277 1507 %Growth YOY 225.88% 64.98% 41.58% 30.91% 24.79% 20.81% 18.01% Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 % Penetration 0.00% 8.00% 15.00% 20.00% 25.00% 30.00% 35.00% 35.00% * assume year delay in revenue recognized MAR Waterfall 2019 MAR 0 6.8 12.75 17 21.25 25.5 29.75 2020 MAR 0 15.36 28.8 38.4 48 57.6 2021 MAR 0 14.4 27 36 45 2022 MAR 0 15.2 28.5 38 2023 MAR 0 16 30 2024 MAR 0 16 Total Recurring Security Revenue 0 6.8 28.11 60.2 101.85 154 216.35 %Growth YOY 313.38% 114.16% 69.19% 51.20% 40.49% DPI Revenue 110.1 135.9 146.8 158.5 171.2 184.9 199.7 215.7 %Growth YOY 23.45% 8.00% 8.00% 8.00% 8.00% 8.00% 8.00% Total Revenue 110.1 135.9 153.6 186.6 231.4 286.8 353.7 432.0 %Growth YOY 23.45% 13.00% 21.52% 23.99% 23.92% 23.34% 22.14%

Allot recently signed a deal with Dish Networks to protect its new 5G network and is slated to sign another deal soon to protect its subscribers with a SeCaaS offering. These agreements are significant as they are Allot's first major deals with a U.S. provider and can be used as a proof point with other U.S. customers. Allot is in conversations with other U.S. telcos which could provide hundreds of millions of dollars in MAR each given their huge customer bases. In a recent analyst day, Allot calculated its addressable market at $5-20 billion so my $350 million revenue forecast for 2025 is only really scratching the surface of the opportunity.

There is a lot of leverage in the business model and I forecast (boldly) that operating income could reach $120 million by 2025. Putting a 20x multiple on that gets you to a $72 stock price at that time or 325% upside from here.